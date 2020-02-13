Log in
Vonage : Continues International Expansion, Adds New Paris Office

02/13/2020 | 03:01am EST

Vonage (Nasdaq:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, is increasing its presence in France by adding an office in central Paris for the company’s sales, alliances and customer support teams in the region, while offering room for growth.

The office, in one of Europe’s largest and most prominent tech nations, is part of Vonage’s expansion plans throughout the wider EMEA region, where it already has several offices, including those in London, Madrid, Berlin, Stockholm, Munich, Wroclaw and Dubai. With this additional office, Vonage is well positioned to cover more territory and serve new and existing customers, including Selectra, Orange Business Services, LVMH Client Services, Doctolib, Air Liquide, BlaBlaCar and Danfoss, the best possible service.

With a combination of unified communications, contact centre and programmable communications APIs, Vonage is helping businesses create a frictionless, more personalised and more meaningful end-to-end communications experience. This unique set of capabilities provides businesses and their employees with the tools to add the features and functionality they need to enhance internal collaboration as well as external engagement with customers across all channels -- messaging, voice, video and chat, driving a better overall experience for all.

New Appointments

Vonage has also made several appointments to its Applications Group in the region, including Nicolas Perrilliat, who joins from Salesforce as Regional Sales Manager, Marie-Anne Naz as Alliances Manager, Pierrick Hollocou as Sales Executive and Dominique Rousseau as Senior Solutions Engineer. The Applications Group encompasses Vonage’s unified communications and contact centre portfolios. Vonage is positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), for Western Europe.

Vonage’s API Group is focused on providing businesses with flexible and intelligent programmable communications solutions. This team is led in Southern Europe by Regional Director Stephane Cuziat, who joined the company in 2018. Vonage has been steadily building its API business in France, becoming a leader in the local CPaaS market that has been included on the national Next40 list of growing digital natives.

Vonage was positioned as a worldwide leader in the 2019 IDC MarketScape for cloud communications platforms, and as a leader in growth and innovation by Frost & Sullivan in the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Radar for the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) industry.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.

###

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq:VG) is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centres and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 186 M
EBIT 2019 10,6 M
Net income 2019 -20,9 M
Debt 2019 479 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -109x
P/E ratio 2020 -345x
EV / Sales2019 2,31x
EV / Sales2020 2,08x
Capitalization 2 265 M
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Masarek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Adam Citron Chairman
David Todd Pearson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Johan Hybinette Chief Information Security Officer
Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.31.11%2 265
SOFTBANK CORP--.--%64 839
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD17.51%41 261
CELLNEX TELECOM20.35%19 378
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%12 950
MTN GROUP LIMITED7.16%10 697
