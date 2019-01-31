Vonage : Holdings Corp. Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG), a business cloud communications leader, will report its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 before the market opens on Thursday, February 21, 2019. The earnings release will be available on Vonage's Investor Relations website.

In addition, the company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 and other matters at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. To participate, please dial (866) 891-8177. International callers should dial (412) 902-6756.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Vonage Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the conclusion of the call, and may be accessed through Vonage's Investor Relations website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers, and entering the passcode 10128592.

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is redefining business communications. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies communicate to create better business outcomes. Our unique cloud communications platform brings together a robust unified communications solution with the agility of embedded, contextual communications APIs. This powerful combination enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Israel. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc.

