Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Von Roll Holding AG    ROL   CH0003245351

VON ROLL HOLDING AG

(ROL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll Automotive receives major order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 01:10am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll Automotive receives major order

09-Oct-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Von Roll Automotive receives major order

Breitenbach, October 9, 2019 - One year after its market entry, Von Roll Automotive has achieved important milestones with newly developed insulation solutions for electric drives and high-voltage batteries in a challenging market environment.

Von Roll Automotive has won a major order in the two-digit million range from a well-known British car manufacturer. The order involves the series production of special components for the electrical and thermal protection of high-voltage batteries for hybrid and electric car series.

In addition, Von Roll will be assisting on of the most innovative manufacturers of electrical household devices in the development of their own electric vehicle. Thanks to its leading expertise in electrical insulation systems, Von Roll Automotive is conducting a large number of tests with various insulation materials for the electric drive train in order to increase the efficiency of the engine.

The Von Roll Automotive team develops innovative solutions to increase the efficiency of electric motors and the thermal insulation of vehicle batteries.

Von Roll Automotive is already aiming for further project nominations for large-scale orders in the high double-digit million range this year. The start of production for the acquired projects is planned for 2021.

About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 14 production sites with around 1,250 employees. The company supplies customers in over 80 countries.

Contact:
Claudia Güntert, Corporate Communications
T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: press@vonroll.com

This press release is based on information currently available. Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the statements made here. For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Von Roll Holding AG
Passwangstrasse 20
4226 Breitenbach
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 (0)61 785 52 36
E-mail: press@vonroll.com
Internet: www.vonrollgroup.com
ISIN: CH0003245351
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 887267

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

887267  09-Oct-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=887267&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VON ROLL HOLDING AG
01:10aVON ROLL HOLDING AG : Von Roll Automotive receives major order
EQ
08/21VON ROLL HOLDING AG : Von Roll tackles weak market environment in the first half..
EQ
05/06VON ROLL HOLDING AG : 196th Annual General Meeting of Von Roll Holding AG held: ..
EQ
03/13VON ROLL : successfully continues recovery trend in 2018
PU
03/13VON ROLL HOLDING AG : Von Roll successfully continues recovery trend in 2018
EQ
2018VON ROLL HOLDING AG : Reinforcement of capital structure lays foundations for fu..
EQ
2018VON ROLL : Reinforcement of capital structure lays foundations for further growt..
PU
2018VON ROLL : further expands activities in the electromobility market
PU
2018VON ROLL HOLDING AG : Von Roll further expands activities in the electromobility..
EQ
2018VON ROLL HOLDING AG : Von Roll Shanghai was awarded IATF certification and lands..
EQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2013 -
EBIT 2013 -
Net income 2013 -
Debt 2013 -
Yield 2013 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
Capi. / Sales2013 -
Capi. / Sales2014 -
Capitalization 297 M
Chart VON ROLL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Von Roll Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VON ROLL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,85  CHF
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Hennerkes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Artur Lust Chief Financial Officer
Guido Egli Vice Chairman
Gerd Amtstätter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VON ROLL HOLDING AG-35.61%299
KEYENCE CORPORATION21.96%73 216
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.79%46 469
EMERSON ELECTRIC5.71%39 643
NIDEC CORPORATION22.99%39 092
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.05%32 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group