VORNADO REALTY TRUST

(VNO)
  JUNE 2019  
Vornado Realty Trust : REITWeek 2019 Investor Conference Presentation

0
06/03/2019 | 10:29am EDT

JUNE 2019

VORNADO

NEW YORK CITY

FOCUSED

BEST-IN-CLASS

ASSETS

UNIQUE & SCALABLE

PENN DISTRICT

OPPORTUNITY

TRACK RECORD OF

VALUE CREATION

LEADING OPERATING

PLATFORM

FORTRESS BALANCE

SHEET

1

VORNADO'S MANAGEMENT TEAM

DEEP, TALENTED & EXPERIENCED

C O R P O R AT E

O F F I C E R S

STEVEN ROTH

MICHAEL J. FRANCO

DAVID R. GREENBAUM

JOSEPH MACNOW

GLEN WEISS

BARRY S. LANGER

HAIM S. CHERA

Chairman of the Board

President

Vice Chairman

Executive Vice President,

Executive Vice President,

Executive Vice President,

Executive Vice President,

and Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer,

Office Leasing

Development

Head of Retail

Chief Administrative Officer

Co-Head of Real Estate

Co-Head of Real Estate

E X E C U T I V E

V I C E

P R E S I D E N T S

MIKE DOHERTY

ROBERT ENTIN

EDWARD P. HOGAN, JR.

FRED GRAPSTEIN

MARK HUDSPETH

MATTHEW IOCCO

MYRON MAURER

THOMAS SANELLI

GASTON SILVA

CRAIG STERN

President & CEO of BMS

Executive Vice President,

Executive Vice President,

Executive Vice President,

Executive Vice President,

Executive Vice President,

Chief Operations Officer,

Executive Vice President &

Chief Operations Officer

Executive Vice President,

Chief Information Officer

Retail Leasing

Hotel Pennsylvania

Head of Capital Markets

Principal Accounting Officer

theMART

Chief Financial Officer,

Tax & Compliance

New York

DAVID BELLMAN

CLIFF BROSER

ELANA BUTLER

PAMELA CARUSO

CATHERINE CRESWELL

RICH FAMULARO

JOSH GLICK

ADAM GREEN

GARY HANSEN

PAUL C. HEINEN

JAN LACHAPELLE

S E N I O R

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President &

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Development Design

Acquisitions & Capital Markets

Retail Leasing Counsel

Office Leasing Counsel

Investor Relations

Controller

Office Leasing

Acquisitions & Capital Markets

Controller - Alexander's

Office Leasing, theMART

Acquisitions & Capital Markets

V I C E

& Construction

P R E S I D E N T S

FRANK MAIORANO

SUSAN MCCULLOUGH

MARIO RAMIREZ

RICHARD RECZKA

ALAN RICE

JESSICA ROSS

STEVE SANTORA

GEOFF SMITH

NICK STELLO

LISA VOGEL

ELI ZAMEK

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Corporation Counsel

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Tax & Compliance

theMART - Tradeshows

Acquisitions & Capital Markets

Acquisitions & Capital Markets

Financial Planning & Analysis

Financial Operations

Development

IT Infrastructure

Marketing

Development Design

& Construction

2

NEW YORK CITY IS OUR HOME & CONTINUES TO BE A MAGNET FOR TALENT AND COMPANIES

ECONOMIC GROWTH

  • New York City has captured the greatest share

of U.S. (8.3%) and Global GDP (2.6%) of all cities between 2010-2017

• New York City created more jobs than peers across a diverse set of industries, while Tier 2 fast-growing cities are more heavily skewed to technology

LABOR POOL

  • New York City has a growing population of educated individuals (netin-migration of 33K people with bachelor degrees between 2014-2017)

TALENT ATTRACTION

  • New York City is the leading city for talent attraction domestically (#1 city for top U.S. college graduates) and abroad (31% H1B visa approvals)
  • New York City has the most ultra high net worth individuals globally and is growing

INNOVATION

  • New York City is leading in new companies formed

(e.g., start-up density of 154.7 new businesses per 1000 vs. 150.4 for San Francisco)

• New York City reached $13B of VC funding in startups in 2017, nearly 4x 2013 levels and captured 20% of U.S. VC funding, second only to San Francisco

Source: McKinsey & Co.

