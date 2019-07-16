Vonage :'s Mario DeRiggi Named a Channel Partners "Top Gun 51" Channel Leader

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (NYSE: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has announced that Mario DeRiggi, SVP of National Channel Sales and Business Development, has been named a Channel Partners "Top Gun 51" Channel Leader. This prestigious recognition acknowledges premier leaders in the indirect IT and telecom channel and is awarded by Channel Partners and Channel Futures editors.

Top Gun 51 channel leaders are defined as possessing integrity, knowledge and confidence, the ability to inspire others, commitment and passion. Top Gun 51 criteria also calls for leaders to be advocates for the channel model, committed to partners' business success and dedicated to earning partners' trust.

To compile the Top Gun 51 list, launched this year in tandem with the annual MSP 501, Channel Partners and Channel Futures editors invited those who know channel executives best — distributors, master agents and industry analysts — to nominate leaders who exemplify channel advocacy and leadership.

"I'm delighted to be recognized as a 'Top Gun 51' Channel leader," DeRiggi said. "This award reaffirms our belief in the power of the Vonage Partner Network, and the importance of providing a consistently differentiated offering to our partners to help them meet the unique needs of their customers."

The Vonage Partner Network is designed to enable partners to solve their customers' communication needs by leveraging the One Vonage platform - a unique combination of unified communications solutions, contact center and communications APIs via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform. With a dedicated team of 25 channel managers, along with 30 of the largest master agents in the nation and thousands of subagents, the Vonage Partner Network provides a one-stop-shop for partners, as well as tiered incentives and ongoing consultative support, to help them serve their customers.

DeRiggi has more than 25 years of experience in building sales channels and programs for business cloud solutions from the ground up. His expertise has been instrumental in growing Vonage's channel program - the Vonage Partner Network - as the Company continues to enhance the solutions, tools and support to help partners drive better business outcomes for their customers.

"Today's channel leaders must be futurists, accountants, technologists, marketers and evangelists," says Lorna Garey, editor in chief of Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "We wanted to recognize these executives based on insights from within the community itself. I want to thank all of the master agents, distributors and analysts who helped us assemble a list that includes well-known names along with rising stars across a diverse range of companies."

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage's fully-integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the information and communications technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

The 2019 Top Gun 51 list is based on data collected by Channel Partners and Channel Futures from a list of well-known master agents, distributors and channel analysts. Data was collected online from May 1 to June 15, 2019. All nominations are held in strict confidence.

(vg-a)

SOURCE Vonage