EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll returns to profitability despite difficult markets



11-March-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Von Roll returns to profitability despite difficult markets

- EBIT of CHF 9.8 million (EBIT margin 3.4%)

- Positive group result after tax of CHF 3.3 million

- Increase in equity ratio to 71.9% (previous year: 63.9%)

Breitenbach, March 11, 2020 - In the financial year 2019, despite a difficult market environment, the Von Roll Group was able to benefit from all optimization activities implemented in recent years and, for the first time in eight years, achieved a positive Group result after tax of CHF 3.3 million.

The operating result (EBIT) increased significantly from year-over-year to CHF 9.8 million (2018: CHF 2.5 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to CHF 21.5 million (2018: CHF 24.9 million).

Net sales declined to CHF 291.6 million in the 2019 financial year (2018: CHF 322.2 million). Adjusted for currency effects and for sales from loss-making business units sold in 2018, the sales dropped by 6.5%.

The positive Group result, together with the balance sheet contraction resulting from the change to Swiss GAAP FER, led to an increased equity ratio of 71.9% (2018: 63.9%).

Due to the rapidly expanding corona virus crisis in connection with the global economic downturn, we expect noticeable negative effects on sales and earnings in the current financial year.

Key figures in CHF 1,000 2019 2018 Change Order intake 296,944 335,890 -11.6% Net sales 291,581 322,187 -9.5% Thereof Insulation 212,683 230,220 -7.6% Thereof Composites 78,898 91,967 -14.2% EBITDA 21,540 24,918 -13.6% EBIT 9,795 2,517 +289.2% Net income for the period 3,261 -6,801 +147.9% Cash flow from operating activities 12,625 18,573 -32.0% Equity ratio 71.9% 63.9% +8 ppt. Number of employees (FTE) 1,203 1,264 -4.8%

About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 14 production sites with around 1,200 employees. The company supplies customers in over 80 countries.



Contact:

Claudia Güntert, Corporate Communications

T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: press@vonroll.com



This press release is based on information currently available. Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the statements made here. For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/.