MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Von Roll Holding AG    ROL   CH0003245351

VON ROLL HOLDING AG

(ROL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll returns to profitability despite difficult markets

03/11/2020 | 02:10am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll returns to profitability despite difficult markets

11-March-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Von Roll returns to profitability despite difficult markets

- EBIT of CHF 9.8 million (EBIT margin 3.4%)

- Positive group result after tax of CHF 3.3 million

- Increase in equity ratio to 71.9% (previous year: 63.9%)

Breitenbach, March 11, 2020 - In the financial year 2019, despite a difficult market environment, the Von Roll Group was able to benefit from all optimization activities implemented in recent years and, for the first time in eight years, achieved a positive Group result after tax of CHF 3.3 million.

The operating result (EBIT) increased significantly from year-over-year to CHF 9.8 million (2018: CHF 2.5 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to CHF 21.5 million (2018: CHF 24.9 million).

Net sales declined to CHF 291.6 million in the 2019 financial year (2018: CHF 322.2 million). Adjusted for currency effects and for sales from loss-making business units sold in 2018, the sales dropped by 6.5%.

The positive Group result, together with the balance sheet contraction resulting from the change to Swiss GAAP FER, led to an increased equity ratio of 71.9% (2018: 63.9%).

Due to the rapidly expanding corona virus crisis in connection with the global economic downturn, we expect noticeable negative effects on sales and earnings in the current financial year.

Key figures      
in CHF 1,000 2019 2018 Change
Order intake 296,944 335,890 -11.6%
Net sales 291,581 322,187 -9.5%
Thereof Insulation 212,683 230,220 -7.6%
Thereof Composites 78,898 91,967 -14.2%
EBITDA 21,540 24,918 -13.6%
EBIT 9,795 2,517 +289.2%
Net income for the period 3,261 -6,801 +147.9%
Cash flow from operating activities 12,625 18,573 -32.0%
Equity ratio 71.9% 63.9% +8 ppt.
Number of employees (FTE) 1,203 1,264 -4.8%
       
 

About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 14 production sites with around 1,200 employees. The company supplies customers in over 80 countries.

Contact:
Claudia Güntert, Corporate Communications
T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: press@vonroll.com

This press release is based on information currently available. Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the statements made here. For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Von Roll Holding AG
Passwangstrasse 20
4226 Breitenbach
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 (0)61 785 52 36
E-mail: press@vonroll.com
Internet: www.vonrollgroup.com
ISIN: CH0003245351
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 994217

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

994217  11-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=994217&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2013 -
EBIT 2013 -
Net income 2013 -
Debt 2013 -
Yield 2013 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
Capi. / Sales2013 -
Capi. / Sales2014 -
Capitalization 249 M
Chart VON ROLL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Von Roll Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VON ROLL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,71  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Hennerkes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Artur Lust Chief Financial Officer
Guido Egli Vice Chairman
Gerd Amtstätter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VON ROLL HOLDING AG-15.10%267
KEYENCE CORPORATION2.64%75 627
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-11.58%51 739
NIDEC CORPORATION4.36%35 817
EATON CORPORATION PLC-5.98%34 366
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-29.37%30 812
