VORNADO REALTY TRUST (VNO)
VORNADO REALTY TRUST : SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING AND FINANCIAL DATA For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INDEX Page BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS 3 - 6 FINANCIAL INFORMATION Financial Highlights 7 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders (Consolidated and by Segment) 8 - 11 Net Operating Income at Share (by Segment and by Subsegment) 12 - 14 Same Store NOI at Share and NOI at Share - Cash Basis and NOI at Share By Region 15 Consolidated Balance Sheets 16 LEASING ACTIVITY AND LEASE EXPIRATIONS Leasing Activity 17 - 18 Leasing Expirations 19 - 21 TRAILING TWELVE MONTH PRO-FORMA CASH NOI AT SHARE 22 DEBT AND CAPITALIZATION Capital Structure 23 Common Shares Data 24 Debt Analysis 25 Debt Maturities 26 UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES 27 - 29 DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES Penn District Active Development/Redevelopment Summary 30 Other Development/Redevelopment Summary 31 Capital Expenditures, Tenant Improvements and Leasing Commissions 32 - 36 PROPERTY STATISTICS Square Footage 37 Top 30 Tenants 38 Occupancy and Residential Statistics 39 Property Table 40 - 50 EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND RESEARCH COVERAGE 51 APPENDIX: DEFINITIONS AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Definitions i Reconciliations ii - xvi Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this supplemental package. We also note the following forward-looking statements: in the case of our development and redevelopment projects, the estimated completion date, estimated project cost and cost to complete; and estimates of future capital expenditures, dividends to common and preferred shareholders and operating partnership distributions. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this supplemental package. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this supplemental package. This supplemental package includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are accompanied by what the Company considers the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These include Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD"), Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Earnings Before Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate Companies ("EBIDTAre"). Quantitative reconciliations of the differences between the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the non-GAAP financial measures presented are provided within this Supplemental package. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and statements of the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's financial condition and results of operations, and, if applicable, the purposes for which management uses the measures, can be found in the Definitions section of this Supplemental package starting on page i. - 2 - BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS Disposition Activity 220 Central Park South ("220 CPS") During the three months ended June 30, 2019, we closed on the sale of 11 condominium units at 220 CPS for net proceeds aggregating $265,250,000 resulting in a financial statement net gain of $111,713,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income. In connection with these sales, $22,792,000 of income tax expense was recognized in our consolidated statements of income. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, we closed on the sale of 23 condominium units at 220 CPS for net proceeds of $690,734,000 resulting in a financial statement net gain of $269,612,000. In connection with these sales, $49,737,000 of income tax expense was recognized in our consolidated statements of income. From inception to June 30, 2019, we closed on the sale of 34 units for aggregate net proceeds of $905,510,000 which was used to pay $901,117,000 of the $950,000,000 220 CPS loan. Lexington Realty Trust ("Lexington") On March 1, 2019, we sold all of our 18,468,969 common shares of Lexington, realizing net proceeds of $167,698,000. We recorded a $16,068,000 mark-to-market increase in the fair value of our common shares for the period from January 1, 2019 through the date of sale, which is included in "interest and other investment income, net" on our consolidated statements of income for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Urban Edge Properties ("UE") On March 4, 2019, we converted to common shares and sold all of our 5,717,184 partnership units of UE, realizing net proceeds of $108,512,000. The sale resulted in a net gain of $62,395,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income for the six months ended June 30, 2019. - 3 - BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS Disposition Activity - continued Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV On April 18, 2019 (the "Closing Date"), we entered into a transaction agreement (the "Transaction Agreement") with a group of institutional investors (the "Investors"). The Transaction Agreement provides for a series of transactions (collectively, the "Transaction") pursuant to which (i) prior to the Closing Date, we contributed our interests in properties located at 640 Fifth Avenue, 655 Fifth Avenue, 666 Fifth Avenue, 689 Fifth Avenue, 697-703 Fifth Avenue, 1535 Broadway and 1540 Broadway (collectively, the "Properties") to subsidiaries of a newly formed joint venture ("Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV") and (ii) on the Closing Date, transferred a 48.5% common interest in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV to the Investors. The 48.5% common interest in the joint venture represents an effective 47.2% interest in the Properties (of which 45.4% was transferred from Vornado). The Properties include approximately 489,000 square feet of retail space, 327,000 square feet of office space, signage associated with 1535 and 1540 Broadway, the parking garage at 1540 Broadway and the theatre at 1535 Broadway. We retained the remaining 51.5% common interest in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV which represents an effective 51.0% interest in the Properties and an aggregate $1.828 billion of preferred equity interests in certain of the properties. We also provided $500,000,000 of temporary preferred equity on 640 Fifth Avenue until May 23, 2019 when mortgage financing was completed. All of the preferred equity has an annual coupon of 4.25% for the first five years, increasing to 4.75% for the next five years and thereafter at a formulaic rate. It can be redeemed under certain conditions on a tax deferred basis. Net cash proceeds from the Transaction were $1.186 billion, after (i) deductions for the defeasance of a $390,000,000 mortgage loan on 666 Fifth Avenue and the repayment of a $140,000,000 mortgage loan on 655 Fifth Avenue, (ii) proceeds from a $500,000,000 mortgage loan on 640 Fifth Avenue, described below, (iii) approximately $23,000,000 used to purchase noncontrolling investors' interests and (iv) approximately $53,000,000 of transaction costs (including $17,000,000 of costs related to the defeasance of the 666 Fifth Avenue mortgage loan). We continue to manage and lease the Properties. We share control with the Investors over major decisions of the joint venture, including decisions regarding leasing, operating and capital budgets, and refinancings. Accordingly, we no longer hold a controlling financial interest in the Properties which has been transferred to the joint venture. As a result, our investment in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV is accounted for under the equity method from the date of transfer. The Transaction valued the Properties at $5,556,000,000 resulting in a financial statement net gain of $2,571,099,000, before noncontrolling interest of $11,945,000, including the related step-up in our basis of the retained portion of the assets to fair value. The net gain is included in "net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV" on our consolidated statements of income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The gain for tax purposes was approximately $735,000,000. On May 23, 2019, we received $500,000,000 from the redemption of our preferred equity in 640 FifthAvenue. The preferred equity was redeemed from the proceeds of a $500,000,000 mortgage financing that was completed on the property. The five year loan, which is guaranteed by us, is interest only at LIBOR plus 1.01%. The interest rate was swapped for four years to a fixed rate of 3.07%. 330 Madison Avenue (Subsequent Event) On July 11, 2019, we sold our 25% interest in 330 Madison Avenue to our joint venture partner. We received net proceeds of approximately $100,000,000 after deducting our share of the existing $500,000,000 mortgage loan. The third quarter financial statement gain will be approximately $159,000,000. The tax gain will be approximately $138,000,000. - 4 - BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS Financing Activity On January 28, 2019, a joint venture, in which we have a 45.1% interest, completed a $167,500,000 refinancing of 61 Ninth Avenue, a 166,000 square foot office and retail property in the Meatpacking district of Manhattan which is fully leased to Aetna and Starbucks. The seven-year interest only loan carries a rate of LIBOR plus 1.35% (3.77% as of June 30, 2019) and matures in January 2026. We realized net proceeds of approximately $31,000,000. The loan replaces the previous $90,000,000 construction loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 3.05% and was scheduled to mature in 2021. On February 4, 2019, we completed a $95,700,000 refinancing of 435 Seventh Avenue, a 43,000 square foot Manhattan retail property. The interest-only loan carries a rate of LIBOR plus 1.30% (3.73% as of June 30, 2019) and matures in 2024. The recourse loan replaces the previous $95,700,000 loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 2.25% and was scheduled to mature in August 2019. On February 12, 2019, we completed a $580,000,000 refinancing of 100 West 33rd Street, a 1.1 million square foot Manhattan property comprised of 859,000 square feet of office space and the 256,000 square foot Manhattan Mall. The interest-only loan carries a rate of LIBOR plus 1.55% (3.98% as of June 30, 2019) and matures in April 2024, with two one- year extension options. The loan replaces the previous $580,000,000 loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 1.65% and was scheduled to mature in July 2020. On March 1, 2019, we called for redemption all of our $400,000,000 5.00% senior unsecured notes. The notes, which were scheduled to mature in January 2022, were redeemed on April 1, 2019 at a redemption price of 105.51% of the principal amount plus accrued interest. In connection therewith, we expensed $22,540,000 relating to debt prepayment costs which is included in "interest and debt expense" on our consolidated statements of income for the six months ended June 30, 2019. On March 26, 2019, we increased to $1.5 billion (from $1.25 billion) and extended to March 2024 (as fully extended) from February 2022 one of our two unsecured revolving credit facilities. The interest rate on the extended facility was lowered from LIBOR plus 1.00% to LIBOR plus 0.90%. The facility fee remains unchanged at 20 basis points. On May 24, 2019, we extended our $375,000,000 mortgage loan on 888 Seventh Avenue, a 886,000 square foot Manhattan office building, from December 2020 to December 2025. The interest rate on the extended mortgage loan is LIBOR plus 1.70% (4.11% as of June 30, 2019). Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, the interest rate on the $375,000,000 mortgage loan has been swapped to 3.25% through December 2020. On June 28, 2019, a joint venture, in which we have a 55% interest, completed a $145,700,000 refinancing of 512 West 22ndStreet, a 173,000 square foot office building in the West Chelsea submarket of Manhattan. The four-year interest only loan carries a rate of LIBOR plus 2.00% (4.40% as of June 30, 2019) and matures in June 2023 with a one-year extension option. The loan replaces the previous $126,000,000 construction loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 2.65% and was scheduled to mature in 2019. - 5 - BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS Second Quarter Leasing Activity 221,000 square feet of New York Office space (155,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $83.54 per square foot and a weighted average term of 7.2 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 80,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 5.9% and 3.3%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $9.83 per square foot per annum, or 11.8% of initial rent. 70,000 square feet of New York Retail space (67,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $162.44 per square foot and a weighted average term of 19.6 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 64,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 44.4% and 18.7%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $3.74 per square foot per annum, or 2.3% of initial rent. 30,000 square feet at theMART at an initial rent of $63.83 per square foot and a weighted average term of 4.1 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 30,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 14.9% and 6.0%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $1.52 per square foot per annum, or 2.4% of initial rent. 30,000 square feet at 555 California Street (21,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $86.00 per square foot and a weighted average term of 5.1 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 21,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 32.2% and 12.8%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $6.13 per square foot per annum, or 7.1% of initial rent. - 6 - FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 March 31, 2019 2019 2018 Total revenues $ 463,103 $ 541,818 $ 534,668 $ 997,771 $ 1,078,255 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,400,195 $ 111,534 $ 181,488 $ 2,581,683 $ 93,693 Per common share: Basic $ 12.58 $ 0.59 $ 0.95 $ 13.53 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 12.56 $ 0.58 $ 0.95 $ 13.51 $ 0.49 Net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 42,552 $ 68,759 $ 24,814 $ 67,466 $ 124,234 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.22 $ 0.36 $ 0.13 $ 0.35 $ 0.65 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 173,775 $ 186,405 $ 149,939 $ 323,790 $ 359,276 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.91 $ 0.98 $ 0.79 $ 1.70 $ 1.88 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) $ 164,329 $ 194,653 $ 247,684 $ 412,013 $ 329,653 FFO - Operating Partnership Basis ("OP Basis") (non-GAAP) $ 175,013 $ 207,061 $ 263,697 $ 438,682 $ 350,683 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.86 $ 1.02 $ 1.30 $ 2.16 $ 1.72 Dividends per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.63 $ 0.66 $ 1.32 $ 1.26 FFO payout ratio (based on FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as 72.5% 64.3% 83.5% 77.6% 67.0% adjusted) FAD payout ratio 95.7% 94.0% 86.8% 91.0% 92.6% Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to common shareholders 191,058 191,168 190,996 191,026 191,113 plus assumed conversions per diluted share (REIT basis) Convertible units: Class A 12,143 11,864 12,083 12,113 11,856 Equity awards - unit equivalents 279 322 265 252 336 Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to Class A unitholders 203,480 203,354 203,344 203,391 203,305 plus assumed conversions per diluted share (OP Basis) Please refer to the Appendixfor reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. - 7 - CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2019 2018 Variance 2019 Property rentals(1) $ 368,165 $ 431,377 $ (63,212) $ 428,380 Tenant expense reimbursements(1) 51,084 58,312 (7,228) 66,112 Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net 4,643 10,526 (5,883) 6,525 Straight-lining of rents (2,593) 2,692 (5,285) (1,140) Total rental revenues 421,299 502,907 (81,608) 499,877 Fee and other income: BMS cleaning fees 32,570 30,867 1,703 29,785 Management and leasing fees 4,500 2,707 1,793 2,237 Other income 4,734 5,337 (603) 2,769 Total revenues 463,103 541,818 (78,715) 534,668 Operating expenses (220,752) (235,981) 15,229 (246,895) Depreciation and amortization (113,035) (111,846) (1,189) (116,709) General and administrative (38,872) (34,427) (4,445) (58,020) Expense from deferred compensation plan liability (1,315) (2,077) 762 (5,433) Transaction related costs, impairment losses and other (101,590) (1,017) (100,573) (149) Total expenses (475,564) (385,348) (90,216) (427,206) Income from partially owned entities(2) 22,873 8,757 14,116 7,320 Loss from real estate fund investments (15,803) (28,976) 13,173 (167) Interest and other investment income, net 7,840 30,892 (23,052) 5,045 Income from deferred compensation plan assets 1,315 2,077 (762) 5,433 Interest and debt expense (63,029) (87,657) 24,628 (102,463) Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV 2,571,099 - 2,571,099 - Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets 111,713 23,559 88,154 220,294 Income before income taxes 2,623,547 105,122 2,518,425 242,924 Income tax expense (26,914) (467) (26,447) (29,743) Income from continuing operations 2,596,633 104,655 2,491,978 213,181 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 60 683 (623) (137) Net income 2,596,693 105,338 2,491,355 213,044 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated subsidiaries (21,451) 26,175 (47,626) (6,820) Operating Partnership (162,515) (7,445) (155,070) (12,202) Net income attributable to Vornado 2,412,727 124,068 2,288,659 194,022 Preferred share dividends (12,532) (12,534) 2 (12,534) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,400,195 $ 111,534 $ 2,288,661 $ 181,488 Capitalized expenditures: Leasing payroll(3) $ - $ 1,358 $ (1,358) $ - Development payroll 5,923 3,249 2,674 4,590 Interest and debt expense 19,812 16,754 3,058 23,325 _________________ "Property rentals" and "tenant expense reimbursements" represent non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled above to "rental revenues" the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Beginning April 18, 2019, "income from partially owned entities" includes the previously consolidated properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV. Beginning January 1, 2019, we no longer capitalize internal leasing costs in accordance with Accounting Standard Update 2016-02, Leases . 8 - CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Variance Property rentals(1) $ 796,545 $ 853,476 $ (56,931) Tenant expense reimbursements(1) 117,196 118,622 (1,426) Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net 11,168 21,107 (9,939) Straight-lining of rents (3,733) 10,122 (13,855) Total rental revenues 921,176 1,003,327 (82,151) Fee and other income: BMS cleaning fees 62,355 59,222 3,133 Management and leasing fees 6,737 5,471 1,266 Other income 7,503 10,235 (2,732) Total revenues 997,771 1,078,255 (80,484) Operating expenses (467,647) (473,583) 5,936 Depreciation and amortization (229,744) (220,532) (9,212) General and administrative (96,892) (76,960) (19,932) Expense from deferred compensation plan liability (6,748) (1,673) (5,075) Transaction related costs, impairment losses and other (101,739) (14,173) (87,566) Total expenses (902,770) (786,921) (115,849) Income (loss) from partially owned entities(2) 30,193 (1,147) 31,340 Loss from real estate fund investments (15,970) (37,783) 21,813 Interest and other investment income, net 12,885 6,508 6,377 Income from deferred compensation plan assets 6,748 1,673 5,075 Interest and debt expense (165,492) (175,823) 10,331 Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV 2,571,099 - 2,571,099 Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets 332,007 23,559 308,448 Income before income taxes 2,866,471 108,321 2,758,150 Income tax expense (56,657) (3,021) (53,636) Income from continuing operations 2,809,814 105,300 2,704,514 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (77) 320 (397) Net income 2,809,737 105,620 2,704,117 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated subsidiaries (28,271) 34,449 (62,720) Operating Partnership (174,717) (6,321) (168,396) Net income attributable to Vornado 2,606,749 133,748 2,473,001 Preferred share dividends (25,066) (25,569) 503 Preferred share issuance costs - (14,486) 14,486 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,581,683 $ 93,693 $ 2,487,990 Capitalized expenditures: Leasing payroll(3) $ - $ 2,706 $ (2,706) Development payroll 10,515 4,958 5,557 Interest and debt expense 43,137 31,481 11,656 _________________ "Property rentals" and "tenant expense reimbursements" represent non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled above to "rental revenues" the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Beginning April 18, 2019, "income (loss) from partially owned entities" includes the previously consolidated properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV. Beginning January 1, 2019, we no longer capitalize internal leasing costs in accordance with Accounting Standard Update 2016-02, Leases . 