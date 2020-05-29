Log in
Vonage to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/29/2020 | 04:26pm EDT

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: VG), a business cloud communications leader, today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following virtual investor conferences:

R.W. Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Tuesday, June 2, 2020

William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Tuesday, June 9, 2020 (presentation at 2:00pm CT)

A live webcast of the William Blair presentation will be available on Vonage’s Investor Relations website, and a replay will be available shortly after the live webcast.

About Vonage
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

Investor Contact: Hunter Blankenbaker (732) 444-4926; hunter.blankenbaker@vonage.com

Media Contact: Jo Ann Tizzano (732) 365-1363; joann.tizzano@vonage.com

(vg-f)

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
