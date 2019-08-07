Log in
VORDERE PLC

(ACO)
07/05 02:50:00 am
10 GBp   --.--%
Vordere : Notice of AGM

08/07/2019 | 09:40am EDT

7 AUGUST 2019

VORDERE PLC

('Vordere' or the 'Company)

Shareholder Documentation

In accordance with LR 9.6.1 of the UK Listing Authority, Vordere has submitted the following documents to the National Storage Mechanism which will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM:

- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 to be held on 4 September 2019

- Form of Proxy relating to the Annual General Meeting 2019

The Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 is also available on the Company's website at www.vordere.com

For further information, please visit www.vordere.comor contact the following:

Vordere PLC

Claire Jackson, Company Secretary

+44 (0) 117 918 1314

LEI number of Vordere PLC: 213800VALWEYWTLOX423

Classification: Announcement made pursuant to LR 9.6.1 of the UK Listing Authority

Disclaimer

Vordere plc published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 13:39:01 UTC
