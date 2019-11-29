Vordere : Result of General Meeting - Replacement

The following amendments have been made to the 'Results of General Meeting' announcement released on Thursday 24 October 2019 at 14.00 under RNS No 0614R

The poll results represent approximately 88% of the total number of 596,533,567Ordinary Shares in issue which carry voting rights of one vote per share.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

24 OCTOBER 2019

VORDERE PLC

('Vordere' or the 'Company')

Result of General Meeting

Vordere announces that at the General Meeting requisitioned pursuant to S303 of the Companies Act 2006, which was held today, all the resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll. The poll results showing the number of votes received for and against each resolution are shown below. The poll results represent approximately 88% of the total number of 596,533,567 Ordinary Shares in issue which carry voting rights of one vote per share.

The Company's Issued Share Capital is 606,960,347 shares. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury, other than 10,426,780 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury pending completion of conditions in respect of one acquisition agreement, as set out in the Prospectus.

Full details of the resolutions passed, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the Notice of General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at www.vordere.com.

Resolution For/ Discretion % Against % Total Vote Withheld* 1. To remove Nicholas Walton Hofgren from the office of director of the Company with immediate effect 382,774,035 72.37 146,117,381 27.63 528,891,416 8,357,763 2. To remove Graeme Scott Johnson from the office of director of the Company with immediate effect 382,774,035 72.37 146,117,381 27.63 528,891,416 8,357,763 3. To remove Stuart Randall Cheek from the office of director of the Company with immediate effect 382,774,035 72.37 146,117,381 27.63 528,891,416 8,357,763 4. To appoint David Thomas Shankly Irving as a director of the Company with immediate effect. 382,774,035 72.37 146,117,381 27.63 528,891,416 8,357,763 5. To remove any director appointed after 9 September 2019 with immediate effect. 391,231,473 73.98 137,630,531 26.02 528,862,004 8,387,175

*'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R, the Company hereby announces that Nicholas Hofgren, Graeme Johnson and Stuart Cheek have been removed as Directors of the Company with immediate effect.

In addition, the Company notes the appointment of David Irving to the Board. Further details in respect of compliance with LR9.6.13R will be announced in due course.

LEI number of Vordere PLC: 213800VALWEYWTLOX423