Vornado Realty Trust : SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING AND FINANCIAL DATA For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
07/29/2019 | 06:15pm EDT
INDEX
Page
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS
3
- 6
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Financial Highlights
7
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders (Consolidated and by Segment)
8
- 11
Net Operating Income at Share (by Segment and by Subsegment)
12
- 14
Same Store NOI at Share and NOI at Share - Cash Basis and NOI at Share By Region
15
Consolidated Balance Sheets
16
LEASING ACTIVITY AND LEASE EXPIRATIONS
Leasing Activity
17
- 18
Leasing Expirations
19
- 21
TRAILING TWELVE MONTH PRO-FORMA CASH NOI AT SHARE
22
DEBT AND CAPITALIZATION
Capital Structure
23
Common Shares Data
24
Debt Analysis
25
Debt Maturities
26
UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES
27
- 29
DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
Penn District Active Development/Redevelopment Summary
30
Other Development/Redevelopment Summary
31
Capital Expenditures, Tenant Improvements and Leasing Commissions
32
- 36
PROPERTY STATISTICS
Square Footage
37
Top 30 Tenants
38
Occupancy and Residential Statistics
39
Property Table
40
- 50
EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND RESEARCH COVERAGE
51
APPENDIX: DEFINITIONS AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
Definitions
i
Reconciliations
ii
- xvi
Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this supplemental package. We also note the following forward-looking statements: in the case of our development and redevelopment projects, the estimated completion date, estimated project cost and cost to complete; and estimates of future capital expenditures, dividends to common and preferred shareholders and operating partnership distributions. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this supplemental package. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this supplemental package. This supplemental package includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are accompanied by what the Company considers the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These include Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD"), Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Earnings Before Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate Companies ("EBIDTAre"). Quantitative reconciliations of the differences between the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the non-GAAP financial measures presented are provided within this Supplemental package. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and statements of the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's financial condition and results of operations, and, if applicable, the purposes for which management uses the measures, can be found in the Definitions section of this Supplemental package starting on page i.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS
Disposition Activity
220 Central Park South ("220 CPS")
During the three months ended June 30, 2019, we closed on the sale of 11 condominium units at 220 CPS for net proceeds aggregating $265,250,000 resulting in a financial statement net gain of $111,713,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income. In connection with these sales, $22,792,000 of income tax expense was recognized in our consolidated statements of income. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, we closed on the sale of 23 condominium units at 220 CPS for net proceeds of $690,734,000 resulting in a financial statement net gain of $269,612,000. In connection with these sales, $49,737,000 of income tax expense was recognized in our consolidated statements of income. From inception to June 30, 2019, we closed on the sale of 34 units for aggregate net proceeds of $905,510,000 which was used to pay $901,117,000 of the $950,000,000 220 CPS loan.
Lexington Realty Trust ("Lexington")
On March 1, 2019, we sold all of our 18,468,969 common shares of Lexington, realizing net proceeds of $167,698,000. We recorded a $16,068,000 mark-to-market increase in the fair value of our common shares for the period from January 1, 2019 through the date of sale, which is included in "interest and other investment income, net" on our consolidated statements of income for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Urban Edge Properties ("UE")
On March 4, 2019, we converted to common shares and sold all of our 5,717,184 partnership units of UE, realizing net proceeds of $108,512,000. The sale resulted in a net gain of $62,395,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS
Disposition Activity - continued
Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV
On April 18, 2019 (the "Closing Date"), we entered into a transaction agreement (the "Transaction Agreement") with a group of institutional investors (the "Investors"). The Transaction Agreement provides for a series of transactions (collectively, the "Transaction") pursuant to which (i) prior to the Closing Date, we contributed our interests in properties located at 640 Fifth Avenue, 655 Fifth Avenue, 666 Fifth Avenue, 689 Fifth Avenue, 697-703 Fifth Avenue, 1535 Broadway and 1540 Broadway (collectively, the "Properties") to subsidiaries of a newly formed joint venture ("Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV") and (ii) on the Closing Date, transferred a 48.5% common interest in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV to the Investors. The 48.5% common interest in the joint venture represents an effective 47.2% interest in the Properties (of which 45.4% was transferred from Vornado). The Properties include approximately 489,000 square feet of retail space, 327,000 square feet of office space, signage associated with 1535 and 1540 Broadway, the parking garage at 1540 Broadway and the theatre at 1535 Broadway.
We retained the remaining 51.5% common interest in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV which represents an effective 51.0% interest in the Properties and an aggregate $1.828 billion of preferred equity interests in certain of the properties. We also provided $500,000,000 of temporary preferred equity on 640 Fifth Avenue until May 23, 2019 when mortgage financing was completed. All of the preferred equity has an annual coupon of 4.25% for the first five years, increasing to 4.75% for the next five years and thereafter at a formulaic rate. It can be redeemed under certain conditions on a tax deferred basis.
Net cash proceeds from the Transaction were $1.186 billion, after (i) deductions for the defeasance of a $390,000,000 mortgage loan on 666 Fifth Avenue and the repayment of a $140,000,000 mortgage loan on 655 Fifth Avenue, (ii) proceeds from a $500,000,000 mortgage loan on 640 Fifth Avenue, described below, (iii) approximately $23,000,000 used to purchase noncontrolling investors' interests and (iv) approximately $53,000,000 of transaction costs (including $17,000,000 of costs related to the defeasance of the 666 Fifth Avenue mortgage loan).
We continue to manage and lease the Properties. We share control with the Investors over major decisions of the joint venture, including decisions regarding leasing, operating and capital budgets, and refinancings. Accordingly, we no longer hold a controlling financial interest in the Properties which has been transferred to the joint venture. As a result, our investment in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV is accounted for under the equity method from the date of transfer. The Transaction valued the Properties at $5,556,000,000 resulting in a financial statement net gain of $2,571,099,000, before noncontrolling interest of $11,945,000, including the related step-up in our basis of the retained portion of the assets to fair value. The net gain is included in "net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV" on our consolidated statements of income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The gain for tax purposes was approximately $735,000,000.
On May 23, 2019, we received $500,000,000 from the redemption of our preferred equity in 640 FifthAvenue. The preferred equity was redeemed from the proceeds of a $500,000,000 mortgage financing that was completed on the property. The five year loan, which is guaranteed by us, is interest only at LIBOR plus 1.01%. The interest rate was swapped for four years to a fixed rate of 3.07%.
330 Madison Avenue (Subsequent Event)
On July 11, 2019, we sold our 25% interest in 330 Madison Avenue to our joint venture partner. We received net proceeds of approximately $100,000,000 after deducting our share of the existing $500,000,000 mortgage loan. The third quarter financial statement gain will be approximately $159,000,000. The tax gain will be approximately $138,000,000.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS
Financing Activity
On January 28, 2019, a joint venture, in which we have a 45.1% interest, completed a $167,500,000 refinancing of 61 Ninth Avenue, a 166,000 square foot office and retail property in the Meatpacking district of Manhattan which is fully leased to Aetna and Starbucks. The seven-year interest only loan carries a rate of LIBOR plus 1.35% (3.77% as of June 30, 2019) and matures in January 2026. We realized net proceeds of approximately $31,000,000. The loan replaces the previous $90,000,000 construction loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 3.05% and was scheduled to mature in 2021.
On February 4, 2019, we completed a $95,700,000 refinancing of 435 Seventh Avenue, a 43,000 square foot Manhattan retail property. The interest-only loan carries a rate of LIBOR plus 1.30% (3.73% as of June 30, 2019) and matures in 2024. The recourse loan replaces the previous $95,700,000 loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 2.25% and was scheduled to mature in August 2019.
On February 12, 2019, we completed a $580,000,000 refinancing of 100 West 33rd Street, a 1.1 million square foot Manhattan property comprised of 859,000 square feet of office space and the 256,000 square foot Manhattan Mall. The interest-only loan carries a rate of LIBOR plus 1.55% (3.98% as of June 30, 2019) and matures in April 2024, with two one- year extension options. The loan replaces the previous $580,000,000 loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 1.65% and was scheduled to mature in July 2020.
On March 1, 2019, we called for redemption all of our $400,000,000 5.00% senior unsecured notes. The notes, which were scheduled to mature in January 2022, were redeemed on April 1, 2019 at a redemption price of 105.51% of the principal amount plus accrued interest. In connection therewith, we expensed $22,540,000 relating to debt prepayment costs which is included in "interest and debt expense" on our consolidated statements of income for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
On March 26, 2019, we increased to $1.5 billion (from $1.25 billion) and extended to March 2024 (as fully extended) from February 2022 one of our two unsecured revolving credit facilities. The interest rate on the extended facility was lowered from LIBOR plus 1.00% to LIBOR plus 0.90%. The facility fee remains unchanged at 20 basis points.
On May 24, 2019, we extended our $375,000,000 mortgage loan on 888 Seventh Avenue, a 886,000 square foot Manhattan office building, from December 2020 to December 2025. The interest rate on the extended mortgage loan is LIBOR plus 1.70% (4.11% as of June 30, 2019). Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, the interest rate on the $375,000,000 mortgage loan has been swapped to 3.25% through December 2020.
On June 28, 2019, a joint venture, in which we have a 55% interest, completed a $145,700,000 refinancing of 512 West 22ndStreet, a 173,000 square foot office building in the West Chelsea submarket of Manhattan. The four-year interest only loan carries a rate of LIBOR plus 2.00% (4.40% as of June 30, 2019) and matures in June 2023 with a one-year extension option. The loan replaces the previous $126,000,000 construction loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 2.65% and was scheduled to mature in 2019.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS
Second Quarter Leasing Activity
221,000 square feet of New York Office space (155,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $83.54 per square foot and a weighted average term of 7.2 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 80,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 5.9% and 3.3%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $9.83 per square foot per annum, or 11.8% of initial rent.
70,000 square feet of New York Retail space (67,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $162.44 per square foot and a weighted average term of 19.6 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 64,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 44.4% and 18.7%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $3.74 per square foot per annum, or 2.3% of initial rent.
30,000 square feet at theMART at an initial rent of $63.83 per square foot and a weighted average term of 4.1 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 30,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 14.9% and 6.0%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $1.52 per square foot per annum, or 2.4% of initial rent.