9 - NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS BY SEGMENT (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total New York Other Property rentals(1) $ 368,165 $ 290,970 $ 77,195 Tenant expense reimbursements(1) 51,084 42,282 8,802 Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net 4,643 4,436 207 Straight-lining of rents (2,593) (1,901) (692) Total rental revenues 421,299 335,787 85,512 Fee and other income: BMS cleaning fees 32,570 34,944 (2,374) Management and leasing fees 4,500 4,472 28 Other income 4,734 1,178 3,556 Total revenues 463,103 376,381 86,722 Operating expenses (220,752) (187,819) (32,933) Depreciation and amortization (113,035) (89,479) (23,556) General and administrative (38,872) (16,672) (22,200) Expense from deferred compensation plan liability (1,315) - (1,315) Transaction related costs, impairment losses and other (101,590) (101,360) (230) Total expenses (475,564) (395,330) (80,234) Income from partially owned entities 22,873 21,121 1,752 Loss from real estate fund investments (15,803) - (15,803) Interest and other investment income, net 7,840 1,229 6,611 Income from deferred compensation plan assets 1,315 - 1,315 Interest and debt expense (63,029) (43,748) (19,281) Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV 2,571,099 2,571,099 - Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets 111,713 - 111,713 Income before income taxes 2,623,547 2,530,752 92,795 Income tax expense (26,914) (1,267) (25,647) Income from continuing operations 2,596,633 2,529,485 67,148 Income from discontinued operations 60 - 60 Net income 2,596,693 2,529,485 67,208 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (21,451) (14,317) (7,134) Net income attributable to Vornado Realty L.P. 2,575,242 $ 2,515,168 $ 60,074 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (162,474) Preferred unit distributions (12,573) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,400,195 For the three months ended June 30, 2018: Net income attributable to Vornado Realty L.P. $ 131,513 $ 126,609 $ 4,904 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 111,534 _________________ "Property rentals" and "tenant expense reimbursements" represent non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled above to "rental revenues" the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. 10 - NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS BY SEGMENT (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total New York Other Property rentals(1) $ 796,545 $ 638,065 $ 158,480 Tenant expense reimbursements(1) 117,196 96,529 20,667 Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net 11,168 10,750 418 Straight-lining of rents (3,733) (1,920) (1,813) Total rental revenues 921,176 743,424 177,752 Fee and other income: BMS cleaning fees 62,355 66,701 (4,346) Management and leasing fees 6,737 6,723 14 Other income 7,503 2,818 4,685 Total revenues 997,771 819,666 178,105 Operating expenses (467,647) (385,914) (81,733) Depreciation and amortization (229,744) (184,290) (45,454) General and administrative (96,892) (33,236) (63,656) Expense from deferred compensation plan liability (6,748) - (6,748) Transaction related costs, impairment losses and other (101,739) (101,360) (379) Total expenses (902,770) (704,800) (197,970) Income from partially owned entities 30,193 26,526 3,667 Loss from real estate fund investments (15,970) - (15,970) Interest and other investment income, net 12,885 2,796 10,089 Income from deferred compensation plan assets 6,748 - 6,748 Interest and debt expense (165,492) (98,475) (67,017) Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV 2,571,099 2,571,099 - Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets 332,007 - 332,007 Income before income taxes 2,866,471 2,616,812 249,659 Income tax expense (56,657) (2,712) (53,945) Income from continuing operations 2,809,814 2,614,100 195,714 Loss from discontinued operations (77) - (77) Net income 2,809,737 2,614,100 195,637 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (28,271) (16,142) (12,129) Net income attributable to Vornado Realty L.P. 2,781,466 $ 2,597,958 $ 183,508 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (174,635) Preferred unit distributions (25,148) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,581,683 For the six months ended June 30, 2018: Net income (loss) attributable to Vornado Realty L.P. $ 140,069 $ 200,547 $ (60,478) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 93,693 _________________ "Property rentals" and "tenant expense reimbursements" represent non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled above to "rental revenues" the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. 11 - NET OPERATING INCOME AT SHARE BY SEGMENT (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total New York(1) Other Total revenues $ 463,103 $ 376,381 $ 86,722 Operating expenses 220,752 187,819 32,933 NOI - consolidated 242,351 188,562 53,789 Deduct: NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (16,416) (10,030) (6,386) Add: NOI from partially owned entities 82,974 79,170 3,804 NOI at share 308,909 257,702 51,207 Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other 9,748 8,437 1,311 NOI at share - cash basis $ 318,657 $ 266,139 $ 52,518 ________________________________________ Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019. For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Total New York Other Total revenues $ 541,818 $ 458,552 $ 83,266 Operating expenses 235,981 200,903 35,078 NOI - consolidated 305,837 257,649 48,188 Deduct: NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (17,160) (11,560) (5,600) Add: NOI from partially owned entities 65,752 49,778 15,974 NOI at share 354,429 295,867 58,562 Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other (12,481) (12,713) 232 NOI at share - cash basis $ 341,948 $ 283,154 $ 58,794 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Total New York Other Total revenues $ 534,668 $ 443,285 $ 91,383 Operating expenses 246,895 198,095 48,800 NOI - consolidated 287,773 245,190 42,583 Deduct: NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (17,403) (11,407) (5,996) Add: NOI from partially owned entities 67,402 49,575 17,827 NOI at share 337,772 283,358 54,414 Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other (5,181) (6,618) 1,437 NOI at share - cash basis $ 332,591 $ 276,740 $ 55,851 ________________________________________ See Appendixpage vii for details of NOI at share components. - 12 - NET OPERATING INCOME AT SHARE BY SEGMENT (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total New York(1) Other Total revenues $ 997,771 $ 819,666 $ 178,105 Operating expenses 467,647 385,914 81,733 NOI - consolidated 530,124 433,752 96,372 Deduct: NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (33,819) (21,437) (12,382) Add: NOI from partially owned entities 150,376 128,745 21,631 NOI at share 646,681 541,060 105,621 Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other 4,567 1,819 2,748 NOI at share - cash basis $ 651,248 $ 542,879 $ 108,369 ________________________________________ Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019. For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Total New York Other Total revenues $ 1,078,255 $ 907,036 $ 171,219 Operating expenses 473,583 398,819 74,764 NOI - consolidated 604,672 508,217 96,455 Deduct: NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (34,472) (23,305) (11,167) Add: NOI from partially owned entities 133,265 99,551 33,714 NOI at share 703,465 584,463 119,002 Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other (30,429) (30,036) (393) NOI at share - cash basis $ 673,036 $ 554,427 $ 118,609 ________________________________________ See Appendixpage vii for details of NOI at share components. - 13 - NET OPERATING INCOME AT SHARE BY SUBSEGMENT (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, NOI at share: 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 New York: Office(1) $ 179,592 $ 184,867 $ 183,540 $ 363,132 $ 372,023 Retail(1) 57,063 87,109 88,267 145,330 175,018 Residential 5,908 6,338 6,045 11,953 12,479 Alexander's Inc ("Alexander's") 11,108 11,909 11,322 22,430 23,484 Hotel Pennsylvania 4,031 5,644 (5,816) (1,785) 1,459 Total New York 257,702 295,867 283,358 541,060 584,463 Other: theMART 30,974 27,816 23,523 54,497 54,691 555 California Street 15,358 13,660 14,501 29,859 27,171 Other investments 4,875 17,086 16,390 21,265 37,140 Total Other 51,207 58,562 54,414 105,621 119,002 NOI at share $ 308,909 $ 354,429 $ 337,772 $ 646,681 $ 703,465 ________________________________________ Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019. NOI at share - cash basis: New York: Office(1) $ 178,806 $ 180,710 $ 184,370 $ 363,176 $ 358,909 Retail(1) 66,726 79,139 80,936 147,662 158,728 Residential 5,303 5,463 5,771 11,074 11,062 Alexander's 11,322 12,098 11,527 22,849 24,137 Hotel Pennsylvania 3,982 5,744 (5,864) (1,882) 1,591 Total New York 266,139 283,154 276,740 542,879 554,427 Other: theMART 31,984 27,999 24,912 56,896 55,078 555 California Street 15,595 13,808 14,745 30,340 26,634 Other investments 4,939 16,987 16,194 21,133 36,897 Total Other 52,518 58,794 55,851 108,369 118,609 NOI at share - cash basis $ 318,657 $ 341,948 $ 332,591 $ 651,248 $ 673,036 ________________________________________ Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019. - 14 - SAME STORE NOI AT SHARE AND NOI AT SHARE - CASH BASIS (NON-GAAP) (unaudited) Total New York(2) theMART 