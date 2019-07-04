Log in
Vordere PLC    ACO   GB00B6QZLQ32

VORDERE PLC

(ACO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/04 11:35:20 am
10 GBp   --.--%
News 
News

Vordere : ALLOTMENT OF UNLISTED CONSIDERATION SHARES

07/04/2019 | 11:48am EDT

4 July 2019

VORDERE PLC (THE 'COMPANY')

ALLOTMENT OF UNLISTED CONSIDERATION SHARES

Allotment of Shares

Further to the announcement made on 12 June 2019 regarding the Company entering into binding agreements to acquire six properties in Germany, for a total purchase price of €59,290,000 (the 'acquisition agreements'), the Company is pleased to announce that it has today allotted 277,931,954 new ordinary shares (the 'Consideration Shares') of nominal value £0.02 in the capital of the Company (the 'Share Allotment') by way of the issuance of certificated shares which are not open to trading on any clearing system.

The Company intends to seek approval of a prospectus pursuant to the Listing Rules and the Prospectus Rules (the 'Prospectus') and make an application for the Consideration Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities (the 'Application'). The Application is dependent upon the approval and publication of the Prospectus.

Total Issued Share Capital

The Company's total issued share capital prior to the date of this announcement is 199,750,418 shares of nominal value £0.02. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 199,750,418.

Following the Share Allotment, the issued share capital is 477,682,372 shares. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury other than 10,426,780 Ordinary Shares which shall be held in Treasury pending completion of conditions in respect of one acquisition agreement, as set out in the Prospectus.

The total voting rights are therefore 467,255,592 shares.

The issued share capital figure above may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

This announcement and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulation of such jurisdiction.

Enquiries

Company Secretary

Claire Jackson

+44 (0)117 918 1314

Disclaimer

Vordere plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 15:47:26 UTC
