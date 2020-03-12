Log in
VORDERE PLC    ACO   GB00B6QZLQ32

VORDERE PLC

(ACO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/05 02:50:00 am
10 GBp   --.--%
01:15pVORDERE : Voluntary cancellation of the standard listing
PU
01/22VORDERE : Court Order
PU
2019VORDERE : Half-year Report
PU
Vordere : VOLUNTARY CANCELLATION OF THE STANDARD LISTING

03/12/2020
Regulatory Story
Vordere PLC - VOR
VOLUNTARY CANCELLATION OF THE STANDARD LISTING
Released 17:00 12-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 9653F
Vordere PLC
12 March 2020

12 March 2020

VORDERE PLC

('Vordere' or the 'Company')

NOTICE PURSUANT TO LISTING RULE 5.2.8 - VOLUNTARY CANCELLATION OF THE STANDARD LISTING OF THE ORDINARY SHARES OF £0.02 EACH IN THE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

In accordance with Listing Rule 5.2.8, the Company hereby gives notice of its intention to request that the Financial Conduct Authority (the 'FCA') cancel the standard listing of the ordinary shares of £0.02 each in the capital of the Company (with ISIN GB00B6QZLQ32) (the 'Shares') on the Official List of the FCA and to request the London Stock Exchange to cancel the admission to trading of the Shares on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (together, the 'Listing Cancellation ').

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8, the Company is required to give at least 20 business days' notice of the intended Listing Cancellation. Therefore, it is intended that the Listing Cancellation will become effective from 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 16 April 2020, such that the last day of trading of the Shares on the London Stock Exchange would be 15 April 2020.

Following the Listing Cancellation, the Shares will no longer be admitted to trading on any markets.

Enquiries



Vordere plc

Peter Hewitt ph@vordere.com

LEI number of Vordere PLC: 213800VALWEYWTLOX423


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Vordere plc published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 17:14:03 UTC