555 California Street Same store NOI at share % increase (decrease)(1): Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018 1.2% (0.7)% 12.1% 13.0% Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018 0.5% (0.4)% 4.7% 10.2% Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019 7.2% 4.1 % 42.3% 6.4% Same store NOI at share - cash basis % increase(1): Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018 4.3% 2.5 % 15.5% 12.9% Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018 3.7% 2.6 % 8.9% 13.9% Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019 8.3% 5.5 % 38.1% 5.8% ____________________ (1)See pages viii through xiii in the Appendixfor same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis reconciliations. Increase (2)Excluding Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share % increase: Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018 0.0% Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018 0.3% Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019 0.0% Excluding Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share - cash basis % increase: Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018 3.3% Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018 3.3% Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019 1.2% NOI AT SHARE BY REGION (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Region: New York City metropolitan area 85% 88% 86% 88% Chicago, IL 10% 8% 9% 8% San Francisco, CA 5% 4% 5% 4% 100% 100% 100% 100% - 15 - CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) As of Increase June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Decrease) ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land $ 2,609,869 $ 3,306,280 $ (696,411) Buildings and improvements 7,813,812 10,110,992 (2,297,180) Development costs and construction in progress 1,835,054 2,266,491 (431,437) Moynihan Train Hall development expenditures 665,226 445,693 219,533 Leasehold improvements and equipment 118,428 108,427 10,001 Total 13,042,389 16,237,883 (3,195,494) Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,894,202) (3,180,175) 285,973 Real estate, net 10,148,187 13,057,708 (2,909,521) Right-of-use assets 380,214 - 380,214 Cash and cash equivalents 922,604 570,916 351,688 Restricted cash 154,306 145,989 8,317 Marketable securities 41,081 152,198 (111,117) Tenant and other receivables 85,153 73,322 11,831 Investments in partially owned entities 4,025,534 858,113 3,167,421 Real estate fund investments 306,596 318,758 (12,162) 220 Central Park South condominium units ready for sale 328,786 99,627 229,159 Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents 749,198 935,131 (185,933) Deferred leasing costs, net 357,511 400,313 (42,802) Identified intangible assets, net 32,478 136,781 (104,303) Other assets 382,209 431,938 (49,729) Total Assets $ 17,913,857 $ 17,180,794 $ 733,063 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgages payable, net $ 6,256,808 $ 8,167,798 $ (1,910,990) Senior unsecured notes, net 445,465 844,002 (398,537) Unsecured term loan, net 745,331 744,821 510 Unsecured revolving credit facilities 80,000 80,000 - Lease liabilities 483,011 - 483,011 Moynihan Train Hall obligation 665,226 445,693 219,533 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 392,581 430,976 (38,395) Deferred revenue 66,835 167,730 (100,895) Deferred compensation plan 99,879 96,523 3,356 Other liabilities 320,515 311,806 8,709 Total liabilities 9,555,651 11,289,349 (1,733,698) Redeemable noncontrolling interests 862,062 783,562 78,500 Shareholders' equity 6,860,554 4,465,231 2,395,323 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 635,590 642,652 (7,062) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 17,913,857 $ 17,180,794 $ 733,063 - 16 - LEASING ACTIVITY (unaudited) (Square feet in thousands) The leasing activity and related statistics in the table below are based on leases signed during the period and are not intended to coincide with the commencement of rental revenue in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Second generation relet space represents square footage that has not been vacant for more than nine months and tenant improvements and leasing commissions are based on our share of square feet leased during the period. New York Office Retail theMART 555 California Street Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total square feet leased 221 70 30 30 Our share of square feet leased: 155 67 30 21 Initial rent(1) $ 83.54 $ 162.44 $ 63.83 $ 86.00 Weighted average lease term (years) 7.2 19.6 4.1 5.1 Second generation relet space: Square feet 80 64 30 21 GAAP basis: Straight-line rent(2) $ 73.75 $ 173.54 $ 65.58 $ 87.22 Prior straight-line rent $ 69.67 $ 120.22 $ 57.09 $ 65.98 Percentage increase 5.9% 44.4% 14.9% 32.2% Cash basis (non-GAAP): Initial rent(1) $ 76.02 $ 152.10 $ 63.83 $ 86.00 Prior escalated rent $ 73.57 $ 128.16 $ 60.22 $ 76.23 Percentage increase 3.3% 18.7% 6.0% 12.8% Tenant improvements and leasing commissions: Per square foot $ 70.76 $ 73.23 $ 6.23 $ 31.28 Per square foot per annum $ 9.83 $ 3.74 $ 1.52 $ 6.13 Percentage of initial rent 11.8% 2.3% 2.4% 7.1% ____________________ See notes on following page. - 17 - LEASING ACTIVITY (unaudited) (Square feet in thousands) The leasing activity and related statistics in the table below are based on leases signed during the period and are not intended to coincide with the commencement of rental revenue in accordance with GAAP. Second generation relet space represents square footage that has not been vacant for more than nine months and tenant improvements and leasing commissions are based on our share of square feet leased during the period. New York Office Retail theMART 555 California Street Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total square feet leased 617 118 189 92 Our share of square feet leased: 505 110 189 64 Initial rent(1) $ 78.25 $ 143.18 $ 49.41 $ 82.69 Weighted average lease term (years) 8.4 13.2 6.5 5.1 Second generation relet space: Square feet 391 102 187 64 GAAP basis: Straight-line rent(2) $ 73.37 $ 152.41 $ 48.62 $ 85.29 Prior straight-line rent $ 72.04 $ 118.08 $ 43.39 $ 55.25 Percentage increase 1.8% 29.1% 12.1% 54.4% Cash basis (non-GAAP): Initial rent(1) $ 74.76 $ 138.37 $ 49.36 $ 82.69 Prior escalated rent $ 73.22 $ 127.39 $ 46.48 $ 64.66 Percentage increase 2.1% 8.6% 6.2% 27.9% Tenant improvements and leasing commissions: Per square foot $ 82.04 $ 52.40 $ 30.58 $ 43.22 Per square foot per annum $ 9.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.70 $ 8.47 Percentage of initial rent 12.5% 2.8% 9.5% 10.2% ____________________ Represents the cash basis weighted average starting rent per square foot, which is generally indicative of market rents. Most leases include free rent and periodic step-ups in rent which are not included in the initial cash basis rent per square foot but are included in the GAAP basis straight-line rent per square foot. Represents the GAAP basis weighted average rent per square foot that is recognized over the term of the respective leases and includes the effect of free rent and periodic step-ups in rent. - 18 - LEASE EXPIRATIONS (unaudited) NEW YORK SEGMENT Our Share of Weighted Average Annual Percentage of Square Feet Rent of Expiring Leases Period of Lease of Expiring Annualized Total Per Sq. Ft. Expiration Leases(1) Escalated Rent Office: Month to Month 17,000 $ 1,001,000 $ 58.88 0.1% Third Quarter 2019 30,000 1,896,000 63.20 0.2% Fourth Quarter 2019 102,000 7,500,000 73.53 0.7% Total 2019 132,000 9,396,000 71.18 0.9% First Quarter 2020 531,000 33,646,000 63.36 2.9% Second Quarter 2020 258,000 18,639,000 72.24 1.6% Remaining 2020 335,000 26,174,000 78.13 2.3% 2021 1,211,000 96,225,000 79.46 8.3% 2022 698,000 46,704,000 66.91 4.0% 2023 1,960,000 163,354,000 83.34 14.2% 2024 1,412,000 115,525,000 81.82 10.0% 2025 818,000 62,012,000 75.81 5.4% 2026 1,184,000 90,094,000 76.09 7.8% 2027 1,073,000 78,101,000 72.79 6.8% 2028 967,000 68,529,000 70.87 5.9% 2029 685,000 54,978,000 80.26 4.8% Thereafter 4,332,000 288,940,000 66.70 25.0% Retail: Month to Month 58,000 $ 8,410,000 $ 145.00 2.5% Third Quarter 2019 13,000 5,709,000 439.15 1.8% Fourth Quarter 2019 45,000 9,086,000 201.91 2.7% Total 2019 58,000 14,795,000 255.09 4.5% First Quarter 2020 17,000 4,613,000 271.35 1.4% Second Quarter 2020 56,000 9,373,000 167.38 2.8% Remaining 2020 17,000 2,897,000 170.41 0.9% 2021 88,000 10,617,000 120.65 3.2% 2022 29,000 7,073,000 243.90 2.1% 2023 91,000 32,411,000 356.16 9.7% 2024 230,000 52,220,000 227.04 15.7% 2025 41,000 14,044,000 342.54 4.2% 2026 78,000 27,406,000 351.36 8.2% 2027 24,000 17,993,000 749.71 5.4% 2028 36,000 13,909,000 386.36 4.2% 2029 203,000 38,759,000 190.93 11.6% Thereafter 583,000 78,576,000 134.78 23.6% ____________________ Excludes storage, vacancy and other. - 19 - LEASE EXPIRATIONS (unaudited) theMART Our Share of Weighted Average Annual Percentage of Square Feet Rent of Expiring Leases Period of Lease of Expiring Annualized Total Per Sq. Ft. Expiration Leases(1) Escalated Rent Office / Showroom / Retail: Month to Month - $ - $ - 0.0% Third Quarter 2019 18,000 917,000 50.94 0.5% Fourth Quarter 2019 43,000 2,401,000 55.84 1.4% Total 2019 61,000 3,318,000 54.39 1.9% First Quarter 2020 139,000 6,369,000 45.82 3.8% Second Quarter 2020 31,000 1,532,000 49.42 0.9% Remaining 2020 124,000 6,364,000 51.32 3.8% 2021 322,000 15,732,000 48.86 9.4% 2022 606,000 29,329,000 48.40 17.6% 2023 302,000 15,522,000 51.40 9.3% 2024 307,000 15,072,000 49.09 9.1% 2025 310,000 16,394,000 52.88 9.8% 2026 265,000 12,920,000 48.75 7.8% 2027 108,000 5,480,000 50.74 3.3% 2028 642,000 28,281,000 44.05 17.0% 2029 61,000 2,829,000 46.38 1.7% Thereafter 168,000 7,737,000 46.05 4.6% ____________________ Excludes storage, vacancy and other. - 20 - LEASE EXPIRATIONS (unaudited) 555 California Street Our Share of Weighted Average Annual Percentage of Square Feet Rent of Expiring Leases Period of Lease of Expiring Annualized Total Per Sq. Ft. Expiration Leases(1) Escalated Rent Office / Retail: Month to Month - $ - $ - 0.0% Third Quarter 2019 3,000 257,000 85.67 0.3% Fourth Quarter 2019 - - - 0.0% Total 2019 3,000 257,000 85.67 0.3% First Quarter 2020 - - - 0.0% Second Quarter 2020 9,000 897,000 99.67 0.9% Remaining 2020 51,000 3,221,000 