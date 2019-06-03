Vornado Realty Trust : REITWeek 2019 Investor Conference Presentation

NEW YORK CITY IS OUR HOME & CONTINUES TO BE A MAGNET FOR TALENT AND COMPANIES
ECONOMIC GROWTH
New York City has captured the greatest share
of U.S. (8.3%) and Global GDP (2.6%) of all cities between 2010-2017
• New York City created more jobs than peers across a diverse set of industries, while Tier 2 fast-growing cities are more heavily skewed to technology
LABOR POOL
New York City has a growing population of educated individuals (netin-migration of 33K people with bachelor degrees between 2014-2017)
TALENT ATTRACTION
New York City is the leading city for talent attraction domestically (#1 city for top U.S. college graduates) and abroad (31% H1B visa approvals)
New York City has the most ultra high net worth individuals globally and is growing
INNOVATION
New York City is leading in new companies formed
(e.g., start-up density of 154.7 new businesses per 1000 vs. 150.4 for San Francisco)
• New York City reached $13B of VC funding in startups in 2017, nearly 4x 2013 levels and captured 20% of U.S. VC funding, second only to San Francisco
RELENTLESS PURSUIT OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE
A TRACK RECORD OF EXECUTING SMART, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS
2012+
2015
2017
2019
2020
NON-CORE
ASSET SALES
Disposed of $6.2 billion ofnon-core assets to date including regional malls, the Mart business (retaining theMART building in Chicago) and other non-core investments
Spun off strip center portfolio, creating focused,pure-play Northeastern shopping center business with strong growth profile
Irreplaceable portfolio of properties concentrated in dense, high barrier to entry markets with attractive demographics
Embedded growth opportunities from redevelopment and anchor repositioning projects
Proven management team
P R O P E R T I E S
Spun off and merged Washington, DC business with The JBG Companies to create the largest,pure-play, mixed- use operator focused solely on Washington, DC
Best-in-classWashington, DC focused management team with proven record of success
Premier portfolio ofmixed-use (office, multifamily and retail) assets in Metro-served, urban infill submarkets
Vornado shareholders owned ~74% at the time of the spin
Future home of Amazon HQ2
FLAGSHIP
RETAIL JV
Transferred 45.4% common equity interest in seven flagship Upper Fifth Avenue and Times Square retail assets
$5.556 billion transaction value at a 4.50% cap rate
Vornado retains 51% of common equity and is general partner of the JV
Deal validates net asset value of retail portfolio
Transaction generated $1.2 billion of cash, plus Vornado retained $1.83 billion of preferred equity yielding 4.25%
With over $1.0 billion of projected profit, 220 CPS is the most successful condo project ever completed in Manhattan
The net proceeds from 220 CPS will fund the redevelopment of Farley,PENN1 and PENN2 with little or no new incremental debt
OVER $18 BILLION IN ASSET DISPOSITIONS
WHAT'S NEXT?
COMPLETION DATE:
2020
2021
2022
FUTURE
EXPECTED
PENN15
260 ELEVENTH
OTHER PENN DISTRICT
DEVELOPMENT
OPPORTUNITIES
TRANSFORMATION OF THE PENN DISTRICT IS UNDERWAY
6
SIGNIFICANT DRY POWDER AVAILABLE FOR CURRENT PIPELINE & FUTURE INVESTMENTS
(Amounts in thousands, as of 3/31/19 adjusted for Retail Transaction)
220 CPS REMAINING
PROCEEDS
2,360,000
FARLEY COST
TO COMPLETE3
563,000
220 CPS COST
TO COMPLETE2
CASH ADJUSTED FOR RETAIL
513,000
TRANSACTION1
1,012,000
SOURCES5
USES
PENN1 COST
TO COMPLETE4
200,000
2,096,000
PENN2
PENN15
260 ELEVENTH
INVESTMENT
OPPORTUNITIES
AVAILABLE TO FUND
FUTURE GROWTH
$3,372,000$1,276,000
1. Includes restricted cash, marketable securities, cash proceeds from the Retail Transaction and reflects $850 million of debt reduction and potential special dividend.
Includes 220 CPS remaining mortgage and construction costs.
Farley development costs at our share, net of anticipated historic tax credits.
Expected to increase due to scope change.
Does not include $1.83 billion of preferred equity received as part of the Retail Transaction, or loan participation in 150 West 34th Street.
$2,096,000
RATIONALE FOR OWNING VORNADO STOCK
Attractive common dividend yield of 4.0%1
Trading at a significant discount to NAV
Deep, talented, proven management team
Fortress balance sheet with substantial cash and available liquidity (~$3.8 billion today and growing) to fund Penn District and take advantage of future investment opportunities
• Only significant way to invest publicly in fast growing West Side of Manhattan
Growth from Penn District redevelopment - over 9 million SF existing portfolio with significant NOI upside and value creation
6.8 million SF of office with averagein-place rents of $64 PSF
Farley Building (850,000 rentable SF) redevelopment commenced 1Q18
--PENN1 redevelopment commenced in 4Q18
--PENN2 transformation (1.8 million rentable SF) to commence in 1Q20
Hotel Pennsylvania (2.8 million rentable SF of development)
Other development sites
Internal growth over time from highlysought-after existing assets (e.g., 770 Broadway, 555 California Street, theMART)
Largest owner of LEED certified buildings in New York City with 26 million SF
Management has consistently acted to create shareholder value
As of 5/31/19 market close.
FORTRESS BALANCE SHEET
(Amounts in millions)
POST-TRANSACTION1
Secured debt
$
6,556
Unsecured debt
1,280
Pro rata share of non-consolidated debt
2,920
Less: noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt
(480)
Total debt
10,276
220 CPS (mortgage + term loan)
(1,063)
Projected cash proceeds from 220 Central Park South
(1,049)
in excess of the $1,063 debt repaid
Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities2
(1,117)
Net Debt
$
7,047
TTM EBITDA, as adjusted3
$
1,147
Net Debt/EBITDA, as adjusted
6.1x
Investment grade debt - Baa2/BBB
$2.7 BN in revolver capacity
$1.1 BN in cash2
Weighted average debt maturity - 4.1 years
~$9 BN of unencumbered assets
1. 3/31/19 figures adjusted for the Retail Transaction and $850 million of debt reduction.
Includes $105 million 150 West 34th Street loan participation and deducts potential special dividend.
See page 24 for non-GAAP reconciliation.
GROWTH FROM
REDEVELOPMENT
VORNADO COMPONENTS OF NOI
Components of NOI at share - Cash Basis1
PENN DISTRICT
12
7th TIMES SQUARE SOUTHBroadway
PENN1
Bryant
Park
Madison Av
100 WEST 33RD
ParkAv
Av
H
Lexington
MU
22%
Post redevelopment, the
NYC RETAIL
Penn District is expected
to represent a greater
21%
percentage of NOI
PENN PLAZA
330 WEST 34TH
FARLEY BUILDING
PENN2
PENN11
260 ELEVENTH AVENUE
CHELSEA
512 WEST 22ND STREET
PENN15
FLATIRON
5th Av
Madison Av
Madison
Square
Park
SouthAvPark
E. 30th St
AvLexington
E.
G
Gramarcy Pk N
Gramarcy
Park
12%
theMART /
NYC OFFICE
67%
555 CALIFORNIA
85 TENTH AVENUE
UNION SQUARE
4 UNION SQUARE SOUTH
770 BROADWAY
GREENWICH
4th
St
VILLAGE
Av
WEST
VILLAGE
606 BROADWAY
r
TTM 3/31/19 NOI: $1,183M2
For the trailing twelve months ended 3/31/19, as adjusted for April 18th Retail Transaction.
Excluding other investments (see page 23 for non-GAAP reconciliation).
HUDSON SQUARE
St
Hudson
Varick
St
St
St
.
W
Prince St
SOHO
11
Spring St
THE PENN DISTRICT
THE EPICENTER OF THE NEWNEW YORK
39TH STREET
UNIQUE VALUE CREATION OPPORTUNITY
650,000
•
Existing office leasable space of 6.8MM SF with average in-place rents of $64 PSF(1)
RIDERS PER DAY
•
Hudson Yards to the west asking rents range from $99-225 PSF(1)
•
Transformation of the neighborhood will enormously enhance the value of
Vornado's Penn District retail holdings
As of 3/31/2019
B
JACOB K. JAVITS
D
CONVENTION CENTER
MACY'S
F
A
1
N
H U D S O N
B
C
2
QF
A
1
N
MD
E
3
M
R I V E R
7
E
3
RW
330 WEST
PENN1
W
34TH ST
PLAZA33
PENN15
100 WEST 33RD ST
AVENUE11TH
AVENUE10TH
AVENUE9TH
AVENUE8TH
MADISON
AVENUE7TH
(HOTEL PENN)
MANHATTAN MALL
AVENUE6TH
MOYNIHAN
FARLEY
SQUARE
PENN2
TRAIN HALL
GARDEN
FARLEY PARK
PENN11
38TH STREET
37TH STREET
36TH STREET
35TH STREET
7 WEST 34TH ST
34TH STREET
EMPIRE
STATE
BUILDING
33RD STREET
32ND STREET
31ST STREET
TRAINS FOR MOYNIHAN TRAINHALLAND PENN STATION BELOW
HIGH LINE
Metro-North
Railroad
30TH STREET
ESTIMATED
OPENING
HUDSON YARDS
MANHATTAN WEST
2022
29TH STREET
T H E P E N N D I S T R I C T
1
N
R
VORNADO OWNED PROPERTIES
27TH STREET12
26TH STREET
FARLEY BUILDING
UNIQUE HORIZONTAL CAMPUS DIRECTLY ON TOP OF TRANSPORTATION
Vornado owns a 95% interest in the Farley Building
Vornado is developing the Farley Building, which will include 730,000 square feet of office and 120,000 square feet of retail space
1.6 acres of rooftop park space
Total budget of $760 million at share
Expected delivery 3Q 2020
SKYLIGHT SURROUNDED BY FARLEY OFFICE SPACE
70,000 SF OF ROOFTOP PARK SPACE
MAIN OFFICE LOBBY DESIGN
INTERIOR CONCEPT DESIGN OF ANNEX FLOOR
FARLEY PARK - ROOF TERRACE PAVILION DESIGN
MOYNIHAN TRAIN HALL CONCOURSE
PENN1
WHERE TALENT IS OUR CLIENT
34TH STREET LOBBY ENTRY
34TH STREET LOBBY RECEPTION DESK
SOCIAL STAIR
33RD STREET LOBBY LIBRARY
33RD STREET PLAZA LOOKING EAST
PENN2
DESIGNING A CAMPUS FOR TOMORROW'S WORKFORCE
PROPOSED PENN2 BUSTLE
PROPOSED PENN2 LOOKING SOUTH ON 7TH AVENUE AND PLAZA33
PROPOSED PENN2 OFFICE LOBBY
PROPOSED NORTH FACADE OF PENN2 LOOKING SOUTH AT PLAZA33
PROPOSED DOUBLE HEIGHT OFFICE SPACE LOCATED IN THE BUSTLE
PROPOSED ROOFTOP TERRACE
NATIONALLYHEADER TEXTRECOGNIZED,HERE INDUSTRY-LEADING SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAM
SUSTAINABILITY
6-time Energy Star Partner of the Year; Sustained Excellence recipient 2019
Largest owner of LEED certified buildings in New York City with over 26 million square feet. All new commercial developments will be, at minimum, LEED Gold certified
NAREIT Leader in the Light award 2018, 9th year in a row
SM
2018
Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) "Green Star" since 2013; #3 among all listed US Real Estate companies, 2018
20% reduction in same-store greenhouse gas emission since 2009
APPENDIX
SELECT NEW YORK CITY OFFICE PROPERTIES
P L A Z A D I S T R I C TG R A N D C E N T R A L
888 SEVENTH AVENUE
650 MADISON AVENUE
595 MADISON AVENUE
640 FIFTH AVENUE
689 FIFTH AVENUE