3

RELENTLESS PURSUIT OF SHAREHOLDER VALUE

A TRACK RECORD OF EXECUTING SMART, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS

2012+

2015

2017

2019

2020

NON-CORE

ASSET SALES

  • Disposed of $6.2 billion ofnon-core assets to date including regional malls, the Mart business (retaining theMART building in Chicago) and other non-core investments
  • Spun off strip center portfolio, creating focused,pure-play Northeastern shopping center business with strong growth profile
  • Irreplaceable portfolio of properties concentrated in dense, high barrier to entry markets with attractive demographics
  • Embedded growth opportunities from redevelopment and anchor repositioning projects
  • Proven management team

P R O P E R T I E S

  • Spun off and merged Washington, DC business with The JBG Companies to create the largest,pure-play, mixed- use operator focused solely on Washington, DC
  • Best-in-classWashington, DC focused management team with proven record of success
  • Premier portfolio ofmixed-use (office, multifamily and retail) assets in Metro-served, urban infill submarkets
  • Vornado shareholders owned ~74% at the time of the spin
  • Future home of Amazon HQ2

FLAGSHIP

RETAIL JV

  • Transferred 45.4% common equity interest in seven flagship Upper Fifth Avenue and Times Square retail assets
  • $5.556 billion transaction value at a 4.50% cap rate
  • Vornado retains 51% of common equity and is general partner of the JV
  • Deal validates net asset value of retail portfolio
  • Transaction generated $1.2 billion of cash, plus Vornado retained $1.83 billion of preferred equity yielding 4.25%
  • With over $1.0 billion of projected profit, 220 CPS is the most successful condo project ever completed in Manhattan
  • The net proceeds from 220 CPS will fund the redevelopment of Farley,PENN1 and PENN2 with little or no new incremental debt

OVER $18 BILLION IN ASSET DISPOSITIONS

4

WHAT'S NEXT?

COMPLETION DATE:

2020

2021

2022

FUTURE

EXPECTED

PENN15

260 ELEVENTH

OTHER PENN DISTRICT

DEVELOPMENT

OPPORTUNITIES

5

TRANSFORMATION OF THE PENN DISTRICT IS UNDERWAY

6

SIGNIFICANT DRY POWDER AVAILABLE FOR CURRENT PIPELINE & FUTURE INVESTMENTS

(Amounts in thousands, as of 3/31/19 adjusted for Retail Transaction)

220 CPS REMAINING

PROCEEDS

2,360,000

FARLEY COST

TO COMPLETE3

563,000

220 CPS COST

TO COMPLETE2

CASH ADJUSTED FOR RETAIL

513,000

TRANSACTION1

1,012,000

SOURCES5

USES

PENN1 COST

TO COMPLETE4

200,000

2,096,000

PENN2

PENN15

260 ELEVENTH

INVESTMENT

OPPORTUNITIES

AVAILABLE TO FUND

FUTURE GROWTH

$3,372,000$1,276,000

1. Includes restricted cash, marketable securities, cash proceeds from the Retail Transaction and reflects $850 million of debt reduction and potential special dividend.

  1. Includes 220 CPS remaining mortgage and construction costs.
  2. Farley development costs at our share, net of anticipated historic tax credits.
  3. Expected to increase due to scope change.
  4. Does not include $1.83 billion of preferred equity received as part of the Retail Transaction, or loan participation in 150 West 34th Street.

