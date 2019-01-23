8-K Vornado Realty Trust Filing Date: 01/23/2019 Event Date: 01/23/2019

Section 1: 8-K (8-K)

January 23, 2019

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

Maryland

No. 001-11954 (Commission File Number)

No. 22-1657560 (IRS Employer Identification No.)

VORNADO REALTY L.P.

Delaware

No. 001-34482 (Commission File Number)

No. 13-3925979 (IRS Employer Identification No.)

888 Seventh Avenue

10019 (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 894-7000

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 23, 2019, Vornado Realty Trust (the "Company"), the general partner of Vornado Realty L.P., issued a press release announcing certain items to be included in its fourth quarter 2018 results. That press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company or Vornado Realty L.P. under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

As discussed in Item 2.02 above, on January 23, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing certain items to be included in its fourth quarter 2018 results. That press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company or Vornado Realty L.P. under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1

Vornado Realty Trust press release dated January 23, 2019.

Date: January 23, 2019

VORNADO REALTY TRUST (Registrant)

Date: January 23, 2019

VORNADO REALTY TRUST (Registrant)

By: /s/ Matthew Iocco Name: Matthew Iocco Title: Chief Accounting Officer

Date: January 23, 2019

VORNADO REALTY L.P.

VORNADO REALTY L.P.

(Registrant)

By: VORNADO REALTY TRUST, Sole General Partner By: /s/ Matthew Iocco Name: Matthew Iocco Title: Chief Accounting Officer of Vornado Realty Trust, sole General Partner of Vornado Realty L.P.

Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial

Results

January 23, 2019

NEW YORK…..Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) today announced that its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 will include the items listed below, resulting in additional net income of $0.26 per diluted share for the quarter. These items will be included in Vornado's fourth quarter 2018 "net income attributable to common shareholders" and will be excluded from "net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted." These items will increase "FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions" in the fourth quarter 2018 by $0.20 per diluted share and will be excluded from "FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted."

• $67.3 million of after-tax net income and FFO resulting from the sale of condominium units at 220 Central Park South

• $27.3 million of after-tax net income (not included in FFO) resulting from a non-cash purchase price fair value adjustment relating to Vornado's acquisition of a 44.9% additional ownership interest of the joint venture that is developing the Farley Post Office Building, bringing its total ownership interest to 95.0%

• $24.4 million of loss and negative FFO resulting from the non-cash mark-to-market fair value adjustments from Vornado's real estate fund (which is in wind-down)

• a $12.0 million (not included in FFO) non-cash real estate impairment loss

• $5.5 million of net loss ($1.7 million of negative FFO) from other items

In accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") December 2018 restated definition of FFO, Vornado has elected to exclude the mark-to-market adjustments of marketable equity securities from the calculation of FFO. Vornado's FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 has been adjusted to exclude the $26.6 million or $0.13 per share decrease in fair value of marketable equity securities previously reported. "Net income attributable to common shareholders" for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 will include $3.7 million and $30.3 million, respectively, of decrease in fair value of marketable equity securities (not included in "net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted").

Further, in the fourth quarter of 2018, the tax-assessed value of theMART increased and as a result, 2018 real estate tax expense will be approximately $12 million, or $0.06 per share, higher than previously estimated. Accordingly, "net income attributable to common shareholders," "net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted," "FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions" and "FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted" for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 includes the additional real estate tax expense. In summary, the increase in real estate taxes accrued and expensed in 2018, will be paid in 2019 and approximately 80% reimbursed by tenants in 2019.

The above amounts are preliminary estimates. There can be no assurance that Vornado's final results will not differ from these preliminary estimates as a result of quarter-end closing procedures, review procedures, or review adjustments, and any such changes could be material.

FFO is computed in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of depreciable real estate assets, real estate impairment losses, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO and FFO per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash