Vordere : Notice of AGM

7 AUGUST 2019
VORDERE PLC
('Vordere' or the 'Company)
Shareholder Documentation
In accordance with LR 9.6.1 of the UK Listing Authority, Vordere has submitted the following documents to the National Storage Mechanism which will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM:
- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 to be held on 4 September 2019
- Form of Proxy relating to the Annual General Meeting 2019
The Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 is also available on the Company's website at www.vordere.com
For further information, please visit www.vordere.comor contact the following:
Vordere PLC
|
Claire Jackson, Company Secretary
|
+44 (0) 117 918 1314
LEI number of Vordere PLC: 213800VALWEYWTLOX423
Classification: Announcement made pursuant to LR 9.6.1 of the UK Listing Authority
Disclaimer
Vordere plc published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 13:39:01 UTC