$2,096,000

7

RATIONALE FOR OWNING VORNADO STOCK

  • Attractive common dividend yield of 4.0%1
  • Trading at a significant discount to NAV
  • Deep, talented, proven management team
  • Fortress balance sheet with substantial cash and available liquidity (~$3.8 billion today and growing) to fund Penn District and take advantage of future investment opportunities

• Only significant way to invest publicly in fast growing West Side of Manhattan

  • Growth from Penn District redevelopment - over 9 million SF existing portfolio with significant NOI upside and value creation
    • 6.8 million SF of office with averagein-place rents of $64 PSF
    • Farley Building (850,000 rentable SF) redevelopment commenced 1Q18

--PENN1 redevelopment commenced in 4Q18

--PENN2 transformation (1.8 million rentable SF) to commence in 1Q20

    • Hotel Pennsylvania (2.8 million rentable SF of development)
    • Other development sites
  • Internal growth over time from highlysought-after existing assets (e.g., 770 Broadway, 555 California Street, theMART)
  • Largest owner of LEED certified buildings in New York City with 26 million SF
  • Management has consistently acted to create shareholder value

1. As of 5/31/19 market close.

8

FORTRESS BALANCE SHEET

(Amounts in millions)

POST-TRANSACTION1

Secured debt

$

6,556

Unsecured debt

1,280

Pro rata share of non-consolidated debt

2,920

Less: noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt

(480)

Total debt

10,276

220 CPS (mortgage + term loan)

(1,063)

Projected cash proceeds from 220 Central Park South

(1,049)

in excess of the $1,063 debt repaid

Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities2

(1,117)

Net Debt

$

7,047

TTM EBITDA, as adjusted3

$

1,147

Net Debt/EBITDA, as adjusted

6.1x

  • Investment grade debt - Baa2/BBB
  • $2.7 BN in revolver capacity
  • $1.1 BN in cash2
  • Weighted average debt maturity - 4.1 years
  • ~$9 BN of unencumbered assets

1. 3/31/19 figures adjusted for the Retail Transaction and $850 million of debt reduction.

2. Includes $105 million 150 West 34th Street loan participation and deducts potential special dividend.9

3. See page 24 for non-GAAP reconciliation.

GROWTH FROM

REDEVELOPMENT

VORNADO COMPONENTS OF NOI

Components of NOI at share - Cash Basis1

PENN DISTRICT

12

7th TIMES SQUARE SOUTHBroadway

PENN1

Bryant

Park

Madison Av

100 WEST 33RD

ParkAv

Av

H

Lexington

MU

22%

Post redevelopment, the

NYC RETAIL

Penn District is expected

to represent a greater

21%

percentage of NOI

PENN PLAZA

330 WEST 34TH

FARLEY BUILDING

PENN2

PENN11

260 ELEVENTH AVENUE

CHELSEA

512 WEST 22ND STREET

PENN15

FLATIRON

5th Av

Madison Av

Madison

Square

Park

SouthAvPark

E. 30th St

AvLexington

E.

G

Gramarcy Pk N

Gramarcy

Park

12%

theMART /

NYC OFFICE

67%

555 CALIFORNIA

85 TENTH AVENUE

UNION SQUARE

4 UNION SQUARE SOUTH

770 BROADWAY

GREENWICH

4th

St

VILLAGE

Av

WEST

VILLAGE

606 BROADWAY

r

TTM 3/31/19 NOI: $1,183M2

  1. For the trailing twelve months ended 3/31/19, as adjusted for April 18th Retail Transaction.
  2. Excluding other investments (see page 23 fornon-GAAP reconciliation).

HUDSON SQUARE

St

Hudson

Varick

St

St

St

.

W

Prince St

SOHO

11

Spring St

THE PENN DISTRICT

THE EPICENTER OF THE NEWNEW YORK

39TH STREET

UNIQUE VALUE CREATION OPPORTUNITY

650,000

Existing office leasable space of 6.8MM SF with average in-place rents of $64 PSF(1)

RIDERS PER DAY

Hudson Yards to the west asking rents range from $99-225 PSF(1)