30,000 square feet at 555 California Street (21,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $86.00 per square foot and a weighted average term of 5.1 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 21,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 32.2% and 12.8%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $6.13 per square foot per annum, or 7.1% of initial rent.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
463,103
|
$
|
541,818
|
$
|
534,668
|
$
|
997,771
|
$
|
1,078,255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
2,400,195
|
$
|
111,534
|
$
|
181,488
|
$
|
2,581,683
|
$
|
93,693
|
Per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
12.58
|
$
|
0.59
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
13.53
|
$
|
0.49
|
Diluted
|
$
|
12.56
|
$
|
0.58
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
13.51
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
42,552
|
$
|
68,759
|
$
|
24,814
|
$
|
67,466
|
$
|
124,234
|
Per diluted share (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.13
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
173,775
|
$
|
186,405
|
$
|
149,939
|
$
|
323,790
|
$
|
359,276
|
Per diluted share (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
0.91
|
$
|
0.98
|
$
|
0.79
|
$
|
1.70
|
$
|
1.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
164,329
|
$
|
194,653
|
$
|
247,684
|
$
|
412,013
|
$
|
329,653
|
FFO - Operating Partnership Basis ("OP Basis") (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
175,013
|
$
|
207,061
|
$
|
263,697
|
$
|
438,682
|
$
|
350,683
|
Per diluted share (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
0.86
|
$
|
1.02
|
$
|
1.30
|
$
|
2.16
|
$
|
1.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends per common share
|
$
|
0.66
|
$
|
0.63
|
$
|
0.66
|
$
|
1.32
|
$
|
1.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO payout ratio (based on FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as
|
|
72.5%
|
|
|
64.3%
|
|
|
83.5%
|
|
|
77.6%
|
|
|
67.0%
|
adjusted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FAD payout ratio
|
|
95.7%
|
|
|
94.0%
|
|
|
86.8%
|
|
|
91.0%
|
|
|
92.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to common shareholders
|
|
191,058
|
|
|
191,168
|
|
|
190,996
|
|
|
191,026
|
|
|
191,113
|
plus assumed conversions per diluted share (REIT basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible units:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A
|
|
12,143
|
|
|
11,864
|
|
|
12,083
|
|
|
12,113
|
|
|
11,856
|
Equity awards - unit equivalents
|
|
279
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
336
|
Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to Class A unitholders
|
|
203,480
|
|
|
203,354
|
|
|
203,344
|
|
|
203,391
|
|
|
203,305
|
plus assumed conversions per diluted share (OP Basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please refer to the Appendixfor reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (unaudited)
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Variance
|
|
|
2019
|
Property rentals(1)
|
$
|
368,165
|
$
|
431,377
|
$
|
(63,212)
|
$
|
428,380
|
Tenant expense reimbursements(1)
|
|
51,084
|
|
|
58,312
|
|
|
(7,228)
|
|
|
66,112
|
Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net
|
|
4,643
|
|
|
10,526
|
|
|
(5,883)
|
|
|
6,525
|
Straight-lining of rents
|
|
(2,593)
|
|
|
2,692
|
|
|
(5,285)
|
|
|
(1,140)
|
Total rental revenues
|
|
421,299
|
|
|
502,907
|
|
|
(81,608)
|
|
|
499,877
|
Fee and other income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BMS cleaning fees
|
|
32,570
|
|
|
30,867
|
|
|
1,703
|
|
|
29,785
|
Management and leasing fees
|
|
4,500
|
|
|
2,707
|
|
|
1,793
|
|
|
2,237
|
Other income
|
|
4,734
|
|
|
5,337
|
|
|
(603)
|
|
|
2,769
|
Total revenues
|
|
463,103
|
|
|
541,818
|
|
|
(78,715)
|
|
|
534,668
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(220,752)
|
|
|
(235,981)
|
|
|
15,229
|
|
|
(246,895)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
(113,035)
|
|
|
(111,846)
|
|
|
(1,189)
|
|
|
(116,709)
|
General and administrative
|
|
(38,872)
|
|
|
(34,427)
|
|
|
(4,445)
|
|
|
(58,020)
|
Expense from deferred compensation plan liability
|
|
(1,315)
|
|
|
(2,077)
|
|
|
762
|
|
|
(5,433)
|
Transaction related costs, impairment losses and other
|
|
(101,590)
|
|
|
(1,017)
|
|
|
(100,573)
|
|
|
(149)
|
Total expenses
|
|
(475,564)
|
|
|
(385,348)
|
|
|
(90,216)
|
|
|
(427,206)
|
Income from partially owned entities(2)
|
|
22,873
|
|
|
8,757
|
|
|
14,116
|
|
|
7,320
|
Loss from real estate fund investments
|
|
(15,803)
|
|
|
(28,976)
|
|
|
13,173
|
|
|
(167)
|
Interest and other investment income, net
|
|
7,840
|
|
|
30,892
|
|
|
(23,052)
|
|
|
5,045
|
Income from deferred compensation plan assets
|
|
1,315
|
|
|
2,077
|
|
|
(762)
|
|
|
5,433
|
Interest and debt expense
|
|
(63,029)
|
|
|
(87,657)
|
|
|
24,628
|
|
|
(102,463)
|
Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV
|
|
2,571,099
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,571,099
|
|
|
-
|
Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets
|
|
111,713
|
|
|
23,559
|
|
|
88,154
|
|
|
220,294
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
2,623,547
|
|
|
105,122
|
|
|
2,518,425
|
|
|
242,924
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(26,914)
|
|
|
(467)
|
|
|
(26,447)
|
|
|
(29,743)
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
2,596,633
|
|
|
104,655
|
|
|
2,491,978
|
|
|
213,181
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
|
60
|
|
|
683
|
|
|
(623)
|
|
|
(137)
|
Net income
|
|
2,596,693
|
|
|
105,338
|
|
|
2,491,355
|
|
|
213,044
|
Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
(21,451)
|
|
|
26,175
|
|
|
(47,626)
|
|
|
(6,820)
|
Operating Partnership
|
|
(162,515)
|
|
|
(7,445)
|
|
|
(155,070)
|
|
|
(12,202)
|
Net income attributable to Vornado
|
|
2,412,727
|
|
|
124,068
|
|
|
2,288,659
|
|
|
194,022
|
Preferred share dividends
|
|
(12,532)
|
|
|
(12,534)
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(12,534)
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
2,400,195
|
$
|
111,534
|
$
|
2,288,661
|
$
|
181,488
|
Capitalized expenditures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing payroll(3)
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
1,358
|
$
|
(1,358)
|
$
|
-
|
Development payroll
|
|
5,923
|
|
|
3,249
|
|
|
2,674
|
|
|
4,590
|
Interest and debt expense
|
|
19,812
|
|
|
16,754
|
|
|
3,058
|
|
|
23,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
"Property rentals" and "tenant expense reimbursements" representnon-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled above to "rental revenues" the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
-
Beginning April 18, 2019, "income from partially owned entities" includes the previously consolidated properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV.
-
Beginning January 1, 2019, we no longer capitalize internal leasing costs in accordance with Accounting Standard Update2016-02,Leases.
-
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (unaudited)
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Variance
|
|
Property rentals(1)
|
$
|
796,545
|
$
|
853,476
|
$
|
(56,931)
|
|
Tenant expense reimbursements(1)
|
|
117,196
|
|
|
118,622
|
|
|
(1,426)
|
|
Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net
|
|
11,168
|
|
|
21,107
|
|
|
(9,939)
|
|
Straight-lining of rents
|
|
(3,733)
|
|
|
10,122
|
|
|
(13,855)
|
|
Total rental revenues
|
|
921,176
|
|
|
1,003,327
|
|
|
(82,151)
|
|
Fee and other income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BMS cleaning fees
|
|
62,355
|
|
|
59,222
|
|
|
3,133
|
|
Management and leasing fees
|
|
6,737
|
|
|
5,471
|
|
|
1,266
|
|
Other income
|
|
7,503
|
|
|
10,235
|
|
|
(2,732)
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
997,771
|
|
|
1,078,255
|
|
|
(80,484)
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(467,647)
|
|
|
(473,583)
|
|
|
5,936
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
(229,744)
|
|
|
(220,532)
|
|
|
(9,212)
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
(96,892)
|
|
|
(76,960)
|
|
|
(19,932)
|
|
Expense from deferred compensation plan liability
|
|
(6,748)
|
|
|
(1,673)
|
|
|
(5,075)
|
|
Transaction related costs, impairment losses and other
|
|
(101,739)
|
|
|
(14,173)
|
|
|
(87,566)
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
(902,770)
|
|
|
(786,921)
|
|
|
(115,849)
|
|
Income (loss) from partially owned entities(2)
|
|
30,193
|
|
|
(1,147)
|
|
|
31,340
|
|
Loss from real estate fund investments
|
|
(15,970)
|
|
|
(37,783)
|
|
|
21,813
|
|
Interest and other investment income, net
|
|
12,885
|
|
|
6,508
|
|
|
6,377
|
|
Income from deferred compensation plan assets
|
|
6,748
|
|
|
1,673
|
|
|
5,075
|
|
Interest and debt expense
|
|
(165,492)
|
|
|
(175,823)
|
|
|
10,331
|
|
Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV
|
|
2,571,099
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,571,099
|
|
Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets
|
|
332,007
|
|
|
23,559
|
|
|
308,448
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
2,866,471
|
|
|
108,321
|
|
|
2,758,150
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(56,657)
|
|
|
(3,021)
|
|
|
(53,636)
|
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
2,809,814
|
|
|
105,300
|
|
|
2,704,514
|
|
(Loss) income from discontinued operations
|
|
(77)
|
|
|
320
|
|
|
(397)
|
|
Net income
|
|
2,809,737
|
|
|
105,620
|
|
|
2,704,117
|
|
Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
(28,271)
|
|
|
34,449
|
|
|
(62,720)
|
|
Operating Partnership
|
|
(174,717)
|
|
|
(6,321)
|
|
|
(168,396)
|
|
Net income attributable to Vornado
|
|
2,606,749
|
|
|
133,748
|
|
|
2,473,001
|
|
Preferred share dividends
|
|
(25,066)
|
|
|
(25,569)
|
|
|
503
|
|
Preferred share issuance costs
|
|
-
|
|
|
(14,486)
|
|
|
14,486
|
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
2,581,683
|
$
|
93,693
|
$
|
2,487,990
|
|
Capitalized expenditures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing payroll(3)
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
2,706
|
$
|
(2,706)
|
|
Development payroll
|
|
10,515
|
|
|
4,958
|
|
|
5,557
|
|
Interest and debt expense
|
|
43,137
|
|
|
31,481
|
|
|
11,656
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
"Property rentals" and "tenant expense reimbursements" representnon-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled above to "rental revenues" the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
-
Beginning April 18, 2019, "income (loss) from partially owned entities" includes the previously consolidated properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV.
-
Beginning January 1, 2019, we no longer capitalize internal leasing costs in accordance with Accounting Standard Update2016-02,Leases.
-
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS BY SEGMENT (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
New York
|
|
|
Other
|
Property rentals(1)
|
$
|
368,165
|
$
|
290,970
|
$
|
77,195
|
Tenant expense reimbursements(1)
|
|
51,084
|
|
|
42,282
|
|
|
8,802
|
Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net
|
|
4,643
|
|
|
4,436
|
|
|
207
|
Straight-lining of rents
|
|
(2,593)
|
|
|
(1,901)
|
|
|
(692)
|
Total rental revenues
|
|
421,299
|
|
|
335,787
|
|
|
85,512
|
Fee and other income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BMS cleaning fees
|
|
32,570
|
|
|
34,944
|
|
|
(2,374)
|
Management and leasing fees
|
|
4,500
|
|
|
4,472
|
|
|
28
|
Other income
|
|
4,734
|
|
|
1,178
|
|
|
3,556
|
Total revenues
|
|
463,103
|
|
|
376,381
|
|
|
86,722
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(220,752)
|
|
|
(187,819)
|
|
|
(32,933)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
(113,035)
|
|
|
(89,479)
|
|
|
(23,556)
|
General and administrative
|
|
(38,872)
|
|
|
(16,672)
|
|
|
(22,200)
|
Expense from deferred compensation plan liability
|
|
(1,315)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,315)
|
Transaction related costs, impairment losses and other
|
|
(101,590)
|
|
|
(101,360)
|
|
|
(230)
|
Total expenses
|
|
(475,564)
|
|
|
(395,330)
|
|
|
(80,234)
|
Income from partially owned entities
|
|
22,873
|
|
|
21,121
|
|
|
1,752
|
Loss from real estate fund investments
|
|
(15,803)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(15,803)
|
Interest and other investment income, net
|
|
7,840
|
|
|
1,229
|
|
|
6,611
|
Income from deferred compensation plan assets
|
|
1,315
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,315
|
Interest and debt expense
|
|
(63,029)
|
|
|
(43,748)
|
|
|
(19,281)
|
Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV
|
|
2,571,099
|
|
|
2,571,099
|
|
|
-
|
Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets
|
|
111,713
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
111,713
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
2,623,547
|
|
|
2,530,752
|
|
|
92,795
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(26,914)
|
|
|
(1,267)
|
|
|
(25,647)
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
2,596,633
|
|
|
2,529,485
|
|
|
67,148
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
|
60
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
60
|
Net income
|
|
2,596,693
|
|
|
2,529,485
|
|
|
67,208
|
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
(21,451)
|
|
|
(14,317)
|
|
|
(7,134)
|
Net income attributable to Vornado Realty L.P.
|
|
2,575,242
|
$
|
2,515,168
|
$
|
60,074
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership
|
|
(162,474)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred unit distributions
|
|
(12,573)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
2,400,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended June 30, 2018:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Vornado Realty L.P.
