Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vornado Realty Trust    VNO

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

(VNO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vornado Realty Trust : SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING AND FINANCIAL DATA For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

INDEX

Page

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

3

- 6

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Highlights

7

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders (Consolidated and by Segment)

8

- 11

Net Operating Income at Share (by Segment and by Subsegment)

12

- 14

Same Store NOI at Share and NOI at Share - Cash Basis and NOI at Share By Region

15

Consolidated Balance Sheets

16

LEASING ACTIVITY AND LEASE EXPIRATIONS

Leasing Activity

17

- 18

Leasing Expirations

19

- 21

TRAILING TWELVE MONTH PRO-FORMA CASH NOI AT SHARE

22

DEBT AND CAPITALIZATION

Capital Structure

23

Common Shares Data

24

Debt Analysis

25

Debt Maturities

26

UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES

27

- 29

DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Penn District Active Development/Redevelopment Summary

30

Other Development/Redevelopment Summary

31

Capital Expenditures, Tenant Improvements and Leasing Commissions

32

- 36

PROPERTY STATISTICS

Square Footage

37

Top 30 Tenants

38

Occupancy and Residential Statistics

39

Property Table

40

- 50

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND RESEARCH COVERAGE

51

APPENDIX: DEFINITIONS AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Definitions

i

Reconciliations

ii

- xvi

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this supplemental package. We also note the following forward-looking statements: in the case of our development and redevelopment projects, the estimated completion date, estimated project cost and cost to complete; and estimates of future capital expenditures, dividends to common and preferred shareholders and operating partnership distributions. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this supplemental package. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this supplemental package. This supplemental package includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are accompanied by what the Company considers the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These include Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD"), Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Earnings Before Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate Companies ("EBIDTAre"). Quantitative reconciliations of the differences between the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the non-GAAP financial measures presented are provided within this Supplemental package. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and statements of the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's financial condition and results of operations, and, if applicable, the purposes for which management uses the measures, can be found in the Definitions section of this Supplemental package starting on page i.

- 2 -

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Disposition Activity

220 Central Park South ("220 CPS")

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, we closed on the sale of 11 condominium units at 220 CPS for net proceeds aggregating $265,250,000 resulting in a financial statement net gain of $111,713,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income. In connection with these sales, $22,792,000 of income tax expense was recognized in our consolidated statements of income. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, we closed on the sale of 23 condominium units at 220 CPS for net proceeds of $690,734,000 resulting in a financial statement net gain of $269,612,000. In connection with these sales, $49,737,000 of income tax expense was recognized in our consolidated statements of income. From inception to June 30, 2019, we closed on the sale of 34 units for aggregate net proceeds of $905,510,000 which was used to pay $901,117,000 of the $950,000,000 220 CPS loan.

Lexington Realty Trust ("Lexington")

On March 1, 2019, we sold all of our 18,468,969 common shares of Lexington, realizing net proceeds of $167,698,000. We recorded a $16,068,000 mark-to-market increase in the fair value of our common shares for the period from January 1, 2019 through the date of sale, which is included in "interest and other investment income, net" on our consolidated statements of income for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Urban Edge Properties ("UE")

On March 4, 2019, we converted to common shares and sold all of our 5,717,184 partnership units of UE, realizing net proceeds of $108,512,000. The sale resulted in a net gain of $62,395,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

- 3 -

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Disposition Activity - continued

Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV

On April 18, 2019 (the "Closing Date"), we entered into a transaction agreement (the "Transaction Agreement") with a group of institutional investors (the "Investors"). The Transaction Agreement provides for a series of transactions (collectively, the "Transaction") pursuant to which (i) prior to the Closing Date, we contributed our interests in properties located at 640 Fifth Avenue, 655 Fifth Avenue, 666 Fifth Avenue, 689 Fifth Avenue, 697-703 Fifth Avenue, 1535 Broadway and 1540 Broadway (collectively, the "Properties") to subsidiaries of a newly formed joint venture ("Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV") and (ii) on the Closing Date, transferred a 48.5% common interest in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV to the Investors. The 48.5% common interest in the joint venture represents an effective 47.2% interest in the Properties (of which 45.4% was transferred from Vornado). The Properties include approximately 489,000 square feet of retail space, 327,000 square feet of office space, signage associated with 1535 and 1540 Broadway, the parking garage at 1540 Broadway and the theatre at 1535 Broadway.

We retained the remaining 51.5% common interest in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV which represents an effective 51.0% interest in the Properties and an aggregate $1.828 billion of preferred equity interests in certain of the properties. We also provided $500,000,000 of temporary preferred equity on 640 Fifth Avenue until May 23, 2019 when mortgage financing was completed. All of the preferred equity has an annual coupon of 4.25% for the first five years, increasing to 4.75% for the next five years and thereafter at a formulaic rate. It can be redeemed under certain conditions on a tax deferred basis.

Net cash proceeds from the Transaction were $1.186 billion, after (i) deductions for the defeasance of a $390,000,000 mortgage loan on 666 Fifth Avenue and the repayment of a $140,000,000 mortgage loan on 655 Fifth Avenue, (ii) proceeds from a $500,000,000 mortgage loan on 640 Fifth Avenue, described below, (iii) approximately $23,000,000 used to purchase noncontrolling investors' interests and (iv) approximately $53,000,000 of transaction costs (including $17,000,000 of costs related to the defeasance of the 666 Fifth Avenue mortgage loan).

We continue to manage and lease the Properties. We share control with the Investors over major decisions of the joint venture, including decisions regarding leasing, operating and capital budgets, and refinancings. Accordingly, we no longer hold a controlling financial interest in the Properties which has been transferred to the joint venture. As a result, our investment in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV is accounted for under the equity method from the date of transfer. The Transaction valued the Properties at $5,556,000,000 resulting in a financial statement net gain of $2,571,099,000, before noncontrolling interest of $11,945,000, including the related step-up in our basis of the retained portion of the assets to fair value. The net gain is included in "net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV" on our consolidated statements of income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The gain for tax purposes was approximately $735,000,000.

On May 23, 2019, we received $500,000,000 from the redemption of our preferred equity in 640 FifthAvenue. The preferred equity was redeemed from the proceeds of a $500,000,000 mortgage financing that was completed on the property. The five year loan, which is guaranteed by us, is interest only at LIBOR plus 1.01%. The interest rate was swapped for four years to a fixed rate of 3.07%.

330 Madison Avenue (Subsequent Event)

On July 11, 2019, we sold our 25% interest in 330 Madison Avenue to our joint venture partner. We received net proceeds of approximately $100,000,000 after deducting our share of the existing $500,000,000 mortgage loan. The third quarter financial statement gain will be approximately $159,000,000. The tax gain will be approximately $138,000,000.

- 4 -

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Financing Activity

On January 28, 2019, a joint venture, in which we have a 45.1% interest, completed a $167,500,000 refinancing of 61 Ninth Avenue, a 166,000 square foot office and retail property in the Meatpacking district of Manhattan which is fully leased to Aetna and Starbucks. The seven-year interest only loan carries a rate of LIBOR plus 1.35% (3.77% as of June 30, 2019) and matures in January 2026. We realized net proceeds of approximately $31,000,000. The loan replaces the previous $90,000,000 construction loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 3.05% and was scheduled to mature in 2021.

On February 4, 2019, we completed a $95,700,000 refinancing of 435 Seventh Avenue, a 43,000 square foot Manhattan retail property. The interest-only loan carries a rate of LIBOR plus 1.30% (3.73% as of June 30, 2019) and matures in 2024. The recourse loan replaces the previous $95,700,000 loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 2.25% and was scheduled to mature in August 2019.

On February 12, 2019, we completed a $580,000,000 refinancing of 100 West 33rd Street, a 1.1 million square foot Manhattan property comprised of 859,000 square feet of office space and the 256,000 square foot Manhattan Mall. The interest-only loan carries a rate of LIBOR plus 1.55% (3.98% as of June 30, 2019) and matures in April 2024, with two one- year extension options. The loan replaces the previous $580,000,000 loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 1.65% and was scheduled to mature in July 2020.

On March 1, 2019, we called for redemption all of our $400,000,000 5.00% senior unsecured notes. The notes, which were scheduled to mature in January 2022, were redeemed on April 1, 2019 at a redemption price of 105.51% of the principal amount plus accrued interest. In connection therewith, we expensed $22,540,000 relating to debt prepayment costs which is included in "interest and debt expense" on our consolidated statements of income for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

On March 26, 2019, we increased to $1.5 billion (from $1.25 billion) and extended to March 2024 (as fully extended) from February 2022 one of our two unsecured revolving credit facilities. The interest rate on the extended facility was lowered from LIBOR plus 1.00% to LIBOR plus 0.90%. The facility fee remains unchanged at 20 basis points.

On May 24, 2019, we extended our $375,000,000 mortgage loan on 888 Seventh Avenue, a 886,000 square foot Manhattan office building, from December 2020 to December 2025. The interest rate on the extended mortgage loan is LIBOR plus 1.70% (4.11% as of June 30, 2019). Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, the interest rate on the $375,000,000 mortgage loan has been swapped to 3.25% through December 2020.

On June 28, 2019, a joint venture, in which we have a 55% interest, completed a $145,700,000 refinancing of 512 West 22ndStreet, a 173,000 square foot office building in the West Chelsea submarket of Manhattan. The four-year interest only loan carries a rate of LIBOR plus 2.00% (4.40% as of June 30, 2019) and matures in June 2023 with a one-year extension option. The loan replaces the previous $126,000,000 construction loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 2.65% and was scheduled to mature in 2019.

- 5 -

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Second Quarter Leasing Activity

221,000 square feet of New York Office space (155,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $83.54 per square foot and a weighted average term of 7.2 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 80,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 5.9% and 3.3%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $9.83 per square foot per annum, or 11.8% of initial rent.

70,000 square feet of New York Retail space (67,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $162.44 per square foot and a weighted average term of 19.6 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 64,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 44.4% and 18.7%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $3.74 per square foot per annum, or 2.3% of initial rent.

30,000 square feet at theMART at an initial rent of $63.83 per square foot and a weighted average term of 4.1 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 30,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 14.9% and 6.0%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $1.52 per square foot per annum, or 2.4% of initial rent.

30,000 square feet at 555 California Street (21,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $86.00 per square foot and a weighted average term of 5.1 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 21,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 32.2% and 12.8%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $6.13 per square foot per annum, or 7.1% of initial rent.

