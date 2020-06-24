Log in
Vonage : Enables Omnichannel Customer Experience for Koopid

06/24/2020 | 08:31am EDT

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 24 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has announced that Koopid, the next-generation, AI-powered customer experience orchestration platform, has chosen Vonage to grow their customer base and enhance customer experience at a time when customer experience is more important than ever.

Koopid, an AI-powered self-service customer experience platform, designed to enable seamless self-service customer journeys, will use Vonage to integrate voice chat, SMS, video and social messaging apps for a unified and streamlined agent and customer experience across any channel the customer prefers. Additionally, Vonage will empower Koopid's digital and voice agents to optimize resources and improve management of its key performance indicators (KPIs).

"Like Vonage, Koopid is committed to creating seamless customer journeys, and interacting with the customer no matter where or how they choose to connect - for the ultimate customer experience. With so many working remotely and connecting virtually during the global health crisis, this personalized interaction is more meaningful than ever," said Omar Javaid, President, API Platform Group for Vonage. "We are helping Koopid to provide enhanced experiences for agents and customers alike as they continue to expand and scale their business and deliver on their promise of an exceptional customer experience."

The Vonage Communications Services Platform will allow Koopid to build innovative communication experiences directly into their existing applications. By making communications more flexible, intelligent and personal, Vonage will enable Koopid to innovate their customer experience in ways that are critical to their success quickly, simply, at a low cost and at scale.

With Vonage's omnichannel capabilities, Koopid's agents will provide a better experience for the callers through real-time sentiment analysis, which offers insight into caller emotions, enabling better decision-making, customer support and outcomes. And, self-service capabilities like chatbots or visual IVRs, will provide quick and seamless resolutions to customer queries using tools like traditional voice or embedded interactions in mobile apps and websites - all without the need to switch to a third-party solution or toggle between applications.

"At Koopid we are all about customer experience. When the time came to select a trusted partner,  we needed a company that had the right technology to help us scale," said Venky Krishnaswamy, Koopid CEO. "Vonage owns its own technology stack, and easily integrates with business-critical communications platforms. This, along with its focus on providing emotive, seamless customer experience, has been a great fit for our long-term needs."

About Vonage 
Vonage, (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Services Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About Koopid
Koopid's Multimode Virtual Assistant enables dynamic self-service journeys that incorporate natural language and visually rich user interactions, leveraging the full spectrum of today's smartphone and web interfaces. Using Koopid's xDesigner - a drag and drop service creation tool - a customer self-service journey template can be created in minutes with no programming required. These digital journey templates can be invoked from a number of channels: web portal, mobile app, mobile browser, SMS, email or consumer messaging. Each journey is instantiated as a cross-channel persistent conversation - therefore a customer can start on one channel (such as web portal), transition to a different channel (such as a mobile app) and simply continue the journey. At the core of Koopid is a powerful data platform that curates interaction context and conversation data in-line. As a result, customer journeys are continually optimized using AI and machine learning algorithms, personalizing the experience in real–time.

(vg-a)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-enables-omnichannel-customer-experience-for-koopid-301082148.html

SOURCE Vonage


© PRNewswire 2020
