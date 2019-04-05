DEF 14A Vornado Realty Trust Filing Date: 04/05/2019 Event Date: 05/16/2019

oCheck box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

Table of Contents

888 Seventh Avenue

New York, New York 10019

Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on May 16, 2019

To our Shareholders:

The 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Vornado Realty Trust, a Maryland real estate investment trust ("Vornado" or the "Company"), will be held at the Saddle Brook Marriott, Interstate 80 and the Garden State Parkway, Saddle Brook, New Jersey 07663, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, beginning at 11:30 A.M., New York City time, for the following purposes:

(1)To consider and vote upon the election of nine persons to the Board of Trustees of the Company, each to serve for a one-year term expiring at the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.

(2)To consider and vote upon the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the current fiscal year.

(3)To consider and vote upon the approval of a non-binding, advisory resolution on executive compensation.

(4)To consider and vote upon the Company's 2019 Omnibus Share Plan.

(5)To transact any other business as may properly come before the meeting or any postponement or adjournment of the meeting.

The Board of Trustees of the Company has fixed the close of business on March 18, 2019 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting.

Please review the accompanying proxy statement and proxy card or voting instruction form. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted. You may authorize your proxy through the Internet or by touch-tone telephone as described on the proxy card or voting instruction form. Alternatively, you may sign the proxy card or voting instruction form and return it in accordance with the instructions included with the proxy card or voting instruction form. You may revoke your proxy by (1) timely executing and submitting a later-dated proxy card or voting instruction form, (2) subsequently authorizing a proxy through the Internet or by telephone,

(3)timely sending a written revocation of proxy to our Secretary at our principal executive office located at 888 Seventh Avenue, New York, New York 10019, or (4) attending the meeting and voting in person. To be effective, later-dated proxy cards, voting instruction forms, proxies authorized via the Internet or telephone or written revocations of proxies must be received by us by 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

By Order of the Board of Trustees,

Alan J. Rice

Secretary

April 5, 2019