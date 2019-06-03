Vornado Realty Trust : REITWeek 2019 Investor Conference Presentation 0 06/03/2019 | 10:29am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields JUNE 2019 VORNADO NEW YORK CITY FOCUSED BEST-IN-CLASS ASSETS UNIQUE & SCALABLE PENN DISTRICT OPPORTUNITY TRACK RECORD OF VALUE CREATION LEADING OPERATING PLATFORM FORTRESS BALANCE SHEET 1 VORNADO'S MANAGEMENT TEAM DEEP, TALENTED & EXPERIENCED C O R P O R AT E O F F I C E R S STEVEN ROTH MICHAEL J. FRANCO DAVID R. GREENBAUM JOSEPH MACNOW GLEN WEISS BARRY S. LANGER HAIM S. CHERA Chairman of the Board President Vice Chairman Executive Vice President, Executive Vice President, Executive Vice President, Executive Vice President, and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer, Office Leasing Development Head of Retail Chief Administrative Officer Co-Head of Real Estate Co-Head of Real Estate E X E C U T I V E V I C E P R E S I D E N T S MIKE DOHERTY ROBERT ENTIN EDWARD P. HOGAN, JR. FRED GRAPSTEIN MARK HUDSPETH MATTHEW IOCCO MYRON MAURER THOMAS SANELLI GASTON SILVA CRAIG STERN President & CEO of BMS Executive Vice President, Executive Vice President, Executive Vice President, Executive Vice President, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer Retail Leasing Hotel Pennsylvania Head of Capital Markets Principal Accounting Officer theMART Chief Financial Officer, Tax & Compliance New York DAVID BELLMAN CLIFF BROSER ELANA BUTLER PAMELA CARUSO CATHERINE CRESWELL RICH FAMULARO JOSH GLICK ADAM GREEN GARY HANSEN PAUL C. HEINEN JAN LACHAPELLE S E N I O R Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President & Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Development Design Acquisitions & Capital Markets Retail Leasing Counsel Office Leasing Counsel Investor Relations Controller Office Leasing Acquisitions & Capital Markets Controller - Alexander's Office Leasing, theMART Acquisitions & Capital Markets V I C E & Construction P R E S I D E N T S FRANK MAIORANO SUSAN MCCULLOUGH MARIO RAMIREZ RICHARD RECZKA ALAN RICE JESSICA ROSS STEVE SANTORA GEOFF SMITH NICK STELLO LISA VOGEL ELI ZAMEK Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Corporation Counsel Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Senior Vice President, Tax & Compliance theMART - Tradeshows Acquisitions & Capital Markets Acquisitions & Capital Markets Financial Planning & Analysis Financial Operations Development IT Infrastructure Marketing Development Design & Construction 2 NEW YORK CITY IS OUR HOME & CONTINUES TO BE A MAGNET FOR TALENT AND COMPANIES ECONOMIC GROWTH New York City has captured the greatest share of U.S. (8.3%) and Global GDP (2.6%) of all cities between 2010-2017 • New York City created more jobs than peers across a diverse set of industries, while Tier 2 fast-growing cities are more heavily skewed to technology LABOR POOL New York City has a growing population of educated individuals (net in-migration of 33K people with bachelor degrees between 2014-2017) TALENT ATTRACTION New York City is the leading city for talent attraction domestically (#1 city for top U.S. college graduates) and abroad (31% H1B visa approvals)

New York City has the most ultra high net worth individuals globally and is growing INNOVATION New York City is leading in new companies formed (e.g., start-up density of 154.7 new businesses per 1000 vs. 150.4 for San Francisco) • New York City reached $13B of VC funding in startups in 2017, nearly 4x 2013 levels and captured 20% of U.S. VC funding, second only to San Francisco Source: McKinsey & Co. 3 RELENTLESS PURSUIT OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE A TRACK RECORD OF EXECUTING SMART, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS 2012+ 2015 2017 2019 2020 NON-CORE ASSET SALES Disposed of $6.2 billion of non-core assets to date including regional malls, the Mart business (retaining theMART building in Chicago) and other non-core investments Spun off strip center portfolio, creating focused, pure-play Northeastern shopping center business with strong growth profile

pure-play Northeastern shopping center business with strong growth profile Irreplaceable portfolio of properties concentrated in dense, high barrier to entry markets with attractive demographics

