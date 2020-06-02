Vonage : Insung Information Chooses Vonage to Power Smart Healthcare Solutions

South Korea-based Insung Information, a leading healthcare solutions firm, has chosen Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, to bring telehealth services to patients, medical professionals, and healthcare facilities in South Korea.

Vonage’s APIs allow developers to easily build innovative communication experiences - from SMS to voice to video and beyond - directly into their existing applications and devices. Embedding the Vonage Video APIs within Insung’s telehealth devices - HiCare Hub, HiCare M and HiCare Home Doctor - equips doctors to teleconsult with patients through a browser or application on a PC, laptop, or mobile device.

“COVID-19 has shown that there is an immense scope for telemedicine services in Korea. High video quality along with security and ease of use is essential to telemedicine services for the changed Korea telemedicine market. Vonage’s video APIs can easily be integrated with our healthcare solutions to support enhanced communications via personal computers, laptops or mobile devices, better serving the community,” said Team Leader of the Healthcare Business Division, Insung Information.

COVID-19 has revealed the need for flexible, secure, and easy-to-use video communications solutions in the healthcare space. Vonage reported a surge in video usage, with video traffic for telehealth services in March 2020 rising by 727% when compared to February 2020.

"Vonage has been a worldwide leader in webRTC video solutions since the webRTC standard was established in 2012. Vonage’s Video API is powering the solutions of many of the world's leading telehealth services, like Insung Information," said Sunny Rao, Vonage Vice President and General Manager for the Asia Pacific region. "It's vital for healthcare providers to be able to deliver a continuous, effective service when the unexpected happens, and adopting telehealth services means that those forced to self-isolate can access care from practitioners with thousands of miles between them, an important step to protecting other patients and healthcare professionals."

Insung has provided its customers with the best IT solutions and services since 1992. One of its major business areas is Smart Healthcare, which includes telehealth solutions and devices, serving South Korea and international markets. To help overcome the COVID-19 crisis, Insung is donating its telehealth solutions and equipment to local governments and a number of sanatoriums in Daegu.

The Vonage API platform has more than one million registered developers and offers a full suite of programmable voice, video, messaging, and email services to forward-thinking businesses throughout the Asia-Pacific market and worldwide. Through its partners, Vonage’s platform is at the center of many notable transformational projects in the region, and a de facto for startups.