- 6 -

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

March 31, 2019

2019

2018

Total revenues

$

463,103

$

541,818

$

534,668

$

997,771

$

1,078,255

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

2,400,195

$

111,534

$

181,488

$

2,581,683

$

93,693

Per common share:

Basic

$

12.58

$

0.59

$

0.95

$

13.53

$

0.49

Diluted

$

12.56

$

0.58

$

0.95

$

13.51

$

0.49

Net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

42,552

$

68,759

$

24,814

$

67,466

$

124,234

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

0.22

$

0.36

$

0.13

$

0.35

$

0.65

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

173,775

$

186,405

$

149,939

$

323,790

$

359,276

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

0.91

$

0.98

$

0.79

$

1.70

$

1.88

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)

$

164,329

$

194,653

$

247,684

$

412,013

$

329,653

FFO - Operating Partnership Basis ("OP Basis") (non-GAAP)

$

175,013

$

207,061

$

263,697

$

438,682

$

350,683

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

0.86

$

1.02

$

1.30

$

2.16

$

1.72

Dividends per common share

$

0.66

$

0.63

$

0.66

$

1.32

$

1.26

FFO payout ratio (based on FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as

72.5%

64.3%

83.5%

77.6%

67.0%

adjusted)

FAD payout ratio

95.7%

94.0%

86.8%

91.0%

92.6%

Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to common shareholders

191,058

191,168

190,996

191,026

191,113

plus assumed conversions per diluted share (REIT basis)

Convertible units:

Class A

12,143

11,864

12,083

12,113

11,856

Equity awards - unit equivalents

279

322

265

252

336

Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to Class A unitholders

203,480

203,354

203,344

203,391

203,305

plus assumed conversions per diluted share (OP Basis)

Please refer to the Appendixfor reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

- 7 -

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

2019

2018

Variance

2019

Property rentals(1)

$

368,165

$

431,377

$

(63,212)

$

428,380

Tenant expense reimbursements(1)

51,084

58,312

(7,228)

66,112

Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net

4,643

10,526

(5,883)

6,525

Straight-lining of rents

(2,593)

2,692

(5,285)

(1,140)

Total rental revenues

421,299

502,907

(81,608)

499,877

Fee and other income:

BMS cleaning fees

32,570

30,867

1,703

29,785

Management and leasing fees

4,500

2,707

1,793

2,237

Other income

4,734

5,337

(603)

2,769

Total revenues

463,103

541,818

(78,715)

534,668

Operating expenses

(220,752)

(235,981)

15,229

(246,895)

Depreciation and amortization

(113,035)

(111,846)

(1,189)

(116,709)

General and administrative

(38,872)

(34,427)

(4,445)

(58,020)

Expense from deferred compensation plan liability

(1,315)

(2,077)

762

(5,433)

Transaction related costs, impairment losses and other

(101,590)

(1,017)

(100,573)

(149)

Total expenses

(475,564)

(385,348)

(90,216)

(427,206)

Income from partially owned entities(2)

22,873

8,757

14,116

7,320

Loss from real estate fund investments

(15,803)

(28,976)

13,173

(167)

Interest and other investment income, net

7,840

30,892

(23,052)

5,045

Income from deferred compensation plan assets

1,315

2,077

(762)

5,433

Interest and debt expense

(63,029)

(87,657)

24,628

(102,463)

Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV

2,571,099

-

2,571,099

-

Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets

111,713

23,559

88,154

220,294

Income before income taxes

2,623,547

105,122

2,518,425

242,924

Income tax expense

(26,914)

(467)

(26,447)

(29,743)

Income from continuing operations

2,596,633

104,655

2,491,978

213,181

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

60

683

(623)

(137)

Net income

2,596,693

105,338

2,491,355

213,044

Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in:

Consolidated subsidiaries

(21,451)

26,175

(47,626)

(6,820)

Operating Partnership

(162,515)

(7,445)

(155,070)

(12,202)

Net income attributable to Vornado

2,412,727

124,068

2,288,659

194,022

Preferred share dividends

(12,532)

(12,534)

2

(12,534)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

2,400,195

$

111,534

$

2,288,661

$

181,488

Capitalized expenditures:

Leasing payroll(3)

$

-

$

1,358

$

(1,358)

$

-

Development payroll

5,923

3,249

2,674

4,590

Interest and debt expense

19,812

16,754

3,058

23,325

_________________

  1. "Property rentals" and "tenant expense reimbursements" representnon-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled above to "rental revenues" the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
  2. Beginning April 18, 2019, "income from partially owned entities" includes the previously consolidated properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV.
  3. Beginning January 1, 2019, we no longer capitalize internal leasing costs in accordance with Accounting Standard Update2016-02,Leases.
    • 8 -

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Variance

Property rentals(1)

$

796,545

$

853,476

$

(56,931)

Tenant expense reimbursements(1)

117,196

118,622

(1,426)

Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net

11,168

21,107

(9,939)

Straight-lining of rents

(3,733)

10,122

(13,855)

Total rental revenues

921,176

1,003,327

(82,151)

Fee and other income:

BMS cleaning fees

62,355

59,222

3,133

Management and leasing fees

6,737

5,471

1,266

Other income

7,503

10,235

(2,732)

Total revenues

997,771

1,078,255

(80,484)

Operating expenses

(467,647)

(473,583)

5,936

Depreciation and amortization

(229,744)

(220,532)

(9,212)

General and administrative

(96,892)

(76,960)

(19,932)

Expense from deferred compensation plan liability

(6,748)

(1,673)

(5,075)

Transaction related costs, impairment losses and other

(101,739)

(14,173)

(87,566)

Total expenses

(902,770)

(786,921)

(115,849)

Income (loss) from partially owned entities(2)

30,193

(1,147)

31,340

Loss from real estate fund investments

(15,970)

(37,783)

21,813

Interest and other investment income, net

12,885

6,508

6,377

Income from deferred compensation plan assets

6,748

1,673

5,075

Interest and debt expense

(165,492)

(175,823)

10,331

Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV

2,571,099

-

2,571,099

Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets

332,007

23,559

308,448

Income before income taxes

2,866,471

108,321

2,758,150

Income tax expense

(56,657)

(3,021)

(53,636)

Income from continuing operations

2,809,814

105,300

2,704,514

(Loss) income from discontinued operations

(77)

320

(397)

Net income

2,809,737

105,620

2,704,117

Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in:

Consolidated subsidiaries

(28,271)

34,449

(62,720)

Operating Partnership

(174,717)

(6,321)

(168,396)

Net income attributable to Vornado

2,606,749

133,748

2,473,001

Preferred share dividends

(25,066)

(25,569)

503

Preferred share issuance costs

-

(14,486)

14,486

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

2,581,683

$

93,693

$

2,487,990

Capitalized expenditures:

Leasing payroll(3)

$

-

$

2,706

$

(2,706)

Development payroll

10,515

4,958

5,557

Interest and debt expense

43,137

31,481

11,656

_________________

  1. "Property rentals" and "tenant expense reimbursements" representnon-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled above to "rental revenues" the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
  2. Beginning April 18, 2019, "income (loss) from partially owned entities" includes the previously consolidated properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV.
  3. Beginning January 1, 2019, we no longer capitalize internal leasing costs in accordance with Accounting Standard Update2016-02,Leases.
    • 9 -

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS BY SEGMENT (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Total

New York

Other

Property rentals(1)

$

368,165

$

290,970

$

77,195

Tenant expense reimbursements(1)

51,084

42,282

8,802

Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net

4,643

4,436

207

Straight-lining of rents

(2,593)

(1,901)

(692)

Total rental revenues

421,299

335,787

85,512

Fee and other income:

BMS cleaning fees

32,570

34,944

(2,374)

Management and leasing fees

4,500

4,472

28

Other income

4,734

1,178

3,556

Total revenues

463,103

376,381

86,722

Operating expenses

(220,752)

(187,819)

(32,933)

Depreciation and amortization

(113,035)

(89,479)

(23,556)

General and administrative

(38,872)

(16,672)

(22,200)

Expense from deferred compensation plan liability

(1,315)

-

(1,315)

Transaction related costs, impairment losses and other

(101,590)

(101,360)

(230)

Total expenses

(475,564)

(395,330)

(80,234)

Income from partially owned entities

22,873

21,121

1,752

Loss from real estate fund investments

(15,803)

-

(15,803)

Interest and other investment income, net

7,840

1,229

6,611

Income from deferred compensation plan assets

1,315

-

1,315

Interest and debt expense

(63,029)

(43,748)

(19,281)

Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV

2,571,099

2,571,099

-

Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets

111,713

-

111,713

Income before income taxes

2,623,547

2,530,752

92,795

Income tax expense

(26,914)

(1,267)

(25,647)

Income from continuing operations

2,596,633

2,529,485

67,148

Income from discontinued operations

60

-

60

Net income

2,596,693

2,529,485

67,208

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

(21,451)

(14,317)

(7,134)

Net income attributable to Vornado Realty L.P.

2,575,242

$

2,515,168

$

60,074

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership

(162,474)

Preferred unit distributions

(12,573)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

2,400,195

For the three months ended June 30, 2018:

Net income attributable to Vornado Realty L.P.

$

131,513

$

126,609

$

4,904

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

111,534

_________________

  1. "Property rentals" and "tenant expense reimbursements" representnon-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled above to "rental revenues" the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
    • 10 -

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS BY SEGMENT (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Total

New York

Other

Property rentals(1)

$

796,545

$

638,065

$

158,480

Tenant expense reimbursements(1)

117,196

96,529

20,667

Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net

11,168

10,750

418

Straight-lining of rents

(3,733)

(1,920)

(1,813)

Total rental revenues

921,176

743,424

177,752

Fee and other income:

BMS cleaning fees

62,355

66,701

(4,346)

Management and leasing fees

6,737

6,723

14

Other income

7,503

2,818

4,685

Total revenues

997,771

819,666

178,105

Operating expenses

(467,647)

(385,914)

(81,733)

Depreciation and amortization

(229,744)

(184,290)

(45,454)

General and administrative

(96,892)

(33,236)

(63,656)

Expense from deferred compensation plan liability

(6,748)

-

(6,748)

Transaction related costs, impairment losses and other

(101,739)

(101,360)

(379)

Total expenses

(902,770)

(704,800)

(197,970)

Income from partially owned entities

30,193

26,526

3,667

Loss from real estate fund investments

(15,970)

-

(15,970)

Interest and other investment income, net

12,885

2,796

10,089

Income from deferred compensation plan assets

6,748

-

6,748

Interest and debt expense

(165,492)

(98,475)

(67,017)

Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV

2,571,099

2,571,099

-

Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets

332,007

-

332,007

Income before income taxes

2,866,471

2,616,812

249,659

Income tax expense

(56,657)

(2,712)

(53,945)

Income from continuing operations

2,809,814

2,614,100

195,714

Loss from discontinued operations

(77)

-

(77)

Net income

2,809,737

2,614,100

195,637

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

(28,271)

(16,142)

(12,129)

Net income attributable to Vornado Realty L.P.

