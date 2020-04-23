Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vonovia SE    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vonovia : Responds to Deutsche Wohnen Talk Saying It Always Monitors Opportunities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 02:05am EDT

By Sarah Sloat

German real-estate company Vonovia SE is constantly monitoring potential acquisition opportunities, the company said Thursday in response to being "regularly asked" about a possible takeover of peer Deutsche Wohnen SE.

While acquisitions are an integral part of the property company's strategy, Vonovia said "such a transaction, however, would only be conceivable in case fundamental issues were resolved and there was political support for such a transaction in Berlin."

Vonovia noted that Berlin's local government currently has its hands full trying to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Regarding the virus, Vonovia also said its main focus is addressing related challenges in the interests of employees and customers.

"Our highest priority at the moment is to actively deal with these issues," Vonovia said.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 0.48% 35.28 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
VONOVIA SE 0.79% 44.8 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VONOVIA SE
02:34aVONOVIA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:05aVONOVIA : Responds to Deutsche Wohnen Talk Saying It Always Monitors Opportuniti..
DJ
01:05aVONOVIA SE : Statement on rumors regarding a potential takeover of Deutsche Wohn..
EQ
04/20VONOVIA : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/15VONOVIA : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
04/09VONOVIA : Hauck & Aufhauser maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/09VONOVIA : Reduced to Neutral by HSBC
MD
04/07VONOVIA : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
04/03VONOVIA : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
03/31VONOVIA SE : Strong Demand for Vonovia's Bond Issuance
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 267 M
EBIT 2020 1 613 M
Net income 2020 2 216 M
Debt 2020 24 108 M
Yield 2020 3,69%
P/E ratio 2020 9,43x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 21,4x
EV / Sales2021 20,8x
Capitalization 24 294 M
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 54,08  €
Last Close Price 44,80  €
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Hildegard Müller Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONOVIA SE-6.67%26 312
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.1.20%40 864
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.16%21 736
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.54%18 133
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-3.13%13 433
VINGROUP0.54%12 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group