Vonovia : 23.04.2020Bochum Statement on rumors regarding a potential takeover of Deutsche Wohnen Statement

Press Release

Statement on rumors regarding a potential takeover of Deutsche Wohnen

Bochum, 23 April, 2020 - We are regularly asked about a possible takeover of Deutsche Wohnen. Acquisitions are an integral part of our strategy, and we constantly monitor and analyze potential opportunities as a matter of course.



Such a transaction, however, would only be conceivable in case fundamental issues were resolved and there was political support for such a transaction in Berlin, where the local government is currently making every effort to successfully combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



The COVID-19 crisis poses a major challenge to all of us right now. At Vonovia, our primary focus is on addressing these challenges in the best interest of our employees and our customers. Our highest priority at the moment is to actively deal with these issues.