2,781,466

$

2,597,958

$

183,508

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership

(174,635)

Preferred unit distributions

(25,148)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

2,581,683

For the six months ended June 30, 2018:

Net income (loss) attributable to Vornado Realty L.P.

$

140,069

$

200,547

$

(60,478)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

93,693

_________________

  1. "Property rentals" and "tenant expense reimbursements" representnon-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled above to "rental revenues" the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
    • 11 -

NET OPERATING INCOME AT SHARE BY SEGMENT (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Total

New York(1)

Other

Total revenues

$

463,103

$

376,381

$

86,722

Operating expenses

220,752

187,819

32,933

NOI - consolidated

242,351

188,562

53,789

Deduct: NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

(16,416)

(10,030)

(6,386)

Add: NOI from partially owned entities

82,974

79,170

3,804

NOI at share

308,909

257,702

51,207

Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other

9,748

8,437

1,311

NOI at share - cash basis

$

318,657

$

266,139

$

52,518

________________________________________

  1. Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Total

New York

Other

Total revenues

$

541,818

$

458,552

$

83,266

Operating expenses

235,981

200,903

35,078

NOI - consolidated

305,837

257,649

48,188

Deduct: NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

(17,160)

(11,560)

(5,600)

Add: NOI from partially owned entities

65,752

49,778

15,974

NOI at share

354,429

295,867

58,562

Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other

(12,481)

(12,713)

232

NOI at share - cash basis

$

341,948

$

283,154

$

58,794

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Total

New York

Other

Total revenues

$

534,668

$

443,285

$

91,383

Operating expenses

246,895

198,095

48,800

NOI - consolidated

287,773

245,190

42,583

Deduct: NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

(17,403)

(11,407)

(5,996)

Add: NOI from partially owned entities

67,402

49,575

17,827

NOI at share

337,772

283,358

54,414

Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other

(5,181)

(6,618)

1,437

NOI at share - cash basis

$

332,591

$

276,740

$

55,851

________________________________________

See Appendixpage vii for details of NOI at share components.

- 12 -

NET OPERATING INCOME AT SHARE BY SEGMENT (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Total

New York(1)

Other

Total revenues

$

997,771

$

819,666

$

178,105

Operating expenses

467,647

385,914

81,733

NOI - consolidated

530,124

433,752

96,372

Deduct: NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

(33,819)

(21,437)

(12,382)

Add: NOI from partially owned entities

150,376

128,745

21,631

NOI at share

646,681

541,060

105,621

Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other

4,567

1,819

2,748

NOI at share - cash basis

$

651,248

$

542,879

$

108,369

________________________________________

  1. Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Total

New York

Other

Total revenues

$

1,078,255

$

907,036

$

171,219

Operating expenses

473,583

398,819

74,764

NOI - consolidated

604,672

508,217

96,455

Deduct: NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

(34,472)

(23,305)

(11,167)

Add: NOI from partially owned entities

133,265

99,551

33,714

NOI at share

703,465

584,463

119,002

Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other

(30,429)

(30,036)

(393)

NOI at share - cash basis

$

673,036

$

554,427

$

118,609

________________________________________

See Appendixpage vii for details of NOI at share components.

- 13 -

NET OPERATING INCOME AT SHARE BY SUBSEGMENT (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

NOI at share:

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

New York:

Office(1)

$

179,592

$

184,867

$

183,540

$

363,132

$

372,023

Retail(1)

57,063

87,109

88,267

145,330

175,018

Residential

5,908

6,338

6,045

11,953

12,479

Alexander's Inc ("Alexander's")

11,108

11,909

11,322

22,430

23,484

Hotel Pennsylvania

4,031

5,644

(5,816)

(1,785)

1,459

Total New York

257,702

295,867

283,358

541,060

584,463

Other:

theMART

30,974

27,816

23,523

54,497

54,691

555 California Street

15,358

13,660

14,501

29,859

27,171

Other investments

4,875

17,086

16,390

21,265

37,140

Total Other

51,207

58,562

54,414

105,621

119,002

NOI at share

$

308,909

$

354,429

$

337,772

$

646,681

$

703,465

________________________________________

  1. Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019.

NOI at share - cash basis:

New York:

Office(1)

$

178,806

$

180,710

$

184,370

$

363,176

$

358,909

Retail(1)

66,726

79,139

80,936

147,662

158,728

Residential

5,303

5,463

5,771

11,074

11,062

Alexander's

11,322

12,098

11,527

22,849

24,137

Hotel Pennsylvania

3,982

5,744

(5,864)

(1,882)

1,591

Total New York

266,139

283,154

276,740

542,879

554,427

Other:

theMART

31,984

27,999

24,912

56,896

55,078

555 California Street

15,595

13,808

14,745

30,340

26,634

Other investments

4,939

16,987

16,194

21,133

36,897

Total Other

52,518

58,794

55,851

108,369

118,609

NOI at share - cash basis

$

318,657

$

341,948

$

332,591

$

651,248

$

673,036

________________________________________

  1. Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019.

- 14 -

SAME STORE NOI AT SHARE AND NOI AT SHARE - CASH BASIS (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)

Total

New York(2)

theMART

555 California

Street

Same store NOI at share % increase (decrease)(1):

Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018

1.2%

(0.7)%

12.1%

13.0%

Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018

0.5%

(0.4)%

4.7%

10.2%

Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019

7.2%

4.1 %

42.3%

6.4%

Same store NOI at share - cash basis % increase(1):

Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018

4.3%

2.5 %

15.5%

12.9%

Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018

3.7%

2.6 %

8.9%

13.9%

Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019

8.3%

5.5 %

38.1%

5.8%

____________________

(1)See pages viii through xiii in the Appendixfor same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis reconciliations.

Increase

(2)Excluding Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share % increase:

Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018

0.0%

Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018

0.3%

Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019

0.0%

Excluding Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share - cash basis % increase:

Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018

3.3%

Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018

3.3%

Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019

1.2%

NOI AT SHARE BY REGION (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Region:

New York City metropolitan area

85%

88%

86%

88%

Chicago, IL

10%

8%

9%

8%

San Francisco, CA

5%

4%

5%

4%

100%

100%

100%

100%

- 15 -

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

As of

Increase

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(Decrease)

ASSETS

Real estate, at cost:

Land

$

2,609,869

$

3,306,280

$

(696,411)

Buildings and improvements

7,813,812

10,110,992

(2,297,180)

Development costs and construction in progress

1,835,054

2,266,491

(431,437)

Moynihan Train Hall development expenditures

665,226

445,693

219,533

Leasehold improvements and equipment

118,428

108,427

10,001

Total

13,042,389

16,237,883

(3,195,494)

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(2,894,202)

(3,180,175)

285,973

Real estate, net

10,148,187

13,057,708

(2,909,521)

Right-of-use assets

380,214

-

380,214

Cash and cash equivalents

922,604

570,916

351,688

Restricted cash

154,306

145,989

8,317

Marketable securities

41,081

152,198

(111,117)

Tenant and other receivables

85,153

73,322

11,831

Investments in partially owned entities

4,025,534

858,113

3,167,421

Real estate fund investments

306,596

318,758

(12,162)

220 Central Park South condominium units ready for sale

328,786

99,627

229,159

Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents

749,198

935,131

(185,933)

Deferred leasing costs, net

357,511

400,313

(42,802)

Identified intangible assets, net

32,478

136,781

(104,303)

Other assets

382,209

431,938

(49,729)

Total Assets

$

17,913,857

$

17,180,794

$

733,063

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY

Liabilities:

Mortgages payable, net

$

6,256,808

$

8,167,798

$

(1,910,990)

Senior unsecured notes, net

445,465

844,002

(398,537)

Unsecured term loan, net

745,331

744,821

510

Unsecured revolving credit facilities

80,000

80,000

-

Lease liabilities

483,011

-

483,011

Moynihan Train Hall obligation

665,226

445,693

219,533

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

392,581

430,976

(38,395)

Deferred revenue

66,835

167,730

(100,895)

Deferred compensation plan

99,879

96,523

3,356

Other liabilities

320,515

311,806

8,709

Total liabilities

9,555,651

11,289,349

(1,733,698)

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

862,062

783,562

78,500

Shareholders' equity

6,860,554

4,465,231

2,395,323

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

635,590

642,652

(7,062)

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$

17,913,857

$

17,180,794

$

733,063

- 16 -

LEASING ACTIVITY (unaudited)

(Square feet in thousands)

The leasing activity and related statistics in the table below are based on leases signed during the period and are not intended to coincide with the commencement of rental revenue in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Second generation relet space represents square footage that has not been vacant for more than nine months and tenant improvements and leasing commissions are based on our share of square feet leased during the period.

New York

Office

Retail

theMART

555 California Street

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Total square feet leased

221

70

30

30

Our share of square feet leased:

155

67

30

21

Initial rent(1)

$

83.54

$

162.44

$

63.83

$

86.00

Weighted average lease term (years)

7.2

19.6

4.1

5.1

Second generation relet space:

Square feet

80

64

30

21

GAAP basis:

Straight-line rent(2)

$

73.75

$

173.54

$

65.58

$

87.22

Prior straight-line rent

$

69.67

$

120.22

$

57.09

$

65.98

Percentage increase

5.9%

44.4%

14.9%

32.2%

Cash basis (non-GAAP):

Initial rent(1)

$

76.02

$

152.10

$

63.83

$

86.00

Prior escalated rent

$

73.57

$

128.16

$

60.22

$

76.23

Percentage increase

3.3%

18.7%

6.0%

12.8%

Tenant improvements and leasing commissions:

Per square foot

$

70.76

$

73.23

$

6.23

$

31.28

Per square foot per annum

$

9.83

$

3.74

$

1.52

$

6.13

Percentage of initial rent

11.8%

2.3%

2.4%

7.1%

____________________

See notes on following page.

- 17 -

LEASING ACTIVITY (unaudited)

(Square feet in thousands)

The leasing activity and related statistics in the table below are based on leases signed during the period and are not intended to coincide with the commencement of rental revenue in accordance with GAAP. Second generation relet space represents square footage that has not been vacant for more than nine months and tenant improvements and leasing commissions are based on our share of square feet leased during the period.

