Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call for First Quarter 2020 Results

04/16/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The earnings release will be available on Vonage's Investor Relations website.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 and other matters at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. To participate, please dial (866) 548-4713. International callers should dial (323) 794-2093.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Vonage Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the call, and may be accessed through Vonage's Investor Relations website or by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering the passcode 9846056.

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

Investor Contact: Hunter Blankenbaker (732) 444-4926; hunter.blankenbaker@vonage.com

Media Contact: Jo Ann Tizzano (732) 365-1363; joann.tizzano@vonage.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
