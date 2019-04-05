DEF 14A Vornado Realty Trust Filing Date: 04/05/2019 Event Date: 05/16/2019

Section 1: DEF 14A (DEF 14A)
Use these links to rapidly review the document
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 14A
|
Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of
|
|
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No.
|
)
Filed by the Registrant ý
Filed by a Party other than the Registrant o
Check the appropriate box:
oPreliminary Proxy Statement
oConfidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
ý Definitive Proxy Statement
oDefinitive Additional Materials
oSoliciting Material under §240.14a-12
VORNADO REALTY TRUST
(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)
(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)
Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):
ýNo fee required.
oFee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
(1)Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
(2)Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
(3)Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
(4)Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
(5)Total fee paid:
oFee paid previously with preliminary materials.
oCheck box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
(1)Amount Previously Paid:
(2)Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
(3)Filing Party:
(4)Date Filed:
Table of Contents
888 Seventh Avenue
New York, New York 10019
Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on May 16, 2019
To our Shareholders:
The 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Vornado Realty Trust, a Maryland real estate investment trust ("Vornado" or the "Company"), will be held at the Saddle Brook Marriott, Interstate 80 and the Garden State Parkway, Saddle Brook, New Jersey 07663, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, beginning at 11:30 A.M., New York City time, for the following purposes:
(1)To consider and vote upon the election of nine persons to the Board of Trustees of the Company, each to serve for a one-year term expiring at the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.
(2)To consider and vote upon the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the current fiscal year.
(3)To consider and vote upon the approval of a non-binding, advisory resolution on executive compensation.
(4)To consider and vote upon the Company's 2019 Omnibus Share Plan.
(5)To transact any other business as may properly come before the meeting or any postponement or adjournment of the meeting.
The Board of Trustees of the Company has fixed the close of business on March 18, 2019 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting.
Please review the accompanying proxy statement and proxy card or voting instruction form. Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, it is important that your shares be represented and voted. You may authorize your proxy through the Internet or by touch-tone telephone as described on the proxy card or voting instruction form. Alternatively, you may sign the proxy card or voting instruction form and return it in accordance with the instructions included with the proxy card or voting instruction form. You may revoke your proxy by (1) timely executing and submitting a later-dated proxy card or voting instruction form, (2) subsequently authorizing a proxy through the Internet or by telephone,
(3)timely sending a written revocation of proxy to our Secretary at our principal executive office located at 888 Seventh Avenue, New York, New York 10019, or (4) attending the meeting and voting in person. To be effective, later-dated proxy cards, voting instruction forms, proxies authorized via the Internet or telephone or written revocations of proxies must be received by us by 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
By Order of the Board of Trustees,
Alan J. Rice
Secretary
April 5, 2019
Table of Contents
|
2019 PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY
|
|
VORNADO REALTY TRUST
|
|
i
OVERVIEW OF VOTING ITEMS
This summary highlights certain information that is covered elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. You are encouraged to read our complete Proxy Statement before voting.
|
SHAREHOLDER VOTING ITEMS
|
|
BOARD VOTE
|
RECOMMENDATION
|
|
|
|
Proposal 1
|
|
Election of nine Trustees
|
|
|
For
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proposal 2
|
|
Ratification of appointment of Independent Accounting Firm
|
|
|
For
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proposal 3
|
|
Advisory approval of executive compensation
|
|
|
For
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proposal 4
|
|
Approval of the Company's 2019 Omnibus Share Plan
|
|
|
For
|
|
|
|
|
|
For 2018, the following highlights were among the factors considered in the compensation decision process:
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $0.85 per diluted share for 2017.
Total Funds From Operations ("FFO") for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $3.82 per diluted share, compared to $3.75 per diluted share for 2017. FFO, as adjusted for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $3.76 per diluted share, compared to $3.73 per diluted share for 2017. FFO and FFO, as adjusted, are non-GAAP measures defined on Annex A to this Proxy Statement.
Company-wide cash basis Net Operating Income ("NOI") for 2018 was $1.338 billion, compared to $1.315 billion for 2017. 2018 cash basis "same store" NOI increased 3.9%. NOI is a non-GAAP measure defined on Annex A to this Proxy Statement.
Our Manhattan Street Retail assets produced $324.2 million of cash NOI in 2018, well ahead of the $309 million minimum we guided in the beginning of 2018, which we increased to $315 million in the third quarter.
Our 2018 leasing activity for the year, across the entire business including New York, theMART and 555 California Street and Retail, totaled approximately 2.6 million square feet in 230 leases, with industry leading mark-to-market increases of 25.6% GAAP and 18.4% cash.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Vornado Realty Trust published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 20:32:01 UTC