New York

Office

Retail

theMART

555 California Street

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Total square feet leased

617

118

189

92

Our share of square feet leased:

505

110

189

64

Initial rent(1)

$

78.25

$

143.18

$

49.41

$

82.69

Weighted average lease term (years)

8.4

13.2

6.5

5.1

Second generation relet space:

Square feet

391

102

187

64

GAAP basis:

Straight-line rent(2)

$

73.37

$

152.41

$

48.62

$

85.29

Prior straight-line rent

$

72.04

$

118.08

$

43.39

$

55.25

Percentage increase

1.8%

29.1%

12.1%

54.4%

Cash basis (non-GAAP):

Initial rent(1)

$

74.76

$

138.37

$

49.36

$

82.69

Prior escalated rent

$

73.22

$

127.39

$

46.48

$

64.66

Percentage increase

2.1%

8.6%

6.2%

27.9%

Tenant improvements and leasing commissions:

Per square foot

$

82.04

$

52.40

$

30.58

$

43.22

Per square foot per annum

$

9.77

$

3.97

$

4.70

$

8.47

Percentage of initial rent

12.5%

2.8%

9.5%

10.2%

____________________

  1. Represents the cash basis weighted average starting rent per square foot, which is generally indicative of market rents. Most leases include free rent and periodicstep-ups in rent which are not included in the initial cash basis rent per square foot but are included in the GAAP basis straight-line rent per square foot.
  2. Represents the GAAP basis weighted average rent per square foot that is recognized over the term of the respective leases and includes the effect of free rent and periodicstep-ups in rent.

- 18 -

LEASE EXPIRATIONS (unaudited)

NEW YORK SEGMENT

Our Share of

Weighted Average Annual

Percentage of

Square Feet

Rent of Expiring Leases

Period of Lease

of Expiring

Annualized

Total

Per Sq. Ft.

Expiration

Leases(1)

Escalated Rent

Office:

Month to Month

17,000

$

1,001,000

$

58.88

0.1%

Third Quarter 2019

30,000

1,896,000

63.20

0.2%

Fourth Quarter 2019

102,000

7,500,000

73.53

0.7%

Total 2019

132,000

9,396,000

71.18

0.9%

First Quarter 2020

531,000

33,646,000

63.36

2.9%

Second Quarter 2020

258,000

18,639,000

72.24

1.6%

Remaining 2020

335,000

26,174,000

78.13

2.3%

2021

1,211,000

96,225,000

79.46

8.3%

2022

698,000

46,704,000

66.91

4.0%

2023

1,960,000

163,354,000

83.34

14.2%

2024

1,412,000

115,525,000

81.82

10.0%

2025

818,000

62,012,000

75.81

5.4%

2026

1,184,000

90,094,000

76.09

7.8%

2027

1,073,000

78,101,000

72.79

6.8%

2028

967,000

68,529,000

70.87

5.9%

2029

685,000

54,978,000

80.26

4.8%

Thereafter

4,332,000

288,940,000

66.70

25.0%

Retail:

Month to Month

58,000

$

8,410,000

$

145.00

2.5%

Third Quarter 2019

13,000

5,709,000

439.15

1.8%

Fourth Quarter 2019

45,000

9,086,000

201.91

2.7%

Total 2019

58,000

14,795,000

255.09

4.5%

First Quarter 2020

17,000

4,613,000

271.35

1.4%

Second Quarter 2020

56,000

9,373,000

167.38

2.8%

Remaining 2020

17,000

2,897,000

170.41

0.9%

2021

88,000

10,617,000

120.65

3.2%

2022

29,000

7,073,000

243.90

2.1%

2023

91,000

32,411,000

356.16

9.7%

2024

230,000

52,220,000

227.04

15.7%

2025

41,000

14,044,000

342.54

4.2%

2026

78,000

27,406,000

351.36

8.2%

2027

24,000

17,993,000

749.71

5.4%

2028

36,000

13,909,000

386.36

4.2%

2029

203,000

38,759,000

190.93

11.6%

Thereafter

583,000

78,576,000

134.78

23.6%

____________________

  1. Excludes storage, vacancy and other.

- 19 -

LEASE EXPIRATIONS (unaudited) theMART

Our Share of

Weighted Average Annual

Percentage of

Square Feet

Rent of Expiring Leases

Period of Lease

of Expiring

Annualized

Total

Per Sq. Ft.

Expiration

Leases(1)

Escalated Rent

Office / Showroom / Retail:

Month to Month

-

$

-

$

-

0.0%

Third Quarter 2019

18,000

917,000

50.94

0.5%

Fourth Quarter 2019

43,000

2,401,000

55.84

1.4%

Total 2019

61,000

3,318,000

54.39

1.9%

First Quarter 2020

139,000

6,369,000

45.82

3.8%

Second Quarter 2020

31,000

1,532,000

49.42

0.9%

Remaining 2020

124,000

6,364,000

51.32

3.8%

2021

322,000

15,732,000

48.86

9.4%

2022

606,000

29,329,000

48.40

17.6%

2023

302,000

15,522,000

51.40

9.3%

2024

307,000

15,072,000

49.09

9.1%

2025

310,000

16,394,000

52.88

9.8%

2026

265,000

12,920,000

48.75

7.8%

2027

108,000

5,480,000

50.74

3.3%

2028

642,000

28,281,000

44.05

17.0%

2029

61,000

2,829,000

46.38

1.7%

Thereafter

168,000

7,737,000

46.05

4.6%

____________________

  1. Excludes storage, vacancy and other.

- 20 -

LEASE EXPIRATIONS (unaudited)

555 California Street

Our Share of

Weighted Average Annual

Percentage of

Square Feet

Rent of Expiring Leases

Period of Lease

of Expiring

Annualized

Total

Per Sq. Ft.

Expiration

Leases(1)

Escalated Rent

Office / Retail:

Month to Month

-

$

-

$

-

0.0%

Third Quarter 2019

3,000

257,000

85.67

0.3%

Fourth Quarter 2019

-

-

-

0.0%

Total 2019

3,000

257,000

85.67

0.3%

First Quarter 2020

-

-

-

0.0%

Second Quarter 2020

9,000

897,000

99.67

0.9%

Remaining 2020

51,000

3,221,000

63.16

3.3%

2021

76,000

5,565,000

73.22

5.7%

2022

36,000

2,923,000

81.19

3.0%

2023

133,000

9,801,000

73.69

10.0%

2024

61,000

5,583,000

91.52

5.7%

2025

405,000

30,464,000

75.22

31.2%

2026

140,000

10,876,000

77.69

11.1%

2027

69,000

5,993,000

86.86

6.1%

2028

20,000

1,491,000

74.55

1.5%

2029

74,000

6,799,000

91.88

7.0%

Thereafter

165,000

13,829,000

83.81

14.2%

____________________

  1. Excludes storage, vacancy and other.

- 21 -

TRAILING TWELVE MONTH PRO-FORMA CASH NET OPERATING INCOME AT SHARE (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019

Adjustment for

For the Trailing

Twelve Months Ended

Transfer of 45.4%

March 31, 2019

Interest in Fifth

NOI at Share -

Avenue and Times

Adjustments

Pro Forma NOI at Share -

Pro Forma NOI at Share -

Cash Basis

Square JV(1)

Cash Basis

Cash Basis

Office:

New York

$

730,375

$

(19,067)

$

(38,632)

(2)

$

672,676

$

705,862

theMART

95,888

-

8,997

(3)

104,885

104,021

555 California Street

57,194

-

-

57,194

55,407

Total Office

883,457

(19,067)

(29,635)

834,755

865,290

New York - Retail

313,153

(68,148)

(10,738)

(4)

234,267

325,566

New York - Residential

22,088

-

-

22,088

22,248

$

1,218,698

$

(87,215)

$

(40,373)

$

1,091,110

$

1,213,104

____________________________

  1. Adjusts July 1, 2018 through April 18, 2019 to reflect new ownership interests in the properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV.
  2. Adjustment to deduct $27,052 of BMS NOI for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and $11,580 of 330 Madison Avenue NOI (sold in July 2019).
  3. Adjustment to offset the accrual in Q4 2018 for the annual real estate tax increase which is billed to tenants throughout 2019.
  4. Adjustment for Topshop at 608 Fifth Avenue.

- 22 -

CAPITAL STRUCTURE (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)

As of

June 30, 2019

Debt (contractual balances) (non-GAAP):

Consolidated debt (1):

Mortgages payable

$

6,291,645

Senior unsecured notes

450,000

$750 Million unsecured term loan

750,000

$2.75 Billion unsecured revolving credit facilities

80,000

7,571,645

Pro rata share of debt of non-consolidated entities(2)(3)

2,928,286

Less: Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt

(480,640)

(primarily 1290 Avenue of the Americas and 555 California Street)

10,019,291

(A)

Shares/Units

Liquidation

Preference

Perpetual Preferred:

5.00% preferred unit (D-16) (1 unit @ $1,000,000 per unit)

1,000

3.25% preferred units (D-17) (141,400 units @ $25 per unit)

3,535

5.70% Series K preferred shares

12,000

$

25.00

300,000

5.40% Series L preferred shares

12,000

25.00

300,000

5.25% Series M preferred shares

12,780

25.00

319,500

924,035

(B)

Converted

June 30, 2019

Common Share

Shares

Price

Equity:

Common shares

190,813

$

64.10

12,231,113

Class A units

12,208

64.10

782,533

Convertible share equivalents:

Equity awards - unit equivalents

1,169

64.10

74,933

D-13 preferred units

728

64.10

46,665

G1-G4 units

59

64.10

3,782

Series A preferred shares

34

64.10

2,179

13,141,205

(C)

Total Market Capitalization

(A+B+C)

$

24,084,531

____________________

  1. See reconciliation of consolidated debt, net (GAAP) to contractual debt(non-GAAP) on page xiv in the Appendix.
  2. As a result of the bankruptcy plan of reorganization for Toys "R" Us, Inc. ("Toys") being declared effective and our stock in Toys being canceled, we no longer hold an investment in Toys. Accordingly, no Toys debt is included in our pro rata share of debt ofnon-consolidated entities.
  3. Our pro rata share of debt ofnon-consolidated entities is net of our $63,409 share of Alexander's participation in its Rego Park II shopping center mortgage loan which is considered partially extinguished as the participation interest is a reacquisition of debt.
    • 23 -

COMMON SHARES DATA (NYSE: VNO) (unaudited)

Vornado Realty Trust common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol VNO. Below is a summary of performance and dividends for VNO common shares (based on NYSE prices):

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

2019

2019

2018

2018

High price

$

70.45

$

70.54

$

73.06

$

77.59

Low price

$

62.87

$

59.95

$

59.48

$

69.50

Closing price - end of quarter

$

64.10

$

67.44

$

62.03

$

73.00

Annualized dividend per share

$

2.64

$

2.64

$

2.52

$

2.52

Annualized dividend yield - on closing price

4.1%

3.9%

4.1%

3.5%

Outstanding shares, Class A units and convertible preferred units as converted (in thousands)

205,011

204,336

203,930

203,604

Closing market value of outstanding shares, Class A units and convertible preferred units as

