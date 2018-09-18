Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Von Roll Holding AG    ROL   CH0003245351

VON ROLL HOLDING AG (ROL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll Shanghai was awarded IATF certification and lands major order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 07:35am CEST


EQS Group-Media / 18.09.2018 / 07:30

Breitenbach, September 18, 2018 - Von Roll reports today that its Von Roll Shanghai Co. Ltd. plant in China has been awarded the official IATF (International Automotive Task Force) certification. The IATF Directive is an independent standard for the automotive industry, based on the requirements of ISO 9001 and dedicated to harmonizing standards to improve product quality for automotive customers.

The certificate also includes the category "Design and manufacture of flexible low-voltage laminate materials for automotive engine generators".

Yong Yang, General Manager Operations China, says: "The certification of our plant in China is an important step for our current and future projects in the automotive sector. This enabled us to win a major order worth several million euros from one of the world's leading automotive groups. At the same time, many new opportunities are opening up for large-volume orders from international automotive companies producing in China."

 

Photo shows Wayne Huang, General Manager Sales and Commercials China, together with Yong Yang, General Manager Operations China, in front of the Von Roll building in Shanghai

Picture Download: https://www.vonroll.com/userfiles/img/1537203309943835/iatf-certificate-for-von-roll-shanghai_1537203309945425_o.jpg


About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 15 sites with 1,450 employees.

Contact:
Claudia Güntert, Corporate Communications
T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: press@vonroll.com

This press release is based on information currently available. Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the statements made here. For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/.


Issuer: Von Roll Holding AG
Key word(s): Research/Technology

End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: Von Roll Holding AG
Passwangstrasse 20
4226 Breitenbach
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 (0)61 785 52 36
E-mail: press@vonroll.com
Internet: www.vonrollgroup.com
ISIN: CH0003245351
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of News EQS Group Media

724461  18.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=724461&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VON ROLL HOLDING AG
07:35aVON ROLL HOLDING AG : Von Roll Shanghai was awarded IATF certification and lands..
EQ
08/23VON ROLL : and Renault strengthen their partnership in e-mobility projects
PU
08/23VON ROLL HOLDING AG : Von Roll and Renault strengthen their partnership in e-mob..
EQ
08/21VON ROLL HOLDING AG : Von Roll improves profitability in the first half of 2018
EQ
08/21VON ROLL : improves profitability in the first half of 2018
PU
08/17VON ROLL HOLDING AG : half-yearly earnings release
07/24VON ROLL HOLDING AG : Von Roll Institute for High-Voltage Insulation opens new t..
EQ
05/22VON ROLL HOLDING AG : Sale of the Luhe site
EQ
04/25VON ROLL HOLDING AG : 195th Annual General Meeting of Von Roll Holding AG held: ..
EQ
03/16VON ROLL HOLDING AG : Disposal of municipal drinking water business
EQ
More news
Chart VON ROLL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Von Roll Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VON ROLL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Hennerkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Artur Lust Chief Financial Officer
Guido Egli Vice Chairman
Gerd Amtstätter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VON ROLL HOLDING AG-13.21%255
KEYENCE CORPORATION-4.31%67 255
EMERSON ELECTRIC11.26%48 731
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.46%46 142
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.47%42 679
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.10.59%39 175
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.