63.16 3.3% 2021 76,000 5,565,000 73.22 5.7% 2022 36,000 2,923,000 81.19 3.0% 2023 133,000 9,801,000 73.69 10.0% 2024 61,000 5,583,000 91.52 5.7% 2025 405,000 30,464,000 75.22 31.2% 2026 140,000 10,876,000 77.69 11.1% 2027 69,000 5,993,000 86.86 6.1% 2028 20,000 1,491,000 74.55 1.5% 2029 74,000 6,799,000 91.88 7.0% Thereafter 165,000 13,829,000 83.81 14.2% ____________________ Excludes storage, vacancy and other. - 21 - TRAILING TWELVE MONTH PRO-FORMA CASH NET OPERATING INCOME AT SHARE (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) For the Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 Adjustment for For the Trailing Twelve Months Ended Transfer of 45.4% March 31, 2019 Interest in Fifth NOI at Share - Avenue and Times Adjustments Pro Forma NOI at Share - Pro Forma NOI at Share - Cash Basis Square JV(1) Cash Basis Cash Basis Office: New York $ 730,375 $ (19,067) $ (38,632) (2) $ 672,676 $ 705,862 theMART 95,888 - 8,997 (3) 104,885 104,021 555 California Street 57,194 - - 57,194 55,407 Total Office 883,457 (19,067) (29,635) 834,755 865,290 New York - Retail 313,153 (68,148) (10,738) (4) 234,267 325,566 New York - Residential 22,088 - - 22,088 22,248 $ 1,218,698 $ (87,215) $ (40,373) $ 1,091,110 $ 1,213,104 ____________________________ Adjusts July 1, 2018 through April 18, 2019 to reflect new ownership interests in the properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV. Adjustment to deduct $27,052 of BMS NOI for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and $11,580 of 330 Madison Avenue NOI (sold in July 2019). Adjustment to offset the accrual in Q4 2018 for the annual real estate tax increase which is billed to tenants throughout 2019. Adjustment for Topshop at 608 Fifth Avenue. - 22 - CAPITAL STRUCTURE (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share and unit amounts) As of June 30, 2019 Debt (contractual balances) (non-GAAP): Consolidated debt (1): Mortgages payable $ 6,291,645 Senior unsecured notes 450,000 $750 Million unsecured term loan 750,000 $2.75 Billion unsecured revolving credit facilities 80,000 7,571,645 Pro rata share of debt of non-consolidated entities(2)(3) 2,928,286 Less: Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt (480,640) (primarily 1290 Avenue of the Americas and 555 California Street) 10,019,291 (A) Shares/Units Liquidation Preference Perpetual Preferred: 5.00% preferred unit (D-16) (1 unit @ $1,000,000 per unit) 1,000 3.25% preferred units (D-17) (141,400 units @ $25 per unit) 3,535 5.70% Series K preferred shares 12,000 $ 25.00 300,000 5.40% Series L preferred shares 12,000 25.00 300,000 5.25% Series M preferred shares 12,780 25.00 319,500 924,035 (B) Converted June 30, 2019 Common Share Shares Price Equity: Common shares 190,813 $ 64.10 12,231,113 Class A units 12,208 64.10 782,533 Convertible share equivalents: Equity awards - unit equivalents 1,169 64.10 74,933 D-13 preferred units 728 64.10 46,665 G1-G4 units 59 64.10 3,782 Series A preferred shares 34 64.10 2,179 13,141,205 (C) Total Market Capitalization (A+B+C) $ 24,084,531 ____________________ See reconciliation of consolidated debt, net (GAAP) to contractual debt (non-GAAP) on page xiv in the Appendix. As a result of the bankruptcy plan of reorganization for Toys "R" Us, Inc. ("Toys") being declared effective and our stock in Toys being canceled, we no longer hold an investment in Toys. Accordingly, no Toys debt is included in our pro rata share of debt of non-consolidated entities. Our pro rata share of debt of non-consolidated entities is net of our $63,409 share of Alexander's participation in its Rego Park II shopping center mortgage loan which is considered partially extinguished as the participation interest is a reacquisition of debt. 23 - COMMON SHARES DATA (NYSE: VNO) (unaudited) Vornado Realty Trust common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol VNO. Below is a summary of performance and dividends for VNO common shares (based on NYSE prices): Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter 2019 2019 2018 2018 High price $ 70.45 $ 70.54 $ 73.06 $ 77.59 Low price $ 62.87 $ 59.95 $ 59.48 $ 69.50 Closing price - end of quarter $ 64.10 $ 67.44 $ 62.03 $ 73.00 Annualized dividend per share $ 2.64 $ 2.64 $ 2.52 $ 2.52 Annualized dividend yield - on closing price 4.1% 3.9% 4.1% 3.5% Outstanding shares, Class A units and convertible preferred units as converted (in thousands) 205,011 204,336 203,930 203,604 Closing market value of outstanding shares, Class A units and convertible preferred units as $ 13.1 Billion $ 13.8 Billion $ 12.6 Billion $ 14.9 Billion converted - 24 - DEBT ANALYSIS (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) As of June 30, 2019 Total Variable Fixed Weighted Weighted Weighted (Contractual debt balances) (non-GAAP) Amount Average Amount Average Amount Average Interest Rate Interest Rate Interest Rate Consolidated debt(1) $ 7,571,645 3.68% $ 1,763,182 4.06% $ 5,808,463 3.57% Pro rata share of debt of non-consolidated entities(2)(3) 2,928,286 4.03% 1,475,815 4.04% 1,452,471 4.02% Total 10,499,931 3.78% 3,238,997 4.05% 7,260,934 3.66% Less: Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt (primarily 1290 Avenue of the (480,640) (29,301) (451,339) Americas and 555 California Street) Company's pro rata share of total debt $ 10,019,291 3.77% $ 3,209,696 4.04% $ 6,809,595 3.64% Debt Covenant Ratios:(4) Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 Unsecured Revolving Credit Facilities and Unsecured Term Loan Required Actual Required Actual Total outstanding debt/total assets(5) Less than 65% 41% Less than 60% 33% Secured debt/total assets Less than 50% 31% Less than 50% 27% Interest coverage ratio (annualized combined EBITDA to annualized interest expense) Greater than 1.50 2.49 N/A Fixed charge coverage N/A Greater than 1.40 2.54 Unencumbered assets/unsecured debt Greater than 150% 478% N/A Unsecured debt/cap value of unencumbered assets N/A Less than 60% 11% Unencumbered coverage ratio N/A Greater than 1.50 7.83 Unencumbered EBITDA(non-GAAP):(5) Q2 2019 Annualized New York $ 287,516 Other 24,432 Total $ 311,948 ____________________ See reconciliation of consolidated debt, net (GAAP) to contractual debt (non-GAAP) on page xiv in the Appendix . As a result of the bankruptcy plan of reorganization for Toys "R" Us, Inc. ("Toys") being declared effective and our stock in Toys being canceled, we no longer hold an investment in Toys. Accordingly, no Toys debt is included in our pro rata share of debt of non-consolidated entities. Our pro rata share of debt of non-consolidated entities is net of our $63,409 share of Alexander's participation in its Rego Park II shopping center mortgage loan which is considered partially extinguished as the participation interest is a reacquisition of debt. Our debt covenant ratios are computed in accordance with the terms of our senior unsecured notes, unsecured revolving credit facilities, and unsecured term loan, as applicable. The methodology used for these computations may differ significantly from similarly titled ratios of other companies. For additional information regarding the methodology used to compute these ratios, please see our filings with the SEC of our revolving credit facilities, senior debt indentures and applicable prospectuses and prospectus supplements. Total assets include EBITDA (as defined) capped at 7.0% under the senior unsecured notes due 2025 and 6.0% under the unsecured revolving credit facilities and unsecured term loan. - 25 - DEBT MATURITIES (CONTRACTUAL BALANCES) (NON-GAAP) (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Maturity Spread Interest Property Date (1) over 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Thereafter Total LIBOR Rate 220 Central Park South 09/20 L+200 4.40% $ - $ 48,883 (2) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 48,883 PENN11 12/20 3.95% - 450,000 - - - - 450,000 Borgata Land 02/21 5.14% - - 53,999 - - - 53,999 770 Broadway 03/21 2.56% (3) - - 700,000 - - - 700,000 909 Third Avenue 05/21 3.91% - - 350,000 - - - 350,000 606 Broadway 05/21 L+300 5.41% - - 58,603 - - - 58,603 555 California Street 09/21 5.10% - - 554,464 - - - 554,464 theMART 09/21 2.70% - - 675,000 - - - 675,000 PENN2 12/21 L+165 4.09% - - 575,000 - - - 575,000 1290 Avenue of the Americas 11/22 3.34% - - - 950,000 - - 950,000 $1.25 Billion unsecured revolving credit facility 01/23 L+100 3.40% - - - - 80,000 - 80,000 Unsecured Term Loan 02/24 3.87% (4) - - - - - 750,000 750,000 435 Seventh Avenue - retail 02/24 L+130 3.73% - - - - - 95,696 95,696 $1.5 Billion unsecured revolving credit facility 03/24 L+90 -% - - - - - - - 150 West 34th Street 05/24 L+188 4.30% - - - - - 205,000 205,000 33-00 Northern Boulevard 01/25 4.14% (5) - - - - - 100,000 100,000 Senior unsecured notes due 2025 01/25 3.50% - - - - - 450,000 450,000 4 Union Square South - retail 08/25 L+140 3.84% - - - - - 120,000 120,000 888 Seventh Avenue 12/25 3.25% (6) - - - - - 375,000 375,000 100 West 33rd Street - office and retail 04/26 L+155 3.98% - - - - - 580,000 580,000 350 Park Avenue 01/27 3.92% - - - - - 400,000 400,000 $ - $ 498,883 $2,967,066 $ 950,000 $ 80,000 $3,075,696 $7,571,645 Weighted average rate -% 4.00% 3.62% 3.34% 3.40% 3.80% 3.68% Fixed rate debt $ - $ 450,000 $2,333,463 $ 950,000 $ - $2,075,000 $5,808,463 Fixed weighted average rate expiring -% 3.95% 3.47% 3.34% -% 3.70% 3.57% Floating rate debt $ - $ 48,883 $ 633,603 $ - $ 80,000 $1,000,696 $1,763,182 Floating weighted average rate expiring -% 4.40% 4.21% -% 3.40% 4.00% 4.06% ____________________ Represents the extended maturity for certain loans in which we have the unilateral right to extend. Repaid on July 16, 2019. Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, the loan bears interest at 2.56% through September 2020. The rate was swapped from LIBOR plus 1.75% (4.17% as of June 30, 2019). Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, the loan bears interest at 3.87% through October 2023. The rate was swapped from LIBOR plus 1.00% (3.40% as of June 30, 2019). Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, the loan bears interest at 4.14% through January 2025. The rate was swapped from LIBOR plus 1.80% (4.22% as of June 30, 2019). Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, the loan bears interest at 3.25% through December 2020. The rate was swapped from LIBOR plus 1.70% (4.11% as of June 30, 2019). - 26 - UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Asset Percentage Company's Company's 100% of Maturity Spread Interest Joint Venture Name Ownership at Carrying Pro rata Joint Venture over Category June 30, 2019 Amount Share of Debt(1) Debt(1) Date(2) LIBOR Rate Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV Retail/Office 51.5% $ 3,306,389 $ 461,461 $ 950,000 Various Various Various Alexander's(3) Office/Retail 32.4% 103,005 315,847 974,836 Various Various Various Partially owned office buildings/land: One Park Avenue Office/Retail 55.0% 136,351 165,000 300,000 03/21 L+175 4.17% 650 Madison Avenue Office/Retail 20.1% 104,947 161,024 800,000 10/20 N/A 4.39% 280 Park Avenue Office/Retail 50.0% 104,140 600,000 1,200,000 09/24 L+173 4.14% 512 West 22nd Street Office 55.0% 60,078 58,533 106,425 06/24 L+200 4.40% West 57th Street properties Office/Retail/Land 50.0% 43,434 10,000 20,000 12/22 L+160 4.04% 825 Seventh Avenue Office/Retail 50.0% 9,826 10,250 20,500 09/19 L+140 3.81% 61 Ninth Avenue Office/Retail 45.1% 6,389 75,543 167,500 01/26 L+135 3.77% Other Office/Retail Various 4,099 17,465 50,150 Various Various Various Other equity method investments: Independence Plaza Residential/Retail 50.1% 66,113 338,175 675,000 07/25 N/A 4.25% Rosslyn Plaza Office/Residential 43.7% to 50.4% 31,662 19,842 39,360 06/22 L+195 4.35% Other Various Various 49,101 99,271 643,499 Various Various Various $ 4,025,534 $ 2,332,411 $ 5,947,270 330 Madison Avenue (4) Office/Retail 25.0% $ (60,097) (5) $ 125,000 $ 500,000 08/24 N/A 3.43% 7 West 34th Street Office/Retail 53.0% (53,143) (5) 159,000 300,000 06/26 N/A 3.65% 85 Tenth Avenue Office/Retail 49.9% (5,098) (5) 311,875 625,000 12/26 N/A 4.55% $ (118,338) $ 595,875 $ 1,425,000 ____________________ Represents the contractual debt obligations. All amounts are non-recourse to us except the $300,000 mortgage loan on 7 West 34th Street and $500,000 mortgage loan on 640 Fifth Avenue, included in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV. Represents the extended maturity for certain loans in which we have the unilateral right to extend. Our pro rata share of debt of non-consolidated entities is net of our $63,409 share of Alexander's participation in its Rego Park II shopping center mortgage loan which is considered partially extinguished as the participation interest is a reacquisition of debt. Sold on July 11, 2019. Our negative basis results from distributions in excess of our investment. - 27 - UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Our Share of Net Income (Loss) for the Three Our Share of NOI Percentage (non-GAAP) for the Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, Ownership at June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Joint Venture Name New York: Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV(1): Equity in net income 51.5% $ 11,217 $ - $ 31,186 $ - Return on preferred equity, net of our share of the expense 8,586 - - - 19,803 - 31,186 - 280 Park Avenue 50.0% (4,647) (2) (1,485) 7,542 (2) 9,838 Alexander's 32.4% 3,597 6,146 11,108 11,909 One Park Avenue 55.0% 1,490 1,740 5,203 4,368 7 West 34th Street 53.0% 771 859 3,281 3,266 650 Madison Avenue 20.1% (747) (561) 2,952 3,026 85 Tenth Avenue 49.9% 742 (190) 4,821 4,830 330 Madison Avenue(3) 25.0% 707 715 2,762 2,795 Independence Plaza 50.1% (342) 1,024 6,818 6,967 West 57th Street properties 50.0% (92) (86) 252 229 825 Seventh Avenue 50.0% 21 670 12 839 Other, net Various (182) (601) 3,233 1,711 21,121 8,231 79,170 49,778 Other: Alexander's corporate fee income 32.4% 1,122 1,021 540 547 UE(4) N/A - 1,112 - 2,893 Rosslyn Plaza 43.7% to 50.4% 268 286 1,449 1,301 PREIT(5) N/A - (1,068) - 4,509 666 Fifth Avenue Office Condominium(6) N/A - (1,269) - 5,135 Other, net Various 362 444 1,815 1,589 1,752 526 3,804 15,974 Total $ 22,873 $ 8,757 $ 82,974 $ 65,752 ____________________ Completed on April 18, 2019. Includes a $1,079 reduction in income from the non-cashwrite-off of straight-line rent receivable (The Four Seasons Restaurant). Sold on July 11, 2019. Sold on March 4, 2019. On March 12, 2019, we converted all of our PREIT operating partnership units into common shares and began accounting for our investment as a marketable security. Sold on August 3, 2018. 28 - UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Our Share of Net Income (Loss) for the Six Months Our Share of NOI Percentage (non-GAAP) for the Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Ownership at Joint Venture Name June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 New York: Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV(1): Equity in net income 51.5% $ 11,217 $ - $ 31,186 $ - Return on preferred equity, net of our share of the expense 8,586 - - - 19,803 - 31,186 - Alexander's 32.4% 9,314 2,937 (2) 22,430 23,484 280 Park Avenue 50.0% (6,485) (3) (1,749) 17,090 (3) 19,328 One Park Avenue 55.0% 3,147 (3,158) (4) 10,496 10,302 650 Madison Avenue 20.1% (1,901) (1,624) 5,410 5,531 7 West 34th Street 53.0% 1,798 1,888 6,807 6,703 330 Madison Avenue(5) 25.0% 1,288 1,429 5,401 5,572 85 Tenth Avenue 49.9% 563 (743) 9,968 9,434 Independence Plaza 50.1% (228) 2,508 13,717 14,016 West 57th Street properties 50.0% (192) (167) 510 427 825 Seventh Avenue 50.0% 47 1,362 12 1,685 Other, net Various (628) (1,390) 5,718 3,069 26,526 1,293 128,745 99,551 Other: 666 Fifth Avenue Office Condominium (6) N/A - (4,761) - 10,408 Alexander's corporate fee income 32.4% 2,179 2,229 1,016 1,755 UE(7) N/A 773 471 4,902 5,765 Rosslyn Plaza 43.7% to 50.4% 402 2 2,785 2,334 PREIT(8) N/A 51 (1,497) 9,824 10,230 Other, net Various 262 1,116 3,104 3,222 3,667 (2,440) 21,631 33,714 Total $ 30,193 $ (1,147) $ 150,376 $ 133,265 ____________________ Completed on April 18, 2019. Includes our $7,708 share of Alexander's disputed transfer tax related to the November 2012 sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center based on the precedent established by the New York City Tax Appeals Tribunal (the "Tax Tribunal") decision regarding One Park Avenue. See note below. Includes a $1,079 reduction in income from the non-cashwrite-off of straight-line rent receivable (The Four Seasons Restaurant). Includes our $4,978 share of disputed transfer tax recorded in the first quarter of 2018 related to the March 2011 acquisition of One Park Avenue as a result of the Tax Tribunal's decision. We appealed the Tax Tribunal's decision to the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Department ("Appellate Division"). Our appeal was heard on April 2, 2019, and on April 25, 2019 the Appellate Division entered a unanimous decision and order that confirmed the decision of the Tax Tribunal and dismissed our appeal. On June 20, 2019, we filed a motion to reargue the Appellate Division's decision with the appellate court. Sold on July 11, 2019. Sold on August 3, 2018. Sold on March 4, 2019. On March 12, 2019, we converted all of our PREIT operating partnership units into common shares and began accounting for our investment as a marketable security. 29 - PENN DISTRICT ACTIVE DEVELOPMENT/REDEVELOPMENT SUMMARY - AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except square feet) Property Incremental Amount Remainder to Stabilization Projected Active Penn District Projects Segment Rentable Incremental Sq. Ft. Budget(1) Expended be Expended Year Cash Yield Farley (95% interest) New York 845,000 1,030,000 (2) 438,581 591,419 2022 7.4% PENN2 - as expanded New York 1,795,000 750,000 26,713 723,287 2024 8.4% PENN1(3) New York 2,543,000 325,000 48,832 276,168 N/A 13.5%(3)(4) Districtwide Improvements New York N/A 100,000 - 100,000 N/A N/A Total Active Penn District Projects 2,205,000 514,126 1,690,874 (5) 8.3% ___________________ Excluding debt and equity carry. Net of anticipated historic tax credits. Property is ground leased through 2098, as fully extended. Fair market value resets occur in 2023, 2048 and 2073. The 13.5% projected return is before the ground rent reset in 2023, which may be material. Achieved as existing leases roll; average remaining lease term 5.4 years. Expected to be funded from our balance sheet, principally from 220 CPS net sales proceeds. There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget. In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in leasing the properties on the expected schedule or at the assumed rental rates. - 30 - OTHER DEVELOPMENT/REDEVELOPMENT SUMMARY - AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except square feet) Property Incremental Amount Remainder to Stabilization Other Active Projects Segment Rentable Sq. Ft. Budget Expended be Expended Year 220 CPS - residential condominiums Other 397,000 1,400,000 1,293,632 (1) 106,368 N/A 345 Montgomery Street (555 California Street) (70% interest) Other 78,000 32,000 21,865 10,135 2020 825 Seventh Avenue - office (50% interest) New York 165,000 15,000 9,526 5,474 2021 Total Other Projects 1,447,000 1,325,023 121,977 Property Future Opportunities Segment Zoning Sq. Ft. Penn District - multiple opportunities - office/residential/retail New York Hotel Pennsylvania New York 2,052,000 260 Eleventh Avenue - office(2) New York 280,000 Undeveloped Land 29, 31, 33 West 57th Street (50% interest) New York 150,000 484, 486 Eighth Avenue and 265, 267 West 34th Street New York 125,000 527 West Kinzie, Chicago Other 330,000 Rego Park III (32.4% interest) New York Total undeveloped land 605,000 ____________________ Excludes land and acquisition costs of 515,426. The building is subject to a ground lease which expires in 2114. There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget. - 31 - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, TENANT IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASING COMMISSIONS (unaudited) CONSOLIDATED (Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended Year Ended December 31, Amounts paid for capital expenditures: June 30, 2019 2018 2017 Expenditures to maintain assets $ 53,457 $ 92,386 $ 111,629 Tenant improvements 36,080 100,191 128,287 Leasing commissions 13,009 33,254 36,447 Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures 102,546 225,831 276,363 Non-recurring capital expenditures 21,505 43,135 