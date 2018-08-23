Log in
Von Roll : and Renault strengthen their partnership in e-mobility projects

08/23/2018 | 07:07am CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Von Roll and Renault strengthen their partnership in e-mobility projects

Breitenbach, August 23, 2018 - Von Roll Holding AG announced today that a new five-year supply contract has been signed between Renault and Von Roll France SA. Von Roll already supplies products for the Renault ZOE, the company's electric car model, which is a pioneering breakthrough in the area of e-mobility.

The total contract volume is budgeted in the double-digit million range. Renault, driven by its very ambitious goals, is investing more than EUR 1 billion in e-mobility.

Dominique Larrenduche, Head of Global Sales Resins Product Line, says: "We are extremely proud to have been chosen as a long-term strategic partner by Renault. This success is based on a long-term technical development partnership between this highly innovative automotive company and the recognized leader in electrical insulation systems."

Von Roll is also expanding other important and active partnerships with leading electric car manufacturers worldwide and driving the development of new solutions for electric vehicles.

About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 14 production sites with 1,450 employees. The company supplies customers in over 80 countries.

Contact:

Claudia Güntert, Corporate Communications

T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E:press@vonroll.com

This press release is based on information currently available. Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the statements made here. For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/.

Von Roll Holding AG, Passwangstrasse 20, 4226 Breitenbach, Schweiz

1

Disclaimer

Von Roll Holding AG published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 05:06:02 UTC