330 MADISON AVENUE
90 PARK AVENUE
P E N N D I S T R I C T
M I D T O W N
7 WEST 34TH STREET
PENN11
330 WEST 34TH STREET
PENN1/ PENN2
THE FARLEY BUILDING
731 LEXINGTON AVENUE
1290 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS
M I D T O W N S O U T H
PA R K AV E N U E
C H E L S E A / M E AT PA C K I N G
ONE PARK AVENUE
770 BROADWAY
280 PARK AVENUE
350 PARK AVENUE
61 NINTH AVENUE
512 WEST 22ND STREET
85 TENTH AVENUE
SELECT NEW YORK CITY STREET RETAIL PROPERTIES
828-850 MADISON AVENUE
595 MADISON AVENUE
650 MADISON AVENUE
677 MADISON AVENUE
666 FIFTH AVENUE
689 FIFTH AVENUE
640 FIFTH AVENUE
655 FIFTH AVENUE
1540 & 1535 BROADWAY
510 FIFTH AVENUE
697 FIFTH AVENUE
150 WEST 34TH STREET
435 SEVENTH AVENUE
4 UNION SQUARE
theMART
theMART building (Chicago) - best example of contemporary office space outside of Silicon Valley. Transformed from a showroom building to the premier creative and tech hub in the Midwest, resulting in significant earnings growth and value creation
3,676,000 SF building - 94.9% Occupancy at 3/31/19
Located in River North, the hottest submarket in Chicago
Since 2011, have converted over 950,000 SF from showroom/trade show space to creative office space
3/31/19 TTM Cash NOI(non-GAAP)1of $103.1 million2versus 2011 Cash NOI (non-GAAP) of $54.3 million
In-placeescalated rents average $48.34 PSF as of 3/31/19 (office $43.91, showroom $53.71 and retail $55.36)
In conjunction with the City of Chicago, theMART debutedArt on theMARTon September 29, 2018. This curated series of digital artworks projects the work of renowned artists across the 2.5 acre exterior river-façade of theMART, creating the largest permanent digital art projection in the world.
Major Tenants:
-- Motorola Mobility
-- Yelp Inc.
(guaranteed by Google)
-- Paypal, Inc.
-- ConAgra Foods Inc.
-- Razorfish
-- 1871
-- Allstate Insurance
-- Kellogg's
-- Steelcase
-- Allscripts Healthcare
-- Herman Miller
See page 25 for non-GAAP reconciliation.
The 3/31/19 TTM Cash NOI includes the add back of (i) free rent and (ii) the estimated 80% tenant reimbursement of the $15.1 million additional real estate tax expense accrual due to an increase in the tax-assessed value of theMART.
555 CALIFORNIA STREET
555 California Street - the franchise office building in San Francisco and arguably the most iconic building on the west coast - further NOI growth expected from redeveloped concourse and 315/345 Montgomery
1,821,000 SF complex - 99.4% occupancy at 3/31/19
3/31/19 TTM Cash NOI(non-GAAP)1of $58.7 million at share
A 78,000 SF signed lease with Regus Spaces, not yet commenced, will bring pro forma NOI to $62.1 million at share
In-placeescalated rents average $76.89 PSF as of 3/31/19, which are significantly below market
Major Tenants:
-- Bank of America
-- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
-- Dodge & Cox
-- Morgan Stanley
-- Fenwick & West LLP
-- UBS
-- Microsoft
-- Wells Fargo
-- Jones Day
-- KKR
-- Goldman Sachs
-- McKinsey & Company Inc.
