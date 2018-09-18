Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll Shanghai was awarded IATF certification and lands major order



Breitenbach, September 18, 2018 - Von Roll reports today that its Von Roll Shanghai Co. Ltd. plant in China has been awarded the official IATF (International Automotive Task Force) certification. The IATF Directive is an independent standard for the automotive industry, based on the requirements of ISO 9001 and dedicated to harmonizing standards to improve product quality for automotive customers.

The certificate also includes the category "Design and manufacture of flexible low-voltage laminate materials for automotive engine generators".

Yong Yang, General Manager Operations China, says: "The certification of our plant in China is an important step for our current and future projects in the automotive sector. This enabled us to win a major order worth several million euros from one of the world's leading automotive groups. At the same time, many new opportunities are opening up for large-volume orders from international automotive companies producing in China."

Photo shows Wayne Huang, General Manager Sales and Commercials China, together with Yong Yang, General Manager Operations China, in front of the Von Roll building in Shanghai

Picture Download: https://www.vonroll.com/userfiles/img/1537203309943835/iatf-certificate-for-von-roll-shanghai_1537203309945425_o.jpg



