Vonage Holdings Corp.

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.

(VG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Vonage : Launches Vonage : Voyagers Developer Champions Program

07/23/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has launched a new developer champions program, Vonage Voyagers, to assemble a team of developers passionate about building connected applications and inspiring their communities. The program has been designed to drive high-quality product feedback from a diverse pool of users; promote the creation of useful content; and increase the frequency and quality of support provided by and for the developer community.

The Vonage Communications Services Platform brings both power and flexibility to businesses through the integration of multiple channels − Video, Voice, Conversations, Messaging and Verification − into their applications, products, and workflows to create new paradigms in their industries. With an ever-growing network of more than one million registered developers, the platform makes it easy for businesses to use APIs to build the personalised, immediate, and intuitive communication experiences that today’s customers expect. And, Vonage’s developer community tears down the barriers to entry so that any developer can reach a global audience from day one.

With the new Vonage Voyagers program, we are inviting developers to work closely with us, gaining exclusive access to pre-release APIs, as well as mentorship and learning opportunities with Vonage Developer Advocates, Product Managers and Engineers. Voyagers will also receive training to improve their content creation skills and expand their reach, limited edition swag, and more perks.

Participation in the voluntary program will be based on self-submissions and nominations. Those interested must meet a number of requirements, which can be seen in full on the application site. Once chosen, official Voyagers will join a group of community leaders to help other developers build powerful applications by participating in product feedback sessions and online hack days, contributing to Open Source projects, and creating content to showcase innovative ways to leverage Vonage APIs together with other technologies.

“We designed the Vonage Voyagers program to create deeper connections between the Vonage Platform and our amazing community of more than one million developers,” said Myrsini Koukiasa, Senior Community Programs Manager, Vonage. “We’re excited to work with inspirational, enthusiastic, and dedicated Voyagers, giving us a chance to reward and recognise their work and contributions to our community.”

To learn more or apply to become a Vonage Voyager, visit this link.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq:VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Services Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 192 M - -
Net income 2020 -16,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -141x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 859 M 2 859 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 264
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Vonage Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,88 $
Last Close Price 11,65 $
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rory P. Read President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey Adam Citron Chairman
David Todd Pearson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer
Sanjay Macwan Chief Information Security Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.63.62%2 859
SOFTBANK CORP.-3.70%62 685
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED24.95%41 543
CELLNEX TELECOM46.31%25 261
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-4.93%10 009
SAFARICOM PLC-14.76%9 914
Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group