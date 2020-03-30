Log in
Vonovia SE: The annual general meeting is re-scheduled to 30 June 2020 to preserve the chance for shareholders to attend in person

03/30/2020 | 02:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Vonovia SE: The annual general meeting is re-scheduled to 30 June 2020 to preserve the chance for shareholders to attend in person

30.03.2020 / 08:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vonovia SE: The annual general meeting is re-scheduled to 30 June 2020 to preserve the chance for shareholders to attend in person

- In the interest of shareholders, Vonovia prefers an in-person general meeting

- It is still intended to propose a dividend of ?1.57 per share to the shareholders

Bochum, 30 March, 2020 - The next annual general meeting of Vonovia SE is scheduled for 30 June 2020 in Bochum. The original date was 13 May 2020. In view of the health risks and regulatory requirements from the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be practically impossible to hold an in-person annual general meeting on the original date.

Even though the changes in law from the mitigation measures for the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic now allow virtual general meetings, Vonovia SE's executive board and supervisory board currently agree that an in-person meeting is preferable to a short-term shift to a virtual general meeting.

As companies in the legal form of an SE (Societas Europaea) are legally required to hold the annual general meeting within six months after their financial year, the annual general meeting is scheduled for 30 June 2020.

It should also be in the shareholders' interest to have clarity on timing and content of the resolutions to be adopted, including the resolution on the previously announced dividend proposal of ?1.57 per share, which is to remain unchanged in light of the sustained stability of the business.

2020 Financial Calendar
May 5, 2020: Interim Statement for the First Quarter of 2020
June 30, 2020: Annual General Meeting
August 5, 2020: Interim Financial Report for 2020
November 4, 2020: Interim Statement for the first nine months of 2020

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 416,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 79,000 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately ? 53.3 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013 and on the DAX 30 since September 2015. Vonovia SE is also listed on the international indices STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Germany, MSCI Germany, GPR 250 and EPRA/NAREIT Europe. Vonovia has a workforce of more than 10,000 employees.

Additional Information:
Approval: Regulated Market/Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
WKN: A1ML7J
Common code: 094567408
Registered headquarters of Vonovia SE: Bochum, Germany, Bochum Local Court, HRB 16879
Business address of Vonovia SE: Universitaetsstrasse 133, 44803 Bochum, Germany

This press release has been issued by Vonovia SE and/or its subsidiaries solely for information purposes. This press release may contain statements, assumptions, opinions and predictions about the anticipated future development of Vonovia ("forward-looking statements") that reproduce various assumptions regarding, e.g., results derived from Vonovia's current business or from publicly available sources that have not been subject to an independent audit or in-depth evaluation by Vonovia and that may turn out to be incorrect at a later stage. All forward-looking statements express current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and therefore come with risks and uncertainties that are not insignificant. All forward-looking statements should not therefore be taken as a guarantee for future performance or results and, furthermore, do not necessarily constitute exact indicators that the forecast results will be achieved. All forward-looking statements relate solely to the day on which this press release was issued to its recipients. It is the responsibility of the recipients of this press release to conduct a more detailed analysis of the validity of forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions. Vonovia accepts no responsibility for any direct or indirect damages or losses or subsequent damages or losses, as well as penalties that the recipients may incur by using the press release, its contents and, in particular, all forward-looking statements or in any other way, as far as this is legally permissible. Vonovia does not provide any guarantees or assurances (either explicitly or implicitly) in respect of the information contained in this press release. Vonovia is not obliged to update or correct the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions drawn in this press release or to include subsequent events or circumstances or to report inaccuracies that become known after the date of this press release.


30.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Phone: +49 234 314 1609
Fax: +49 234 314 2995
E-mail: investorrelations@vonovia.de
Internet: www.vonovia.de
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
WKN: A1ML7J
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1009845

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1009845  30.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1009845&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
