Vonage : and Pulsara Partner to Enable Mobile Telehealth Capabilities

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced it has partnered with Pulsara , a healthcare mobile communications platform. Leveraging the OpenTok Live Video API , via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform , Pulsara connects clinicians across healthcare entities in real-time, enabling video chat telehealth capabilities between emergency responders and the critical care teams in the hospital. Nexmo APIs provide real-time video communications that allow organizations to deliver secure and HIPAA-compliant telehealth capabilities using encrypted media streams and recordings, advanced security, and detailed analytics to elevate the patient care experience.

In healthcare situations, where every second counts, medics can now connect with a clinician at a hospital or transferring facility in real-time with Pulsara's video chat-enabled mobile communications platform which leverages the Nexmo's OpenTok Live Video API. Video collaboration provides the receiving hospital with crucial and time-sensitive information that better prepares their teams to provide the best and most expedient treatment possible. The video feature also streamlines medical consults and permits remote physicians to view critical conditions of their patients.

"The healthcare industry is undergoing a swift digital transformation, and providers are looking to technology partners to rapidly augment their services and meet the changing communications needs of their patients," said Eric Le Guiniec, SVP Global Sales for Nexmo. "Pulsara is adding innovative value to their patient care processes by leveraging our Nexmo video APIs to enable real-time emergency services. We are proud to partner with them by combining our technologies to enable better patient outcomes and better overall care."

According to the Joint Commission, an independent healthcare accreditation organization, an estimated 80% of serious medical errors involve miscommunication between caregivers when patients are transferred or handed-off.

"There is nothing more critical than communication during a time-sensitive medical emergency," said Kris Kaull, a flight paramedic and Chief Marketing Officer at Pulsara. "Our mobile-based platform provides seamless sharing of information, which we know drives quality improvement in care and better patient coordination. Video chat was an obvious next step. By leveraging the power of programmable communications enabled by Nexmo APIs, Pulsara has now created a tool that allows clinicians to simply connect via video for the critically ill, injured or complex patient. As out of hospital medicine evolves, there is a need for real-time, secure video communications."

Vonage's Enterprise Plan for Healthcare is designed with Nexmo APIs that align to strict healthcare guidelines, providing healthcare businesses with consultative and development support, along with service delivery and service level agreements (SLAs), to create custom solutions that deliver a secure, compliant and flexible patient care experience.

Pulsara provides a real-time communication network across an entire region. The Pulsara platform, built on the power of mobile technology, unites the right clinicians at the right time for the right patient -- providing transparency and streamlined communication. Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And, COMMUNICATE using audio, video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of nearly 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com.