Transformation of the neighborhood will enormously enhance the value of

Vornado's Penn District retail holdings

1. As of 3/31/2019

B

JACOB K. JAVITS

D

CONVENTION CENTER

MACY'S

F

A

1

N

H U D S O N

B

C

2

QF

A

1

N

MD

E

3

M

R I V E R

7

E

3

RW

330 WEST

PENN1

W

34TH ST

PLAZA33

PENN15

100 WEST 33RD ST

AVENUE11TH

AVENUE10TH

AVENUE9TH

AVENUE8TH

MADISON

AVENUE7TH

(HOTEL PENN)

MANHATTAN MALL

AVENUE6TH

MOYNIHAN

FARLEY

SQUARE

PENN2

TRAIN HALL

GARDEN

FARLEY PARK

PENN11

38TH STREET

37TH STREET

36TH STREET

35TH STREET

7 WEST 34TH ST

34TH STREET

EMPIRE

STATE

BUILDING

33RD STREET

32ND STREET

31ST STREET

TRAINS FOR MOYNIHAN TRAINHALLAND PENN STATION BELOW

HIGH LINE

Metro-North

Railroad

30TH STREET

ESTIMATED

OPENING

HUDSON YARDS

MANHATTAN WEST

2022

29TH STREET

T H E P E N N D I S T R I C T

1

N

R

VORNADO OWNED PROPERTIES

27TH STREET12

26TH STREET

FARLEY BUILDING

UNIQUE HORIZONTAL CAMPUS DIRECTLY ON TOP OF TRANSPORTATION

  • Vornado owns a 95% interest in the Farley Building
  • Vornado is developing the Farley Building, which will include 730,000 square feet of office and 120,000 square feet of retail space
  • 1.6 acres of rooftop park space
  • Total budget of $760 million at share
  • Expected delivery 3Q 2020

SKYLIGHT SURROUNDED BY FARLEY OFFICE SPACE

70,000 SF OF ROOFTOP PARK SPACE

MAIN OFFICE LOBBY DESIGN

INTERIOR CONCEPT DESIGN OF ANNEX FLOOR

FARLEY PARK - ROOF TERRACE PAVILION DESIGN

MOYNIHAN TRAIN HALL CONCOURSE

13

PENN1

WHERE TALENT IS OUR CLIENT

34TH STREET LOBBY ENTRY

34TH STREET LOBBY RECEPTION DESK

SOCIAL STAIR

33RD STREET LOBBY LIBRARY

33RD STREET PLAZA LOOKING EAST

14

PENN2

DESIGNING A CAMPUS FOR TOMORROW'S WORKFORCE

PROPOSED PENN2 BUSTLE

PROPOSED PENN2 LOOKING SOUTH ON 7TH AVENUE AND PLAZA33

PROPOSED PENN2 OFFICE LOBBY

PROPOSED NORTH FACADE OF PENN2 LOOKING SOUTH AT PLAZA33

PROPOSED DOUBLE HEIGHT OFFICE SPACE LOCATED IN THE BUSTLE

PROPOSED ROOFTOP TERRACE

15

NATIONALLYHEADER TEXTRECOGNIZED,HERE INDUSTRY-LEADING SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAM

SUSTAINABILITY

6-time Energy Star Partner of the Year; Sustained Excellence recipient 2019

Largest owner of LEED certified buildings in New York City with over 26 million square feet. All new commercial developments will be, at minimum, LEED Gold certified

NAREIT Leader in the Light award 2018, 9th year in a row

SM

2018

Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) "Green Star" since 2013; #3 among all listed US Real Estate companies, 2018