-- Sidley Austin
-- Supercell
See page 25 for non-GAAP reconciliation.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This investor presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net operating income ("NOI") and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA").
NOI represents total revenues less operating expenses. We consider NOI to be the primary non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing the unlevered performance of our segments as it relates to the total return on assets as opposed to the levered return on equity. As properties are bought and sold based on NOI, we utilize this measure to make investment decisions as well as to compare the performance of our assets to that of our peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income. NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. We calculate NOI on an Operating Partnership basis which is before allocation to the noncontrolling interest of Vornado Realty L.P. (the "Operating Partnership").
EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is essentially NOI less general and administrative expenses. We use EBITDA as a secondary non-GAAP measure primarily in the context of a net debt to EBITDA ratio. We calculate EBITDA on an Operating Partnership basis which is before allocation to the noncontrolling interest of Vornado Realty L.P. (the "Operating Partnership").
A reconciliation of NOI and EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided on the following pages.
These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because they exclude the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. These metrics do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund obligations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as performance measures or cash flow as liquidity measures. These non-GAAP metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.
For the
TTM Ended
March 31, 2019
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(Amounts in millions)
Reconciliation of Vornado Realty Trust Net income to NOI at share - Cash Basis for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019
Net income
$
635
Deduct:
Income from partially owned entities
(26)
Loss from real estate fund investments
81
Interest and other investment income, net
(46)
Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets
(466)
Purchase price fair value adjustment
(44)
Income from discontinued operations
(1)
NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
(71)
Add:
Depreciation and amortization expense
455
General and administrative expense
157
Transaction related costs, impairment and other
18
NOI from partially owned entities
252
Interest and debt expense
362
Income tax expense
65
Non cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired
(32)
below-market leases, net and other
Adjustment for Retail Transaction1
(101)
NOI at share - Cash Basis
1,238
Other Investments NOI - Cash Basis
(55)
NOI at share - Cash Basis excluding other investments
$
1,183
NOI at share - Cash Basis by segment:
For the
TTM Ended
March 31, 2019
New York:
Office (includes $27MM of BMS NOI)
$
502
Penn District - Office
209
Retail
192
Penn District - Retail
54
Residential
22
Alexander's
47
Hotel Pennsylvania
10
1,036
Other:
theMART (including trade shows)
92
555 California Street
55
147
NOI at share - Cash Basis excluding other investments
$
1,183
Impact of April 18th Retail Transaction on NOI.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(Amounts in millions)
Reconciliation of Net income attributable to the Operating Partnership to EBITDA and EBITDA, as adjusted for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019
For the
TTM March 31, 2019
Net income attributable to the Operating Partnership
$
673
Interest and debt expense
460
Depreciation and amortization
526
Income tax expense
65
EBITDA
1,724
Adjustments, net (1)
(577)
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
1,147
1. Includes our share of EBITDA transferred in the Retail Transaction, income from our sold properties, our Real Estate Fund, gains on sale of real estate,
impairment losses, change in fair value of marketable securities, gains on sale of 220 CPS condominium units and other adjustments.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(Amounts in millions)
Reconciliation of theMART Net income to EBITDA, NOI - Cash Basis and NOI - Cash Basis as adjusted for the year ended December 31, 2011 and for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019
For the TTM Ended
For the Year Ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2011
Net income (loss)
$
21.8
$
(4.5)
Interest and debt expense
18.7
31.2
Depreciation and amortization
39.5
21.6
EBITDA
80.0
48.3
Non-cash adjustments and other
3.7
3.1
NOI - Cash Basis
83.7
51.4
Adding back real estate tax expense adjustment
12.1
-
Adding back free rent
7.3
2.9
NOI - Cash Basis as adjusted
$
103.1
$
54.3
Reconciliation of 555 California Street Net income to EBITDA, NOI at share - Cash Basis and NOI at share - Cash Basis as adjusted for the year ended December 31, 2012 and for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019