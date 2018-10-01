Vontobel : Notenstein La Roche becomes Vontobel

1/1

Media release / October 1, 2018

Notenstein La Roche becomes Vontobel

Technical and legal migration of Notenstein La Roche Private Bank successfully completed on October 1.

As of October 1, 2018, clients of the former Notenstein La Roche are entirely Vontobel clients. The technical migration of all client data to Vontobel's systems was completed on schedule over the weekend. The legal migration occurred at the same time, and Notenstein La Roche Private Bank is now fully integrated into Vontobel.

Clients of the former Notenstein La Roche Private Bank can thus take advantage of Vontobel's comprehensive services and global investment expertise with immediate effect while continuing to be supported by relationship managers from Notenstein La Roche. Vontobel took on around 220 employees from Notenstein La Roche, roughly 100 of them relationship managers.

The acquisition of Notenstein La Roche represents the ideal complement to Vontobel's strong organic growth in wealth management for high-net-worth clients and allows the bank to strengthen its home market with the additional Notenstein La Roche locations. Having gained seven new branches, Vontobel can now serve its clients from 13 Swiss locations. Work to fit the new locations out with signage bearing the Vontobel logo began last week.

"We are delighted to welcome the former Notenstein La Roche clients to Vontobel just four months after the takeover was announced. Discussions with these clients have shown that Vontobel is welcome and that our global expertise in active wealth management has the potential to add value for them. We aim to keep growing at the same rate with this enlarged client base and our position as a leading wealth manager in Switzerland," says Georg Schubiger, Head of Wealth Management at Vontobel.

