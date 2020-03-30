DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Vonovia SE: The annual general meeting is re-scheduled to 30 June 2020 to preserve the chance for shareholders to attend in person

- In the interest of shareholders, Vonovia prefers an in-person general meeting

- It is still intended to propose a dividend of ?1.57 per share to the shareholders

Bochum, 30 March, 2020 - The next annual general meeting of Vonovia SE is scheduled for 30 June 2020 in Bochum. The original date was 13 May 2020. In view of the health risks and regulatory requirements from the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be practically impossible to hold an in-person annual general meeting on the original date.

Even though the changes in law from the mitigation measures for the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic now allow virtual general meetings, Vonovia SE's executive board and supervisory board currently agree that an in-person meeting is preferable to a short-term shift to a virtual general meeting.

As companies in the legal form of an SE (Societas Europaea) are legally required to hold the annual general meeting within six months after their financial year, the annual general meeting is scheduled for 30 June 2020.

It should also be in the shareholders' interest to have clarity on timing and content of the resolutions to be adopted, including the resolution on the previously announced dividend proposal of ?1.57 per share, which is to remain unchanged in light of the sustained stability of the business.

2020 Financial Calendar

May 5, 2020: Interim Statement for the First Quarter of 2020

June 30, 2020: Annual General Meeting

August 5, 2020: Interim Financial Report for 2020

November 4, 2020: Interim Statement for the first nine months of 2020

About Vonovia



Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 416,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 79,000 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately ? 53.3 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

The company, which is based in Bochum, has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013 and on the DAX 30 since September 2015. Vonovia SE is also listed on the international indices STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Germany, MSCI Germany, GPR 250 and EPRA/NAREIT Europe. Vonovia has a workforce of more than 10,000 employees.