|
$
|
131,513
|
$
|
126,609
|
$
|
4,904
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
111,534
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
"Property rentals" and "tenant expense reimbursements" representnon-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled above to "rental revenues" the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
-
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS BY SEGMENT (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
New York
|
|
|
Other
|
Property rentals(1)
|
$
|
796,545
|
$
|
638,065
|
$
|
158,480
|
Tenant expense reimbursements(1)
|
|
117,196
|
|
|
96,529
|
|
|
20,667
|
Amortization of acquired below-market leases, net
|
|
11,168
|
|
|
10,750
|
|
|
418
|
Straight-lining of rents
|
|
(3,733)
|
|
|
(1,920)
|
|
|
(1,813)
|
Total rental revenues
|
|
921,176
|
|
|
743,424
|
|
|
177,752
|
Fee and other income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BMS cleaning fees
|
|
62,355
|
|
|
66,701
|
|
|
(4,346)
|
Management and leasing fees
|
|
6,737
|
|
|
6,723
|
|
|
14
|
Other income
|
|
7,503
|
|
|
2,818
|
|
|
4,685
|
Total revenues
|
|
997,771
|
|
|
819,666
|
|
|
178,105
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(467,647)
|
|
|
(385,914)
|
|
|
(81,733)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
(229,744)
|
|
|
(184,290)
|
|
|
(45,454)
|
General and administrative
|
|
(96,892)
|
|
|
(33,236)
|
|
|
(63,656)
|
Expense from deferred compensation plan liability
|
|
(6,748)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6,748)
|
Transaction related costs, impairment losses and other
|
|
(101,739)
|
|
|
(101,360)
|
|
|
(379)
|
Total expenses
|
|
(902,770)
|
|
|
(704,800)
|
|
|
(197,970)
|
Income from partially owned entities
|
|
30,193
|
|
|
26,526
|
|
|
3,667
|
Loss from real estate fund investments
|
|
(15,970)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(15,970)
|
Interest and other investment income, net
|
|
12,885
|
|
|
2,796
|
|
|
10,089
|
Income from deferred compensation plan assets
|
|
6,748
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6,748
|
Interest and debt expense
|
|
(165,492)
|
|
|
(98,475)
|
|
|
(67,017)
|
Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV
|
|
2,571,099
|
|
|
2,571,099
|
|
|
-
|
Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets
|
|
332,007
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
332,007
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
2,866,471
|
|
|
2,616,812
|
|
|
249,659
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(56,657)
|
|
|
(2,712)
|
|
|
(53,945)
|
Income from continuing operations
|
|
2,809,814
|
|
|
2,614,100
|
|
|
195,714
|
Loss from discontinued operations
|
|
(77)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(77)
|
Net income
|
|
2,809,737
|
|
|
2,614,100
|
|
|
195,637
|
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
(28,271)
|
|
|
(16,142)
|
|
|
(12,129)
|
Net income attributable to Vornado Realty L.P.
|
|
2,781,466
|
$
|
2,597,958
|
$
|
183,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership
|
|
(174,635)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred unit distributions
|
|
(25,148)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
2,581,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended June 30, 2018:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Vornado Realty L.P.
|
$
|
140,069
|
$
|
200,547
|
$
|
(60,478)
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
93,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
"Property rentals" and "tenant expense reimbursements" representnon-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled above to "rental revenues" the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
-
NET OPERATING INCOME AT SHARE BY SEGMENT (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
New York(1)
|
|
|
Other
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
463,103
|
$
|
376,381
|
$
|
86,722
|
Operating expenses
|
|
220,752
|
|
|
187,819
|
|
|
32,933
|
NOI - consolidated
|
|
242,351
|
|
|
188,562
|
|
|
53,789
|
Deduct: NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
(16,416)
|
|
|
(10,030)
|
|
|
(6,386)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: NOI from partially owned entities
|
|
82,974
|
|
|
79,170
|
|
|
3,804
|
NOI at share
|
|
308,909
|
|
|
257,702
|
|
|
51,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other
|
|
9,748
|
|
|
8,437
|
|
|
1,311
|
NOI at share - cash basis
|
$
|
318,657
|
$
|
266,139
|
$
|
52,518
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019.
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
New York
|
|
|
Other
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
541,818
|
$
|
458,552
|
$
|
83,266
|
Operating expenses
|
|
235,981
|
|
|
200,903
|
|
|
35,078
|
NOI - consolidated
|
|
305,837
|
|
|
257,649
|
|
|
48,188
|
Deduct: NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
(17,160)
|
|
|
(11,560)
|
|
|
(5,600)
|
Add: NOI from partially owned entities
|
|
65,752
|
|
|
49,778
|
|
|
15,974
|
NOI at share
|
|
354,429
|
|
|
295,867
|
|
|
58,562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other
|
|
(12,481)
|
|
|
(12,713)
|
|
|
232
|
NOI at share - cash basis
|
$
|
341,948
|
$
|
283,154
|
$
|
58,794
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
New York
|
|
|
Other
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
534,668
|
$
|
443,285
|
$
|
91,383
|
Operating expenses
|
|
246,895
|
|
|
198,095
|
|
|
48,800
|
NOI - consolidated
|
|
287,773
|
|
|
245,190
|
|
|
42,583
|
Deduct: NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
(17,403)
|
|
|
(11,407)
|
|
|
(5,996)
|
Add: NOI from partially owned entities
|
|
67,402
|
|
|
49,575
|
|
|
17,827
|
NOI at share
|
|
337,772
|
|
|
283,358
|
|
|
54,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other
|
|
(5,181)
|
|
|
(6,618)
|
|
|
1,437
|
NOI at share - cash basis
|
$
|
332,591
|
$
|
276,740
|
$
|
55,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See Appendixpage vii for details of NOI at share components.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET OPERATING INCOME AT SHARE BY SEGMENT (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
New York(1)
|
|
|
Other
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
997,771
|
$
|
819,666
|
$
|
178,105
|
Operating expenses
|
|
467,647
|
|
|
385,914
|
|
|
81,733
|
NOI - consolidated
|
|
530,124
|
|
|
433,752
|
|
|
96,372
|
Deduct: NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
(33,819)
|
|
|
(21,437)
|
|
|
(12,382)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: NOI from partially owned entities
|
|
150,376
|
|
|
128,745
|
|
|
21,631
|
NOI at share
|
|
646,681
|
|
|
541,060
|
|
|
105,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other
|
|
4,567
|
|
|
1,819
|
|
|
2,748
|
NOI at share - cash basis
|
$
|
651,248
|
$
|
542,879
|
$
|
108,369
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019.
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
New York
|
|
|
Other
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
1,078,255
|
$
|
907,036
|
$
|
171,219
|
Operating expenses
|
|
473,583
|
|
|
398,819
|
|
|
74,764
|
NOI - consolidated
|
|
604,672
|
|
|
508,217
|
|
|
96,455
|
Deduct: NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
(34,472)
|
|
|
(23,305)
|
|
|
(11,167)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add: NOI from partially owned entities
|
|
133,265
|
|
|
99,551
|
|
|
33,714
|
NOI at share
|
|
703,465
|
|
|
584,463
|
|
|
119,002
|
Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other
|
|
(30,429)
|
|
|
(30,036)
|
|
|
(393)
|
NOI at share - cash basis
|
$
|
673,036
|
$
|
554,427
|
$
|
118,609
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See Appendixpage vii for details of NOI at share components.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET OPERATING INCOME AT SHARE BY SUBSEGMENT (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
NOI at share:
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office(1)
|
$
|
179,592
|
$
|
184,867
|
$
|
183,540
|
$
|
363,132
|
$
|
372,023
|
Retail(1)
|
|
57,063
|
|
|
87,109
|
|
|
88,267
|
|
|
145,330
|
|
|
175,018
|
Residential
|
|
5,908
|
|
|
6,338
|
|
|
6,045
|
|
|
11,953
|
|
|
12,479
|
Alexander's Inc ("Alexander's")
|
|
11,108
|
|
|
11,909
|
|
|
11,322
|
|
|
22,430
|
|
|
23,484
|
Hotel Pennsylvania
|
|
4,031
|
|
|
5,644
|
|
|
(5,816)
|
|
|
(1,785)
|
|
|
1,459
|
Total New York
|
|
257,702
|
|
|
295,867
|
|
|
283,358
|
|
|
541,060
|
|
|
584,463
|
Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
theMART
|
|
30,974
|
|
|
27,816
|
|
|
23,523
|
|
|
54,497
|
|
|
54,691
|
555 California Street
|
|
15,358
|
|
|
13,660
|
|
|
14,501
|
|
|
29,859
|
|
|
27,171
|
Other investments
|
|
4,875
|
|
|
17,086
|
|
|
16,390
|
|
|
21,265
|
|
|
37,140
|
Total Other
|
|
51,207
|
|
|
58,562
|
|
|
54,414
|
|
|
105,621
|
|
|
119,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI at share
|
$
|
308,909
|
$
|
354,429
|
$
|
337,772
|
$
|
646,681
|
$
|
703,465
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019.
NOI at share - cash basis:
New York:
|
Office(1)
|
$
|
178,806
|
$
|
180,710
|
$
|
184,370
|
$
|
363,176
|
$
|
358,909
|
Retail(1)
|
|
66,726
|
|
|
79,139
|
|
|
80,936
|
|
|
147,662
|
|
|
158,728
|
Residential
|
|
5,303
|
|
|
5,463
|
|
|
5,771
|
|
|
11,074
|
|
|
11,062
|
Alexander's
|
|
11,322
|
|
|
12,098
|
|
|
11,527
|
|
|
22,849
|
|
|
24,137
|
Hotel Pennsylvania
|
|
3,982
|
|
|
5,744
|
|
|
(5,864)
|
|
|
(1,882)
|
|
|
1,591
|
Total New York
|
|
266,139
|
|
|
283,154
|
|
|
276,740
|
|
|
542,879
|
|
|
554,427
|
Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
theMART
|
|
31,984
|
|
|
27,999
|
|
|
24,912
|
|
|
56,896
|
|
|
55,078
|
555 California Street
|
|
15,595
|
|
|
13,808
|
|
|
14,745
|
|
|
30,340
|
|
|
26,634
|
Other investments
|
|
4,939
|
|
|
16,987
|
|
|
16,194
|
|
|
21,133
|
|
|
36,897
|
Total Other
|
|
52,518
|
|
|
58,794
|
|
|
55,851
|
|
|
108,369
|
|
|
118,609
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI at share - cash basis
|
$
|
318,657
|
$
|
341,948
|
$
|
332,591
|
$
|
651,248
|
$
|
673,036
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019.
