Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vonovia    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA (VNA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/19 10:33:24 am
41.605 EUR   +0.42%
12/03VONOVIA SE : quaterly earnings release
08/28VONOVIA SE : half-yearly earnings release
07/10Stability needed after CEO exit, say Thyssenkrupp workers, foundation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vonovia : Victoria Park acquires 2,340 flats in Stockholm and Gothenburg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/19/2018 | 09:45am CET
Bochum, 19 December 2018

Victoria Park, in which Vonovia holds 81.1% of the voting rights and another 12.4% via call options, has signed an agreement to acquire 2,340 apartments in the Stockholm and Gothenburg area from Akelius Residential Property. Closing of the transaction is expected at the beginning of Q2 2019. The transaction still needs to be approved by the Competition authority. The agreed gross transaction price is SEK4.7bn (ca. €450m).

After acquiring the majority of shares in Victoria Park in Q2 2018, this transaction is the next step towards building on Vonovia's existing operations in Sweden and developing a scalable platform in the Swedish residential market while at the same time realizing the first synergies.

The transaction is in line with Vonovia's acquisition criteria and expected to be Group FFO per share and Adj. NAV per share accretive for Vonovia shareholders from 2019 onwards.

Disclaimer

Vonovia SE published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VONOVIA
09:45aVONOVIA : Victoria Park acquires 2,340 flats in Stockholm and Gothenburg
PU
12/06VONOVIA SE : 9 Month Results 2018: Operating Result Increases in Reporting Perio..
PU
12/06VONOVIA SE : 9 Month Results 2018: Operating Result Increases in Reporting Perio..
EQ
12/03VONOVIA SE : quaterly earnings release
09/17DEUTSCHE WOHNEN : Germany plans tax incentives to encourage housing construction
RE
09/05VONOVIA : acquires entire Starwood stake in Victoria Park
AQ
08/31VONOVIA SE : Vonovia Operationally Strong in the First Six Months of the Year - ..
PU
08/31VONOVIA SE : Vonovia Operationally Strong in the First Six Months of the Year - ..
EQ
08/31VONOVIA : Half-year results
CO
08/28VONOVIA SE : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 874 M
EBIT 2018 1 843 M
Net income 2018 2 603 M
Debt 2018 19 301 M
Yield 2018 3,48%
P/E ratio 2018 7,82
P/E ratio 2019 10,37
EV / Sales 2018 21,7x
EV / Sales 2019 20,4x
Capitalization 21 464 M
Chart VONOVIA
Duration : Period :
Vonovia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 48,0 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Freiberg Chief Operating Officer
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rauscher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONOVIA0.10%24 447
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%41 993
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 280
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN13.99%16 858
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 095
INVITATION HOMES INC-11.50%11 125
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.