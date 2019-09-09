Log in
Vontobel : cosmofunding concludes first real estate secured financing transaction via an online platform

09/09/2019 | 05:47am EDT

1/1 News Vontobel Investment Banking / September 9, 2019

cosmofunding concludes first real estate secured financing transaction via an online platform

cosmofunding has concluded the first successful financing transaction secured by mortgage certificates. A real estate company has completed a private placement via the money market and capital market platform.

The market for real estate financing is undergoing significant changes and is currently being driven by increasing digitalization and the low interest rate environment. Thanks to standardized processes and the reduction of complexity, existing and new financing solutions can be offered at significantly lower prices. The private placement that has been concluded with a term of just one month takes advantage of the prevailing low interest rate environment. This innovative transaction opens up new and attractive opportunities for the financing of real estate in Switzerland. At the same time, digitization and new platforms make it possible to rapidly and easily obtain and compare different offerings online.

cosmofunding is digitizing the market for financing between the public sector and private companies on the one hand, and institutional investors on the other. Tailored requests for borrowing can be individually structured, and the terms and volumes can be freely selected. The platform is continuously being developed, as demonstrated by the expansion of the product range to include this latest option.

"With cosmofunding, we are revolutionizing the mortgage market for institutional property owners and - through securitization and by directly passing on low interest rates - are creating massive value for our clients and thus showcasing our innovative strength. With an estimated volume of more than CHF 600 billion of outstanding mortgages from institutional companies, cosmofunding has significant potential," stated Fredy R. Flury, Head Risk Management FIRC Investment Banking.

Vontobel Investment Banking

Vontobel Investment Banking creates specialized investment solutions for private and institutional clients. We follow a customer-centered digital business model, manage risks carefully, and build compelling service packages to get our clients ahead. We emphasize on truly understanding our clients' needs. We use our expertise to anticipate trend reversals, risks as well as opportunities, in order to successfully exploit them for you. We only do, what we master and develop solutions we believe in. We take clear decisions and act with determination. We are proud of our specialized offering, which includes structured products, transaction banking, corporate finance, brokerage, as well as solutions for External Investment Advisors, and digital platforms. For our competence in Research, we regularly get awarded. This is how we create added value for you.

Legal information This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer of any kind. The services described in the document are supplied under the agreement signed with the service recipient. The nature, scope and prices of services and products may vary from one country to another and may change without notice at any time. Certain services and products are not available worldwide or from all companies of Vontobel. In addition, they may be subject to legal restrictions in certain countries.

Vontobel

Gotthardstrasse 43, 8022 Zurich

Switzerland

T +41 58 283 71 11

vontobel.com

Disclaimer

Vontobel Holding AG published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 09:46:05 UTC
