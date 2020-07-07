EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll reinforces its presence in India and receives a major order from the wind industry



07-Jul-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Von Roll reinforces its presence in India and receives a major order from the wind industry

Breitenbach, July 7, 2020 - Von Roll is turning its existing plant in Bangalore into the most modern production facility for electric wire coils in India. CEO Christian Hennerkes says, "With the latest investments in India, we are strengthening our leading position as a producer of integrated and ready-to-install system components. This move makes Von Roll the only company in the electrical insulation market worldwide, which covers the entire value chain from raw material extraction to ready-to-install wire coils. This puts us in a position to design truly unique products and at the same time secure the highest quality standards."

Thanks to the combination of highly-skilled employees, state-of-the-art production facilities and favorable structural costs in India, Von Roll is able to benefit from the growing outsourcing trend among major manufacturers of motors and generators. A further affirmation of this is the recently signed contract with an order value in the double-digit million range for the years 2020/2021.

Sandip Ghosh, Managing Director Von Roll India, has the following to say about the plant expansion, "We are excited that well-known manufacturers are choosing Von Roll technology. With the latest investments, we are doubling our current capacity and successfully continuing our growth path in India. Our team has the vision to become the first address worldwide for the production of ready-to-install wire coils. Already today, our products are exported globally and are used in high-voltage electric motors, railway drives and generators".

About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 12 production sites with around 1,050 employees. The company supplies customers in over 80 countries.



