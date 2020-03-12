Vordere : VOLUNTARY CANCELLATION OF THE STANDARD LISTING

12 March 2020

VORDERE PLC

('Vordere' or the 'Company')

NOTICE PURSUANT TO LISTING RULE 5.2.8 - VOLUNTARY CANCELLATION OF THE STANDARD LISTING OF THE ORDINARY SHARES OF £0.02 EACH IN THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

In accordance with Listing Rule 5.2.8, the Company hereby gives notice of its intention to request that the Financial Conduct Authority (the 'FCA') cancel the standard listing of the ordinary shares of £0.02 each in the capital of the Company (with ISIN GB00B6QZLQ32) (the 'Shares') on the Official List of the FCA and to request the London Stock Exchange to cancel the admission to trading of the Shares on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (together, the 'Listing Cancellation ').

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8, the Company is required to give at least 20 business days' notice of the intended Listing Cancellation. Therefore, it is intended that the Listing Cancellation will become effective from 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 16 April 2020, such that the last day of trading of the Shares on the London Stock Exchange would be 15 April 2020.

Following the Listing Cancellation, the Shares will no longer be admitted to trading on any markets.

Vordere plc

Peter Hewitt ph@vordere.com

LEI number of Vordere PLC: 213800VALWEYWTLOX423