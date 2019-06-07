Vonovia SE: 45.75% of Vonovia Shareholders Choose Scrip Dividend (news with additional features)

07.06.2019 / 10:51

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT SUITABLE FOR COMPLETE OR PARTIAL PUBLICATION OR DISCLOSURE TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISCLOSURE WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LEGAL PROVISIONS. THIS PUBLICATION IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL NOR AN INVITATION TO TENDER AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL SHARES.

45.75% of Vonovia Shareholders Choose Scrip Dividend

Bochum, 7 June 2019 - Vonovia SE ('Vonovia') again offered to its shareholders a scrip dividend as an alternative option to the standard cash dividend.

During the subscription period shareholders holding 45.75% of the dividend-bearing shares in Vonovia have elected to receive new shares instead of the cash dividend. Accordingly, 7,695,677 new Vonovia shares will be issued, resulting in a total of 542,273,611shares.

Helene von Roeder, CFO of Vonovia: 'Once again, many of our shareholders have given preference to a share dividend. We would like to thank them for their confidence in our sustainable strategy.'

The settlement of the scrip dividend option is expected to occur on 18 June 2019. The payment of the cash dividend and the payment of any residual balances is expected to take place on 13 June 2019.

Financial Calendar 2019:

August 2, 2019 Interim Financial Report for 2019

November 5, 2019 Interim Statement for the first nine months of 2019

March 5, 2020 Annual Press Conference 2019

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 395,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Austria and Sweden. It also manages around 79,000 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately EUR 44.5 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Accordingly, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013 and on the DAX 30 since September 2015. Vonovia SE is also listed on the international indices STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Germany, MSCI Germany, GPR 250 and EPRA/NAREIT Europe. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 10,000 employees.

Additional Information:

Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange

ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

WKN: A1ML7J

Common code: 094567408

Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879

Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitätsstrasse 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany

This press release has been issued by Vonovia SE and/or its subsidiaries solely for information purposes. This press release may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of Vonovia ('forward-looking statements') that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from Vonovia's current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by Vonovia and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should not therefore be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this press release was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this press release to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. Vonovia accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the press release, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. Vonovia does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this press release. Vonovia is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this press release or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this press release.

Additional Information:

Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange

ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

WKN: A1ML7J

Common code: 094567408

Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879

Business address of Vonovia SE: Philippstrasse 3, 44803 Bochum, Germany

Any securities discussed have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or with any securities regulators of any state or any other jurisdiction in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. Accordingly, unless an exemption under relevant securities laws is applicable, any such securities may not be offered, sold, exercised, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, within or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of, or require registration of such securities in, the relevant jurisdiction. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction in which such offers or sales are unlawful.

This press release has been issued by Vonovia SE and/or its subsidiaries solely for information purposes. This press release may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of Vonovia ('forward-looking statements') that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from Vonovia's current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by Vonovia and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should not therefore be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this press release was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this press release to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. Vonovia accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the press release, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. Vonovia does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this press release. Vonovia is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this press release or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this press release.