Vonage : to Present at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

0
07/25/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG), a business cloud communications leader, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer & Co. 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston. The presentation will begin at 10:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Vonage's Investor Relations website. A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast.

About Vonage

Vonage is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage's fully-integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.

(vg-f)

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-to-present-at-the-oppenheimer-22nd-annual-technology-internet--communications-conference-300891392.html

SOURCE Vonage


© PRNewswire 2019