Embedded growth opportunities from redevelopment and anchor repositioning projects

Proven management team P R O P E R T I E S Spun off and merged Washington, DC business with The JBG Companies to create the largest, pure-play, mixed- use operator focused solely on Washington, DC

pure-play, mixed- use operator focused solely on Washington, DC Best-in-class Washington, DC focused management team with proven record of success

Washington, DC focused management team with proven record of success Premier portfolio of mixed-use (office, multifamily and retail) assets in Metro-served, urban infill submarkets

mixed-use (office, multifamily and retail) assets in Metro-served, urban infill submarkets Vornado shareholders owned ~74% at the time of the spin

Future home of Amazon HQ2 FLAGSHIP RETAIL JV Transferred 45.4% common equity interest in seven flagship Upper Fifth Avenue and Times Square retail assets

$5.556 billion transaction value at a 4.50% cap rate

Vornado retains 51% of common equity and is general partner of the JV

Deal validates net asset value of retail portfolio

Transaction generated $1.2 billion of cash, plus Vornado retained $1.83 billion of preferred equity yielding 4.25% With over $1.0 billion of projected profit, 220 CPS is the most successful condo project ever completed in Manhattan

The net proceeds from 220 CPS will fund the redevelopment of Farley, PENN 1 and PENN 2 with little or no new incremental debt OVER $18 BILLION IN ASSET DISPOSITIONS 4 WHAT'S NEXT? COMPLETION DATE: 2020 2021 2022 FUTURE EXPECTED PENN15 260 ELEVENTH OTHER PENN DISTRICT DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES 5 TRANSFORMATION OF THE PENN DISTRICT IS UNDERWAY 6 SIGNIFICANT DRY POWDER AVAILABLE FOR CURRENT PIPELINE & FUTURE INVESTMENTS (Amounts in thousands, as of 3/31/19 adjusted for Retail Transaction) 220 CPS REMAINING PROCEEDS 2,360,000 FARLEY COST TO COMPLETE3 563,000 220 CPS COST TO COMPLETE2 CASH ADJUSTED FOR RETAIL 513,000 TRANSACTION1 1,012,000 SOURCES5 USES PENN1 COST TO COMPLETE4 200,000 2,096,000 PENN2 PENN15 260 ELEVENTH INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE TO FUND FUTURE GROWTH $3,372,000$1,276,000 1. Includes restricted cash, marketable securities, cash proceeds from the Retail Transaction and reflects $850 million of debt reduction and potential special dividend. Includes 220 CPS remaining mortgage and construction costs. Farley development costs at our share, net of anticipated historic tax credits. Expected to increase due to scope change. Does not include $1.83 billion of preferred equity received as part of the Retail Transaction, or loan participation in 150 West 34th Street. $2,096,000 7 RATIONALE FOR OWNING VORNADO STOCK Attractive common dividend yield of 4.0% 1

Trading at a significant discount to NAV

Deep, talented, proven management team

Fortress balance sheet with substantial cash and available liquidity (~$3.8 billion today and growing) to fund Penn District and take advantage of future investment opportunities • Only significant way to invest publicly in fast growing West Side of Manhattan Growth from Penn District redevelopment - over 9 million SF existing portfolio with significant NOI upside and value creation

6.8 million SF of office with average in-place rents of $64 PSF Farley Building (850,000 rentable SF) redevelopment commenced 1Q18

--PENN1 redevelopment commenced in 4Q18 --PENN2 transformation (1.8 million rentable SF) to commence in 1Q20 Hotel Pennsylvania (2.8 million rentable SF of development) Other development sites

