Vonage : Al Rayan Bank Uses Vonage Contact Center to Avoid Business Disruption During COVID-19

05/06/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced that Al Rayan Bank, the UK’s oldest and largest Sharia-compliant retail bank, avoided business disruption and maintained its commitment to outstanding customer service with the Vonage Contact Center by transitioning employees from office locations to their homes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al Rayan Bank chose the Vonage Contact Center to provide telephone banking, sales and customer service functions to customers. In response to COVID-19 shelter-in-place [stay-at-home orders] Vonage enabled Al Rayan Bank to seamlessly transition all employees from working at office locations throughout the UK to their homes in days, while continuing to offer its 90,000+ personal, business and premier customers access to its contact centre and self-service functionality. Vonage also helped Al Rayan Bank implement a phone line to prioritise calls from NHS staff and other key workers.

Imran Pasha, Chief Operations Officer at Al Rayan Bank, explains, “Al Rayan Bank is committed to supporting its customers through the current coronavirus crisis. We are proud to have a large number of medical professionals who choose to bank with us, and setting up a ‘key workers’ hotline’ so that we can prioritise their calls and serve them more quickly is a small token of our appreciation for the incredible work they are doing. I would like to thank our partner Vonage for quickly helping us to set up this hotline and transition to a completely remote working environment. During this challenging period when demand for communication has increased, Vonage has consistently gone the extra mile by utilising its expertise to implement cloud-based technology solutions, enabling a better customer experience.”

“Contact centres play a key role in supporting customers as they are often the first line of defence. And in uncertain times, it’s vital for businesses to stay connected to customers without disruption,” said Rodolpho Cardenuto, President, Vonage Applications Group. “We’re pleased that the Vonage Contact Center can enable organisations like Al Rayan Bank to easily operate remotely while delivering the best possible customer experience.”

Vonage’s award-winning contact centre solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into a business’s CRM platform - enabling Al Rayan Bank to create customer experiences that help it serve customers better. Al Rayan Bank is taking advantage of Vonage Contact Center functionality such as Interactive Voice Response (IVR) for caller identification and verification, and the Vonage PCI DSS solution, to comply with security standards while making payment transactions fast and frictionless. The solution expedites transactions while keeping sensitive information away from the contact centre.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.

###

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG) is redefining business communications once again. We’re making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centres and programmable communications APIs, built on the world’s most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.


© Business Wire 2020
