Vonovia : Responds to Deutsche Wohnen Talk Saying It Always Monitors Opportunities

By Sarah Sloat



German real-estate company Vonovia SE is constantly monitoring potential acquisition opportunities, the company said Thursday in response to being "regularly asked" about a possible takeover of peer Deutsche Wohnen SE.

While acquisitions are an integral part of the property company's strategy, Vonovia said "such a transaction, however, would only be conceivable in case fundamental issues were resolved and there was political support for such a transaction in Berlin."

Vonovia noted that Berlin's local government currently has its hands full trying to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Regarding the virus, Vonovia also said its main focus is addressing related challenges in the interests of employees and customers.

"Our highest priority at the moment is to actively deal with these issues," Vonovia said.

