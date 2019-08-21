Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Von Roll Holding AG    ROL   CH0003245351

VON ROLL HOLDING AG

(ROL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll tackles weak market environment in the first half of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 01:10am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll tackles weak market environment in the first half of 2019

21-Aug-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Von Roll tackles weak market environment in the first half of 2019

- Net sales CHF 154.8 million

- EBITDA CHF 11.4 million

- Operating result (EBIT) of CHF 3.7 million (EBIT margin 2.4 %)

- Net result of CHF 0.9 million

Breitenbach, August 21, 2019 - In the first half of 2019, the Von Roll Group achieved a positive operating result (EBIT) of CHF 3.7 million with net sales of around CHF 155 million.

Despite of a weak market environment, the Von Roll Group achieved a net profit of around CHF 0.9 million, at the same level as the previous year. The high use of resources to enter new markets and the continuing slowdown in the economy were the reasons for the generally weaker financial figures for the first half of the year compared with the previous year. Group sales in the first half of the year were around 8.8 % below the previous year. Adjusted for the business units divested in the first half of 2018, the decline amounted to 6.9 %. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to CHF 11.4 million.

The current weak economic forecasts continue to be a challenge for the Group in the second half of the year. Irrespective of this, the Von Roll Group will continue resolutely to expand its business activities into new markets such as automotive and aerospace, even if doing so requires increased investments and expenses to the detriment of the earnings situation.

Change to Swiss GAAP FER
The Board of Directors has decided to change the accounting method for the financial statements from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER as of December 31, 2019. This change will enable the Von Roll Group to organize its financial reporting more efficiently from a cost-benefit perspective. In addition, this step will enable the targeted growth to be better reflected, for example through through joint ventures.

With the change to Swiss GAAP FER, the accounting principles currently applied remain unchanged. The main adjustments relate to the balancing of pension obligations, the treatment of goodwill and deferred taxes. As of December 31, 2018, the balance sheet is expected to shrink to approximately CHF 312 million and the equity ratio to approximately 64 %, a reduction of approximately 3 %-points. The change will have a significant impact on the presentation of the income statement, although positive and negative effects on the result will be partially offset.

Transparent reporting in line with the true-and-fair principle continues to be guaranteed even after the transition from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER.

Key figures

       
in CHF 1,000 1H 2019 1H 2018 Change
Order intake 155,514 180,810 -14.0%
Net sales 154,754 169,767 -8.8%
Thereof Insulation 111,429 119,415 -6.7%
Thereof Composites 43,325 50,352 -14.0%
EBITDA from continuing operations 11,412 16,703 -31.7%
EBIT 3,653 8,829 -58.6%
Net income for the period 894 954 -6.3%
Cash flow from operating activities 405 6,861 -94.0%
Equity ratio (%) 66.7% 28.7% +38 ppt.
Number of employees (FTE) 1,252 1,277 -2.0%
 

About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 14 production sites with around 1,250 employees. The company supplies customers in over 80 countries.

Contact:
Claudia Güntert, Corporate Communications
T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: press@vonroll.com

This press release is based on information currently available. Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the statements made here. For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Von Roll Holding AG
Passwangstrasse 20
4226 Breitenbach
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 (0)61 785 52 36
E-mail: press@vonroll.com
Internet: www.vonrollgroup.com
ISIN: CH0003245351
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 860501

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

860501  21-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=860501&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VON ROLL HOLDING AG
01:10aVON ROLL HOLDING AG : Von Roll tackles weak market environment in the first half..
EQ
05/06VON ROLL HOLDING AG : 196th Annual General Meeting of Von Roll Holding AG held: ..
EQ
03/13VON ROLL : successfully continues recovery trend in 2018
PU
03/13VON ROLL HOLDING AG : Von Roll successfully continues recovery trend in 2018
EQ
2018VON ROLL HOLDING AG : Reinforcement of capital structure lays foundations for fu..
EQ
2018VON ROLL : Reinforcement of capital structure lays foundations for further growt..
PU
2018VON ROLL : further expands activities in the electromobility market
PU
2018VON ROLL HOLDING AG : Von Roll further expands activities in the electromobility..
EQ
2018VON ROLL HOLDING AG : Von Roll Shanghai was awarded IATF certification and lands..
EQ
2018VON ROLL : and Renault strengthen their partnership in e-mobility projects
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2013 -
EBIT 2013 -
Net income 2013 -
Debt 2013 -
Yield 2013 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
Capi. / Sales2013 -
Capi. / Sales2014 -
Capitalization 344 M
Chart VON ROLL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Von Roll Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VON ROLL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,98  CHF
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Hennerkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Petros P. Kalantzis Chairman
Artur Lust Chief Financial Officer
Guido Egli Vice Chairman
Gerd Amtstätter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VON ROLL HOLDING AG-27.12%349
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.33%67 330
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE22.17%44 297
NIDEC CORPORATION18.15%37 950
EMERSON ELECTRIC-2.96%36 014
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.26%33 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group