$

13.1 Billion

$

13.8 Billion

$

12.6 Billion

$

14.9 Billion

converted

- 24 -

DEBT ANALYSIS (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

As of June 30, 2019

Total

Variable

Fixed

Weighted

Weighted

Weighted

(Contractual debt balances) (non-GAAP)

Amount

Average

Amount

Average

Amount

Average

Interest Rate

Interest Rate

Interest Rate

Consolidated debt(1)

$

7,571,645

3.68%

$

1,763,182

4.06%

$

5,808,463

3.57%

Pro rata share of debt of non-consolidated entities(2)(3)

2,928,286

4.03%

1,475,815

4.04%

1,452,471

4.02%

Total

10,499,931

3.78%

3,238,997

4.05%

7,260,934

3.66%

Less: Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt (primarily 1290 Avenue of the

(480,640)

(29,301)

(451,339)

Americas and 555 California Street)

Company's pro rata share of total debt

$

10,019,291

3.77%

$

3,209,696

4.04%

$

6,809,595

3.64%

Debt Covenant Ratios:(4)

Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025

Unsecured Revolving Credit Facilities

and Unsecured Term Loan

Required

Actual

Required

Actual

Total outstanding debt/total assets(5)

Less than 65%

41%

Less than 60%

33%

Secured debt/total assets

Less than 50%

31%

Less than 50%

27%

Interest coverage ratio (annualized combined EBITDA to annualized interest expense)

Greater than 1.50

2.49

N/A

Fixed charge coverage

N/A

Greater than 1.40

2.54

Unencumbered assets/unsecured debt

Greater than 150%

478%

N/A

Unsecured debt/cap value of unencumbered assets

N/A

Less than 60%

11%

Unencumbered coverage ratio

N/A

Greater than 1.50

7.83

Unencumbered EBITDA(non-GAAP):(5)

Q2 2019

Annualized

New York

$

287,516

Other

24,432

Total

$

311,948

____________________

  1. See reconciliation of consolidated debt, net (GAAP) to contractual debt(non-GAAP) on page xiv in the Appendix.
  2. As a result of the bankruptcy plan of reorganization for Toys "R" Us, Inc. ("Toys") being declared effective and our stock in Toys being canceled, we no longer hold an investment in Toys. Accordingly, no Toys debt is included in our pro rata share of debt ofnon-consolidated entities.
  3. Our pro rata share of debt ofnon-consolidated entities is net of our $63,409 share of Alexander's participation in its Rego Park II shopping center mortgage loan which is considered partially extinguished as the participation interest is a reacquisition of debt.
  4. Our debt covenant ratios are computed in accordance with the terms of our senior unsecured notes, unsecured revolving credit facilities, and unsecured term loan, as applicable. The methodology used for these computations may differ significantly from similarly titled ratios of other companies. For additional information regarding the methodology used to compute these ratios, please see our filings with the SEC of our revolving credit facilities, senior debt indentures and applicable prospectuses and prospectus supplements.
  5. Total assets include EBITDA (as defined) capped at 7.0% under the senior unsecured notes due 2025 and 6.0% under the unsecured revolving credit facilities and unsecured term loan.

- 25 -

DEBT MATURITIES (CONTRACTUAL BALANCES) (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Maturity

Spread

Interest

Property

Date

(1)

over

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Thereafter

Total

LIBOR

Rate

220 Central Park South

09/20

L+200

4.40%

$

-

$

48,883

(2)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

48,883

PENN11

12/20

3.95%

-

450,000

-

-

-

-

450,000

Borgata Land

02/21

5.14%

-

-

53,999

-

-

-

53,999

770 Broadway

03/21

2.56%

(3)

-

-

700,000

-

-

-

700,000

909 Third Avenue

05/21

3.91%

-

-

350,000

-

-

-

350,000

606 Broadway

05/21

L+300

5.41%

-

-

58,603

-

-

-

58,603

555 California Street

09/21

5.10%

-

-

554,464

-

-

-

554,464

theMART

09/21

2.70%

-

-

675,000

-

-

-

675,000

PENN2

12/21

L+165

4.09%

-

-

575,000

-

-

-

575,000

1290 Avenue of the Americas

11/22

3.34%

-

-

-

950,000

-

-

950,000

$1.25 Billion unsecured revolving credit facility

01/23

L+100

3.40%

-

-

-

-

80,000

-

80,000

Unsecured Term Loan

02/24

3.87%

(4)

-

-

-

-

-

750,000

750,000

435 Seventh Avenue - retail

02/24

L+130

3.73%

-

-

-

-

-

95,696

95,696

$1.5 Billion unsecured revolving credit facility

03/24

L+90

-%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

150 West 34th Street

05/24

L+188

4.30%

-

-

-

-

-

205,000

205,000

33-00 Northern Boulevard

01/25

4.14%

(5)

-

-

-

-

-

100,000

100,000

Senior unsecured notes due 2025

01/25

3.50%

-

-

-

-

-

450,000

450,000

4 Union Square South - retail

08/25

L+140

3.84%

-

-

-

-

-

120,000

120,000

888 Seventh Avenue

12/25

3.25%

(6)

-

-

-

-

-

375,000

375,000

100 West 33rd Street - office and retail

04/26

L+155

3.98%

-

-

-

-

-

580,000

580,000

350 Park Avenue

01/27

3.92%

-

-

-

-

-

400,000

400,000

$

-

$

498,883

$2,967,066

$

950,000

$

80,000

$3,075,696

$7,571,645

Weighted average rate

-%

4.00%

3.62%

3.34%

3.40%

3.80%

3.68%

Fixed rate debt

$

-

$

450,000

$2,333,463

$

950,000

$

-

$2,075,000

$5,808,463

Fixed weighted average rate expiring

-%

3.95%

3.47%

3.34%

-%

3.70%

3.57%

Floating rate debt

$

-

$

48,883

$

633,603

$

-

$

80,000

$1,000,696

$1,763,182

Floating weighted average rate expiring

-%

4.40%

4.21%

-%

3.40%

4.00%

4.06%

____________________

  1. Represents the extended maturity for certain loans in which we have the unilateral right to extend.
  2. Repaid on July 16, 2019.
  3. Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, the loan bears interest at 2.56% through September 2020. The rate was swapped from LIBOR plus 1.75% (4.17% as of June 30, 2019).
  4. Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, the loan bears interest at 3.87% through October 2023. The rate was swapped from LIBOR plus 1.00% (3.40% as of June 30, 2019).
  5. Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, the loan bears interest at 4.14% through January 2025. The rate was swapped from LIBOR plus 1.80% (4.22% as of June 30, 2019).
  6. Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, the loan bears interest at 3.25% through December 2020. The rate was swapped from LIBOR plus 1.70% (4.11% as of June 30, 2019).

- 26 -

UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Asset

Percentage

Company's

Company's

100% of

Maturity

Spread

Interest

Joint Venture Name

Ownership at

Carrying

Pro rata

Joint Venture

over

Category

June 30, 2019

Amount

Share of Debt(1)

Debt(1)

Date(2)

LIBOR

Rate

Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV

Retail/Office

51.5%

$

3,306,389

$

461,461

$

950,000

Various

Various

Various

Alexander's(3)

Office/Retail

32.4%

103,005

315,847

974,836

Various

Various

Various

Partially owned office buildings/land:

One Park Avenue

Office/Retail

55.0%

136,351

165,000

300,000

03/21

L+175

4.17%

650 Madison Avenue

Office/Retail

20.1%

104,947

161,024

800,000

10/20

N/A

4.39%

280 Park Avenue

Office/Retail

50.0%

104,140

600,000

1,200,000

09/24

L+173

4.14%

512 West 22nd Street

Office

55.0%

60,078

58,533

106,425

06/24

L+200

4.40%

West 57th Street properties

Office/Retail/Land

50.0%

43,434

10,000

20,000

12/22

L+160

4.04%

825 Seventh Avenue

Office/Retail

50.0%

9,826

10,250

20,500

09/19

L+140

3.81%

61 Ninth Avenue

Office/Retail

45.1%

6,389

75,543

167,500

01/26

L+135

3.77%

Other

Office/Retail

Various

4,099

17,465

50,150

Various

Various

Various

Other equity method investments:

Independence Plaza

Residential/Retail

50.1%

66,113

338,175

675,000

07/25

N/A

4.25%

Rosslyn Plaza

Office/Residential

43.7% to 50.4%

31,662

19,842

39,360

06/22

L+195

4.35%

Other

Various

Various

49,101

99,271

643,499

Various

Various

Various

$

4,025,534

$

2,332,411

$

5,947,270

330 Madison Avenue

(4)

Office/Retail

25.0%

$

(60,097) (5)

$

125,000

$

500,000

08/24

N/A

3.43%

7 West 34th Street

Office/Retail

53.0%

(53,143) (5)

159,000

300,000

06/26

N/A

3.65%

85 Tenth Avenue

Office/Retail

49.9%

(5,098) (5)

311,875

625,000

12/26

N/A

4.55%

$

(118,338)

$

595,875

$

1,425,000

____________________

  1. Represents the contractual debt obligations. All amounts arenon-recourse to us except the $300,000 mortgage loan on 7 West 34th Street and $500,000 mortgage loan on 640 Fifth Avenue, included in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV.
  2. Represents the extended maturity for certain loans in which we have the unilateral right to extend.
  3. Our pro rata share of debt ofnon-consolidated entities is net of our $63,409 share of Alexander's participation in its Rego Park II shopping center mortgage loan which is considered partially extinguished as the participation interest is a reacquisition of debt.
  4. Sold on July 11, 2019.
  5. Our negative basis results from distributions in excess of our investment.

