10/01 09:43:19 am
70.1 CHF   +1.15%
09:07aVONTOBEL : Notenstein La Roche becomes Vontobel
PU
07/24VONTOBEL HOLDIN : half-yearly earnings release
07/19VONTOBEL : Asset Management strengthens its Multi Asset Boutique
AQ
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vontobel : Notenstein La Roche becomes Vontobel

0
10/01/2018 | 09:07am CEST

1/1

Media release / October 1, 2018

Notenstein La Roche becomes Vontobel

Technical and legal migration of Notenstein La Roche Private Bank successfully completed on October 1.

As of October 1, 2018, clients of the former Notenstein La Roche are entirely Vontobel clients. The technical migration of all client data to Vontobel's systems was completed on schedule over the weekend. The legal migration occurred at the same time, and Notenstein La Roche Private Bank is now fully integrated into Vontobel.

Clients of the former Notenstein La Roche Private Bank can thus take advantage of Vontobel's comprehensive services and global investment expertise with immediate effect while continuing to be supported by relationship managers from Notenstein La Roche. Vontobel took on around 220 employees from Notenstein La Roche, roughly 100 of them relationship managers.

The acquisition of Notenstein La Roche represents the ideal complement to Vontobel's strong organic growth in wealth management for high-net-worth clients and allows the bank to strengthen its home market with the additional Notenstein La Roche locations. Having gained seven new branches, Vontobel can now serve its clients from 13 Swiss locations. Work to fit the new locations out with signage bearing the Vontobel logo began last week.

"We are delighted to welcome the former Notenstein La Roche clients to Vontobel just four months after the takeover was announced. Discussions with these clients have shown that Vontobel is welcome and that our global expertise in active wealth management has the potential to add value for them. We aim to keep growing at the same rate with this enlarged client base and our position as a leading wealth manager in Switzerland," says Georg Schubiger, Head of Wealth Management at Vontobel.

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

peter.dietlmaier@vontobel.com

michele.schnyder@vontobel.com

+41 58 283 59 30

+41 58 283 76 97

rebeca.garcia@vontobel.com

susanne.borer@vontobel.com

+41 58 283 76 69

+41 58 283 73 29

Vontobel

At Vontobel, we actively shape the future. We create and pursue opportunities with determination. We master what we do - and we only do what we master. This is how we get our clients ahead. As a globally operating financial expert with Swiss roots, we specialize in wealth management, active asset management and investment solutions. We empower our colleagues to take ownership of their work and bring opportunities to life. Because we are convinced that successful investing starts with assuming personal responsibility. We relentlessly question the achieved, striving to exceed the goals and expectations of our clients. The registered shares of the Vontobel Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The Vontobel families' close ties to the company guarantee our entrepreneurial independence. We consider the resulting freedom an obligation to assume social responsibility as well. As of June 30, 2018, Vontobel held around CHF 254 billion of client assets. Throughout our 26 offices worldwide more than 1,700 employees service our clients.

Legal information This media release is for information purposes only and expressly not intended for persons who, due to their nationality or place of residence, are not permitted access to such information under local law. The information and views contained in it do not constitute a request, offer or recommendation to use a service, to buy or sell investment instruments or to conduct other transactions. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved.

Vontobel

Gotthardstrasse 43, 8022 Zurich Switzerland

T +41 58 283 71 11 vontobel.com

Disclaimer

Vontobel Holding AG published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 07:06:10 UTC