20% reduction in same-store greenhouse gas emission since 2009

16

APPENDIX

SELECT NEW YORK CITY OFFICE PROPERTIES

P L A Z A D I S T R I C TG R A N D C E N T R A L

888 SEVENTH AVENUE

650 MADISON AVENUE

595 MADISON AVENUE

640 FIFTH AVENUE

689 FIFTH AVENUE

330 MADISON AVENUE

90 PARK AVENUE

P E N N D I S T R I C T

M I D T O W N

7 WEST 34TH STREET

PENN11

330 WEST 34TH STREET

PENN1/ PENN2

THE FARLEY BUILDING

731 LEXINGTON AVENUE

1290 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS

M I D T O W N S O U T H

PA R K AV E N U E

C H E L S E A / M E AT PA C K I N G

ONE PARK AVENUE

770 BROADWAY

280 PARK AVENUE

350 PARK AVENUE

61 NINTH AVENUE

512 WEST 22ND STREET

85 TENTH AVENUE

18

SELECT NEW YORK CITY STREET RETAIL PROPERTIES

828-850 MADISON AVENUE

595 MADISON AVENUE

650 MADISON AVENUE

677 MADISON AVENUE

666 FIFTH AVENUE

689 FIFTH AVENUE

640 FIFTH AVENUE

655 FIFTH AVENUE

1540 & 1535 BROADWAY

510 FIFTH AVENUE

697 FIFTH AVENUE

150 WEST 34TH STREET

435 SEVENTH AVENUE

4 UNION SQUARE

19

theMART

theMART building (Chicago) - best example of contemporary office space outside of Silicon Valley. Transformed from a showroom building to the premier creative and tech hub in the Midwest, resulting in significant earnings growth and value creation

  • 3,676,000 SF building - 94.9% Occupancy at 3/31/19
  • Located in River North, the hottest submarket in Chicago
  • Since 2011, have converted over 950,000 SF from showroom/trade show space to creative office space
  • 3/31/19 TTM Cash NOI(non-GAAP)1of $103.1 million2versus 2011 Cash NOI (non-GAAP) of $54.3 million
  • In-placeescalated rents average $48.34 PSF as of 3/31/19 (office $43.91, showroom $53.71 and retail $55.36)
  • In conjunction with the City of Chicago, theMART debutedArt on theMARTon September 29, 2018. This curated series of digital artworks projects the work of renowned artists across the 2.5 acre exterior river-façade of theMART, creating the largest permanent digital art projection in the world.

Major Tenants:

-- Motorola Mobility

-- Yelp Inc.

(guaranteed by Google)

-- Paypal, Inc.

-- ConAgra Foods Inc.

-- Razorfish

-- 1871

-- Allstate Insurance

-- Kellogg's

-- Steelcase

-- Allscripts Healthcare

-- Herman Miller

1. See page 25 for non-GAAP reconciliation.

2. The 3/31/19 TTM Cash NOI includes the add back of (i) free rent and (ii) the estimated 80% tenant reimbursement of the $15.1 million20additional real estate tax expense accrual due to an increase in the tax-assessed value of theMART.

555 CALIFORNIA STREET

555 California Street - the franchise office building in San Francisco and arguably the most iconic building on the west coast - further NOI growth expected from redeveloped concourse and 315/345 Montgomery

  • 1,821,000 SF complex - 99.4% occupancy at 3/31/19
  • 3/31/19 TTM Cash NOI(non-GAAP)1of $58.7 million at share
  • A 78,000 SF signed lease with Regus Spaces, not yet commenced, will bring pro forma NOI to $62.1 million at share
  • In-placeescalated rents average $76.89 PSF as of 3/31/19, which are significantly below market

Major Tenants:

-- Bank of America

-- Kirkland & Ellis LLP

-- Dodge & Cox

-- Morgan Stanley

-- Fenwick & West LLP

-- UBS

-- Microsoft

-- Wells Fargo

-- Jones Day

-- KKR

-- Goldman Sachs

-- McKinsey & Company Inc.

-- Sidley Austin

-- Supercell

1. See page 25 for non-GAAP reconciliation.

21

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This investor presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net operating income ("NOI") and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA").

NOI represents total revenues less operating expenses. We consider NOI to be the primary non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing the unlevered performance of our segments as it relates to the total return on assets as opposed to the levered return on equity. As properties are bought and sold based on NOI, we utilize this measure to make investment decisions as well as to compare the performance of our assets to that of our peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income. NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. We calculate NOI on an Operating Partnership basis which is before allocation to the noncontrolling interest of Vornado Realty L.P. (the "Operating Partnership").

EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is essentially NOI less general and administrative expenses. We use EBITDA as a secondary non-GAAP measure primarily in the context of a net debt to EBITDA ratio. We calculate EBITDA on an Operating Partnership basis which is before allocation to the noncontrolling interest of Vornado Realty L.P. (the "Operating Partnership").

A reconciliation of NOI and EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided on the following pages.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because they exclude the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. These metrics do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund obligations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as performance measures or cash flow as liquidity measures. These non-GAAP metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

22

For the
TTM Ended
March 31, 2019

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Amounts in millions)

Reconciliation of Vornado Realty Trust Net income to NOI at share - Cash Basis for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019

Net income

$

635

Deduct:

Income from partially owned entities

(26)

Loss from real estate fund investments

81

Interest and other investment income, net

(46)

Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets

(466)

Purchase price fair value adjustment

(44)

Income from discontinued operations

(1)

NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

(71)

Add:

Depreciation and amortization expense

455

General and administrative expense

157

Transaction related costs, impairment and other

18

NOI from partially owned entities

252

Interest and debt expense

362

Income tax expense

65

Non cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired

(32)

below-market leases, net and other

Adjustment for Retail Transaction1

(101)

NOI at share - Cash Basis

1,238

Other Investments NOI - Cash Basis

(55)

NOI at share - Cash Basis excluding other investments

$

1,183

NOI at share - Cash Basis by segment:

For the

TTM Ended

March 31, 2019

New York:

Office (includes $27MM of BMS NOI)

$

502

Penn District - Office

209

Retail

192

Penn District - Retail

54

Residential

22

Alexander's

47

Hotel Pennsylvania

10

1,036

Other:

theMART (including trade shows)

92

555 California Street

55

147

NOI at share - Cash Basis excluding other investments

$

1,183

1. Impact of April 18th Retail Transaction on NOI.

23

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Amounts in millions)

Reconciliation of Net income attributable to the Operating Partnership to EBITDA and EBITDA, as adjusted for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019

For the

TTM March 31, 2019

Net income attributable to the Operating Partnership

$

673

Interest and debt expense

460

Depreciation and amortization

526

Income tax expense

65

EBITDA

1,724

Adjustments, net (1)

(577)

EBITDA, as adjusted

$

1,147

1. Includes our share of EBITDA transferred in the Retail Transaction, income from our sold properties, our Real Estate Fund, gains on sale of real estate,

24

impairment losses, change in fair value of marketable securities, gains on sale of 220 CPS condominium units and other adjustments.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Amounts in millions)

Reconciliation of theMART Net income to EBITDA, NOI - Cash Basis and NOI - Cash Basis as adjusted for the year ended December 31, 2011 and for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019

For the TTM Ended

For the Year Ended

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2011

Net income (loss)

$

21.8

$

(4.5)

Interest and debt expense

18.7

31.2

Depreciation and amortization

39.5

21.6

EBITDA

80.0

48.3

Non-cash adjustments and other

3.7

3.1

NOI - Cash Basis

83.7

51.4

Adding back real estate tax expense adjustment

12.1

-

Adding back free rent

7.3

2.9

NOI - Cash Basis as adjusted

$

103.1

$

54.3

Reconciliation of 555 California Street Net income to EBITDA, NOI at share - Cash Basis and NOI at share - Cash Basis as adjusted for the year ended December 31, 2012 and for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019

For the TTM Ended

For the Year Ended

March 31, 2019 at share

December 31, 2012 at share

Net income (loss)

$

12.0

$

(4.6)

Interest and debt expense

17.9

22.0

Depreciation and amortization

26.1

28.5

Income tax expense

0.6

0.3

EBITDA

56.6

46.2

Non-cash adjustments and other

(1.2)

(9.1)

NOI at share - Cash Basis

55.4

37.1

Adding back free rent

3.3

1.1

NOI at share - Cash Basis as adjusted

$

58.7

$

38.2

25

JUNE 2019

Disclaimer

Vornado Realty Trust published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 14:28:04 UTC