SAME STORE NOI AT SHARE AND NOI AT SHARE - CASH BASIS (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
New York(2)
|
theMART
|
|
555 California
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Street
|
Same store NOI at share % increase (decrease)(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018
|
1.2%
|
(0.7)%
|
|
12.1%
|
13.0%
|
Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018
|
0.5%
|
(0.4)%
|
|
4.7%
|
10.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019
|
7.2%
|
4.1 %
|
|
42.3%
|
6.4%
|
Same store NOI at share - cash basis % increase(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018
|
4.3%
|
2.5 %
|
|
15.5%
|
12.9%
|
Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018
|
3.7%
|
2.6 %
|
|
8.9%
|
13.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019
|
8.3%
|
5.5 %
|
|
38.1%
|
5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)See pages viii through xiii in the Appendixfor same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis reconciliations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
|
(2)Excluding Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share % increase:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018
|
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share - cash basis % increase:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018
|
|
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018
|
|
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019
|
|
|
1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI AT SHARE BY REGION (unaudited)
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Region:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York City metropolitan area
|
85%
|
88%
|
86%
|
88%
|
Chicago, IL
|
10%
|
8%
|
9%
|
8%
|
San Francisco, CA
|
5%
|
|
4%
|
|
5%
|
|
4%
|
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
(Decrease)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate, at cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
$
|
2,609,869
|
$
|
3,306,280
|
$
|
(696,411)
|
Buildings and improvements
|
|
7,813,812
|
|
|
10,110,992
|
|
|
(2,297,180)
|
Development costs and construction in progress
|
|
1,835,054
|
|
|
2,266,491
|
|
|
(431,437)
|
Moynihan Train Hall development expenditures
|
|
665,226
|
|
|
445,693
|
|
|
219,533
|
Leasehold improvements and equipment
|
|
118,428
|
|
|
108,427
|
|
|
10,001
|
Total
|
|
13,042,389
|
|
|
16,237,883
|
|
|
(3,195,494)
|
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
|
(2,894,202)
|
|
|
(3,180,175)
|
|
|
285,973
|
Real estate, net
|
|
10,148,187
|
|
|
13,057,708
|
|
|
(2,909,521)
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
380,214
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
380,214
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
922,604
|
|
|
570,916
|
|
|
351,688
|
Restricted cash
|
|
154,306
|
|
|
145,989
|
|
|
8,317
|
Marketable securities
|
|
41,081
|
|
|
152,198
|
|
|
(111,117)
|
Tenant and other receivables
|
|
85,153
|
|
|
73,322
|
|
|
11,831
|
Investments in partially owned entities
|
|
4,025,534
|
|
|
858,113
|
|
|
3,167,421
|
Real estate fund investments
|
|
306,596
|
|
|
318,758
|
|
|
(12,162)
|
220 Central Park South condominium units ready for sale
|
|
328,786
|
|
|
99,627
|
|
|
229,159
|
Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents
|
|
749,198
|
|
|
935,131
|
|
|
(185,933)
|
Deferred leasing costs, net
|
|
357,511
|
|
|
400,313
|
|
|
(42,802)
|
Identified intangible assets, net
|
|
32,478
|
|
|
136,781
|
|
|
(104,303)
|
Other assets
|
|
382,209
|
|
|
431,938
|
|
|
(49,729)
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
17,913,857
|
$
|
17,180,794
|
$
|
733,063
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgages payable, net
|
$
|
6,256,808
|
$
|
8,167,798
|
$
|
(1,910,990)
|
Senior unsecured notes, net
|
|
445,465
|
|
|
844,002
|
|
|
(398,537)
|
Unsecured term loan, net
|
|
745,331
|
|
|
744,821
|
|
|
510
|
Unsecured revolving credit facilities
|
|
80,000
|
|
|
80,000
|
|
|
-
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
483,011
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
483,011
|
Moynihan Train Hall obligation
|
|
665,226
|
|
|
445,693
|
|
|
219,533
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
392,581
|
|
|
430,976
|
|
|
(38,395)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
66,835
|
|
|
167,730
|
|
|
(100,895)
|
Deferred compensation plan
|
|
99,879
|
|
|
96,523
|
|
|
3,356
|
Other liabilities
|
|
320,515
|
|
|
311,806
|
|
|
8,709
|
Total liabilities
|
|
9,555,651
|
|
|
11,289,349
|
|
|
(1,733,698)
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
862,062
|
|
|
783,562
|
|
|
78,500
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
6,860,554
|
|
|
4,465,231
|
|
|
2,395,323
|
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
635,590
|
|
|
642,652
|
|
|
(7,062)
|
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
|
$
|
17,913,857
|
$
|
17,180,794
|
$
|
733,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEASING ACTIVITY (unaudited)
(Square feet in thousands)
The leasing activity and related statistics in the table below are based on leases signed during the period and are not intended to coincide with the commencement of rental revenue in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Second generation relet space represents square footage that has not been vacant for more than nine months and tenant improvements and leasing commissions are based on our share of square feet leased during the period.
|
|
|
New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
theMART
|
|
555 California Street
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total square feet leased
|
|
221
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
30
|
Our share of square feet leased:
|
|
155
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
21
|
Initial rent(1)
|
$
|
83.54
|
$
|
162.44
|
$
|
63.83
|
$
|
86.00
|
Weighted average lease term (years)
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
19.6
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
5.1
|
Second generation relet space:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Square feet
|
|
80
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
21
|
GAAP basis:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Straight-line rent(2)
|
$
|
73.75
|
$
|
173.54
|
$
|
65.58
|
$
|
87.22
|
Prior straight-line rent
|
$
|
69.67
|
$
|
120.22
|
$
|
57.09
|
$
|
65.98
|
Percentage increase
|
|
5.9%
|
|
|
44.4%
|
|
|
14.9%
|
|
|
32.2%
|
Cash basis (non-GAAP):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial rent(1)
|
$
|
76.02
|
$
|
152.10
|
$
|
63.83
|
$
|
86.00
|
Prior escalated rent
|
$
|
73.57
|
$
|
128.16
|
$
|
60.22
|
$
|
76.23
|
Percentage increase
|
|
3.3%
|
|
|
18.7%
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
12.8%
|
Tenant improvements and leasing commissions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per square foot
|
$
|
70.76
|
$
|
73.23
|
$
|
6.23
|
$
|
31.28
|
Per square foot per annum
|
$
|
9.83
|
$
|
3.74
|
$
|
1.52
|
$
|
6.13
|
Percentage of initial rent
|
|
11.8%
|
|
|
2.3%
|
|
|
2.4%
|
|
|
7.1%
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See notes on following page.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEASING ACTIVITY (unaudited)
(Square feet in thousands)
The leasing activity and related statistics in the table below are based on leases signed during the period and are not intended to coincide with the commencement of rental revenue in accordance with GAAP. Second generation relet space represents square footage that has not been vacant for more than nine months and tenant improvements and leasing commissions are based on our share of square feet leased during the period.
|
|
|
New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
theMART
|
|
555 California Street
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total square feet leased
|
|
617
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
92
|
Our share of square feet leased:
|
|
505
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
64
|
Initial rent(1)
|
$
|
78.25
|
$
|
143.18
|
$
|
49.41
|
$
|
82.69
|
Weighted average lease term (years)
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
13.2
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
5.1
|
Second generation relet space:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Square feet
|
|
391
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
64
|
GAAP basis:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Straight-line rent(2)
|
$
|
73.37
|
$
|
152.41
|
$
|
48.62
|
$
|
85.29
|
Prior straight-line rent
|
$
|
72.04
|
$
|
118.08
|
$
|
43.39
|
$
|
55.25
|
Percentage increase
|
|
1.8%
|
|
|
29.1%
|
|
|
12.1%
|
|
|
54.4%
|
Cash basis (non-GAAP):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial rent(1)
|
$
|
74.76
|
$
|
138.37
|
$
|
49.36
|
$
|
82.69
|
Prior escalated rent
|
$
|
73.22
|
$
|
127.39
|
$
|
46.48
|
$
|
64.66
|
Percentage increase
|
|
2.1%
|
|
|
8.6%
|
|
|
6.2%
|
|
|
27.9%
|
Tenant improvements and leasing commissions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per square foot
|
$
|
82.04
|
$
|
52.40
|
$
|
30.58
|
$
|
43.22
|
Per square foot per annum
|
$
|
9.77
|
$
|
3.97
|
$
|
4.70
|
$
|
8.47
|
Percentage of initial rent
|
|
12.5%
|
|
|
2.8%
|
|
|
9.5%
|
|
|
10.2%
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Represents the cash basis weighted average starting rent per square foot, which is generally indicative of market rents. Most leases include free rent and periodicstep-ups in rent which are not included in the initial cash basis rent per square foot but are included in the GAAP basis straight-line rent per square foot.
-
Represents the GAAP basis weighted average rent per square foot that is recognized over the term of the respective leases and includes the effect of free rent and periodicstep-ups in rent.
LEASE EXPIRATIONS (unaudited)
NEW YORK SEGMENT
|
|
|
|
Our Share of
|
|
Weighted Average Annual
|
|
Percentage of
|
|
|
|
Square Feet
|
|
Rent of Expiring Leases
|
|
|
Period of Lease
|
|
of Expiring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Per Sq. Ft.
|
|
Expiration
|
|
Leases(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Escalated Rent
|
Office:
|
Month to Month
|
17,000
|
|
$
|
1,001,000
|
$
|
58.88
|
0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter 2019
|
30,000
|
|
|
1,896,000
|
|
|
63.20
|
0.2%
|
|
Fourth Quarter 2019
|
|
102,000
|
|
|
7,500,000
|
|
|
73.53
|
0.7%
|
|
Total 2019
|
|
132,000
|
|
|
9,396,000
|
|
|
71.18
|
0.9%
|
|
First Quarter 2020
|
531,000
|
|
|
33,646,000
|
|
|
63.36
|
2.9%
|
|
Second Quarter 2020
|
258,000
|
|
|
18,639,000
|
|
|
72.24
|
1.6%
|
|
Remaining 2020
|
335,000
|
|
|
26,174,000
|
|
|
78.13
|
2.3%
|
|
2021
|
1,211,000
|
|
|
96,225,000
|
|
|
79.46
|
8.3%
|
|
2022
|
698,000
|
|
|
46,704,000
|
|
|
66.91
|
4.0%
|
|
2023
|
1,960,000
|
|
|
163,354,000
|
|
|
83.34
|
14.2%
|
|
2024
|
1,412,000
|
|
|
115,525,000
|
|
|
81.82
|
10.0%
|
|
2025
|
818,000
|
|
|
62,012,000
|
|
|
75.81
|
5.4%
|
|
2026
|
1,184,000
|
|
|
90,094,000
|
|
|
76.09
|
7.8%
|
|
2027
|
1,073,000
|
|
|
78,101,000
|
|
|
72.79
|
6.8%
|
|
2028
|
967,000
|
|
|
68,529,000
|
|
|
70.87
|
5.9%
|
|
2029
|
685,000
|
|
|
54,978,000
|
|
|
80.26
|
4.8%
|
|
Thereafter
|
4,332,000
|
|
|
288,940,000
|
|
|
66.70
|
25.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail:
|
Month to Month
|
58,000
|
|
$
|
8,410,000
|
$
|
145.00
|
2.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter 2019
|
13,000
|
|
|
5,709,000
|
|
|
439.15
|
1.8%
|
|
Fourth Quarter 2019
|
|
45,000
|
|
|
9,086,000
|
|
|
201.91
|
2.7%
|
|
Total 2019
|
|
58,000
|
|
|
14,795,000
|
|
|
255.09
|
4.5%
|
|
First Quarter 2020
|
17,000
|
|
|
4,613,000
|
|
|
271.35
|
1.4%
|
|
Second Quarter 2020
|
56,000
|
|
|
9,373,000
|
|
|
167.38
|
2.8%
|
|
Remaining 2020
|
17,000
|
|
|
2,897,000
|
|
|
170.41
|
0.9%
|
|
2021
|
88,000
|
|
|
10,617,000
|
|
|
120.65
|
3.2%
|
|
2022
|
29,000
|
|
|
7,073,000
|
|
|
243.90
|
2.1%
|
|
2023
|
91,000
|
|
|
32,411,000
|
|
|
356.16
|
9.7%
|
|
2024
|
230,000
|
|
|
52,220,000
|
|
|
227.04
|
15.7%
|
|
2025
|
41,000
|
|
|
14,044,000
|
|
|
342.54
|
4.2%
|
|
2026
|
78,000
|
|
|
27,406,000
|
|
|
351.36
|
8.2%
|
|
2027
|
24,000
|
|
|
17,993,000
|
|
|
749.71
|
5.4%
|
|
2028
|
36,000
|
|
|
13,909,000
|
|
|
386.36
|
4.2%
|
|
2029
|
203,000
|
|
|
38,759,000
|
|
|
190.93
|
11.6%
|
|
Thereafter
|
583,000
|
|
|
78,576,000
|
|
|
134.78
|
23.6%
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Excludes storage, vacancy and other.
