Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vordere PLC    ACO   GB00B6QZLQ32

VORDERE PLC

(ACO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/05 02:50:00 am
10 GBp   --.--%
06:17aVORDERE : Statement re Requisition of General Meeting
PU
09/16VORDERE : Statement re Requisition of General Meeting
PU
09/04VORDERE : Result of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vordere : Statement re Requisition of General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 06:17am EDT

19 SEPTEMBER 2019

VORDERE PLC

('Vordere' or the 'Company)

Statement regarding Requisition of General Meeting

Vordere plc announces it has received further correspondence from the counsel of a shareholder requisitioning a General Meeting of the Company.

' Further to the Company's announcement on 16 September that a shareholder had served notice on the Company requiring it to convene a general meeting , the Company wishes to provide further details as to the resolutions required to be put to shareholders. These include resolutions to remove Nicholas Hofgren , the current CEO of the Company and 2 non -executive directors of the Company, Graeme Scott Johnson and Stuart Cheek , and a resolution to appoint David Irving as an additional director of the Company, each with immediate effect.

The required Notice of General Meeting will be despatched to Shareholders on 27 September 2019'

The Board will issue the notice of that meeting, in line within Companies Act 2006 timescales, on 27 September 2019.

Vordere PLC

Claire Jackson, Company Secretary

+44 (0) 117 918 1314

Greenwoods GRM

Alper Deniz, Legal Advisor

+44 (0) 207 504 1157

LEI number of Vordere PLC: 213800VALWEYWTLOX423

Disclaimer

Vordere plc published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 10:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VORDERE PLC
06:17aVORDERE : Statement re Requisition of General Meeting
PU
09/16VORDERE : Statement re Requisition of General Meeting
PU
09/04VORDERE : Result of AGM
PU
08/07VORDERE : Notice of AGM
PU
07/05VORDERE : Suspension of Listing
PU
07/04VORDERE : Allotment of unlisted consideration shares
PU
03/08VORDERE : Result of Meeting
PU
02/21VORDERE : Notice of General Meeting
PU
2018VORDERE : Result of 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
2018VORDERE : Notice of AGM
PU
More news
Chart VORDERE PLC
Duration : Period :
Vordere PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Walton Hofgren Executive Chairman
Nigel Brent Fitzpatrick Non-Executive Director
Graeme Scott Johnson Non-Executive Director
Stuart Cheek Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VORDERE PLC0.00%58
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 856
RELO GROUP INC-0.20%3 438
A-LIVING SERVICES CO LTD--.--%2 810
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO LTD30.07%2 732
OPEN HOUSE CO LTD48.45%2 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group