Internal growth over time from highly sought-after existing assets (e.g., 770 Broadway, 555 California Street, theMART)

sought-after existing assets (e.g., 770 Broadway, 555 California Street, theMART) Largest owner of LEED certified buildings in New York City with 26 million SF

Management has consistently acted to create shareholder value 1. As of 5/31/19 market close. 8 FORTRESS BALANCE SHEET (Amounts in millions) POST-TRANSACTION1 Secured debt $ 6,556 Unsecured debt 1,280 Pro rata share of non-consolidated debt 2,920 Less: noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt (480) Total debt 10,276 220 CPS (mortgage + term loan) (1,063) Projected cash proceeds from 220 Central Park South (1,049) in excess of the $1,063 debt repaid Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities2 (1,117) Net Debt $ 7,047 TTM EBITDA, as adjusted3 $ 1,147 Net Debt/EBITDA, as adjusted 6.1x Investment grade debt - Baa2/BBB

$2.7 BN in revolver capacity

$1.1 BN in cash 2

Weighted average debt maturity - 4.1 years

~$9 BN of unencumbered assets 1. 3/31/19 figures adjusted for the Retail Transaction and $850 million of debt reduction. 2. Includes $105 million 150 West 34th Street loan participation and deducts potential special dividend.9 3. See page 24 for non-GAAP reconciliation. GROWTH FROM REDEVELOPMENT VORNADO COMPONENTS OF NOI Components of NOI at share - Cash Basis1 PENN DISTRICT 12 7th TIMES SQUARE SOUTHBroadway PENN1 Bryant Park Madison Av 100 WEST 33RD ParkAv Av H Lexington MU 22% Post redevelopment, the NYC RETAIL Penn District is expected to represent a greater 21% percentage of NOI PENN PLAZA 330 WEST 34TH FARLEY BUILDING PENN2 PENN11 260 ELEVENTH AVENUE CHELSEA 512 WEST 22ND STREET PENN15 FLATIRON 5th Av Madison Av Madison Square Park SouthAvPark E. 30th St AvLexington E. G Gramarcy Pk N Gramarcy Park 12% theMART / NYC OFFICE 67% 555 CALIFORNIA 85 TENTH AVENUE UNION SQUARE 4 UNION SQUARE SOUTH 770 BROADWAY GREENWICH 4th St VILLAGE Av WEST VILLAGE 606 BROADWAY r TTM 3/31/19 NOI: $1,183M2 For the trailing twelve months ended 3/31/19, as adjusted for April 18th Retail Transaction. Excluding other investments (see page 23 for non-GAAP reconciliation). HUDSON SQUARE St Hudson Varick St St St . W Prince St SOHO 11 Spring St THE PENN DISTRICT THE EPICENTER OF THE NEWNEW YORK 39TH STREET UNIQUE VALUE CREATION OPPORTUNITY 650,000 • Existing office leasable space of 6.8MM SF with average in-place rents of $64 PSF(1) RIDERS PER DAY • Hudson Yards to the west asking rents range from $99-225 PSF(1) • Transformation of the neighborhood will enormously enhance the value of Vornado's Penn District retail holdings 1. As of 3/31/2019 B JACOB K. JAVITS D CONVENTION CENTER MACY'S F A 1 N H U D S O N B C 2 QF A 1 N MD E 3 M R I V E R 7 E 3 RW 330 WEST PENN1 W 34TH ST PLAZA33 PENN15 100 WEST 33RD ST AVENUE11TH AVENUE10TH AVENUE9TH AVENUE8TH MADISON AVENUE7TH (HOTEL PENN) MANHATTAN MALL AVENUE6TH MOYNIHAN FARLEY SQUARE PENN2 TRAIN HALL GARDEN FARLEY PARK PENN11 38TH STREET 37TH STREET 36TH STREET 35TH STREET 7 WEST 34TH ST 34TH STREET EMPIRE STATE BUILDING 33RD STREET 32ND STREET 31ST STREET TRAINS FOR MOYNIHAN TRAINHALLAND PENN STATION BELOW HIGH LINE Metro-North Railroad 30TH STREET ESTIMATED OPENING HUDSON YARDS MANHATTAN WEST 2022 29TH STREET T H E P E N N D I S T R I C T 1 N R VORNADO OWNED PROPERTIES 27TH STREET12 26TH STREET FARLEY BUILDING UNIQUE HORIZONTAL CAMPUS DIRECTLY ON TOP OF TRANSPORTATION Vornado owns a 95% interest in the Farley Building

