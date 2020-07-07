Log in
News Summary

Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll reinforces its presence in India and receives a major order from the wind industry

07/07/2020 | 01:10am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll reinforces its presence in India and receives a major order from the wind industry

07-Jul-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Von Roll reinforces its presence in India and receives a major order from the wind industry

Breitenbach, July 7, 2020 - Von Roll is turning its existing plant in Bangalore into the most modern production facility for electric wire coils in India. CEO Christian Hennerkes says, "With the latest investments in India, we are strengthening our leading position as a producer of integrated and ready-to-install system components. This move makes Von Roll the only company in the electrical insulation market worldwide, which covers the entire value chain from raw material extraction to ready-to-install wire coils. This puts us in a position to design truly unique products and at the same time secure the highest quality standards."

Thanks to the combination of highly-skilled employees, state-of-the-art production facilities and favorable structural costs in India, Von Roll is able to benefit from the growing outsourcing trend among major manufacturers of motors and generators. A further affirmation of this is the recently signed contract with an order value in the double-digit million range for the years 2020/2021.

Sandip Ghosh, Managing Director Von Roll India, has the following to say about the plant expansion, "We are excited that well-known manufacturers are choosing Von Roll technology. With the latest investments, we are doubling our current capacity and successfully continuing our growth path in India. Our team has the vision to become the first address worldwide for the production of ready-to-install wire coils. Already today, our products are exported globally and are used in high-voltage electric motors, railway drives and generators".

About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 12 production sites with around 1,050 employees. The company supplies customers in over 80 countries.

Contact:
Claudia Güntert, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: investor@vonroll.com

This press release is based on information currently available. Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the statements made here. For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Von Roll Holding AG
Passwangstrasse 20
4226 Breitenbach
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 (0)61 785 52 36
E-mail: press@vonroll.com
Internet: www.vonrollgroup.com
ISIN: CH0003245351
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1087503

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1087503  07-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1087503&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