- 27 -

UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Our Share of Net Income (Loss) for the Three

Our Share of NOI

Percentage

(non-GAAP) for the

Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

Ownership at

June 30, 2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Joint Venture Name

New York:

Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV(1):

Equity in net income

51.5%

$

11,217

$

-

$

31,186

$

-

Return on preferred equity, net of our share of the expense

8,586

-

-

-

19,803

-

31,186

-

280 Park Avenue

50.0%

(4,647) (2)

(1,485)

7,542

(2)

9,838

Alexander's

32.4%

3,597

6,146

11,108

11,909

One Park Avenue

55.0%

1,490

1,740

5,203

4,368

7 West 34th Street

53.0%

771

859

3,281

3,266

650 Madison Avenue

20.1%

(747)

(561)

2,952

3,026

85 Tenth Avenue

49.9%

742

(190)

4,821

4,830

330 Madison Avenue(3)

25.0%

707

715

2,762

2,795

Independence Plaza

50.1%

(342)

1,024

6,818

6,967

West 57th Street properties

50.0%

(92)

(86)

252

229

825 Seventh Avenue

50.0%

21

670

12

839

Other, net

Various

(182)

(601)

3,233

1,711

21,121

8,231

79,170

49,778

Other:

Alexander's corporate fee income

32.4%

1,122

1,021

540

547

UE(4)

N/A

-

1,112

-

2,893

Rosslyn Plaza

43.7% to 50.4%

268

286

1,449

1,301

PREIT(5)

N/A

-

(1,068)

-

4,509

666 Fifth Avenue Office Condominium(6)

N/A

-

(1,269)

-

5,135

Other, net

Various

362

444

1,815

1,589

1,752

526

3,804

15,974

Total

$

22,873

$

8,757

$

82,974

$

65,752

____________________

  1. Completed on April 18, 2019.
  2. Includes a $1,079 reduction in income from thenon-cashwrite-off of straight-line rent receivable (The Four Seasons Restaurant).
  3. Sold on July 11, 2019.
  4. Sold on March 4, 2019.
  5. On March 12, 2019, we converted all of our PREIT operating partnership units into common shares and began accounting for our investment as a marketable security.
  6. Sold on August 3, 2018.
    • 28 -

UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Our Share of Net Income (Loss) for the Six Months

Our Share of NOI

Percentage

(non-GAAP) for the

Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Ownership at

Joint Venture Name

June 30, 2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

New York:

Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV(1):

Equity in net income

51.5%

$

11,217

$

-

$

31,186

$

-

Return on preferred equity, net of our share of the expense

8,586

-

-

-

19,803

-

31,186

-

Alexander's

32.4%

9,314

2,937

(2)

22,430

23,484

280 Park Avenue

50.0%

(6,485) (3)

(1,749)

17,090

(3)

19,328

One Park Avenue

55.0%

3,147

(3,158) (4)

10,496

10,302

650 Madison Avenue

20.1%

(1,901)

(1,624)

5,410

5,531

7 West 34th Street

53.0%

1,798

1,888

6,807

6,703

330 Madison Avenue(5)

25.0%

1,288

1,429

5,401

5,572

85 Tenth Avenue

49.9%

563

(743)

9,968

9,434

Independence Plaza

50.1%

(228)

2,508

13,717

14,016

West 57th Street properties

50.0%

(192)

(167)

510

427

825 Seventh Avenue

50.0%

47

1,362

12

1,685

Other, net

Various

(628)

(1,390)

5,718

3,069

26,526

1,293

128,745

99,551

Other:

666 Fifth Avenue Office Condominium (6)

N/A

-

(4,761)

-

10,408

Alexander's corporate fee income

32.4%

2,179

2,229

1,016

1,755

UE(7)

N/A

773

471

4,902

5,765

Rosslyn Plaza

43.7% to 50.4%

402

2

2,785

2,334

PREIT(8)

N/A

51

(1,497)

9,824

10,230

Other, net

Various

262

1,116

3,104

3,222

3,667

(2,440)

21,631

33,714

Total

$

30,193

$

(1,147)

$

150,376

$

133,265

____________________

  1. Completed on April 18, 2019.
  2. Includes our $7,708 share of Alexander's disputed transfer tax related to the November 2012 sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center based on the precedent established by the New York City Tax Appeals Tribunal (the "Tax Tribunal") decision regarding One Park Avenue. See note below.
  3. Includes a $1,079 reduction in income from thenon-cashwrite-off of straight-line rent receivable (The Four Seasons Restaurant).
  4. Includes our $4,978 share of disputed transfer tax recorded in the first quarter of 2018 related to the March 2011 acquisition of One Park Avenue as a result of the Tax Tribunal's decision. We appealed the Tax Tribunal's decision to the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Department ("Appellate Division"). Our appeal was heard on April 2, 2019, and on April 25, 2019 the Appellate Division entered a unanimous decision and order that confirmed the decision of the Tax Tribunal and dismissed our appeal. On June 20, 2019, we filed a motion to reargue the Appellate Division's decision with the appellate court.
  5. Sold on July 11, 2019.
  6. Sold on August 3, 2018.
  7. Sold on March 4, 2019.
  8. On March 12, 2019, we converted all of our PREIT operating partnership units into common shares and began accounting for our investment as a marketable security.
    • 29 -

PENN DISTRICT

ACTIVE DEVELOPMENT/REDEVELOPMENT SUMMARY - AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except square feet)

Property

Incremental

Amount

Remainder to

Stabilization

Projected

Active Penn District Projects

Segment

Rentable

Incremental

Sq. Ft.

Budget(1)

Expended

be Expended

Year

Cash Yield

Farley (95% interest)

New York

845,000

1,030,000

(2)

438,581

591,419

2022

7.4%

PENN2 - as expanded

New York

1,795,000

750,000

26,713

723,287

2024

8.4%

PENN1(3)

New York

2,543,000

325,000

48,832

276,168

N/A

13.5%(3)(4)

Districtwide Improvements

New York

N/A

100,000

-

100,000

N/A

N/A

Total Active Penn District Projects

2,205,000

514,126

1,690,874

(5)

8.3%

___________________

  1. Excluding debt and equity carry.
  2. Net of anticipated historic tax credits.
  3. Property is ground leased through 2098, as fully extended. Fair market value resets occur in 2023, 2048 and 2073. The 13.5% projected return is before the ground rent reset in 2023, which may be material.
  4. Achieved as existing leases roll; average remaining lease term 5.4 years.
  5. Expected to be funded from our balance sheet, principally from 220 CPS net sales proceeds.

There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget. In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in leasing the properties on the expected schedule or at the assumed rental rates.

- 30 -

OTHER DEVELOPMENT/REDEVELOPMENT SUMMARY - AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except square feet)

Property

Incremental

Amount

Remainder to

Stabilization

Other Active Projects

Segment

Rentable

Sq. Ft.

Budget

Expended

be Expended

Year

220

CPS - residential condominiums

Other

397,000

1,400,000

1,293,632

(1)

106,368

N/A

345

Montgomery Street (555 California Street) (70% interest)

Other

78,000

32,000

21,865

10,135

2020

825

Seventh Avenue - office (50% interest)

New York

165,000

15,000

9,526

5,474

2021

Total Other Projects

1,447,000

1,325,023

121,977

Property

Future Opportunities

Segment

Zoning

Sq. Ft.

Penn District - multiple opportunities - office/residential/retail

New York

Hotel Pennsylvania

New York

2,052,000

260

Eleventh Avenue - office(2)

New York

280,000

Undeveloped Land

29, 31, 33 West 57th Street (50% interest)

New York

150,000

484, 486 Eighth Avenue and 265, 267 West 34th Street

New York

125,000

527

West Kinzie, Chicago

Other

330,000

Rego Park III (32.4% interest)

New York

Total undeveloped land

605,000

____________________

  1. Excludes land and acquisition costs of 515,426.
  2. The building is subject to a ground lease which expires in 2114.

There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget.

- 31 -

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, TENANT IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASING COMMISSIONS (unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

Amounts paid for capital expenditures:

June 30, 2019

2018

2017

Expenditures to maintain assets

$

53,457

$

92,386

$

111,629

Tenant improvements

36,080

100,191

128,287

Leasing commissions

13,009

33,254

36,447

Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures

102,546

225,831

276,363

Non-recurring capital expenditures

21,505

43,135

35,149

Total capital expenditures and leasing commissions

$

124,051

$

268,966

$

311,512

Six Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

June 30, 2019

2018

2017

Amounts paid for development and redevelopment expenditures:

Farley Office and Retail Building

$

106,980

$

295,827

$

265,791

220

Central Park South

102,926

18,995

-

PENN1

24,584

15,959

15,997

345

Montgomery Street

9,736

8,856

1,462

606

Broadway

7,464

18,187

5,950

1535 Broadway

1,031

8,645

1,982

Other

36,811

51,717

64,670

(1)

$

289,532

$

418,186

$

355,852

____________________

  1. Primarily relates to our former Washington, DC segment which wasspun-off on July 17, 2017.

- 32 -

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, TENANT IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASING COMMISSIONS (unaudited)

NEW YORK SEGMENT

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

Amounts paid for capital expenditures:

June 30, 2019

2018

2017

Expenditures to maintain assets

$

46,850

$

70,954

$

79,567

Tenant improvements

31,068

76,187

83,639

Leasing commissions

12,289

29,435

26,114

Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures

90,207

176,576

189,320

Non-recurring capital expenditures

19,780

31,381

27,762

Total capital expenditures and leasing commissions

$

109,987

$

207,957

$

217,082

Six Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

June 30, 2019

2018

2017

Amounts paid for development and redevelopment expenditures:

Farley Office and Retail Building

$

106,980

$

18,995

$

-

PENN1

24,584

15,959

15,997

606 Broadway

7,464

8,856

1,462

1535 Broadway

1,031

8,645

1,982

Other

32,387

36,660

23,933

$

172,446

$

89,115

$

43,374

- 33 -

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES,TENANT IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASING COMMISSIONS (unaudited) theMART

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

Amounts paid for capital expenditures:

June 30, 2019

2018

2017

Expenditures to maintain assets

$

4,822

$

13,282

$

12,772

Tenant improvements

1,806

15,106

8,730

Leasing commissions

376

459

1,701

Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures

7,004

28,847

23,203

Non-recurring capital expenditures

86

260

-

Total capital expenditures and leasing commissions

$

7,090

$

29,107

$

23,203

Six Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

June 30, 2019

2018

2017

Amounts paid for development and redevelopment expenditures:

Common area enhancements

$

40

$

51

$

5,342

Other

1,191

10,739

799

$

1,231

$

10,790

$

6,141

- 34 -

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, TENANT IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASING COMMISSIONS (unaudited)

555 CALIFORNIA STREET

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

Amounts paid for capital expenditures:

June 30, 2019

2018

2017

Expenditures to maintain assets

$

1,785

$

8,150

$

9,689

Tenant improvements

3,206

8,898

19,327

Leasing commissions

344

3,360

1,330

Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures

5,335

20,408

30,346

Non-recurring capital expenditures

1,639

11,494

7,159

Total capital expenditures and leasing commissions

$

6,974

$

31,902

$

37,505

Six Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

June 30, 2019

2018

2017

Amounts paid for development and redevelopment expenditures:

345 Montgomery Street

$

9,736

$

18,187

$

5,950

Other

3,193

445

6,465

$

12,929

$

18,632

$

12,415

- 35 -

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, TENANT IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASING COMMISSIONS (unaudited)

OTHER

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

June 30, 2019

2018

2017

Amounts paid for development and redevelopment expenditures:

220 CPS

$

102,926

$

295,827

$

265,791

Other

-

3,822

28,131

(1)

