VORNADO REALTY TRUST (VNO)
Vornado Realty Trust : 01/23/2019 Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

01/23/2019 | 07:49pm EST

$5.5 million of net loss ($1.7 million of negative FFO) from other items

In accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ('NAREIT') December 2018 restated definition of FFO, Vornado has elected to exclude the mark-to-market adjustments of marketable equity securities from the calculation of FFO. Vornado's FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 has been adjusted to exclude the $26.6 million or $0.13 per share decrease in fair value of marketable equity securities previously reported. 'Net income attributable to common shareholders' for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 will include $3.7 million and $30.3 million, respectively, of decrease in fair value of marketable equity securities (not included in 'net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted').

Further, in the fourth quarter of 2018, the tax-assessed value of theMART increased and as a result, 2018 real estate tax expense will be approximately $12 million, or $0.06 per share, higher than previously estimated. Accordingly, 'net income attributable to common shareholders,' 'net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted,' 'FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions' and 'FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted' for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 includes the additional real estate tax expense. In summary, the increase in real estate taxes accrued and expensed in 2018, will be paid in 2019 and approximately 80% reimbursed by tenants in 2019.

The above amounts are preliminary estimates. There can be no assurance that Vornado's final results will not differ from these preliminary estimates as a result of quarter-end closing procedures, review procedures, or review adjustments, and any such changes could be material.

Disclaimer

Vornado Realty Trust published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 00:48:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 164 M
EBIT 2018 600 M
Net income 2018 345 M
Debt 2018 9 475 M
Yield 2018 3,82%
P/E ratio 2018 41,29
P/E ratio 2019 44,19
EV / Sales 2018 10,2x
EV / Sales 2019 9,67x
Capitalization 12 572 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 78,2 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Roth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Macnow EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thomas Sanelli Chief Financial Officer-New York Division
Robert Entin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert P. Kogod Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VORNADO REALTY TRUST6.51%12 572
EQUINIX INC5.23%29 826
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-1.36%21 680
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 536
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.74%19 115
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES7.93%13 374
