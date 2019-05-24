Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vonovia    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA

(VNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vonovia SE: Vonovia requests initiation of compulsory acquisition of minority shares in Victoria Park

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 03:10am EDT

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Vonovia SE: Vonovia requests initiation of compulsory acquisition of minority shares in Victoria Park (news with additional features)

24.05.2019 / 09:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vonovia requests initiation of compulsory acquisition of minority shares in Victoria Park

- Vonovia has requested the initiation of a compulsory acquisition proceeding to acquire all remaining shares in Victoria Park.

- The Board of Directors of Victoria Park has resolved to apply for a delisting of the ordinary class A and class B shares in Victoria Park.

- The Board of Directors of Victoria Park has resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting for the purpose of resolving to redeem all outstanding preference shares.

Bochum, May 24, 2019 - Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") previously announced that Vonovia has exercised call options, resulting in a shareholding exceeding 90 per cent of the shares and votes in Victoria Park AB (publ) ("Victoria Park").

Vonovia has requested that the Board of Directors of Victoria Park shall initiate a compulsory acquisition proceeding for the remaining shares in Victoria Park in ac-cordance with the Swedish Companies Act (Sw. aktiebolagslagen (2005:551)). Vonovia con-trols approximately 91.4 per cent of the total number of shares in Victoria Park.

As a consequence of Vonovia controlling more than 90 per cent of the shares in Victoria Park, and the request from Vonovia to initiate a compulsory acquisition proceeding for all remaining shares in Victoria Park, the Board of Directors of Victoria Park has resolved to apply for delisting of the Victoria Park ordinary shares of class A and class B from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the class A and class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be on or around 17 June 2019.

The Board of Directors of Victoria Park has resolved to propose an Extraordinary General Meeting to resolve on a redemption of all 1,032,047 preference shares, in accordance with section 5.4 of the Articles of Association, for a redemption price of SEK 300 per preference share.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 395,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Austria and Sweden. It also manages around 79,000 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately EUR 44.5 billion. As a modern service company, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Accordingly, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013 and on the DAX 30 since September 2015. Vonovia SE is also listed on the international indices STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Germany, GPR 250 and EPRA/NAREIT Europe. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 10,000 employees.

Additional Information:
Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
WKN: A1ML7J
Common code: 094567408
Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879
Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitätsstrasse 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany

This press release has been issued by Vonovia SE and/or its subsidiaries solely for information purposes. This press release may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of Vonovia ("forward-looking statements") that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from Vonovia's current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by Vonovia and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should not therefore be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this press release was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this press release to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. Vonovia accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the press release, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. Vonovia does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this press release. Vonovia is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this press release or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this press release.

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TJBINLOBOT
Document title: Vonovia requests initiation of compulsory acquisition of minority shares in Victoria Park

24.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Phone: +49 234 314 1609
Fax: +49 234 314 2995
E-mail: investorrelations@vonovia.de
Internet: www.vonovia.de
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
WKN: A1ML7J
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 815483

 
End of News DGAP News Service

815483  24.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815483&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VONOVIA
03:10aVONOVIA SE : Vonovia requests initiation of compulsory acquisition of minority s..
EQ
02:51aVICTORIA PARK : receives request for initiation of compulsory acquisition of min..
AQ
05/23VONOVIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/22VONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/20VONOVIA SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/17VONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
05/17VONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/16VONOVIA SE : Annual General Meeting Approves a Dividend of EUR 1.44 per Share
EQ
05/16VONOVIA SE : Vonovia Publishes Business Philosophy
EQ
05/15VICTORIA PARK : Vonovia exercises call options and thereby becomes the owner of ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 050 M
EBIT 2019 1 501 M
Net income 2019 2 414 M
Debt 2019 20 231 M
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 10,41
P/E ratio 2020 12,70
EV / Sales 2019 22,3x
EV / Sales 2020 20,4x
Capitalization 25 441 M
Chart VONOVIA
Duration : Period :
Vonovia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 51,3 €
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Freiberg Chief Operating Officer
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rauscher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONOVIA20.21%28 453
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%43 194
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%24 351
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE6.90%17 074
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 833
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION9.17%11 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About