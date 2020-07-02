Vonage : Appoints Industry Veteran Curt Allen as Channel Chief to Further Accelerate its Channel Program

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has announced that industry veteran Curt Allen will join the Company as Senior Vice President and Channel Chief, effective July 13, 2020.

Allen has more than two decades of Channel experience in the tech industry, having been both a Master Agent and a leader of Channel programs with large technology providers. With a reputation for building lasting relationships through agile and measurable strategic initiatives, Allen has a proven record of achieving results in an ever-changing technology marketplace.

Vonage has experienced significant growth over the last year in Channel sales, which is a critical component of the Company's go-to-market strategy, and continues to invest in Channel leadership to keep this momentum going. Allen's expertise in building and leading high-performing teams and go-to-market strategies that deliver sustainable growth, will help to build upon this success to expand service and support for partners and increase distribution through the Vonage Partner Network.

"We are thrilled to welcome Curt to the Vonage team," said Rodolpho Cardenuto, President, Applications Group for Vonage. "Vonage has a tremendous Channel program built on an extremely solid foundation and we remain committed to growing this integral part of our business. Well-known for his results-oriented and collaborative spirit, Curt is a natural choice to lead our growing and dynamic Channel organization through its next successful chapter."

Prior to joining Vonage, Allen was with Windstream, where he held various sales senior leadership roles, including SVP, Channel Chief & President of Strategic Channels. In this role, he was part of the leadership team that created a go-to-market channel-neutral strategy and sales plan, and enhanced partners' ability to sell next-generation solutions.

Prior to Windstream, Allen was President & Part Owner of X4 Solutions, leading a national master agency to multi-million-dollar profitability, and ultimately a profitable exit for stakeholders. Following the acquisition of X4 Solutions by Sandler Partners, the fastest growing distributor of connectivity and cloud services in America, Allen continued in the role as President of Channel, ensuring a smooth transition for all stakeholders and retaining all active sales partners.

"I am very excited to be joining an organization like Vonage that is so committed to the success of its partners and to enabling customers' digital transformation journeys. Vonage is the only company that can deliver a truly unified, end-to-end communication experience, from unified communications to contact centers, and the integration of video, voice, messaging, chat and verification into customers' applications, products and workflows," said Allen. "Vonage's continued investment and considerable growth in the Channel underscores this dedication and I am looking forward to contributing to this ongoing success for the Company, its partners and their customers."

Allen was recognized by CRN magazine as a "Top Channel Chief" for three consecutive years (2017 – 2019) and as a "Top 100 Channel People You Don't Know but Should" in 2018. He also received the "Channel Partner Top Gun 51" award in 2019. Allen is an Advisory Board member for InterAct Lifeline, a start-up for-profit company focused on delivering market-based technology solutions to the addiction, recovery and prevention sector. He is also on the Board of Directors for the Center for Young Adult Addiction and Recovery, Kennesaw State University and Convey Services in Roswell, GA.

Allen earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Government, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Massachusetts in Boston, where he received the Book Prize award in 1997.

Vonage, (Nasdaq: VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Services Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia.

