Vonage : Launches Vonage : Voyagers Developer Champions Program

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has launched a new developer champions program, Vonage Voyagers, to assemble a team of developers passionate about building connected applications and inspiring their communities. The program has been designed to drive high-quality product feedback from a diverse pool of users; promote the creation of useful content; and increase the frequency and quality of support provided by and for the developer community.

The Vonage Communications Services Platform brings both power and flexibility to businesses through the integration of multiple channels − Video, Voice, Conversations, Messaging and Verification − into their applications, products, and workflows to create new paradigms in their industries. With an ever-growing network of more than one million registered developers, the platform makes it easy for businesses to use APIs to build the personalised, immediate, and intuitive communication experiences that today’s customers expect. And, Vonage’s developer community tears down the barriers to entry so that any developer can reach a global audience from day one.

With the new Vonage Voyagers program, we are inviting developers to work closely with us, gaining exclusive access to pre-release APIs, as well as mentorship and learning opportunities with Vonage Developer Advocates, Product Managers and Engineers. Voyagers will also receive training to improve their content creation skills and expand their reach, limited edition swag, and more perks.

Participation in the voluntary program will be based on self-submissions and nominations. Those interested must meet a number of requirements, which can be seen in full on the application site. Once chosen, official Voyagers will join a group of community leaders to help other developers build powerful applications by participating in product feedback sessions and online hack days, contributing to Open Source projects, and creating content to showcase innovative ways to leverage Vonage APIs together with other technologies.

“We designed the Vonage Voyagers program to create deeper connections between the Vonage Platform and our amazing community of more than one million developers,” said Myrsini Koukiasa, Senior Community Programs Manager, Vonage. “We’re excited to work with inspirational, enthusiastic, and dedicated Voyagers, giving us a chance to reward and recognise their work and contributions to our community.”

To learn more or apply to become a Vonage Voyager, visit this link.

