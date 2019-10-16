Log in
VONEX LIMITED

Vonex : Exceeds 34,000 Registered Active PBX Users

10/16/2019 | 06:43am EDT

16 October 2019

ASX Announcement

Vonex Achieves 34,000 Registered Active PBX Users

Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited ("Vonex" or the "Company") (ASX: VN8) is pleased to advise of growth across its Wholesale and Retail businesses, having recently surpassed 34,000 registered active subscribers to its cloud-based phone system platform. Pleasingly, the primary driver of the recent addition in active user growth has been from migrating services from competitors to Vonex PBX services.

Registered users of these Private Branch Exchange (PBX) connections are a key indicator of business development progress as Vonex penetrates the multibillion-dollar Australian market for telco services to small and medium enterprises.

The Company holds a positive outlook for continued growth in users and revenue and is seeing a strong return on its recent investment in marketing campaigns targeting channel partners and end customers.

Vonex Managing Director, Matt Fahey, said:

"It is particularly pleasing to see sophisticated customers of our wholesale business unit choosing Vonex's platform over other options for their customers. Our proactive outreach to new customers is making a clear impact in the form of accelerating user growth.

We have now built a solid platform for sustainable growth in our Retail and Wholesale businesses and are excited by our prospects to gain broader scale."

ENDS

For more details, please contact:

Matthew Fahey

Nicholas Ong

Managing Director

Non-Executive Chairman

Vonex Ltd

Vonex Ltd

E:matt@vonex.com.au

E:nick@vonex.com.au

T: +61 411 244 224

T: +61 424 598 561

Tim Dohrmann

NWR Communications

Investor and Media Enquiries

  1. tim@nwrcommunications.com.au
  1. +61 468 420 846

Vonex Limited ABN: 39 063 074 635

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrance, Perth WA 6000

Ph:1800 828 668 //Web:www.vonex.com //Email:info@vonex.com

About Vonex

Vonex is a full service, award-winning telecommunications service provider selling mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and VoIP services - predominately to the small to medium enterprise ("SME") customer under the Vonex brand. The Company also provides wholesale customers, such as internet service providers, access to the core Vonex PBX and call termination services at wholesale rates via a white label model.

Vonex also develops new technologies in the telecommunications industry, including a feature-rich cloud- hosted PBX system. Vonex is also developing the Oper8tor App, a multi-platformreal-time voice, messaging and social media app that allows users to connect with all social media friends, followers and contacts across different social medias, all consolidated into one app.

Vonex Limited ABN: 39 063 074 635

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrance, Perth WA 6000

Ph:1800 828 668 //Web:www.vonex.com //Email:info@vonex.com

Disclaimer

Vonex Limited published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:42:11 UTC