$

102,926

$

299,649

$

293,922

____________________

  1. Primarily relates to our former Washington, DC segment which wasspun-off on July 17, 2017.

- 36 -

SQUARE FOOTAGE (unaudited)

(Square feet in thousands)

At Vornado's Share

At

Under

In Service

Total

Office

Retail

Showroom

Other

100%

Development

Segment:

New York:

Office

21,497

17,821

1,337

16,301

-

183

-

Retail

2,791

2,294

190

-

2,104

-

-

Residential - 1,683 units

1,533

800

4

-

-

-

796

Alexander's (32.4% interest), including 312 residential units

2,449

793

63

288

356

-

86

Hotel Pennsylvania

1,400

1,400

-

-

-

-

1,400

29,670

23,108

1,594

16,589

2,460

183

2,282

Other:

theMART

3,693

3,684

-

2,045

106

1,533

-

555 California Street (70% interest)

1,819

1,273

55

1,185

33

-

-

Other

2,831

1,332

140

212

869

-

111

8,343

6,289

195

3,442

1,008

1,533

111

Total square feet at June 30, 2019

38,013

29,397

1,789

20,031

3,468

1,716

2,393

Total square feet at March 31, 2019

38,007

29,812

1,747

20,192

3,768

1,715

2,390

Parking Garages (not included above):

Square Feet

Number of

Number of

Garages

Spaces

New York

1,669

10

4,875

theMART

558

4

1,637

555 California Street

168

1

453

Rosslyn Plaza

411

4

1,094

Total at June 30, 2019

2,806

19

8,059

- 37 -

TOP 30 TENANTS (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except square feet)

Square

Annualized

% of Annualized

Revenues

Revenues

Footage

At Share

At Share

Tenants

At Share(1)

(non-GAAP)(1)

(non-GAAP)(2)

Facebook

757,653

$

77,126

3.4%

IPG and affiliates

967,552

65,232

2.9%

Macy's

646,434

38,404

1.7%

Bloomberg L.P.

303,147

35,898

1.6%

Google/Motorola Mobility (guaranteed by Google)

728,483

35,849

1.6%

AXA Equitable Life Insurance

336,646

33,250

1.5%

Oath (Verizon)

327,138

31,881

1.4%

Ziff Brothers Investments, Inc.

287,030

31,535

1.4%

McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc.

479,557

30,812

1.4%

Swatch Group USA(3)

14,950

29,051

1.3%

Amazon (including its Whole Foods subsidiary)

320,204

28,469

1.3%

AMC Networks, Inc.

404,920

28,207

1.3%

The City of New York

563,545

25,194

1.1%

Neuberger Berman Group LLC

288,325

23,290

1.0%

Forever 21(3)

112,468

22,998

1.0%

Madison Square Garden

342,822

22,940

1.0%

Bank of America

254,033

22,079

1.0%

JCPenney

426,370

21,244

0.9%

New York University

347,948

20,523

0.9%

PwC

241,196

17,731

0.8%

Victoria's Secret (guaranteed by L Brands, Inc.)(3)

33,164

17,399

0.8%

U.S. Government

578,711

14,303

0.6%

Information Builders, Inc.

210,978

13,360

0.6%

Fast Retailing (Uniqlo)(3)

47,181

12,815

0.6%

New York & Company, Inc.

207,269

12,220

0.5%

Cushman & Wakefield

127,314

12,028

0.5%

Kmart Corporation

223,741

11,459

0.5%

Hollister(3)

11,306

10,923

0.5%

Foot Locker

149,987

10,668

0.5%

Forest Laboratories

168,673

10,651

0.5%

34.1%

____________________

  1. Includes leases not yet commenced.
  2. See reconciliation of our annualized revenue at share on page xiv in the Appendix.
  3. Tenant annualized revenues adjusted to reflect the transfer of the 45.4% interest in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV.
    • 38 -

OCCUPANCY (unaudited)

New York

theMART

555 California Street

Occupancy rate at:

June 30, 2019

96.5%

94.8%

99.5%

March 31, 2019

97.0%

94.9%

99.4%

December 31, 2018

97.0%

94.7%

99.4%

June 30, 2018

96.6%

99.3%

97.3%

RESIDENTIAL STATISTICS in service (unaudited)

Vornado's Ownership Interest

Number of Units

Number of Units

Occupancy Rate

Average Monthly

New York:

Rent Per Unit

June 30, 2019

1,995

959

95.9%

$3,837

March 31, 2019

1,995

959

96.7%

$3,821

December 31, 2018

1,999

963

96.6%

$3,803

June 30, 2018

1,994

960

98.3%

$3,789

- 39 -

NEW YORK SEGMENT

PROPERTY TABLE

Weighted

Square Feet

%

%

Average

Total

Under Development

Encumbrances

Property

Annual Rent

In Service

or Not Available

(non-GAAP)

Major Tenants

Ownership

Occupancy

PSF(1)

Property

for Lease

(in thousands)(2)

NEW YORK:

Penn District:

PENN1

(ground leased through 2098)**

Cisco, WSP USA, Symantec Corporation,

-Office

100.0%

92.6%

$

68.66

2,273,000

2,104,000

169,000

United Healthcare Services, Inc., Siemens Mobility

Bank of America, Kmart Corporation,

-Retail

100.0%

95.0%

137.70

270,000

270,000

-

Shake Shack, Starbucks

100.0%

92.9%

75.99

2,543,000

2,374,000

169,000

$

-

PENN2

EMC, Information Builders, Inc.,

-Office

100.0%

100.0%

63.08

1,591,000

1,304,000

287,000

Madison Square Garden, McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc.

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

218.19

45,000

39,000

6,000

Chase Manhattan Bank

100.0%

100.0%

67.35

1,636,000

1,343,000

293,000

575,000

PENN11

-Office

100.0%

100.0%

62.59

1,111,000

1,111,000

-

Macy's, Madison Square Garden, AMC Networks, Inc.

PNC Bank National Association, Starbucks,

-Retail

100.0%

95.2%

133.55

41,000

41,000

-

Madison Square Garden

100.0%

99.8%

65.11

1,152,000

1,152,000

-

450,000

100 West 33rd Street

-Office

100.0%

100.0%

67.20

859,000

859,000

-

398,402

IPG and affiliates

Manhattan Mall

-Retail

100.0%

99.0%

125.91

256,000

256,000

-

181,598

JCPenney, Aeropostale, Express, Starbucks, Rose Mansion

330 West 34th Street

(ground leased through 2149 -

34.8% ownership interest in the land)**

New York & Company, Inc., Structure Tone,

-Office

100.0%

100.0%

63.08

701,000

701,000

-

Deutsch, Inc., Web.com, Footlocker, Home Advisor, Inc.

-Retail

100.0%

54.3%

124.38

21,000

21,000

-

Starbucks, Ballast Point*

100.0%

98.7%

63.08

722,000

722,000

-

50,150 (3)

435 Seventh Avenue

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

187.82

43,000

43,000

-

95,696

Forever 21*

7 West 34th Street

-Office

53.0%

100.0%

70.98

458,000

458,000

-

Amazon

-Retail

53.0%

89.3%

342.89

19,000

19,000

-

Amazon, Lindt, Naturalizer* (guaranteed by Caleres)

53.0%

99.6%

81.81

477,000

477,000

-

300,000

431 Seventh Avenue

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

269.45

10,000

10,000

-

-

488 Eighth Avenue

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

90.32

6,000

6,000

-

-

138-142 West 32nd Street

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

113.14

8,000

8,000

-

-

150 West 34th Street

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

112.53

78,000

78,000

-

205,000

Old Navy

- 40 -

NEW YORK SEGMENT

PROPERTY TABLE

Square Feet

Weighted

Under Development

Encumbrances

%

%

Average

Total

Property

Annual Rent

In Service

or Not Available

(non-GAAP)

Major Tenants

Ownership

Occupancy

PSF(1)

Property

for Lease

(in thousands)(2)

NEW YORK (Continued):

Penn District (Continued):

137 West 33rd Street

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

$

99.01

3,000

3,000

- $

-

131-135 West 33rd Street

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

55.08

23,000

23,000

-

-

Total Penn District

7,816,000

7,354,000

462,000

2,255,846

Midtown East:

909 Third Avenue

(ground leased through 2063)**

(4)

IPG and affiliates, Forest Laboratories,

-Office

100.0%

98.6%

65.82

1,352,000

1,352,000

-

350,000

Geller & Company, Morrison Cohen LLP,

United States Post Office, Thomson Reuters LLC, Sard Verbinnen*

150 East 58th Street

(ground leased through 2118)**

-Office

100.0%

96.8%

77.67

540,000

540,000

-

Castle Harlan, Tournesol Realty LLC (Peter Marino)

-Retail

100.0%

13.1%

17.86

3,000

3,000

-

100.0%

96.3%

77.34

543,000

543,000

-

-

715 Lexington Avenue

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

124.80

23,000

23,000

-

- New York & Company, Inc., Jonathan Adler, Casper*

966 Third Avenue

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

107.88

7,000

7,000

-

-

McDonald's

968 Third Avenue

-Retail

50.0%

100.0%

165.23

7,000

7,000

-

-

Wells Fargo

Total Midtown East

1,932,000

1,932,000

-

350,000

Midtown West:

888 Seventh Avenue

(ground leased through 2067)**

Axon Capital LP, Lone Star US Acquisitions LLC,

-Office

100.0%

89.7%

92.13

870,000

870,000

-

Vornado Executive Headquarters, United Talent Agency

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

309.08

15,000

15,000

-

Redeye Grill L.P.

