Vonage : Tele-Town Hall Chooses Vonage to Power Virtual Technology to Global Customers

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has announced that Tele-Town Hall , a pioneer in virtual town hall technology, has chosen the Vonage SMS and Voice APIs to power 5 million messages and more than 1,000 meetings per month for its global customer base.

Tele-Town Hall provides large-scale, personal communication tools to help organizations easily interact with millions of people through town hall-style meetings conducted via the telephone or web. The addition of the Vonage SMS API enhances Tele-Town Hall's product by providing businesses with the ability to rapidly update employees with Text Alerts and SMS messages in real time.

The global reach, flexibility and scalability of Vonage APIs are key to supporting Tele-Town Hall's accelerating growth in providing businesses and non-profit organizations around the world with the ability to stay connected with employees and communities, especially with so many transitioning to remote work during the current global health crisis.

"As our customer base around the world continues to grow, especially during the pandemic when so many of our customers have newly-created virtual workplaces, we needed a partner to help us manage and scale our offering to meet this growing need," said Roman Marchevsky, CEO for Tele-Town Hall. "Vonage, with its global reach, proven SMS completion rates, Voice reliability, API documentation and ability to scale as needed, is critical to supporting and growing with our rapidly-expanding business."

With these messaging capabilities, Tele-Town Hall has the ability to send critical COVID-19-related alerts and meeting reminders to political constituents, including voter registration drives for the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign; business employees; educational institution students; and so many others around the world. Tele-Town Hall is also using the Vonage Voice API to power virtual meetings in the U.S. and Australia, with plans to expand use of the API to New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom later this year.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tele-Town Hall has worked closely with those on the frontlines of this fight, from humanitarian groups, elected officials, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations, helping them deliver virtual Town Hall events to teams and communities working and social distancing from home or in separate locations to ensure their safety without sacrificing the ability to stay connected and communicate important messages.

"During this global crisis, the power of technology and its ability to bring people together, is more important than ever," said Eric Le Guiniec, Global SVP - Communication APIs Sales for Vonage. "We are pleased to work with an organization like Tele-Town Hall, providing the power of our APIs to drive the growing need for their virtual solutions that help so many that are working to combat this threat."

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage .

(vg-a)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tele-town-hall-chooses-vonage-to-power-virtual-technology-to-global-customers-301058094.html

SOURCE Vonage