35,149 Total capital expenditures and leasing commissions $ 124,051 $ 268,966 $ 311,512 Six Months Ended Year Ended December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2017 Amounts paid for development and redevelopment expenditures: Farley Office and Retail Building $ 106,980 $ 295,827 $ 265,791 220 Central Park South 102,926 18,995 - PENN1 24,584 15,959 15,997 345 Montgomery Street 9,736 8,856 1,462 606 Broadway 7,464 18,187 5,950 1535 Broadway 1,031 8,645 1,982 Other 36,811 51,717 64,670 (1) $ 289,532 $ 418,186 $ 355,852 ____________________ Primarily relates to our former Washington, DC segment which was spun-off on July 17, 2017. - 32 - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, TENANT IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASING COMMISSIONS (unaudited) NEW YORK SEGMENT (Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended Year Ended December 31, Amounts paid for capital expenditures: June 30, 2019 2018 2017 Expenditures to maintain assets $ 46,850 $ 70,954 $ 79,567 Tenant improvements 31,068 76,187 83,639 Leasing commissions 12,289 29,435 26,114 Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures 90,207 176,576 189,320 Non-recurring capital expenditures 19,780 31,381 27,762 Total capital expenditures and leasing commissions $ 109,987 $ 207,957 $ 217,082 Six Months Ended Year Ended December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2017 Amounts paid for development and redevelopment expenditures: Farley Office and Retail Building $ 106,980 $ 18,995 $ - PENN1 24,584 15,959 15,997 606 Broadway 7,464 8,856 1,462 1535 Broadway 1,031 8,645 1,982 Other 32,387 36,660 23,933 $ 172,446 $ 89,115 $ 43,374 - 33 - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES,TENANT IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASING COMMISSIONS (unaudited) theMART (Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended Year Ended December 31, Amounts paid for capital expenditures: June 30, 2019 2018 2017 Expenditures to maintain assets $ 4,822 $ 13,282 $ 12,772 Tenant improvements 1,806 15,106 8,730 Leasing commissions 376 459 1,701 Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures 7,004 28,847 23,203 Non-recurring capital expenditures 86 260 - Total capital expenditures and leasing commissions $ 7,090 $ 29,107 $ 23,203 Six Months Ended Year Ended December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2017 Amounts paid for development and redevelopment expenditures: Common area enhancements $ 40 $ 51 $ 5,342 Other 1,191 10,739 799 $ 1,231 $ 10,790 $ 6,141 - 34 - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, TENANT IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASING COMMISSIONS (unaudited) 555 CALIFORNIA STREET (Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended Year Ended December 31, Amounts paid for capital expenditures: June 30, 2019 2018 2017 Expenditures to maintain assets $ 1,785 $ 8,150 $ 9,689 Tenant improvements 3,206 8,898 19,327 Leasing commissions 344 3,360 1,330 Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures 5,335 20,408 30,346 Non-recurring capital expenditures 1,639 11,494 7,159 Total capital expenditures and leasing commissions $ 6,974 $ 31,902 $ 37,505 Six Months Ended Year Ended December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2017 Amounts paid for development and redevelopment expenditures: 345 Montgomery Street $ 9,736 $ 18,187 $ 5,950 Other 3,193 445 6,465 $ 12,929 $ 18,632 $ 12,415 - 35 - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, TENANT IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASING COMMISSIONS (unaudited) OTHER (Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended Year Ended December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2017 Amounts paid for development and redevelopment expenditures: 220 CPS $ 102,926 $ 295,827 $ 265,791 Other - 3,822 28,131 (1) $ 102,926 $ 299,649 $ 293,922 ____________________ Primarily relates to our former Washington, DC segment which was spun-off on July 17, 2017. - 36 - SQUARE FOOTAGE (unaudited) (Square feet in thousands) At Vornado's Share At Under In Service Total Office Retail Showroom Other 100% Development Segment: New York: Office 21,497 17,821 1,337 16,301 - 183 - Retail 2,791 2,294 190 - 2,104 - - Residential - 1,683 units 1,533 800 4 - - - 796 Alexander's (32.4% interest), including 312 residential units 2,449 793 63 288 356 - 86 Hotel Pennsylvania 1,400 1,400 - - - - 1,400 29,670 23,108 1,594 16,589 2,460 183 2,282 Other: theMART 3,693 3,684 - 2,045 106 1,533 - 555 California Street (70% interest) 1,819 1,273 55 1,185 33 - - Other 2,831 1,332 140 212 869 - 111 8,343 6,289 195 3,442 1,008 1,533 111 Total square feet at June 30, 2019 38,013 29,397 1,789 20,031 3,468 1,716 2,393 Total square feet at March 31, 2019 38,007 29,812 1,747 20,192 3,768 1,715 2,390 Parking Garages (not included above): Square Feet Number of Number of Garages Spaces New York 1,669 10 4,875 theMART 558 4 1,637 555 California Street 168 1 453 Rosslyn Plaza 411 4 1,094 Total at June 30, 2019 2,806 19 8,059 - 37 - TOP 30 TENANTS (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except square feet) Square Annualized % of Annualized Revenues Revenues Footage At Share At Share Tenants At Share(1) (non-GAAP)(1) (non-GAAP)(2) Facebook 757,653 $ 77,126 3.4% IPG and affiliates 967,552 65,232 2.9% Macy's 646,434 38,404 1.7% Bloomberg L.P. 303,147 35,898 1.6% Google/Motorola Mobility (guaranteed by Google) 728,483 35,849 1.6% AXA Equitable Life Insurance 336,646 33,250 1.5% Oath (Verizon) 327,138 31,881 1.4% Ziff Brothers Investments, Inc. 287,030 31,535 1.4% McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc. 479,557 30,812 1.4% Swatch Group USA(3) 14,950 29,051 1.3% Amazon (including its Whole Foods subsidiary) 320,204 28,469 1.3% AMC Networks, Inc. 404,920 28,207 1.3% The City of New York 563,545 25,194 1.1% Neuberger Berman Group LLC 288,325 23,290 1.0% Forever 21(3) 112,468 22,998 1.0% Madison Square Garden 342,822 22,940 1.0% Bank of America 254,033 22,079 1.0% JCPenney 426,370 21,244 0.9% New York University 347,948 20,523 0.9% PwC 241,196 17,731 0.8% Victoria's Secret (guaranteed by L Brands, Inc.)(3) 33,164 17,399 0.8% U.S. Government 578,711 14,303 0.6% Information Builders, Inc. 210,978 13,360 0.6% Fast Retailing (Uniqlo)(3) 47,181 12,815 0.6% New York & Company, Inc. 207,269 12,220 0.5% Cushman & Wakefield 127,314 12,028 0.5% Kmart Corporation 223,741 11,459 0.5% Hollister(3) 11,306 10,923 0.5% Foot Locker 149,987 10,668 0.5% Forest Laboratories 168,673 10,651 0.5% 34.1% ____________________ Includes leases not yet commenced. See reconciliation of our annualized revenue at share on page xiv in the Appendix. Tenant annualized revenues adjusted to reflect the transfer of the 45.4% interest in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV. 38 - OCCUPANCY (unaudited) New York theMART 555 California Street Occupancy rate at: June 30, 2019 96.5% 94.8% 99.5% March 31, 2019 97.0% 94.9% 99.4% December 31, 2018 97.0% 94.7% 99.4% June 30, 2018 96.6% 99.3% 97.3% RESIDENTIAL STATISTICS in service (unaudited) Vornado's Ownership Interest Number of Units Number of Units Occupancy Rate Average Monthly New York: Rent Per Unit June 30, 2019 1,995 959 95.9% $3,837 March 31, 2019 1,995 959 96.7% $3,821 December 31, 2018 1,999 963 96.6% $3,803 June 30, 2018 1,994 960 98.3% $3,789 - 39 - NEW YORK SEGMENT PROPERTY TABLE Weighted Square Feet % % Average Total Under Development Encumbrances Property Annual Rent In Service or Not Available (non-GAAP) Major Tenants Ownership Occupancy PSF(1) Property for Lease (in thousands)(2) NEW YORK: Penn District: PENN1 (ground leased through 2098)** Cisco, WSP USA, Symantec Corporation, -Office 100.0% 92.6% $ 68.66 2,273,000 2,104,000 169,000 United Healthcare Services, Inc., Siemens Mobility Bank of America, Kmart Corporation, -Retail 100.0% 95.0% 137.70 270,000 270,000 - Shake Shack, Starbucks 100.0% 92.9% 75.99 2,543,000 2,374,000 169,000 $ - PENN2 EMC, Information Builders, Inc., -Office 100.0% 100.0% 63.08 1,591,000 1,304,000 287,000 Madison Square Garden, McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc. -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 218.19 45,000 39,000 6,000 Chase Manhattan Bank 100.0% 100.0% 67.35 1,636,000 1,343,000 293,000 575,000 PENN11 -Office 100.0% 100.0% 62.59 1,111,000 1,111,000 - Macy's, Madison Square Garden, AMC Networks, Inc. PNC Bank National Association, Starbucks, -Retail 100.0% 95.2% 133.55 41,000 41,000 - Madison Square Garden 100.0% 99.8% 65.11 1,152,000 1,152,000 - 450,000 100 West 33rd Street -Office 100.0% 100.0% 67.20 859,000 859,000 - 398,402 IPG and affiliates Manhattan Mall -Retail 100.0% 99.0% 125.91 256,000 256,000 - 181,598 JCPenney, Aeropostale, Express, Starbucks, Rose Mansion 330 West 34th Street (ground leased through 2149 - 34.8% ownership interest in the land)** New York & Company, Inc., Structure Tone, -Office 100.0% 100.0% 63.08 701,000 701,000 - Deutsch, Inc., Web.com, Footlocker, Home Advisor, Inc. -Retail 100.0% 54.3% 124.38 21,000 21,000 - Starbucks, Ballast Point* 100.0% 98.7% 63.08 722,000 722,000 - 50,150 (3) 435 Seventh Avenue -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 187.82 43,000 43,000 - 95,696 Forever 21* 7 West 34th Street -Office 53.0% 100.0% 70.98 458,000 458,000 - Amazon -Retail 53.0% 89.3% 342.89 19,000 19,000 - Amazon, Lindt, Naturalizer* (guaranteed by Caleres) 53.0% 99.6% 81.81 477,000 477,000 - 300,000 431 Seventh Avenue -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 269.45 10,000 10,000 - - 488 Eighth Avenue -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 90.32 6,000 6,000 - - 138-142 West 32nd Street -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 113.14 8,000 8,000 - - 150 West 34th Street -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 112.53 78,000 78,000 - 205,000 Old Navy - 40 - NEW YORK SEGMENT PROPERTY TABLE Square Feet Weighted Under Development Encumbrances % % Average Total Property Annual Rent In Service or Not Available (non-GAAP) Major Tenants Ownership Occupancy PSF(1) Property for Lease (in thousands)(2) NEW YORK (Continued): Penn District (Continued): 137 West 33rd Street -Retail 100.0% 100.0% $ 99.01 3,000 3,000 - $ - 131-135 West 33rd Street -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 55.08 23,000 23,000 - - Total Penn District 7,816,000 7,354,000 462,000 2,255,846 Midtown East: 909 Third Avenue (ground leased through 2063)** (4) IPG and affiliates, Forest Laboratories, -Office 100.0% 98.6% 65.82 1,352,000 1,352,000 - 350,000 Geller & Company, Morrison Cohen LLP, United States Post Office, Thomson Reuters LLC, Sard Verbinnen* 150 East 58th Street (ground leased through 2118)** -Office 100.0% 96.8% 77.67 540,000 540,000 - Castle Harlan, Tournesol Realty LLC (Peter Marino) -Retail 100.0% 13.1% 17.86 3,000 3,000 - 100.0% 96.3% 77.34 543,000 543,000 - - 715 Lexington Avenue -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 124.80 23,000 23,000 - - New York & Company, Inc., Jonathan Adler, Casper* 966 Third Avenue -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 107.88 7,000 7,000 - - McDonald's 968 Third Avenue -Retail 50.0% 100.0% 165.23 7,000 7,000 - - Wells Fargo Total Midtown East 1,932,000 1,932,000 - 350,000 Midtown West: 888 Seventh Avenue (ground leased through 2067)** Axon Capital LP, Lone Star US Acquisitions LLC, -Office 100.0% 89.7% 92.13 870,000 870,000 - Vornado Executive Headquarters, United Talent Agency -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 309.08 15,000 15,000 - Redeye Grill L.P. 100.0% 89.9% 95.80 885,000 885,000 - 375,000 57th Street - 2 buildings -Office 50.0% 84.6% 49.18 81,000 81,000 - Various -Retail 50.0% 100.0% 140.39 22,000 22,000 - 50.0% 87.9% 68.67 103,000 103,000 - 20,000 Total Midtown West 988,000 988,000 - 395,000 Park Avenue: 280 Park Avenue Cohen & Steers Inc., Franklin Templeton Co. LLC, -Office 50.0% 93.5% 101.93 1,234,000 1,234,000 - PJT Partners, Investcorp International Inc., GIC Inc., Wells Fargo -Retail 50.0% 16.8% 258.91 26,000 26,000 - Scottrade Inc., Starbucks 50.0% 91.9% 105.17 1,260,000 1,260,000 - 1,200,000 - 41 - NEW YORK SEGMENT PROPERTY TABLE Square Feet Weighted Under Development Encumbrances % % Average Total Property Annual Rent In Service or Not Available (non-GAAP) Major Tenants Ownership Occupancy PSF(1) Property for Lease (in thousands)(2) NEW YORK (Continued): Park Avenue (Continued): 350 Park Avenue Kissinger Associates Inc., Ziff Brothers Investment Inc., -Office 100.0% 97.7% $ 110.80 553,000 553,000 - MFA Financial Inc., M&T Bank -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 273.75 18,000 18,000 - Fidelity Investments, AT&T Wireless, Valley National Bank 100.0% 97.8% 115.94 571,000 571,000 - $ 400,000 Total Park Avenue 1,831,000 1,831,000 - 1,600,000 Grand Central: 90 Park Avenue Alston & Bird, Capital One, PwC, MassMutual*, -Office 100.0% 99.3% 78.95 938,000 938,000 - Factset Research Systems Inc., Foley & Lardner -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 138.03 18,000 18,000 - Citibank, Starbucks 100.0% 99.3% 80.06 956,000 956,000 - - 330 Madison Avenue Guggenheim Partners LLC, HSBC Bank AFS, Glencore Ltd., -Office 25.0% 94.9% 80.28 813,000 813,000 - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Wells Fargo, American Century -Retail 25.0% 100.0% 333.71 33,000 33,000 - Ann Taylor Retail Inc., Citibank, Starbucks 25.0% 95.1% 90.17 846,000 846,000 - 500,000 510 Fifth Avenue -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 162.01 66,000 66,000 - - The North Face, Elie Tahari Total Grand Central 1,868,000 1,868,000 - 500,000 Madison/Fifth: 640 Fifth Avenue Fidelity Investments, Owl Creek Asset Management LP, -Office 52.0% 95.6% 95.91 246,000 246,000 - Avolon Aerospace, GCA Savvian Inc. -Retail 52.0% 100.0% 921.12 69,000 69,000 - Victoria's Secret (guaranteed by L Brands, Inc.), Dyson 52.0% 96.5% 276.67 315,000 315,000 - 500,000 666 Fifth Avenue (5) -Retail 52.0% 100.0% 486.66 114,000 114,000 - - Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Hollister, Tissot 595 Madison Avenue Beauvais Carpets, Levin Capital Strategies LP, -Office 100.0% 90.3% 86.97 302,000 302,000 - Cosmetech Mably Int'l LLC. -Retail 100.0% 39.2% 1,315.73 29,000 29,000 - Coach 100.0% 85.8% 194.63 331,000 331,000 - - 650 Madison Avenue Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Polo Ralph Lauren, -Office 20.1% 97.9% 114.68 564,000 564,000 - Willett Advisors LLC (Bloomberg Philanthropies), Sotheby's International Realty, Inc.* -Retail 20.1% 82.0% 1,114.58 39,000 39,000 - Moncler USA Inc., Tod's, Celine 20.1% 96.9% 179.35 603,000 603,000 - 800,000 689 Fifth Avenue -Office 52.0% 100.0% 90.26 81,000 81,000 - Yamaha Artist Services Inc., Brunello Cucinelli USA Inc. -Retail 52.0% 100.0% 883.01 17,000 17,000 - MAC Cosmetics, Massimo Dutti 52.0% 100.0% 227.78 98,000 98,000 - - 655 Fifth Avenue -Retail 50.0% 100.0% 272.52 57,000 57,000 - - Ferragamo - 42 - NEW YORK SEGMENT PROPERTY TABLE Square Feet Weighted Under Development Encumbrances % % Average Total Property Annual Rent In Service or Not Available (non-GAAP) Major Tenants Ownership Occupancy PSF(1) Property for Lease (in thousands)(2) NEW YORK (Continued): Madison/Fifth (Continued): 697-703 Fifth Avenue -Retail 44.8% 100.0% $ 2,979.07 26,000 26,000 - $ 450,000 Swatch Group USA, Harry Winston Total Madison/Fifth 1,544,000 1,544,000 1,750,000 Midtown South: 770 Broadway -Office 100.0% 100.0% 99.67 1,078,000 1,078,000 - Facebook, Oath (Verizon) -Retail 100.0% 92.5% 62.79 105,000 105,000 - Bank of America, Kmart Corporation 100.0% 99.3% 96.39 1,183,000 1,183,000 - 700,000 One Park Avenue New York University, Clarins USA Inc., BMG Rights Management, Robert A.M. Stern Architect, -Office 55.0% 100.0% 59.37 865,000 865,000 - automotiveMastermind -Retail 55.0% 100.0% 87.40 78,000 78,000 - Bank of Baroda, Citibank, Equinox, Men's Wearhouse 55.0% 100.0% 61.69 943,000 943,000 - 300,000 4 Union Square South Burlington, Whole Foods Market, DSW, -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 118.14 206,000 206,000 - 120,000 Forever 21 692 Broadway -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 95.04 36,000 36,000 - - Equinox, Oath (Verizon) Total Midtown South 2,368,000 2,368,000 - 1,120,000 Rockefeller Center: 1290 Avenue of the Americas AXA Equitable Life Insurance, Hachette Book Group Inc., Bryan Cave LLP, Neuberger Berman Group LLC, SSB Realty LLC, Cushman & Wakefield, Fitzpatrick, Cella, Harper & Scinto, -Office 70.0% 98.0% 84.31 2,042,000 2,042,000 - Columbia University, LinkLaters* -Retail 70.0% 100.0% 189.96 76,000 76,000 - Duane Reade, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Sovereign Bank, Starbucks 70.0% 98.1% 88.11 2,118,000 2,118,000 - 950,000 608 Fifth Avenue (ground leased through 2033)** -Office 100.0% 94.6% 78.48 93,000 93,000 - -Retail 100.0% - - 44,000 - 44,000 100.0% 94.6% 78.48 137,000 93,000 44,000 - Total Rockefeller Center 2,255,000 2,211,000 44,000 950,000 Wall Street/Downtown: 40 Fulton Street -Office 100.0% 73.6% 51.81 246,000 246,000 - Market News International Inc., Fortune Media Group* -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 108.70 5,000 5,000 - TD Bank 100.0% 74.1% 52.94 251,000 251,000 - - Soho: 478-486 Broadway - 2 buildings -Retail 100.0% 33.1% 121.63 65,000 65,000 - Madewell, J. Crew -Residential (10 units) 100.0% 100.0% 20,000 20,000 - 100.0% 48.8% 85,000 85,000 - - - 43 - NEW YORK SEGMENT PROPERTY TABLE Weighted Square Feet % % Average Total Under Development Encumbrances Annual Rent or Not Available (non-GAAP) Property Ownership Occupancy PSF (1) Property In Service (2) Major Tenants for Lease (in thousands) NEW YORK (Continued): Soho (Continued): 443 Broadway -Retail 100.0% 100.0% $ 105.96 16,000 16,000 - $ - Necessary Clothing 304 Canal Street -Retail 100.0% - - 4,000 4,000 - -Residential (4 units) 100.0% 100.0% 9,000 9,000 - 100.0% 69.2% 13,000 13,000 - - 334 Canal Street -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 100.20 4,000 4,000 - -Residential (4 units) 100.0% 100.0% - 11,000 11,000 - 100.0% 100.0% 15,000 15,000 - - 155 Spring Street -Retail 100.0% 98.7% 130.00 50,000 50,000 - - Vera Bradley 148 Spring Street -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 195.53 8,000 8,000 - - Dr. Martens 150 Spring Street -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 294.27 6,000 6,000 - Sandro -Residential (1 unit) 100.0% 100.0% 1,000 1,000 - 100.0% 100.0% 7,000 7,000 - - Total Soho 194,000 194,000 - - Times Square: 1540 Broadway Forever 21, Planet Hollywood, Disney, Sunglass Hut, -Retail 52.0% 100.0% 287.64 161,000 161,000 - - MAC Cosmetics, U.S. Polo 1535 Broadway -Retail 52.0% 95.3% 1,052.11 45,000 45,000 - T-Mobile, Invicta, Swatch Group USA, Levi's, Sephora -Theatre 52.0% 100.0% 13.90 62,000 62,000 - Nederlander-Marquis Theatre 52.0% 98.0% 392.34 107,000 107,000 - - Total Times Square 268,000 268,000 - - Upper East Side: 828-850 Madison Avenue -Retail 100.0% 89.8% 422.98 18,000 14,000 4,000 - Gucci, Christofle Silver Inc. 677-679 Madison Avenue -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 522.29 8,000 8,000 - Berluti -Residential (8 units) 100.0% 75.0% 5,000 5,000 - 100.0% 90.4% 13,000 13,000 - - 759-771 Madison Avenue (40 East 66th) -Retail 100.0% 42.8% 1,352.60 11,000 11,000 - John Varvatos -Residential (5 units) 100.0% 100.0% 12,000 12,000 - 100.0% 72.7% 23,000 23,000 - - 1131 Third Avenue -Retail 100.0% 100.0% 176.99 23,000 23,000 - - Nike, Crunch LLC, J.Jill - 44 - NEW YORK SEGMENT PROPERTY TABLE Square Feet Weighted % % Average Total Under Development Encumbrances Property Annual Rent In Service or Not Available (non-GAAP) Major Tenants Ownership Occupancy PSF(1) Property for Lease (in thousands)(2) NEW YORK (Continued): Upper East Side (Continued): Other -Retail - 2 buildings 100.0% 100.0% $ - 15,000 15,000 - -Residential (8 units) 100.0% 100.0% 7,000 3,000 4,000 100.0% 100.0% 22,000 18,000 4,000 $ - Total Upper East Side 99,000 91,000 8,000 - Long Island City: 33-00 Northern Boulevard (Center Building) -Office 100.0% 95.5% 36.28 471,000 471,000 - 100,000 The City of New York, NYC Transit Authority Chelsea/Meatpacking District: 260 Eleventh Avenue (ground leased through 2114)** -Office 100.0% 100.0% 52.84 184,000 184,000 - - The City of New York 85 Tenth Avenue Google, General Services Administration, Telehouse International Corp., L-3 Communications, -Office 49.9% 99.8% 88.84 586,000 586,000 - Moet Hennessy USA. Inc. -Retail 49.9% 96.4% 79.50 43,000 43,000 - IL Posto LLC, Toro NYC Restaurant, L'Atelier 49.9% 99.5% 88.21 629,000 629,000 - 625,000