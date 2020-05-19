Log in
VONOVIA SE    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
Vonovia : 23.04.2020Bochum Statement on rumors regarding a potential takeover of Deutsche Wohnen Statement

05/19/2020 | 06:03am EDT
Press Release
Statement on rumors regarding a potential takeover of Deutsche Wohnen

Bochum, 23 April, 2020 - We are regularly asked about a possible takeover of Deutsche Wohnen. Acquisitions are an integral part of our strategy, and we constantly monitor and analyze potential opportunities as a matter of course.

Such a transaction, however, would only be conceivable in case fundamental issues were resolved and there was political support for such a transaction in Berlin, where the local government is currently making every effort to successfully combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 crisis poses a major challenge to all of us right now. At Vonovia, our primary focus is on addressing these challenges in the best interest of our employees and our customers. Our highest priority at the moment is to actively deal with these issues.

Disclaimer

Vonovia SE published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 10:02:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 281 M
EBIT 2020 1 836 M
Net income 2020 2 315 M
Debt 2020 23 734 M
Yield 2020 3,39%
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 21,9x
EV / Sales2021 21,6x
Capitalization 26 300 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 54,45 €
Last Close Price 48,50 €
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Hildegard Müller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONOVIA SE1.04%28 659
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.1.47%40 798
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.38%27 167
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.37%17 840
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE4.94%14 505
VINGROUP-0.52%13 339
