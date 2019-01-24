Log in
Vornado Realty Trust : 01/24/2019 Vornado Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

01/24/2019 | 07:19pm EST

Vornado Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date
and Conference Call Information

NEW YORK…..VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) announced today that it will file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and issue its fourth quarter and full year earnings release on Monday, February 11, 2019, after the New York Stock Exchange has closed. The Company will host a quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-771-4371 (domestic) or 847-585-4405 (international) and indicating to the operator the passcode 48102474. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET on February 12, 2019 through March 14, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 888-843-7419 and enter the passcode 48102474#.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado's website at www.vno.com and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see 'Risk Factors' in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors.

Disclaimer

Vornado Realty Trust published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 00:18:04 UTC
