Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vordere PLC    ACO   GB00B6QZLQ32

VORDERE PLC

(ACO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/05 02:50:00 am
10 GBp   --.--%
10:58aVORDERE : Holding(s) in Company - Replacement
PU
10:58aVORDERE : Result of General Meeting - Replacement
PU
10:13aVORDERE : Acquisition of Brazilian Properties
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vordere : Result of General Meeting - Replacement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 10:58am EST

The following amendments have been made to the 'Results of General Meeting' announcement released on Thursday 24 October 2019 at 14.00 under RNS No 0614R

The poll results represent approximately 88% of the total number of 596,533,567Ordinary Shares in issue which carry voting rights of one vote per share.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

24 OCTOBER 2019

VORDERE PLC

('Vordere' or the 'Company')

Result of General Meeting

Vordere announces that at the General Meeting requisitioned pursuant to S303 of the Companies Act 2006, which was held today, all the resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll. The poll results showing the number of votes received for and against each resolution are shown below. The poll results represent approximately 88% of the total number of 596,533,567 Ordinary Shares in issue which carry voting rights of one vote per share.

The Company's Issued Share Capital is 606,960,347 shares. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury, other than 10,426,780 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury pending completion of conditions in respect of one acquisition agreement, as set out in the Prospectus.

Full details of the resolutions passed, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the Notice of General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at www.vordere.com.

Resolution

For/

Discretion

%

Against

%

Total

Vote Withheld*

1. To remove Nicholas Walton Hofgren from the office of director of the Company with immediate effect

382,774,035

72.37

146,117,381

27.63

528,891,416

8,357,763

2. To remove Graeme Scott Johnson from the office of director of the Company with immediate effect

382,774,035

72.37

146,117,381

27.63

528,891,416

8,357,763

3. To remove Stuart Randall Cheek from the office of director of the Company with immediate effect

382,774,035

72.37

146,117,381

27.63

528,891,416

8,357,763

4. To appoint David Thomas Shankly Irving as a director of the Company with immediate effect.

382,774,035

72.37

146,117,381

27.63

528,891,416

8,357,763

5. To remove any director appointed after 9 September 2019 with immediate effect.

391,231,473

73.98

137,630,531

26.02

528,862,004

8,387,175

*'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R, the Company hereby announces that Nicholas Hofgren, Graeme Johnson and Stuart Cheek have been removed as Directors of the Company with immediate effect.

In addition, the Company notes the appointment of David Irving to the Board. Further details in respect of compliance with LR9.6.13R will be announced in due course.

For further information, please visit www.vordere.com or contact the following:

Vordere PLC

Claire Jackson, Vistra Company Secretaries Limited

+44 (0) 117 918 1314

Alper Deniz, Greenwoods GRM

+44 (0)20 7504 1157

LEI number of Vordere PLC: 213800VALWEYWTLOX423

Disclaimer

Vordere plc published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 15:57:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VORDERE PLC
10:58aVORDERE : Holding(s) in Company - Replacement
PU
10:58aVORDERE : Result of General Meeting - Replacement
PU
10:13aVORDERE : Acquisition of Brazilian Properties
PU
10/31VORDERE : High Court of Justice Update on Injunction
PU
10/29VORDERE : Update on the acquisition of Brazilian properties
PU
10/25VORDERE : Appointment of additional director
PU
10/24VORDERE : Appointment of New Director
PU
10/24VORDERE : Results of General Meeting
PU
10/21VORDERE : Acquisition of Brazilian Properties - Replacement
PU
10/21VORDERE : Acquisition of Brazilian Properties
PU
More news
Chart VORDERE PLC
Duration : Period :
Vordere PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Lionel Raleigh Hewitt Chairman
Nigel Brent Fitzpatrick Non-Executive Director
Graeme Scott Johnson Non-Executive Director
Stuart Cheek Non-Executive Director
David Irving Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VORDERE PLC0.00%77
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%9 144
A-LIVING SERVICES CO LTD--.--%4 361
RELO GROUP, INC.15.18%3 964
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.46.79%3 093
OPEN HOUSE CO., LTD.-19.32%2 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group