Vornado is developing the Farley Building, which will include 730,000 square feet of office and 120,000 square feet of retail space

1.6 acres of rooftop park space

Total budget of $760 million at share

Expected delivery 3Q 2020 SKYLIGHT SURROUNDED BY FARLEY OFFICE SPACE 70,000 SF OF ROOFTOP PARK SPACE MAIN OFFICE LOBBY DESIGN INTERIOR CONCEPT DESIGN OF ANNEX FLOOR FARLEY PARK - ROOF TERRACE PAVILION DESIGN MOYNIHAN TRAIN HALL CONCOURSE 13 PENN1 WHERE TALENT IS OUR CLIENT 34TH STREET LOBBY ENTRY 34TH STREET LOBBY RECEPTION DESK SOCIAL STAIR 33RD STREET LOBBY LIBRARY 33RD STREET PLAZA LOOKING EAST 14 PENN2 DESIGNING A CAMPUS FOR TOMORROW'S WORKFORCE PROPOSED PENN2 BUSTLE PROPOSED PENN2 LOOKING SOUTH ON 7TH AVENUE AND PLAZA33 PROPOSED PENN2 OFFICE LOBBY PROPOSED NORTH FACADE OF PENN2 LOOKING SOUTH AT PLAZA33 PROPOSED DOUBLE HEIGHT OFFICE SPACE LOCATED IN THE BUSTLE PROPOSED ROOFTOP TERRACE 15 NATIONALLYHEADER TEXTRECOGNIZED,HERE INDUSTRY-LEADING SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAM SUSTAINABILITY 6-time Energy Star Partner of the Year; Sustained Excellence recipient 2019 Largest owner of LEED certified buildings in New York City with over 26 million square feet. All new commercial developments will be, at minimum, LEED Gold certified NAREIT Leader in the Light award 2018, 9th year in a row SM 2018 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) "Green Star" since 2013; #3 among all listed US Real Estate companies, 2018 20% reduction in same-store greenhouse gas emission since 2009 16 APPENDIX SELECT NEW YORK CITY OFFICE PROPERTIES P L A Z A D I S T R I C TG R A N D C E N T R A L 888 SEVENTH AVENUE 650 MADISON AVENUE 595 MADISON AVENUE 640 FIFTH AVENUE 689 FIFTH AVENUE 330 MADISON AVENUE 90 PARK AVENUE P E N N D I S T R I C T M I D T O W N 7 WEST 34TH STREET PENN11 330 WEST 34TH STREET PENN1/ PENN2 THE FARLEY BUILDING 731 LEXINGTON AVENUE 1290 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS M I D T O W N S O U T H PA R K AV E N U E C H E L S E A / M E AT PA C K I N G ONE PARK AVENUE 770 BROADWAY 280 PARK AVENUE 350 PARK AVENUE 61 NINTH AVENUE 512 WEST 22ND STREET 85 TENTH AVENUE 18 SELECT NEW YORK CITY STREET RETAIL PROPERTIES 828-850 MADISON AVENUE 595 MADISON AVENUE 650 MADISON AVENUE 677 MADISON AVENUE 666 FIFTH AVENUE 689 FIFTH AVENUE 640 FIFTH AVENUE 655 FIFTH AVENUE 1540 & 1535 BROADWAY 510 FIFTH AVENUE 697 FIFTH AVENUE 150 WEST 34TH STREET 435 SEVENTH AVENUE 4 UNION SQUARE 19 theMART theMART building (Chicago) - best example of contemporary office space outside of Silicon Valley. Transformed from a showroom building to the premier creative and tech hub in the Midwest, resulting in significant earnings growth and value creation 3,676,000 SF building - 94.9% Occupancy at 3/31/19

