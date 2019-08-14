Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vonovia SE    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 06:25am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.08.2019 / 12:21
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Vonovia SE
Street: Universitätsstraße 133
Postal code: 44803
City: Bochum
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Massachusetts Financial Services Company
City of registered office, country: Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Aug 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.88 % 0 % 2.88 % 542273611
Previous notification 4.08 % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1ML7J1 15632743 % 2.88 %
Total 15632743 2.88 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Massachusetts Financial Services Company % % %
MFS Institutional Advisors, Inc. % % %
3060097 Nova Scotia Company % % %
MFS Investment Management Canada Limited % % %
 
Massachusetts Financial Services Company % % %
MFS Herltage Trust Company % % %
 
Massachusetts Financial Services Company % % %
MFS International Ltd. % % %
MFS International Holdings Pty Ltd % % %
MFS International Autralia Pty Ltd % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
13 Aug 2019


14.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

856829  14.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=856829&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VONOVIA SE
06:25aVONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/02VONOVIA SE : Vonovia Continues With Solid Business Development and Emphasizes So..
PU
08/02VONOVIA : confirms profit guidance after first half profit gain
RE
08/02VONOVIA SE : Vonovia Continues With Solid Business Development and Emphasizes So..
EQ
07/03VONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/25VONOVIA : sees Berlin rent freeze hitting renovations, keeps guidance
RE
06/25VONOVIA SE : Vonovia Rents to Cross-section of Society (news with additional fea..
PU
06/25VONOVIA SE : Vonovia Rents to Cross-section of Society
EQ
06/14WITH RENTS SPIRALLING, MERKEL TELLS : Serve the public
RE
06/14VONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 069 M
EBIT 2019 1 138 M
Net income 2019 2 629 M
Debt 2019 20 051 M
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 9,66x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 21,2x
EV / Sales2020 20,5x
Capitalization 23 806 M
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 52,57  €
Last Close Price 44,00  €
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Freiberg Chief Operating Officer
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rauscher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONOVIA SE10.89%26 643
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%43 129
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 500
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 881
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-21.30%12 673
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION8.02%11 386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group