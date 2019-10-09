EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll Automotive receives major order



09-Oct-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Von Roll Automotive receives major order

Breitenbach, October 9, 2019 - One year after its market entry, Von Roll Automotive has achieved important milestones with newly developed insulation solutions for electric drives and high-voltage batteries in a challenging market environment.

Von Roll Automotive has won a major order in the two-digit million range from a well-known British car manufacturer. The order involves the series production of special components for the electrical and thermal protection of high-voltage batteries for hybrid and electric car series.

In addition, Von Roll will be assisting on of the most innovative manufacturers of electrical household devices in the development of their own electric vehicle. Thanks to its leading expertise in electrical insulation systems, Von Roll Automotive is conducting a large number of tests with various insulation materials for the electric drive train in order to increase the efficiency of the engine.

The Von Roll Automotive team develops innovative solutions to increase the efficiency of electric motors and the thermal insulation of vehicle batteries.

Von Roll Automotive is already aiming for further project nominations for large-scale orders in the high double-digit million range this year. The start of production for the acquired projects is planned for 2021.

About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 14 production sites with around 1,250 employees. The company supplies customers in over 80 countries.



Contact:

Claudia Güntert, Corporate Communications

T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: press@vonroll.com



This press release is based on information currently available. Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the statements made here.