LEASE EXPIRATIONS (unaudited) theMART
|
|
|
|
Our Share of
|
|
Weighted Average Annual
|
|
Percentage of
|
|
|
|
Square Feet
|
|
Rent of Expiring Leases
|
|
|
Period of Lease
|
|
of Expiring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Per Sq. Ft.
|
|
Expiration
|
|
Leases(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Escalated Rent
|
Office / Showroom / Retail:
|
Month to Month
|
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter 2019
|
18,000
|
|
|
917,000
|
|
|
50.94
|
0.5%
|
|
Fourth Quarter 2019
|
|
43,000
|
|
|
2,401,000
|
|
|
55.84
|
1.4%
|
|
Total 2019
|
|
61,000
|
|
|
3,318,000
|
|
|
54.39
|
1.9%
|
|
First Quarter 2020
|
139,000
|
|
|
6,369,000
|
|
|
45.82
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter 2020
|
31,000
|
|
|
1,532,000
|
|
|
49.42
|
0.9%
|
|
Remaining 2020
|
124,000
|
|
|
6,364,000
|
|
|
51.32
|
3.8%
|
|
2021
|
322,000
|
|
|
15,732,000
|
|
|
48.86
|
9.4%
|
|
2022
|
606,000
|
|
|
29,329,000
|
|
|
48.40
|
17.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
302,000
|
|
|
15,522,000
|
|
|
51.40
|
9.3%
|
|
2024
|
307,000
|
|
|
15,072,000
|
|
|
49.09
|
9.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
310,000
|
|
|
16,394,000
|
|
|
52.88
|
9.8%
|
|
2026
|
265,000
|
|
|
12,920,000
|
|
|
48.75
|
7.8%
|
|
2027
|
108,000
|
|
|
5,480,000
|
|
|
50.74
|
3.3%
|
|
2028
|
642,000
|
|
|
28,281,000
|
|
|
44.05
|
17.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2029
|
61,000
|
|
|
2,829,000
|
|
|
46.38
|
1.7%
|
|
Thereafter
|
168,000
|
|
|
7,737,000
|
|
|
46.05
|
4.6%
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Excludes storage, vacancy and other.
LEASE EXPIRATIONS (unaudited)
555 California Street
|
|
|
|
Our Share of
|
|
Weighted Average Annual
|
|
Percentage of
|
|
|
|
Square Feet
|
|
Rent of Expiring Leases
|
|
|
Period of Lease
|
|
of Expiring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Per Sq. Ft.
|
|
Expiration
|
|
Leases(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Escalated Rent
|
Office / Retail:
|
Month to Month
|
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third Quarter 2019
|
3,000
|
|
|
257,000
|
|
|
85.67
|
0.3%
|
|
Fourth Quarter 2019
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
Total 2019
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
257,000
|
|
|
85.67
|
0.3%
|
|
First Quarter 2020
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter 2020
|
9,000
|
|
|
897,000
|
|
|
99.67
|
0.9%
|
|
Remaining 2020
|
51,000
|
|
|
3,221,000
|
|
|
63.16
|
3.3%
|
|
2021
|
76,000
|
|
|
5,565,000
|
|
|
73.22
|
5.7%
|
|
2022
|
36,000
|
|
|
2,923,000
|
|
|
81.19
|
3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
133,000
|
|
|
9,801,000
|
|
|
73.69
|
10.0%
|
|
2024
|
61,000
|
|
|
5,583,000
|
|
|
91.52
|
5.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
405,000
|
|
|
30,464,000
|
|
|
75.22
|
31.2%
|
|
2026
|
140,000
|
|
|
10,876,000
|
|
|
77.69
|
11.1%
|
|
2027
|
69,000
|
|
|
5,993,000
|
|
|
86.86
|
6.1%
|
|
2028
|
20,000
|
|
|
1,491,000
|
|
|
74.55
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2029
|
74,000
|
|
|
6,799,000
|
|
|
91.88
|
7.0%
|
|
Thereafter
|
165,000
|
|
|
13,829,000
|
|
|
83.81
|
14.2%
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Excludes storage, vacancy and other.
TRAILING TWELVE MONTH PRO-FORMA CASH NET OPERATING INCOME AT SHARE (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
For the Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustment for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Trailing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer of 45.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest in Fifth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI at Share -
|
|
Avenue and Times
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Pro Forma NOI at Share -
|
|
Pro Forma NOI at Share -
|
|
|
Cash Basis
|
|
|
Square JV(1)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Basis
|
|
|
Cash Basis
|
Office:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York
|
$
|
730,375
|
$
|
(19,067)
|
$
|
(38,632)
|
(2)
|
$
|
672,676
|
$
|
705,862
|
theMART
|
|
95,888
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
8,997
|
(3)
|
|
104,885
|
|
|
104,021
|
555 California Street
|
|
57,194
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
57,194
|
|
|
55,407
|
Total Office
|
|
883,457
|
|
|
(19,067)
|
|
|
(29,635)
|
|
|
834,755
|
|
|
865,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York - Retail
|
|
313,153
|
|
|
(68,148)
|
|
|
(10,738)
|
(4)
|
|
234,267
|
|
|
325,566
|
New York - Residential
|
|
22,088
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
22,088
|
|
|
22,248
|
|
$
|
1,218,698
|
$
|
(87,215)
|
$
|
(40,373)
|
|
$
|
1,091,110
|
$
|
1,213,104
|
____________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Adjusts July 1, 2018 through April 18, 2019 to reflect new ownership interests in the properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV.
-
Adjustment to deduct $27,052 of BMS NOI for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and $11,580 of 330 Madison Avenue NOI (sold in July 2019).
-
Adjustment to offset the accrual in Q4 2018 for the annual real estate tax increase which is billed to tenants throughout 2019.
-
Adjustment for Topshop at 608 Fifth Avenue.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE (unaudited)
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
Debt (contractual balances) (non-GAAP):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated debt (1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgages payable
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,291,645
|
|
Senior unsecured notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
450,000
|
|
$750 Million unsecured term loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
750,000
|
|
$2.75 Billion unsecured revolving credit facilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,571,645
|
|
Pro rata share of debt of non-consolidated entities(2)(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,928,286
|
|
Less: Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(480,640)
|
|
(primarily 1290 Avenue of the Americas and 555 California Street)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,019,291
|
(A)
|
|
|
Shares/Units
|
|
|
Liquidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preference
|
|
|
Perpetual Preferred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.00% preferred unit (D-16) (1 unit @ $1,000,000 per unit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
3.25% preferred units (D-17) (141,400 units @ $25 per unit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,535
|
|
5.70% Series K preferred shares
|
|
12,000
|
$
|
25.00
|
|
|
300,000
|
|
5.40% Series L preferred shares
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
25.00
|
|
|
300,000
|
|
5.25% Series M preferred shares
|
|
12,780
|
|
|
25.00
|
|
|
319,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
924,035
|
(B)
|
|
|
Converted
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Share
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares
|
|
190,813
|
$
|
64.10
|
|
|
12,231,113
|
|
Class A units
|
|
12,208
|
|
|
64.10
|
|
|
782,533
|
|
Convertible share equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity awards - unit equivalents
|
1,169
|
|
|
64.10
|
|
|
74,933
|
|
D-13 preferred units
|
|
728
|
|
|
64.10
|
|
|
46,665
|
|
G1-G4 units
|
|
59
|
|
|
64.10
|
|
|
3,782
|
|
Series A preferred shares
|
|
34
|
|
|
64.10
|
|
|
2,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,141,205
|
(C)
|
Total Market Capitalization
|
(A+B+C)
|
|
|
|
$
|
24,084,531
|
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
See reconciliation of consolidated debt, net (GAAP) to contractual debt(non-GAAP) on page xiv in the Appendix.
-
As a result of the bankruptcy plan of reorganization for Toys "R" Us, Inc. ("Toys") being declared effective and our stock in Toys being canceled, we no longer hold an investment in Toys. Accordingly, no Toys debt is included in our pro rata share of debt ofnon-consolidated entities.
-
Our pro rata share of debt ofnon-consolidated entities is net of our $63,409 share of Alexander's participation in its Rego Park II shopping center mortgage loan which is considered partially extinguished as the participation interest is a reacquisition of debt.
-
COMMON SHARES DATA (NYSE: VNO) (unaudited)
Vornado Realty Trust common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol VNO. Below is a summary of performance and dividends for VNO common shares (based on NYSE prices):
|
|
|
Second Quarter
|
First Quarter
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
|
Third Quarter
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
High price
|
$
|
70.45
|
$
|
70.54
|
$
|
73.06
|
$
|
77.59
|
Low price
|
$
|
62.87
|
$
|
59.95
|
$
|
59.48
|
$
|
69.50
|
Closing price - end of quarter
|
$
|
64.10
|
$
|
67.44
|
$
|
62.03
|
$
|
73.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized dividend per share
|
$
|
2.64
|
$
|
2.64
|
$
|
2.52
|
$
|
2.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized dividend yield - on closing price
|
|
4.1%
|
|
3.9%
|
|
|
4.1%
|
|
|
3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outstanding shares, Class A units and convertible preferred units as converted (in thousands)
|
|
205,011
|
|
204,336
|
|
|
203,930
|
|
|
203,604
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Closing market value of outstanding shares, Class A units and convertible preferred units as
|
$
|
13.1 Billion
|
$
|
13.8 Billion
|
$
|
12.6 Billion
|
$
|
14.9 Billion
|
converted
DEBT ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Variable
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted
|
(Contractual debt balances) (non-GAAP)
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Amount
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest Rate
|
|
|
|
Interest Rate
|
|
|
|
Interest Rate
|
Consolidated debt(1)
|
$
|
7,571,645
|
|
3.68%
|
$
|
1,763,182
|
|
4.06%
|
|
$
|
5,808,463
|
3.57%
|
Pro rata share of debt of non-consolidated entities(2)(3)
|
|
2,928,286
|
|
4.03%
|
|
|
1,475,815
|
|
4.04%
|
|
|
1,452,471
|
4.02%
|
Total
|
|
10,499,931
|
|
3.78%
|
|
|
3,238,997
|
|
4.05%
|
|
|
7,260,934
|
3.66%
|
Less: Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated debt (primarily 1290 Avenue of the
|
|
(480,640)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(29,301)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(451,339)
|
|
|
Americas and 555 California Street)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company's pro rata share of total debt
|
$
|
10,019,291
|
|
3.77%
|
|
$
|
3,209,696
|
|
4.04%
|
|
$
|
6,809,595
|
3.64%
|
Debt Covenant Ratios:(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025
|
|
|
|
Unsecured Revolving Credit Facilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Unsecured Term Loan
|
|
|
|
Required
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
Required
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
Total outstanding debt/total assets(5)
|
|
|
Less than 65%
|
41%
|
|
|
|
|
Less than 60%
|
|
|
|
33%
|
Secured debt/total assets
|
|
Less than 50%
|
31%
|
|
|
|
|
Less than 50%
|
|
|
|
27%
|
Interest coverage ratio (annualized combined EBITDA to annualized interest expense)
|
|
Greater than 1.50
|
2.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
Fixed charge coverage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Greater than 1.40
|
|
|
|
2.54
|
Unencumbered assets/unsecured debt
|
|
Greater than 150%
|
478%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
Unsecured debt/cap value of unencumbered assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Less than 60%
|
|
|
|
11%
|
Unencumbered coverage ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Greater than 1.50
|
|
|
|
7.83
|
Unencumbered EBITDA(non-GAAP):(5)
|
|
Q2 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York
|
$
|
287,516
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
24,432
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
$
|
311,948
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
See reconciliation of consolidated debt, net (GAAP) to contractual debt(non-GAAP) on page xiv in the Appendix.
-
As a result of the bankruptcy plan of reorganization for Toys "R" Us, Inc. ("Toys") being declared effective and our stock in Toys being canceled, we no longer hold an investment in Toys. Accordingly, no Toys debt is included in our pro rata share of debt ofnon-consolidated entities.
-
Our pro rata share of debt ofnon-consolidated entities is net of our $63,409 share of Alexander's participation in its Rego Park II shopping center mortgage loan which is considered partially extinguished as the participation interest is a reacquisition of debt.
-
Our debt covenant ratios are computed in accordance with the terms of our senior unsecured notes, unsecured revolving credit facilities, and unsecured term loan, as applicable. The methodology used for these computations may differ significantly from similarly titled ratios of other companies. For additional information regarding the methodology used to compute these ratios, please see our filings with the SEC of our revolving credit facilities, senior debt indentures and applicable prospectuses and prospectus supplements.