Located in River North, the hottest submarket in Chicago

Since 2011, have converted over 950,000 SF from showroom/trade show space to creative office space

3/31/19 TTM Cash NOI (non-GAAP) 1 of $103.1 million 2 versus 2011 Cash NOI (non-GAAP) of $54.3 million

(non-GAAP) of $103.1 million versus 2011 Cash NOI (non-GAAP) of $54.3 million In-place escalated rents average $48.34 PSF as of 3/31/19 (office $43.91, showroom $53.71 and retail $55.36)

escalated rents average $48.34 PSF as of 3/31/19 (office $43.91, showroom $53.71 and retail $55.36) In conjunction with the City of Chicago, theMART debuted Art on theMART on September 29, 2018. This curated series of digital artworks projects the work of renowned artists across the 2.5 acre exterior river-façade of theMART, creating the largest permanent digital art projection in the world. Major Tenants: -- Motorola Mobility -- Yelp Inc. (guaranteed by Google) -- Paypal, Inc. -- ConAgra Foods Inc. -- Razorfish -- 1871 -- Allstate Insurance -- Kellogg's -- Steelcase -- Allscripts Healthcare -- Herman Miller 1. See page 25 for non-GAAP reconciliation. 2. The 3/31/19 TTM Cash NOI includes the add back of (i) free rent and (ii) the estimated 80% tenant reimbursement of the $15.1 million20additional real estate tax expense accrual due to an increase in the tax-assessed value of theMART. 555 CALIFORNIA STREET 555 California Street - the franchise office building in San Francisco and arguably the most iconic building on the west coast - further NOI growth expected from redeveloped concourse and 315/345 Montgomery 1,821,000 SF complex - 99.4% occupancy at 3/31/19

3/31/19 TTM Cash NOI (non-GAAP) 1 of $58.7 million at share

(non-GAAP) of $58.7 million at share A 78,000 SF signed lease with Regus Spaces, not yet commenced, will bring pro forma NOI to $62.1 million at share

