Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vonovia    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA

(VNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vonovia SE: 45.75% of Vonovia Shareholders Choose Scrip Dividend (news with additional features)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:18am EDT

07.06.2019 / 10:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT SUITABLE FOR COMPLETE OR PARTIAL PUBLICATION OR DISCLOSURE TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISCLOSURE WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LEGAL PROVISIONS. THIS PUBLICATION IS NEITHER AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL NOR AN INVITATION TO TENDER AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL SHARES.

45.75% of Vonovia Shareholders Choose Scrip Dividend

Bochum, 7 June 2019 - Vonovia SE ('Vonovia') again offered to its shareholders a scrip dividend as an alternative option to the standard cash dividend.

During the subscription period shareholders holding 45.75% of the dividend-bearing shares in Vonovia have elected to receive new shares instead of the cash dividend. Accordingly, 7,695,677 new Vonovia shares will be issued, resulting in a total of 542,273,611shares.

Helene von Roeder, CFO of Vonovia: 'Once again, many of our shareholders have given preference to a share dividend. We would like to thank them for their confidence in our sustainable strategy.'

The settlement of the scrip dividend option is expected to occur on 18 June 2019. The payment of the cash dividend and the payment of any residual balances is expected to take place on 13 June 2019.

Financial Calendar 2019:

August 2, 2019 Interim Financial Report for 2019
November 5, 2019 Interim Statement for the first nine months of 2019
March 5, 2020 Annual Press Conference 2019
About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 395,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Austria and Sweden. It also manages around 79,000 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately EUR 44.5 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Accordingly, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013 and on the DAX 30 since September 2015. Vonovia SE is also listed on the international indices STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Germany, MSCI Germany, GPR 250 and EPRA/NAREIT Europe. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 10,000 employees.

Additional Information:
Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
WKN: A1ML7J
Common code: 094567408
Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879
Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitätsstrasse 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany

This press release has been issued by Vonovia SE and/or its subsidiaries solely for information purposes. This press release may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of Vonovia ('forward-looking statements') that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from Vonovia's current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by Vonovia and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should not therefore be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this press release was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this press release to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. Vonovia accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the press release, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. Vonovia does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this press release. Vonovia is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this press release or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this press release.

Additional Information:
Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
WKN: A1ML7J
Common code: 094567408
Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879
Business address of Vonovia SE: Philippstrasse 3, 44803 Bochum, Germany

Any securities discussed have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or with any securities regulators of any state or any other jurisdiction in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan. Accordingly, unless an exemption under relevant securities laws is applicable, any such securities may not be offered, sold, exercised, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, within or into the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of, or require registration of such securities in, the relevant jurisdiction. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any jurisdiction in which such offers or sales are unlawful.

This press release has been issued by Vonovia SE and/or its subsidiaries solely for information purposes. This press release may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of Vonovia ('forward-looking statements') that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from Vonovia's current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by Vonovia and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should not therefore be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this press release was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this press release to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. Vonovia accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the press release, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. Vonovia does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this press release. Vonovia is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this press release or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this press release.

07.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Vonovia SE published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VONOVIA
05:18aVONOVIA SE : 45.75% of Vonovia Shareholders Choose Scrip Dividend (news with add..
PU
05:00aVONOVIA SE : 45.75% of Vonovia Shareholders Choose Scrip Dividend
EQ
05/29VONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/27VONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/24VONOVIA SE : Vonovia requests initiation of compulsory acquisition of minority s..
EQ
05/24VICTORIA PARK : receives request for initiation of compulsory acquisition of min..
AQ
05/23VONOVIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/22VONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/20VONOVIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/17VONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 055 M
EBIT 2019 1 544 M
Net income 2019 2 414 M
Debt 2019 20 187 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 9,85
P/E ratio 2020 12,05
EV / Sales 2019 21,7x
EV / Sales 2020 19,9x
Capitalization 24 318 M
Chart VONOVIA
Duration : Period :
Vonovia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 51,8 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Freiberg Chief Operating Officer
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rauscher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONOVIA14.90%28 603
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 700
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%24 583
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE6.08%16 990
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 474
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION9.00%11 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About