Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vornado Realty Trust    VNO

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

(VNO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vornado Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 09:56am EDT

NEW YORK, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) announced today that, due to the public health impact of COVID-19, the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual meeting format only, via audio webcast. The previously announced date and time of the meeting, May 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET, will not change.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 16, 2020, the record date.  Regardless of whether you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

To participate in the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting, you will need to access www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VNO2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. The proxy card, voting instruction form and Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials that were previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting format.  Additional details regarding how to participate in the Annual Meeting can be accessed at the Company’s website, www.vno.com or at www.proxyvote.com.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT:
JOSEPH MACNOW
(212) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.  Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the ongoing adverse effect of the novel strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect it will have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on future developments, including the duration of the pandemic, which are highly uncertain at this time but that impact could be material. Moreover, you are cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic will heighten many of the risks identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VORNADO REALTY TRUST
09:56aVornado Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04/29VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Declares Quarterly Dividends On Preferred Shares
AQ
04/29Vornado Declares Quarterly $.66 Dividend on Common Shares
GL
04/28VORNADO REALTY TRUST : quaterly earnings release
04/20VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, ..
AQ
04/15VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Alexander's Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conf..
AQ
04/15VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Co..
AQ
04/09VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
04/06VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Releases 2019 Environmental, Social, & Governance Report
AQ
04/06VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 814 M
EBIT 2020 415 M
Net income 2020 121 M
Debt 2020 6 791 M
Yield 2020 7,09%
P/E ratio 2020 106x
P/E ratio 2021 155x
EV / Sales2020 8,36x
EV / Sales2021 8,40x
Capitalization 8 374 M
Chart VORNADO REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Vornado Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VORNADO REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 51,29  $
Last Close Price 43,82  $
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Roth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Franco President
Gaston Silva Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Macnow EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Robert Entin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-34.11%8 374
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.68%57 753
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.24.85%40 095
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-2.78%19 824
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-25.41%18 859
SEGRO PLC-7.53%11 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group