-
Total assets include EBITDA (as defined) capped at 7.0% under the senior unsecured notes due 2025 and 6.0% under the unsecured revolving credit facilities and unsecured term loan.
DEBT MATURITIES (CONTRACTUAL BALANCES) (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
Maturity
|
|
Spread
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
Date
|
(1)
|
|
over
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Thereafter
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
LIBOR
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
220 Central Park South
|
09/20
|
|
|
L+200
|
4.40%
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
48,883
|
(2)
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
48,883
|
PENN11
|
12/20
|
|
|
|
3.95%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
450,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
450,000
|
Borgata Land
|
02/21
|
|
|
|
5.14%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
53,999
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
53,999
|
770 Broadway
|
03/21
|
|
|
|
2.56%
|
(3)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
700,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
700,000
|
909 Third Avenue
|
05/21
|
|
|
|
3.91%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
350,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
350,000
|
606 Broadway
|
05/21
|
|
|
L+300
|
5.41%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
58,603
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
58,603
|
555 California Street
|
09/21
|
|
|
|
5.10%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
554,464
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
554,464
|
theMART
|
09/21
|
|
|
|
2.70%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
675,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
675,000
|
PENN2
|
12/21
|
|
|
L+165
|
4.09%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
575,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
575,000
|
1290 Avenue of the Americas
|
11/22
|
|
|
|
3.34%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
950,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
950,000
|
$1.25 Billion unsecured revolving credit facility
|
01/23
|
|
|
L+100
|
3.40%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
80,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
80,000
|
Unsecured Term Loan
|
02/24
|
|
|
|
3.87%
|
(4)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
750,000
|
|
|
750,000
|
435 Seventh Avenue - retail
|
02/24
|
|
|
L+130
|
3.73%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
95,696
|
|
|
95,696
|
$1.5 Billion unsecured revolving credit facility
|
03/24
|
|
|
L+90
|
|
-%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
150 West 34th Street
|
05/24
|
|
|
L+188
|
4.30%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
205,000
|
|
|
205,000
|
33-00 Northern Boulevard
|
01/25
|
|
|
|
4.14%
|
(5)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
100,000
|
Senior unsecured notes due 2025
|
01/25
|
|
|
|
3.50%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
450,000
|
|
|
450,000
|
4 Union Square South - retail
|
08/25
|
|
|
L+140
|
3.84%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
120,000
|
|
|
120,000
|
888 Seventh Avenue
|
12/25
|
|
|
|
3.25%
|
(6)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
375,000
|
|
|
375,000
|
100 West 33rd Street - office and retail
|
04/26
|
|
|
L+155
|
3.98%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
580,000
|
|
|
580,000
|
350 Park Avenue
|
01/27
|
|
|
|
3.92%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
400,000
|
|
|
400,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
498,883
|
|
$2,967,066
|
$
|
950,000
|
$
|
80,000
|
$3,075,696
|
$7,571,645
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-%
|
|
|
4.00%
|
|
|
3.62%
|
|
|
3.34%
|
|
|
3.40%
|
|
|
3.80%
|
|
|
3.68%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed rate debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
450,000
|
|
$2,333,463
|
$
|
950,000
|
$
|
-
|
$2,075,000
|
$5,808,463
|
Fixed weighted average rate expiring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-%
|
|
|
3.95%
|
|
|
3.47%
|
|
|
3.34%
|
|
|
-%
|
|
|
3.70%
|
|
|
3.57%
|
Floating rate debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
48,883
|
|
$
|
633,603
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
80,000
|
$1,000,696
|
$1,763,182
|
Floating weighted average rate expiring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-%
|
|
|
4.40%
|
|
|
4.21%
|
|
|
-%
|
|
|
3.40%
|
|
|
4.00%
|
|
|
4.06%
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Represents the extended maturity for certain loans in which we have the unilateral right to extend.
-
Repaid on July 16, 2019.
-
Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, the loan bears interest at 2.56% through September 2020. The rate was swapped from LIBOR plus 1.75% (4.17% as of June 30, 2019).
-
Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, the loan bears interest at 3.87% through October 2023. The rate was swapped from LIBOR plus 1.00% (3.40% as of June 30, 2019).
-
Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, the loan bears interest at 4.14% through January 2025. The rate was swapped from LIBOR plus 1.80% (4.22% as of June 30, 2019).
-
Pursuant to an existing swap agreement, the loan bears interest at 3.25% through December 2020. The rate was swapped from LIBOR plus 1.70% (4.11% as of June 30, 2019).
- 26 -
UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
Company's
|
|
Company's
|
|
|
100% of
|
|
Maturity
|
|
Spread
|
|
Interest
|
|
Joint Venture Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ownership at
|
|
|
Carrying
|
|
Pro rata
|
|
|
Joint Venture
|
|
|
over
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Share of Debt(1)
|
|
|
Debt(1)
|
|
Date(2)
|
|
LIBOR
|
|
Rate
|
|
Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV
|
Retail/Office
|
51.5%
|
$
|
3,306,389
|
|
$
|
461,461
|
$
|
950,000
|
|
Various
|
|
Various
|
|
Various
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alexander's(3)
|
Office/Retail
|
32.4%
|
|
|
103,005
|
|
|
315,847
|
|
|
974,836
|
|
Various
|
|
Various
|
|
Various
|
|
Partially owned office buildings/land:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One Park Avenue
|
|
|
Office/Retail
|
55.0%
|
|
|
136,351
|
|
|
165,000
|
|
|
300,000
|
03/21
|
|
L+175
|
4.17%
|
|
650 Madison Avenue
|
Office/Retail
|
20.1%
|
|
|
104,947
|
|
|
161,024
|
|
|
800,000
|
10/20
|
|
N/A
|
4.39%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
280 Park Avenue
|
|
|
Office/Retail
|
50.0%
|
|
|
104,140
|
|
|
600,000
|
|
|
1,200,000
|
09/24
|
|
L+173
|
4.14%
|
|
512 West 22nd Street
|
|
Office
|
55.0%
|
|
|
60,078
|
|
|
58,533
|
|
|
106,425
|
06/24
|
|
L+200
|
4.40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
West 57th Street properties
|
|
|
Office/Retail/Land
|
50.0%
|
|
|
43,434
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
20,000
|
12/22
|
|
L+160
|
4.04%
|
|
825 Seventh Avenue
|
Office/Retail
|
50.0%
|
|
|
9,826
|
|
|
10,250
|
|
|
20,500
|
09/19
|
|
L+140
|
3.81%
|
|
61 Ninth Avenue
|
|
|
Office/Retail
|
45.1%
|
|
|
6,389
|
|
|
75,543
|
|
|
167,500
|
01/26
|
|
L+135
|
|
3.77%
|
|
Other
|
Office/Retail
|
|
|
Various
|
|
|
4,099
|
|
|
17,465
|
|
|
50,150
|
|
Various
|
|
Various
|
|
Various
|
|
Other equity method investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independence Plaza
|
|
|
Residential/Retail
|
50.1%
|
|
|
66,113
|
|
|
338,175
|
|
|
675,000
|
07/25
|
|
N/A
|
4.25%
|
|
Rosslyn Plaza
|
Office/Residential
|
|
|
43.7% to 50.4%
|
|
|
31,662
|
|
|
19,842
|
|
|
39,360
|
06/22
|
|
L+195
|
4.35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
Various
|
|
|
Various
|
|
|
49,101
|
|
|
99,271
|
|
|
643,499
|
|
Various
|
|
Various
|
|
Various
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,025,534
|
|
$
|
2,332,411
|
|
$
|
5,947,270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
330 Madison Avenue
|
(4)
|
|
|
Office/Retail
|
25.0%
|
$
|
(60,097) (5)
|
$
|
125,000
|
$
|
500,000
|
08/24
|
|
N/A
|
3.43%
|
|
7 West 34th Street
|
Office/Retail
|
53.0%
|
|
|
(53,143) (5)
|
|
159,000
|
|
|
300,000
|
06/26
|
|
N/A
|
3.65%
|
|
85 Tenth Avenue
|
|
|
|
Office/Retail
|
49.9%
|
|
|
(5,098) (5)
|
|
311,875
|
|
|
625,000
|
12/26
|
|
N/A
|
4.55%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(118,338)
|
|
$
|
595,875
|
|
$
|
1,425,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Represents the contractual debt obligations. All amounts arenon-recourse to us except the $300,000 mortgage loan on 7 West 34th Street and $500,000 mortgage loan on 640 Fifth Avenue, included in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV.
-
Represents the extended maturity for certain loans in which we have the unilateral right to extend.
-
Our pro rata share of debt ofnon-consolidated entities is net of our $63,409 share of Alexander's participation in its Rego Park II shopping center mortgage loan which is considered partially extinguished as the participation interest is a reacquisition of debt.
-
Sold on July 11, 2019.
-
Our negative basis results from distributions in excess of our investment.
- 27 -
UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Our Share of Net Income (Loss) for the Three
|
|
|
Our Share of NOI
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
(non-GAAP) for the
|
|
|
|
Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Ownership at
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
Joint Venture Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in net income
|
51.5%
|
|
$
|
11,217
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
31,186
|
$
|
-
|
Return on preferred equity, net of our share of the expense
|
|
|
|
8,586
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
19,803
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
31,186
|
|
|
-
|
280 Park Avenue
|
50.0%
|
|
|
(4,647) (2)
|
|
(1,485)
|
|
|
7,542
|
(2)
|
|
9,838
|
Alexander's
|
32.4%
|
|
|
3,597
|
|
|
6,146
|
|
|
11,108
|
|
|
11,909
|
One Park Avenue
|
55.0%
|
|
|
1,490
|
|
|
1,740
|
|
|
5,203
|
|
|
4,368
|
7 West 34th Street
|
53.0%
|
|
|
771
|
|
|
859
|
|
|
3,281
|
|
|
3,266
|
650 Madison Avenue
|
20.1%
|
|
|
(747)
|
|
|
(561)
|
|
|
2,952
|
|
|
3,026
|
85 Tenth Avenue
|
49.9%
|
|
|
742
|
|
|
(190)
|
|
|
4,821
|
|
|
4,830
|
330 Madison Avenue(3)
|
25.0%
|
|
|
707
|
|
|
715
|
|
|
2,762
|
|
|
2,795
|
Independence Plaza
|
50.1%
|
|
|
(342)
|
|
|
1,024
|
|
|
6,818
|
|
|
6,967
|
West 57th Street properties
|
50.0%
|
|
|
(92)
|
|
|
(86)
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
229
|
825 Seventh Avenue
|
50.0%
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
670
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
839
|
Other, net
|
Various
|
|
(182)
|
|
|
(601)
|
|
|
3,233
|
|
|
1,711
|
|
|
|
|
21,121
|
|
|
8,231
|
|
|
79,170
|
|
|
49,778
|
Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alexander's corporate fee income
|
32.4%
|
|
|
1,122
|
|
|
1,021
|
|
|
540
|
|
|
547
|
UE(4)
|
N/A
|
|
-
|
|
1,112
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,893
|
Rosslyn Plaza
|
43.7% to 50.4%
|
|
268
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
1,449
|
|
|
1,301
|
PREIT(5)
|
N/A
|
|
-
|
|
(1,068)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,509
|
666 Fifth Avenue Office Condominium(6)
|
N/A
|
|
-
|
|
(1,269)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,135
|
Other, net
|
Various
|
|
362
|
|
|
444
|
|
|
1,815
|
|
|
1,589
|
|
|
|
|
1,752
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
3,804
|
|
|
15,974
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
22,873
|
|
$
|
8,757
|
$
|
82,974
|
$
|
65,752
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Completed on April 18, 2019.
-
Includes a $1,079 reduction in income from thenon-cashwrite-off of straight-line rent receivable (The Four Seasons Restaurant).
-
Sold on July 11, 2019.
-
Sold on March 4, 2019.
