Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vornado Realty Trust    VNO

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

(VNO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DEF 14A Vornado Realty Trust Filing Date: 04/05/2019 Event Date: 05/16/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

Section 1: DEF 14A (DEF 14A)

Use these links to rapidly review the document

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No.

)

Filed by the Registrant ý

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant o

Check the appropriate box:

oPreliminary Proxy Statement

oConfidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

ý Definitive Proxy Statement

oDefinitive Additional Materials

oSoliciting Material under §240.14a-12

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

ýNo fee required.

oFee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

(1)Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:

(2)Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:

(3)Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

(4)Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

(5)Total fee paid:

oFee paid previously with preliminary materials.

oCheck box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

(1)Amount Previously Paid:

(2)Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

(3)Filing Party:

(4)Date Filed:

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

888 Seventh Avenue

New York, New York 10019

Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on May 16, 2019

To our Shareholders:

The 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Vornado Realty Trust, a Maryland real estate investment trust ("Vornado" or the "Company"), will be held at the Saddle Brook Marriott, Interstate 80 and the Garden State Parkway, Saddle Brook, New Jersey 07663, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, beginning at 11:30 A.M., New York City time, for the following purposes:

(1)To consider and vote upon the election of nine persons to the Board of Trustees of the Company, each to serve for a one-year term expiring at the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.

(2)To consider and vote upon the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the current fiscal year.

(3)To consider and vote upon the approval of a non-binding, advisory resolution on executive compensation.

(4)To consider and vote upon the Company's 2019 Omnibus Share Plan.

(5)To transact any other business as may properly come before the meeting or any postponement or adjournment of the meeting.

The Board of Trustees of the Company has fixed the close of business on March 18, 2019 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting.

Please review the accompanying proxy statement and proxy card or voting instruction form. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted. You may authorize your proxy through the Internet or by touch-tone telephone as described on the proxy card or voting instruction form. Alternatively, you may sign the proxy card or voting instruction form and return it in accordance with the instructions included with the proxy card or voting instruction form. You may revoke your proxy by (1) timely executing and submitting a later-dated proxy card or voting instruction form, (2) subsequently authorizing a proxy through the Internet or by telephone,

(3)timely sending a written revocation of proxy to our Secretary at our principal executive office located at 888 Seventh Avenue, New York, New York 10019, or (4) attending the meeting and voting in person. To be effective, later-dated proxy cards, voting instruction forms, proxies authorized via the Internet or telephone or written revocations of proxies must be received by us by 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

By Order of the Board of Trustees,

Alan J. Rice

Secretary

April 5, 2019

Table of Contents

2019 PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

i

OVERVIEW OF VOTING ITEMS

This summary highlights certain information that is covered elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. You are encouraged to read our complete Proxy Statement before voting.

SHAREHOLDER VOTING ITEMS

BOARD VOTE

RECOMMENDATION

Proposal 1

Election of nine Trustees

For

Proposal 2

Ratification of appointment of Independent Accounting Firm

For

Proposal 3

Advisory approval of executive compensation

For

Proposal 4

Approval of the Company's 2019 Omnibus Share Plan

For

For 2018, the following highlights were among the factors considered in the compensation decision process:

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $0.85 per diluted share for 2017.

Total Funds From Operations ("FFO") for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $3.82 per diluted share, compared to $3.75 per diluted share for 2017. FFO, as adjusted for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $3.76 per diluted share, compared to $3.73 per diluted share for 2017. FFO and FFO, as adjusted, are non-GAAP measures defined on Annex A to this Proxy Statement.

Company-wide cash basis Net Operating Income ("NOI") for 2018 was $1.338 billion, compared to $1.315 billion for 2017. 2018 cash basis "same store" NOI increased 3.9%. NOI is a non-GAAP measure defined on Annex A to this Proxy Statement.

Our Manhattan Street Retail assets produced $324.2 million of cash NOI in 2018, well ahead of the $309 million minimum we guided in the beginning of 2018, which we increased to $315 million in the third quarter.

Our 2018 leasing activity for the year, across the entire business including New York, theMART and 555 California Street and Retail, totaled approximately 2.6 million square feet in 230 leases, with industry leading mark-to-market increases of 25.6% GAAP and 18.4% cash.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vornado Realty Trust published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 20:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VORNADO REALTY TRUST
05:03pDEFA14A VORNADO REALTY TRUST FILING : 04/05/2019 Event Date
PU
04:58pVORNADO REALTY TRUST : 2019 Annual Meeting
PU
04:33pVORNADO REALTY TRUST : 04/05/2019 Vornado Announces Leadership Changes
PU
04:33pDEF 14A VORNADO REALTY TRUST FILING : 04/05/2019 Event Date: 05/16/2019
PU
04:31pVORNADO REALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in ..
AQ
04:21pVornado Announces Leadership Changes
GL
03/26VORNADO REALTY TRUST : 03/26/2019 Vornado Increases and Extends One of its Two R..
PU
03/26Vornado Increases and Extends One of its Two Revolving Credit Facilities
GL
03/22VORNADO REALTY TRUST : KBRA Places Three Classes of CGRBS 2013-VNO5TH on Watch U..
AQ
03/04Vornado Sells Off Shares of Lexington Realty, Urban Edge
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 191 M
EBIT 2019 633 M
Net income 2019 394 M
Debt 2019 8 960 M
Yield 2019 3,75%
P/E ratio 2019 53,00
P/E ratio 2020 45,20
EV / Sales 2019 10,1x
EV / Sales 2020 9,73x
Capitalization 13 177 M
Chart VORNADO REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Vornado Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VORNADO REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 74,8 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Roth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Macnow EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thomas Sanelli Chief Financial Officer-New York Division
Robert Entin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert P. Kogod Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VORNADO REALTY TRUST11.49%12 884
EQUINIX INC30.88%38 018
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.14.43%24 945
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.88%22 095
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES24.20%15 956
WP CAREY INC19.64%12 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About