Vornado Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) announced today that it will file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and issue its fourth quarter and full year earnings release on Monday, February 11, 2019, after the New York Stock Exchange has closed. The Company will host a quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-771-4371 (domestic) or 847-585-4405 (international) and indicating to the operator the passcode 48102474. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET on February 12, 2019 through March 14, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 888-843-7419 and enter the passcode 48102474#.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

