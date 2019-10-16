Vonex : Exceeds 34,000 Registered Active PBX Users

16 October 2019 ASX Announcement

Vonex Achieves 34,000 Registered Active PBX Users

Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited ("Vonex" or the "Company") (ASX: VN8) is pleased to advise of growth across its Wholesale and Retail businesses, having recently surpassed 34,000 registered active subscribers to its cloud-based phone system platform. Pleasingly, the primary driver of the recent addition in active user growth has been from migrating services from competitors to Vonex PBX services.

Registered users of these Private Branch Exchange (PBX) connections are a key indicator of business development progress as Vonex penetrates the multibillion-dollar Australian market for telco services to small and medium enterprises.

The Company holds a positive outlook for continued growth in users and revenue and is seeing a strong return on its recent investment in marketing campaigns targeting channel partners and end customers.

Vonex Managing Director, Matt Fahey, said:

"It is particularly pleasing to see sophisticated customers of our wholesale business unit choosing Vonex's platform over other options for their customers. Our proactive outreach to new customers is making a clear impact in the form of accelerating user growth.

We have now built a solid platform for sustainable growth in our Retail and Wholesale businesses and are excited by our prospects to gain broader scale."

ENDS For more details, please contact: Matthew Fahey Nicholas Ong Managing Director Non-Executive Chairman Vonex Ltd Vonex Ltd E:matt@vonex.com.au E:nick@vonex.com.au T: +61 411 244 224 T: +61 424 598 561

Tim Dohrmann

NWR Communications

Investor and Media Enquiries

tim@nwrcommunications.com.au

+61 468 420 846

Vonex Limited ABN: 39 063 074 635

Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrance, Perth WA 6000

Ph:1800 828 668 //Web:www.vonex.com //Email:info@vonex.com