In-place escalated rents average $76.89 PSF as of 3/31/19, which are significantly below market Major Tenants: -- Bank of America -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP -- Dodge & Cox -- Morgan Stanley -- Fenwick & West LLP -- UBS -- Microsoft -- Wells Fargo -- Jones Day -- KKR -- Goldman Sachs -- McKinsey & Company Inc. -- Sidley Austin -- Supercell 1. See page 25 for non-GAAP reconciliation. 21 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES This investor presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net operating income ("NOI") and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"). NOI represents total revenues less operating expenses. We consider NOI to be the primary non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing the unlevered performance of our segments as it relates to the total return on assets as opposed to the levered return on equity. As properties are bought and sold based on NOI, we utilize this measure to make investment decisions as well as to compare the performance of our assets to that of our peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income. NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. We calculate NOI on an Operating Partnership basis which is before allocation to the noncontrolling interest of Vornado Realty L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"). EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is essentially NOI less general and administrative expenses. We use EBITDA as a secondary non-GAAP measure primarily in the context of a net debt to EBITDA ratio. We calculate EBITDA on an Operating Partnership basis which is before allocation to the noncontrolling interest of Vornado Realty L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"). A reconciliation of NOI and EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided on the following pages. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because they exclude the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. These metrics do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund obligations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as performance measures or cash flow as liquidity measures. These non-GAAP metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. 22 For the TTM Ended March 31, 2019 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (Amounts in millions) Reconciliation of Vornado Realty Trust Net income to NOI at share - Cash Basis for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019 Net income $ 635 Deduct: Income from partially owned entities (26) Loss from real estate fund investments 81 Interest and other investment income, net (46) Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets (466) Purchase price fair value adjustment (44) Income from discontinued operations (1) NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (71) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 455 General and administrative expense 157 Transaction related costs, impairment and other 18 NOI from partially owned entities 252 Interest and debt expense 362 Income tax expense 65 Non cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired (32) below-market leases, net and other Adjustment for Retail Transaction1 (101) NOI at share - Cash Basis 1,238 Other Investments NOI - Cash Basis (55) NOI at share - Cash Basis excluding other investments $ 1,183 NOI at share - Cash Basis by segment: For the TTM Ended March 31, 2019 New York: Office (includes $27MM of BMS NOI) $ 502 Penn District - Office 209 Retail 192 Penn District - Retail 54 Residential 22 Alexander's 47 Hotel Pennsylvania 10 1,036 Other: theMART (including trade shows) 92 555 California Street 55 147 NOI at share - Cash Basis excluding other investments $ 1,183 1. Impact of April 18th Retail Transaction on NOI. 23 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (Amounts in millions) Reconciliation of Net income attributable to the Operating Partnership to EBITDA and EBITDA, as adjusted for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019 For the TTM March 31, 2019 Net income attributable to the Operating Partnership $ 673 Interest and debt expense 460 Depreciation and amortization 526 Income tax expense 65 EBITDA 1,724 Adjustments, net (1) (577) EBITDA, as adjusted $ 1,147 1. Includes our share of EBITDA transferred in the Retail Transaction, income from our sold properties, our Real Estate Fund, gains on sale of real estate, 24 impairment losses, change in fair value of marketable securities, gains on sale of 220 CPS condominium units and other adjustments. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (Amounts in millions) Reconciliation of theMART Net income to EBITDA, NOI - Cash Basis and NOI - Cash Basis as adjusted for the year ended December 31, 2011 and for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019 For the TTM Ended For the Year Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2011 Net income (loss) $ 21.8 $ (4.5) Interest and debt expense 18.7 31.2 Depreciation and amortization 39.5 21.6 EBITDA 80.0 48.3 Non-cash adjustments and other 3.7 3.1 NOI - Cash Basis 83.7 51.4 Adding back real estate tax expense adjustment 12.1 - Adding back free rent 7.3 2.9 NOI - Cash Basis as adjusted $ 103.1 $ 54.3 Reconciliation of 555 California Street Net income to EBITDA, NOI at share - Cash Basis and NOI at share - Cash Basis as adjusted for the year ended December 31, 2012 and for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019 For the TTM Ended For the Year Ended March 31, 2019 at share December 31, 2012 at share Net income (loss) $ 12.0 $ (4.6) Interest and debt expense 17.9 22.0 Depreciation and amortization 26.1 28.5 Income tax expense 0.6 0.3 EBITDA 56.6 46.2 Non-cash adjustments and other (1.2) (9.1) NOI at share - Cash Basis 55.4 37.1 Adding back free rent 3.3 1.1 NOI at share - Cash Basis as adjusted $ 58.7 $ 38.2 25 JUNE 2019 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Vornado Realty Trust published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 14:28:04 UTC 0 Latest news on VORNADO REALTY TRUST 10:29a VORNADO REALTY TRUST : REITWeek 2019 Investor Conference Presentation PU 08:46a VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi.. AQ 05/29 VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Receives $500 Million From Redemption of Preferred Equity.. AQ 05/28 VORNADO REALTY TRUST : 05/28/2019 Vornado Extends $375 Million Loan on 888 Seven.. PU 05/28 VORNADO REALTY TRUST : 05/28/2019 Vornado Receives $500 Million From Redemption .. PU 05/28 VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Extends $375 Million Loan on 888 Seventh Avenue AQ 05/28 Vornado Receives $500 Million From Redemption of Preferred Equity in 640 Fift.. GL 05/22 PRE 14A VORNADO REALTY TRUST FILING : 05/22/2019 Event Date: 05/22/2019 PU 05/16 8-K VORNADO REALTY TRUST FILING DATE : 05/16/2019 Event Date: 05/16/2019 PU 05/16 VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form.. AQ