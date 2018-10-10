Vornado Realty Trust : 10/10/2018 Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
NEW YORK…..Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) today announced that its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 will include the items listed below, which will result in additional net income of $0.65 per diluted share and will be included in Vornado's third quarter 2018 'net income attributable to common shareholders' and will be excluded from 'net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted.' These items will decrease our FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions in the third quarter 2018 by $0.02 per diluted share and will be excluded from 'FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted.'
The above amounts are preliminary estimates. There can be no assurance that Vornado's final results will not differ from these preliminary estimates as a result of quarter-end closing procedures, review procedures, or review adjustments, and any such changes could be material.
Disclaimer
