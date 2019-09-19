Vordere : Statement re Requisition of General Meeting

19 SEPTEMBER 2019

VORDERE PLC

('Vordere' or the 'Company)

Statement regarding Requisition of General Meeting

Vordere plc announces it has received further correspondence from the counsel of a shareholder requisitioning a General Meeting of the Company.

' Further to the Company's announcement on 16 September that a shareholder had served notice on the Company requiring it to convene a general meeting , the Company wishes to provide further details as to the resolutions required to be put to shareholders. These include resolutions to remove Nicholas Hofgren , the current CEO of the Company and 2 non -executive directors of the Company, Graeme Scott Johnson and Stuart Cheek , and a resolution to appoint David Irving as an additional director of the Company, each with immediate effect.

The required Notice of General Meeting will be despatched to Shareholders on 27 September 2019'

The Board will issue the notice of that meeting, in line within Companies Act 2006 timescales, on 27 September 2019.

Vordere PLC

LEI number of Vordere PLC: 213800VALWEYWTLOX423