-
On March 12, 2019, we converted all of our PREIT operating partnership units into common shares and began accounting for our investment as a marketable security.
-
Sold on August 3, 2018.
-
UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Our Share of Net Income (Loss) for the Six Months
|
|
|
Our Share of NOI
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
(non-GAAP) for the
|
|
|
|
Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Ownership at
|
|
|
|
|
Joint Venture Name
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in net income
|
51.5%
|
|
$
|
11,217
|
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
31,186
|
$
|
-
|
Return on preferred equity, net of our share of the expense
|
|
|
|
8,586
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
19,803
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
31,186
|
|
|
-
|
Alexander's
|
32.4%
|
|
|
9,314
|
|
|
2,937
|
(2)
|
|
22,430
|
|
|
23,484
|
280 Park Avenue
|
50.0%
|
|
|
(6,485) (3)
|
|
(1,749)
|
|
|
17,090
|
(3)
|
|
19,328
|
One Park Avenue
|
55.0%
|
|
|
3,147
|
|
|
(3,158) (4)
|
|
10,496
|
|
|
10,302
|
650 Madison Avenue
|
20.1%
|
|
|
(1,901)
|
|
|
(1,624)
|
|
|
5,410
|
|
|
5,531
|
7 West 34th Street
|
53.0%
|
|
|
1,798
|
|
|
1,888
|
|
|
6,807
|
|
|
6,703
|
330 Madison Avenue(5)
|
25.0%
|
|
|
1,288
|
|
|
1,429
|
|
|
5,401
|
|
|
5,572
|
85 Tenth Avenue
|
49.9%
|
|
|
563
|
|
|
(743)
|
|
|
9,968
|
|
|
9,434
|
Independence Plaza
|
50.1%
|
|
|
(228)
|
|
|
2,508
|
|
|
13,717
|
|
|
14,016
|
West 57th Street properties
|
50.0%
|
|
|
(192)
|
|
|
(167)
|
|
|
510
|
|
|
427
|
825 Seventh Avenue
|
50.0%
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
1,362
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
1,685
|
Other, net
|
Various
|
|
(628)
|
|
|
(1,390)
|
|
|
5,718
|
|
|
3,069
|
|
|
|
|
26,526
|
|
|
1,293
|
|
|
128,745
|
|
|
99,551
|
Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
666 Fifth Avenue Office Condominium (6)
|
N/A
|
|
-
|
|
(4,761)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,408
|
Alexander's corporate fee income
|
32.4%
|
|
|
2,179
|
|
|
2,229
|
|
|
1,016
|
|
|
1,755
|
UE(7)
|
N/A
|
|
773
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
4,902
|
|
|
5,765
|
Rosslyn Plaza
|
43.7% to 50.4%
|
|
402
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2,785
|
|
|
2,334
|
PREIT(8)
|
N/A
|
|
51
|
|
|
(1,497)
|
|
|
9,824
|
|
|
10,230
|
Other, net
|
Various
|
|
262
|
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
3,104
|
|
|
3,222
|
|
|
|
|
3,667
|
|
|
(2,440)
|
|
|
21,631
|
|
|
33,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
30,193
|
|
$
|
(1,147)
|
$
|
150,376
|
$
|
133,265
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Completed on April 18, 2019.
-
Includes our $7,708 share of Alexander's disputed transfer tax related to the November 2012 sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center based on the precedent established by the New York City Tax Appeals Tribunal (the "Tax Tribunal") decision regarding One Park Avenue. See note below.
-
Includes a $1,079 reduction in income from thenon-cashwrite-off of straight-line rent receivable (The Four Seasons Restaurant).
-
Includes our $4,978 share of disputed transfer tax recorded in the first quarter of 2018 related to the March 2011 acquisition of One Park Avenue as a result of the Tax Tribunal's decision. We appealed the Tax Tribunal's decision to the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Department ("Appellate Division"). Our appeal was heard on April 2, 2019, and on April 25, 2019 the Appellate Division entered a unanimous decision and order that confirmed the decision of the Tax Tribunal and dismissed our appeal. On June 20, 2019, we filed a motion to reargue the Appellate Division's decision with the appellate court.
-
Sold on July 11, 2019.
-
Sold on August 3, 2018.
-
Sold on March 4, 2019.
-
On March 12, 2019, we converted all of our PREIT operating partnership units into common shares and began accounting for our investment as a marketable security.
-
PENN DISTRICT
ACTIVE DEVELOPMENT/REDEVELOPMENT SUMMARY - AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 (unaudited)
|
(Amounts in thousands, except square feet)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
Incremental
|
|
Amount
|
|
Remainder to
|
|
Stabilization
|
|
Projected
|
Active Penn District Projects
|
|
Segment
|
|
Rentable
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incremental
|
|
|
Sq. Ft.
|
|
Budget(1)
|
|
Expended
|
|
be Expended
|
|
Year
|
|
Cash Yield
|
Farley (95% interest)
|
|
New York
|
845,000
|
1,030,000
|
(2)
|
438,581
|
591,419
|
2022
|
7.4%
|
PENN2 - as expanded
|
|
New York
|
1,795,000
|
750,000
|
|
26,713
|
723,287
|
2024
|
8.4%
|
PENN1(3)
|
|
New York
|
2,543,000
|
325,000
|
|
48,832
|
276,168
|
|
N/A
|
13.5%(3)(4)
|
Districtwide Improvements
|
|
New York
|
|
N/A
|
|
100,000
|
|
-
|
|
100,000
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Total Active Penn District Projects
|
|
|
|
|
2,205,000
|
|
514,126
|
1,690,874
|
(5)
|
|
8.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___________________
-
Excluding debt and equity carry.
-
Net of anticipated historic tax credits.
-
Property is ground leased through 2098, as fully extended. Fair market value resets occur in 2023, 2048 and 2073. The 13.5% projected return is before the ground rent reset in 2023, which may be material.
-
Achieved as existing leases roll; average remaining lease term 5.4 years.
-
Expected to be funded from our balance sheet, principally from 220 CPS net sales proceeds.
There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget. In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in leasing the properties on the expected schedule or at the assumed rental rates.
- 30 -
OTHER DEVELOPMENT/REDEVELOPMENT SUMMARY - AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except square feet)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
Incremental
|
|
Amount
|
Remainder to
|
Stabilization
|
Other Active Projects
|
|
Segment
|
|
Rentable
|
|
|
|
Sq. Ft.
|
|
Budget
|
|
Expended
|
|
be Expended
|
|
Year
|
220
|
CPS - residential condominiums
|
Other
|
397,000
|
1,400,000
|
|
1,293,632
|
(1)
|
106,368
|
|
N/A
|
345
|
Montgomery Street (555 California Street) (70% interest)
|
Other
|
78,000
|
32,000
|
21,865
|
|
10,135
|
|
2020
|
825
|
Seventh Avenue - office (50% interest)
|
New York
|
165,000
|
|
15,000
|
|
9,526
|
|
5,474
|
|
2021
|
|
Total Other Projects
|
|
|
|
1,447,000
|
1,325,023
|
|
121,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Future Opportunities
|
|
Segment
|
|
Zoning
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sq. Ft.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Penn District - multiple opportunities - office/residential/retail
|
New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel Pennsylvania
|
New York
|
2,052,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
260
|
Eleventh Avenue - office(2)
|
New York
|
280,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Undeveloped Land
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29, 31, 33 West 57th Street (50% interest)
|
New York
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
484, 486 Eighth Avenue and 265, 267 West 34th Street
|
New York
|
125,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
527
|
West Kinzie, Chicago
|
Other
|
330,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rego Park III (32.4% interest)
|
New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total undeveloped land
|
|
605,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Excludes land and acquisition costs of 515,426.
-
The building is subject to a ground lease which expires in 2114.
There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget.
- 31 -
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, TENANT IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASING COMMISSIONS (unaudited)
CONSOLIDATED
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
Amounts paid for capital expenditures:
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Expenditures to maintain assets
|
$
|
53,457
|
|
$
|
92,386
|
$
|
111,629
|
|
Tenant improvements
|
|
36,080
|
|
|
100,191
|
|
|
128,287
|
|
Leasing commissions
|
|
13,009
|
|
|
33,254
|
|
|
36,447
|
|
Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures
|
|
102,546
|
|
|
225,831
|
|
|
276,363
|
|
Non-recurring capital expenditures
|
|
21,505
|
|
|
43,135
|
|
|
35,149
|
|
Total capital expenditures and leasing commissions
|
$
|
124,051
|
|
$
|
268,966
|
$
|
311,512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Amounts paid for development and redevelopment expenditures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Farley Office and Retail Building
|
$
|
106,980
|
$
|
295,827
|
$
|
265,791
|
|
220
|
Central Park South
|
|
102,926
|
|
|
18,995
|
|
|
-
|
|
PENN1
|
|
24,584
|
|
|
15,959
|
|
|
15,997
|
|
345
|
Montgomery Street
|
|
9,736
|
|
|
8,856
|
|
|
1,462
|
|
606
|
Broadway
|
|
7,464
|
|
|
18,187
|
|
|
5,950
|
|
1535 Broadway
|
|
1,031
|
|
|
8,645
|
|
|
1,982
|
|
Other
|
|
36,811
|
|
|
51,717
|
|
|
64,670
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
289,532
|
$
|
418,186
|
$
|
355,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
____________________
-
Primarily relates to our former Washington, DC segment which wasspun-off on July 17, 2017.
- 32 -
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, TENANT IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASING COMMISSIONS (unaudited)
NEW YORK SEGMENT
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
Amounts paid for capital expenditures:
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Expenditures to maintain assets
|
$
|
46,850
|
|
$
|
70,954
|
$
|
79,567
|
Tenant improvements
|
|
31,068
|
|
|
76,187
|
|
|
83,639
|
Leasing commissions
|
|
12,289
|
|
|
29,435
|
|
|
26,114
|
Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures
|
|
90,207
|
|
|
176,576
|
|
|
189,320
|
Non-recurring capital expenditures
|
|
19,780
|
|
|
31,381
|
|
|
27,762
|
Total capital expenditures and leasing commissions
|
$
|
109,987
|
|
$
|
207,957
|
$
|
217,082
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Amounts paid for development and redevelopment expenditures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Farley Office and Retail Building
|
$
|
106,980
|
$
|
18,995
|
$
|
-
|
PENN1
|
|
24,584
|
|
|
15,959
|
|
|
15,997
|
606 Broadway
|
|
7,464
|
|
|
8,856
|
|
|
1,462
|
1535 Broadway
|
|
1,031
|
|
|
8,645
|
|
|
1,982
|
Other
|
|
32,387
|
|
|
36,660
|
|
|
23,933
|
|
$
|
172,446
|
$
|
89,115
|
$
|
43,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 33 -
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES,TENANT IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASING COMMISSIONS (unaudited) theMART
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
Amounts paid for capital expenditures:
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Expenditures to maintain assets
|
$
|
4,822
|
|
$
|
13,282
|
$
|
12,772
|
Tenant improvements
|
|
1,806
|
|
|
15,106
|
|
|
8,730
|
Leasing commissions
|
|
376
|
|
|
459
|
|
|
1,701
|
Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures
|
|
7,004
|
|
|
28,847
|
|
|
23,203
|
Non-recurring capital expenditures
|
|
86
|
|
|
260
|
|
|
-
|
Total capital expenditures and leasing commissions
|
$
|
7,090
|
|
$
|
29,107
|
$
|
23,203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Amounts paid for development and redevelopment expenditures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common area enhancements
|
$
|
40
|
|
$
|
51
|
$
|
5,342
|
Other
|
|
1,191
|
|
|
10,739
|
|
|
799
|
|
$
|
1,231
|
|
$
|
10,790
|
$
|
6,141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 34 -
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, TENANT IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASING COMMISSIONS (unaudited)
555 CALIFORNIA STREET
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
Amounts paid for capital expenditures:
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Expenditures to maintain assets
|
$
|
1,785
|
|
$
|
8,150
|
$
|
9,689
|
Tenant improvements
|
|
3,206
|
|
|
8,898
|
|
|
19,327
|
Leasing commissions
|
|
344
|
|
|
3,360
|
|
|
1,330
|
Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures
|
|
5,335
|
|
|
20,408
|
|
|
30,346
|
Non-recurring capital expenditures
|
|
1,639
|
|
|
11,494
|
|
|
7,159
|
Total capital expenditures and leasing commissions
|
$
|
6,974
|
|
$
|
31,902
|
$
|
37,505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Amounts paid for development and redevelopment expenditures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
345 Montgomery Street
|
$
|
9,736
|
|
$
|
18,187
|
$
|
5,950
|
Other
|
|
3,193
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
6,465
|
|
$
|
12,929
|
|
$
|
18,632
|
$
|
12,415
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 35 -
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, TENANT IMPROVEMENTS AND LEASING COMMISSIONS (unaudited)
OTHER
(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Amounts paid for development and redevelopment expenditures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
220 CPS
|
$
|
102,926
|
|
$
|
295,827
|
$
|
265,791
|
|
Other
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,822
|
|
|
28,131
|
(1)
|
|
$
|
102,926
|
|
$
|
299,649
|
$
|
293,922
|
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Primarily relates to our former Washington, DC segment which wasspun-off on July 17, 2017.
