Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vonovia SE    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.10.2019 / 17:52
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Vonovia SE
Street: Universitätsstraße 133
Postal code: 44803
City: Bochum
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: FMR LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Oct 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.56 % 0.00 % 3.56 % 542273611
Previous notification 3.57 % 0.00 % 3.57 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1ML7J1 19328925 % 3.56 %
Total 19328925 3.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC. % % %
FIAM LLC % % %
 
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC. % % %
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company % % %
 
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Management & Research Company % % %
 
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Investments Money Management, Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Oct 2019


28.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

898651  28.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=898651&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VONOVIA SE
12:55pVONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
10/23VONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
10/22EUROPE : European shares rise amid Brexit tussle as focus shifts to earnings
RE
10/03HEMBLA PUBL : independent committee appoints advisors for Vonovia's potential ma..
AQ
09/30VONOVIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
09/27VONOVIA : Cederquist advisor to Vonovia in connection with share acquisition in ..
AQ
09/23HEMBLA : Comment in relation to the agreement between Vonovia and Hembla's large..
AQ
09/23Real estate firm Vonovia buys majority stake in Sweden's Hembla for $1.26 bil..
RE
09/23VONOVIA SE : Vonovia strengthens presence in Sweden (news with additional featur..
PU
09/23VONOVIA SE : Vonovia strengthens presence in Sweden
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 071 M
EBIT 2019 1 450 M
Net income 2019 2 409 M
Debt 2019 20 779 M
Yield 2019 3,31%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 22,4x
EV / Sales2020 21,1x
Capitalization 25 568 M
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 53,85  €
Last Close Price 47,15  €
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rauscher Member-Supervisory Board
Hildegard Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VONOVIA SE19.10%28 293
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 858
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-23.04%30 486
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 563
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 012
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-16.23%13 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group