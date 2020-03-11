Vonage : Brings Together Forward-looking Business Leaders to Discuss the Future of Communications in Dubai

Company hosts Vonage Socials event in the region’s most innovative city, connecting businesses with strategies and tools to create a better customer experience

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, returned to Dubai with another evening of Vonage Socials, an exclusive thought leadership event for local tech and business leaders held this year at the Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach.

Executives from Vonage and business leaders currently leveraging the Vonage API Platform shared insights on how emerging communications technologies are revolutionizing the customer experience and transforming the way today’s businesses operate. Customer panelists and presenters explained how they are integrating APIs into their existing channels and social messaging apps to build more flexible, intelligent, and personal customer connections.

Vonage provides communications technology for video, voice, messaging and verification services through the Vonage API Platform, allowing developers to embed contextual, programmable communications into mobile apps, websites and business systems. Leveraging Vonage APIs, businesses can better engage with their customers in real time, anywhere in the world, through their preferred communications channels. The Vonage API Platform makes it easy for businesses to build the personalized, immediate and intuitive communication experiences that today’s customers expect.

Omar Javaid, President of the API Platform Group at Vonage, delivered a keynote presentation highlighting examples of how innovative communications technologies are changing today’s customer experience and will power the way companies work with customers in the future.

“We are excited that some of the most innovative companies in the Middle East, in banking, retail tech, telehealth, and more, are leveraging Vonage products and services to revolutionize the way they connect with customers,” Javaid said. “There is great potential in this region for digital disruption and bold leadership, and Vonage is proud that our flexible approach to communications empowers digital leaders to serve the growing demands of customers.”

Vonage Socials also featured panel discussions and presentations, demonstrating how forward-looking companies in the region are harnessing communications APIs to revolutionize their customer connections. Featured Vonage customers included international logistics service company, Aramex; artificial intelligence leader, Arabot; Noon Academy, one of the fastest growing EdTech startups in the Middle East; comprehensive online Arabic content publisher, Mawdoo3.com; and innovative multinational telecommunications service provider, Etisalat.

Mohammed Sleeq, Aramex Chief Digital Officer, gave a presentation focused on digital transformation, and how Vonage has provided his company with the tools to harness the power of communications and improve customer satisfaction. “At Aramex, we’re continuously looking to innovate further. That’s why we are leveraging Vonage Voice APIs to introduce a one of a kind Contact Center Augmentation Experience in 2020 via voice and artificial intelligence, first in UAE and then globally,” Sleeq said. “Vonage’s communications solutions have transformed the way we do business and how we engage our customers.”

