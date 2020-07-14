Log in
VONOVIA SE

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

VONOVIA : DZ Bank revises his opinion and turns to Neutral

07/14/2020 | 08:57am EDT

DZ Bank's research is revising its recommendation downwards to Neutral..


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 323 M 2 638 M 2 638 M
Net income 2020 2 468 M 2 803 M 2 803 M
Net Debt 2020 24 054 M 27 313 M 27 313 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 3,05%
Capitalization 29 901 M 33 982 M 33 952 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 23,2x
Nbr of Employees 10 499
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 55,16 €
Last Close Price 55,14 €
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Hildegard Müller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONOVIA SE14.88%33 982
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.26%47 327
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.65%40 256
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.35%21 899
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE10.38%15 881
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LTD27.05%15 357
