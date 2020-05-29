Vonage to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: VG), a business cloud communications leader, today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following virtual investor conferences:



R.W. Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 (presentation at 2:00pm CT)

A live webcast of the William Blair presentation will be available on Vonage’s Investor Relations website , and a replay will be available shortly after the live webcast.

Investor Contact: Hunter Blankenbaker (732) 444-4926; hunter.blankenbaker@vonage.com

Media Contact: Jo Ann Tizzano (732) 365-1363; joann.tizzano@vonage.com