100.0%

89.9%

95.80

885,000

885,000

-

375,000

57th Street - 2 buildings

-Office

50.0%

84.6%

49.18

81,000

81,000

-

Various

-Retail

50.0%

100.0%

140.39

22,000

22,000

-

50.0%

87.9%

68.67

103,000

103,000

-

20,000

Total Midtown West

988,000

988,000

-

395,000

Park Avenue:

280 Park Avenue

Cohen & Steers Inc., Franklin Templeton Co. LLC,

-Office

50.0%

93.5%

101.93

1,234,000

1,234,000

-

PJT Partners, Investcorp International Inc., GIC Inc., Wells Fargo

-Retail

50.0%

16.8%

258.91

26,000

26,000

-

Scottrade Inc., Starbucks

50.0%

91.9%

105.17

1,260,000

1,260,000

-

1,200,000

- 41 -

NEW YORK SEGMENT

PROPERTY TABLE

Square Feet

Weighted

Under Development

Encumbrances

%

%

Average

Total

Property

Annual Rent

In Service

or Not Available

(non-GAAP)

Major Tenants

Ownership

Occupancy

PSF(1)

Property

for Lease

(in thousands)(2)

NEW YORK (Continued):

Park Avenue (Continued):

350 Park Avenue

Kissinger Associates Inc., Ziff Brothers Investment Inc.,

-Office

100.0%

97.7%

$

110.80

553,000

553,000

-

MFA Financial Inc., M&T Bank

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

273.75

18,000

18,000

-

Fidelity Investments, AT&T Wireless, Valley National Bank

100.0%

97.8%

115.94

571,000

571,000

-

$

400,000

Total Park Avenue

1,831,000

1,831,000

-

1,600,000

Grand Central:

90 Park Avenue

Alston & Bird, Capital One, PwC, MassMutual*,

-Office

100.0%

99.3%

78.95

938,000

938,000

-

Factset Research Systems Inc., Foley & Lardner

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

138.03

18,000

18,000

-

Citibank, Starbucks

100.0%

99.3%

80.06

956,000

956,000

-

-

330 Madison Avenue

Guggenheim Partners LLC, HSBC Bank AFS, Glencore Ltd.,

-Office

25.0%

94.9%

80.28

813,000

813,000

-

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Wells Fargo, American Century

-Retail

25.0%

100.0%

333.71

33,000

33,000

-

Ann Taylor Retail Inc., Citibank, Starbucks

25.0%

95.1%

90.17

846,000

846,000

-

500,000

510 Fifth Avenue

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

162.01

66,000

66,000

-

-

The North Face, Elie Tahari

Total Grand Central

1,868,000

1,868,000

-

500,000

Madison/Fifth:

640 Fifth Avenue

Fidelity Investments, Owl Creek Asset Management LP,

-Office

52.0%

95.6%

95.91

246,000

246,000

-

Avolon Aerospace, GCA Savvian Inc.

-Retail

52.0%

100.0%

921.12

69,000

69,000

-

Victoria's Secret (guaranteed by L Brands, Inc.), Dyson

52.0%

96.5%

276.67

315,000

315,000

-

500,000

666 Fifth Avenue

(5)

-Retail

52.0%

100.0%

486.66

114,000

114,000

-

-

Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Hollister, Tissot

595 Madison Avenue

Beauvais Carpets, Levin Capital Strategies LP,

-Office

100.0%

90.3%

86.97

302,000

302,000

-

Cosmetech Mably Int'l LLC.

-Retail

100.0%

39.2%

1,315.73

29,000

29,000

-

Coach

100.0%

85.8%

194.63

331,000

331,000

-

-

650 Madison Avenue

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Polo Ralph Lauren,

-Office

20.1%

97.9%

114.68

564,000

564,000

-

Willett Advisors LLC (Bloomberg Philanthropies), Sotheby's

International Realty, Inc.*

-Retail

20.1%

82.0%

1,114.58

39,000

39,000

-

Moncler USA Inc., Tod's, Celine

20.1%

96.9%

179.35

603,000

603,000

-

800,000

689 Fifth Avenue

-Office

52.0%

100.0%

90.26

81,000

81,000

-

Yamaha Artist Services Inc., Brunello Cucinelli USA Inc.

-Retail

52.0%

100.0%

883.01

17,000

17,000

-

MAC Cosmetics, Massimo Dutti

52.0%

100.0%

227.78

98,000

98,000

-

-

655 Fifth Avenue

-Retail

50.0%

100.0%

272.52

57,000

57,000

-

-

Ferragamo

- 42 -

NEW YORK SEGMENT

PROPERTY TABLE

Square Feet

Weighted

Under Development

Encumbrances

%

%

Average

Total

Property

Annual Rent

In Service

or Not Available

(non-GAAP)

Major Tenants

Ownership

Occupancy

PSF(1)

Property

for Lease

(in thousands)(2)

NEW YORK (Continued):

Madison/Fifth (Continued):

697-703 Fifth Avenue

-Retail

44.8%

100.0%

$

2,979.07

26,000

26,000

-

$

450,000

Swatch Group USA, Harry Winston

Total Madison/Fifth

1,544,000

1,544,000

1,750,000

Midtown South:

770 Broadway

-Office

100.0%

100.0%

99.67

1,078,000

1,078,000

-

Facebook, Oath (Verizon)

-Retail

100.0%

92.5%

62.79

105,000

105,000

-

Bank of America, Kmart Corporation

100.0%

99.3%

96.39

1,183,000

1,183,000

-

700,000

One Park Avenue

New York University, Clarins USA Inc.,

BMG Rights Management, Robert A.M. Stern Architect,

-Office

55.0%

100.0%

59.37

865,000

865,000

-

automotiveMastermind

-Retail

55.0%

100.0%

87.40

78,000

78,000

-

Bank of Baroda, Citibank, Equinox, Men's Wearhouse

55.0%

100.0%

61.69

943,000

943,000

-

300,000

4 Union Square South

Burlington, Whole Foods Market, DSW,

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

118.14

206,000

206,000

-

120,000

Forever 21

692 Broadway

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

95.04

36,000

36,000

-

-

Equinox, Oath (Verizon)

Total Midtown South

2,368,000

2,368,000

-

1,120,000

Rockefeller Center:

1290 Avenue of the Americas

AXA Equitable Life Insurance, Hachette Book Group Inc.,

Bryan Cave LLP, Neuberger Berman Group LLC, SSB Realty LLC,

Cushman & Wakefield, Fitzpatrick, Cella, Harper & Scinto,

-Office

70.0%

98.0%

84.31

2,042,000

2,042,000

-

Columbia University, LinkLaters*

-Retail

70.0%

100.0%

189.96

76,000

76,000

-

Duane Reade, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Sovereign Bank, Starbucks

70.0%

98.1%

88.11

2,118,000

2,118,000

-

950,000

608 Fifth Avenue

(ground leased through 2033)**

-Office

100.0%

94.6%

78.48

93,000

93,000

-

-Retail

100.0%

-

-

44,000

-

44,000

100.0%

94.6%

78.48

137,000

93,000

44,000

-

Total Rockefeller Center

2,255,000

2,211,000

44,000

950,000

Wall Street/Downtown:

40 Fulton Street

-Office

100.0%

73.6%

51.81

246,000

246,000

-

Market News International Inc., Fortune Media Group*

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

108.70

5,000

5,000

-

TD Bank

100.0%

74.1%

52.94

251,000

251,000

-

-

Soho:

478-486 Broadway - 2 buildings

-Retail

100.0%

33.1%

121.63

65,000

65,000

-

Madewell, J. Crew

-Residential (10 units)

100.0%

100.0%

20,000

20,000

-

100.0%

48.8%

85,000

85,000

-

-

- 43 -

NEW YORK SEGMENT

PROPERTY TABLE

Weighted

Square Feet

%

%

Average

Total

Under Development

Encumbrances

Annual Rent

or Not Available

(non-GAAP)

Property

Ownership

Occupancy

PSF

(1)

Property

In Service

(2)

Major Tenants

for Lease

(in thousands)

NEW YORK (Continued):

Soho (Continued):

443 Broadway

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

$

105.96

16,000

16,000

-

$

-

Necessary Clothing

304 Canal Street

-Retail

100.0%

-

-

4,000

4,000

-

-Residential (4 units)

100.0%

100.0%

9,000

9,000

-

100.0%

69.2%

13,000

13,000

-

-

334 Canal Street

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

100.20

4,000

4,000

-

-Residential (4 units)

100.0%

100.0%

-

11,000

11,000

-

100.0%

100.0%

15,000

15,000

-

-

155 Spring Street

-Retail

100.0%

98.7%

130.00

50,000

50,000

-

-

Vera Bradley

148 Spring Street

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

195.53

8,000

8,000

-

-

Dr. Martens

150 Spring Street

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

294.27

6,000

6,000

-

Sandro

-Residential (1 unit)

100.0%

100.0%

1,000

1,000

-

100.0%

100.0%

7,000

7,000

-

-

Total Soho

194,000

194,000

-

-

Times Square:

1540 Broadway

Forever 21, Planet Hollywood, Disney, Sunglass Hut,

-Retail

52.0%

100.0%

287.64

161,000

161,000

-

- MAC Cosmetics, U.S. Polo

1535 Broadway

-Retail

52.0%

95.3%

1,052.11

45,000

45,000

-

T-Mobile, Invicta, Swatch Group USA, Levi's, Sephora

-Theatre

52.0%

100.0%

13.90

62,000

62,000

-

Nederlander-Marquis Theatre

52.0%

98.0%

392.34

107,000

107,000

-

-

Total Times Square

268,000

268,000

-

-

Upper East Side:

828-850 Madison Avenue

-Retail

100.0%

89.8%

422.98

18,000

14,000

4,000

- Gucci, Christofle Silver Inc.

677-679 Madison Avenue

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

522.29

8,000

8,000

-

Berluti

-Residential (8 units)

100.0%

75.0%

5,000

5,000

-

100.0%

90.4%

13,000

13,000

-

-

759-771 Madison Avenue (40 East 66th)

-Retail

100.0%

42.8%

1,352.60

11,000

11,000

-

John Varvatos

-Residential (5 units)

100.0%

100.0%

12,000

12,000

-

100.0%

72.7%

23,000

23,000

-

-

1131 Third Avenue

-Retail

100.0%

100.0%

176.99

23,000

23,000

-

- Nike, Crunch LLC, J.Jill

- 44 -

NEW YORK SEGMENT

PROPERTY TABLE

Square Feet

Weighted

%

%

Average

Total

Under Development

Encumbrances

Property

Annual Rent

In Service

or Not Available

(non-GAAP)

Major Tenants

Ownership

Occupancy

PSF(1)

Property

for Lease

(in thousands)(2)

NEW YORK (Continued):

Upper East Side (Continued):

Other

-Retail - 2 buildings

100.0%

100.0%

$

-

15,000

15,000

-

-Residential (8 units)

100.0%

100.0%

7,000

3,000

4,000

100.0%

100.0%

22,000

18,000

4,000

$

-

Total Upper East Side

99,000

91,000

8,000

-

Long Island City:

33-00 Northern Boulevard (Center Building)

-Office

100.0%

95.5%

36.28

471,000

471,000

-

100,000

The City of New York, NYC Transit Authority

Chelsea/Meatpacking District:

260 Eleventh Avenue

(ground leased through 2114)**

-Office

100.0%

100.0%

52.84

184,000

184,000

-

- The City of New York

85 Tenth Avenue

Google, General Services Administration,

Telehouse International Corp., L-3 Communications,

-Office

49.9%

99.8%

88.84

586,000

586,000

-

Moet Hennessy USA. Inc.

-Retail

49.9%

96.4%

79.50

43,000

43,000

-

IL Posto LLC, Toro NYC Restaurant, L'Atelier

49.9%

99.5%

88.21

629,000

629,000

-

625,000