- 36 -
SQUARE FOOTAGE (unaudited)
|
(Square feet in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At Vornado's Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
At
|
|
|
Under
|
|
|
In Service
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Office
|
|
Retail
|
|
Showroom
|
|
Other
|
|
100%
|
|
|
Development
|
|
|
|
Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Office
|
21,497
|
|
17,821
|
1,337
|
|
16,301
|
|
-
|
183
|
|
-
|
Retail
|
2,791
|
|
2,294
|
190
|
|
-
|
2,104
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Residential - 1,683 units
|
1,533
|
|
800
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
796
|
Alexander's (32.4% interest), including 312 residential units
|
2,449
|
|
793
|
63
|
|
288
|
356
|
|
-
|
86
|
Hotel Pennsylvania
|
1,400
|
|
1,400
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,400
|
|
29,670
|
|
23,108
|
1,594
|
|
16,589
|
2,460
|
183
|
2,282
|
Other:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
theMART
|
3,693
|
|
3,684
|
|
-
|
2,045
|
106
|
1,533
|
|
-
|
555 California Street (70% interest)
|
1,819
|
|
1,273
|
55
|
|
1,185
|
33
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Other
|
2,831
|
|
1,332
|
|
140
|
|
212
|
|
869
|
|
-
|
|
111
|
|
8,343
|
|
6,289
|
195
|
|
3,442
|
1,008
|
1,533
|
111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total square feet at June 30, 2019
|
38,013
|
|
29,397
|
1,789
|
|
20,031
|
3,468
|
1,716
|
2,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total square feet at March 31, 2019
|
38,007
|
|
29,812
|
|
1,747
|
|
20,192
|
|
3,768
|
|
1,715
|
|
2,390
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Parking Garages (not included above):
|
Square Feet
|
|
Number of
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Garages
|
|
Spaces
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York
|
1,669
|
|
10
|
4,875
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
theMART
|
558
|
|
4
|
1,637
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
555 California Street
|
168
|
|
1
|
453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rosslyn Plaza
|
411
|
|
4
|
|
1,094
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total at June 30, 2019
|
2,806
|
|
19
|
8,059
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 37 -
TOP 30 TENANTS (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except square feet)
|
|
|
Square
|
|
|
Annualized
|
|
% of Annualized
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
Footage
|
|
|
At Share
|
|
At Share
|
Tenants
|
|
At Share(1)
|
|
|
(non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
(non-GAAP)(2)
|
Facebook
|
757,653
|
$
|
77,126
|
3.4%
|
IPG and affiliates
|
967,552
|
|
|
65,232
|
2.9%
|
Macy's
|
646,434
|
|
|
38,404
|
1.7%
|
Bloomberg L.P.
|
303,147
|
|
|
35,898
|
1.6%
|
Google/Motorola Mobility (guaranteed by Google)
|
728,483
|
|
|
35,849
|
1.6%
|
AXA Equitable Life Insurance
|
336,646
|
|
|
33,250
|
1.5%
|
Oath (Verizon)
|
327,138
|
|
|
31,881
|
1.4%
|
Ziff Brothers Investments, Inc.
|
287,030
|
|
|
31,535
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc.
|
479,557
|
|
|
30,812
|
1.4%
|
Swatch Group USA(3)
|
14,950
|
|
|
29,051
|
1.3%
|
Amazon (including its Whole Foods subsidiary)
|
320,204
|
|
|
28,469
|
1.3%
|
AMC Networks, Inc.
|
404,920
|
|
|
28,207
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The City of New York
|
563,545
|
|
|
25,194
|
1.1%
|
Neuberger Berman Group LLC
|
288,325
|
|
|
23,290
|
1.0%
|
Forever 21(3)
|
112,468
|
|
|
22,998
|
1.0%
|
Madison Square Garden
|
342,822
|
|
|
22,940
|
1.0%
|
Bank of America
|
254,033
|
|
|
22,079
|
1.0%
|
JCPenney
|
426,370
|
|
|
21,244
|
0.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York University
|
347,948
|
|
|
20,523
|
0.9%
|
PwC
|
241,196
|
|
|
17,731
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Victoria's Secret (guaranteed by L Brands, Inc.)(3)
|
33,164
|
|
|
17,399
|
0.8%
|
U.S. Government
|
578,711
|
|
|
14,303
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information Builders, Inc.
|
210,978
|
|
|
13,360
|
0.6%
|
Fast Retailing (Uniqlo)(3)
|
47,181
|
|
|
12,815
|
0.6%
|
New York & Company, Inc.
|
207,269
|
|
|
12,220
|
0.5%
|
Cushman & Wakefield
|
127,314
|
|
|
12,028
|
0.5%
|
Kmart Corporation
|
223,741
|
|
|
11,459
|
0.5%
|
Hollister(3)
|
11,306
|
|
|
10,923
|
0.5%
|
Foot Locker
|
149,987
|
|
|
10,668
|
0.5%
|
Forest Laboratories
|
168,673
|
|
|
10,651
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34.1%
|
____________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes leases not yet commenced.
-
See reconciliation of our annualized revenue at share on page xiv in the Appendix.
-
Tenant annualized revenues adjusted to reflect the transfer of the 45.4% interest in Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV.
-
OCCUPANCY (unaudited)
|
|
New York
|
|
|
theMART
|
|
|
555 California Street
|
Occupancy rate at:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
96.5%
|
|
|
94.8%
|
99.5%
|
March 31, 2019
|
97.0%
|
|
|
94.9%
|
99.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
97.0%
|
|
|
94.7%
|
99.4%
|
June 30, 2018
|
96.6%
|
|
|
99.3%
|
97.3%
RESIDENTIAL STATISTICS in service (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Vornado's Ownership Interest
|
|
|
Number of Units
|
Number of Units
|
|
|
Occupancy Rate
|
Average Monthly
|
New York:
|
|
|
Rent Per Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
1,995
|
|
959
|
95.9%
|
|
|
$3,837
|
March 31, 2019
|
1,995
|
|
959
|
96.7%
|
|
|
$3,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
1,999
|
|
963
|
96.6%
|
|
|
$3,803
|
June 30, 2018
|
1,994
|
|
960
|
98.3%
|
|
|
$3,789
- 39 -
NEW YORK SEGMENT
PROPERTY TABLE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted
|
|
|
Square Feet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
Average
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Under Development
|
|
|
Encumbrances
|
|
Property
|
|
|
Annual Rent
|
|
In Service
|
|
or Not Available
|
|
|
(non-GAAP)
|
Major Tenants
|
|
Ownership
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
PSF(1)
|
Property
|
|
|
for Lease
|
|
|
(in thousands)(2)
|
NEW YORK:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Penn District:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PENN1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ground leased through 2098)**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cisco, WSP USA, Symantec Corporation,
|
-Office
|
100.0%
|
92.6%
|
$
|
68.66
|
|
2,273,000
|
2,104,000
|
169,000
|
|
|
|
|
United Healthcare Services, Inc., Siemens Mobility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank of America, Kmart Corporation,
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
95.0%
|
|
|
137.70
|
|
270,000
|
|
270,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Shake Shack, Starbucks
|
|
100.0%
|
92.9%
|
|
|
75.99
|
|
2,543,000
|
2,374,000
|
169,000
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PENN2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMC, Information Builders, Inc.,
|
-Office
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
63.08
|
|
1,591,000
|
1,304,000
|
287,000
|
|
|
|
|
Madison Square Garden, McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc.
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
218.19
|
|
45,000
|
|
39,000
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
Chase Manhattan Bank
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
67.35
|
|
1,636,000
|
1,343,000
|
293,000
|
|
|
575,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PENN11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Office
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
62.59
|
|
1,111,000
|
1,111,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Macy's, Madison Square Garden, AMC Networks, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PNC Bank National Association, Starbucks,
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
95.2%
|
|
|
133.55
|
|
41,000
|
|
41,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Madison Square Garden
|
|
100.0%
|
99.8%
|
|
|
65.11
|
|
1,152,000
|
1,152,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
450,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100 West 33rd Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Office
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
67.20
|
|
859,000
|
859,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
398,402
|
|
IPG and affiliates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manhattan Mall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
99.0%
|
|
|
125.91
|
|
256,000
|
256,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
181,598
|
|
JCPenney, Aeropostale, Express, Starbucks, Rose Mansion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
330 West 34th Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ground leased through 2149 -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34.8% ownership interest in the land)**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York & Company, Inc., Structure Tone,
|
-Office
|
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
63.08
|
|
701,000
|
701,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Deutsch, Inc., Web.com, Footlocker, Home Advisor, Inc.
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
|
54.3%
|
|
|
124.38
|
|
21,000
|
|
21,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Starbucks, Ballast Point*
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
98.7%
|
|
|
63.08
|
|
722,000
|
722,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
50,150 (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
435 Seventh Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
187.82
|
|
43,000
|
43,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
95,696
|
|
Forever 21*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7 West 34th Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Office
|
|
53.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
70.98
|
|
458,000
|
458,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Amazon
|
-Retail
|
|
53.0%
|
89.3%
|
|
|
342.89
|
|
19,000
|
|
19,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Amazon, Lindt, Naturalizer* (guaranteed by Caleres)
|
|
|
53.0%
|
|
99.6%
|
|
|
81.81
|
|
477,000
|
477,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
300,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
431 Seventh Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
269.45
|
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
488 Eighth Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
90.32
|
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
138-142 West 32nd Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
113.14
|
|
8,000
|
8,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150 West 34th Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
112.53
|
|
78,000
|
78,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
205,000
|
|
Old Navy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 40 -
NEW YORK SEGMENT
PROPERTY TABLE
Square Feet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Under Development
|
Encumbrances
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
Annual Rent
|
|
|
In Service
|
|
or Not Available
|
(non-GAAP)
|
Major Tenants
|
|
Ownership
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
PSF(1)
|
|
Property
|
|
|
for Lease
|
(in thousands)(2)
|
NEW YORK (Continued):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Penn District (Continued):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
137 West 33rd Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
$
|
99.01
|
|
3,000
|
3,000
|
|
- $
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
131-135 West 33rd Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
55.08
|
|
23,000
|
23,000
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Penn District
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,816,000
|
7,354,000
|
462,000
|
|
|
2,255,846
|
|
|
Midtown East:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
909 Third Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ground leased through 2063)**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IPG and affiliates, Forest Laboratories,
|
-Office
|
|
100.0%
|
98.6%
|
|
|
65.82
|
1,352,000
|
1,352,000
|
|
-
|
350,000
|
|
Geller & Company, Morrison Cohen LLP,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States Post Office, Thomson Reuters LLC, Sard Verbinnen*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150 East 58th Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ground leased through 2118)**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Office
|
100.0%
|
96.8%
|
|
|
77.67
|
|
540,000
|
540,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
Castle Harlan, Tournesol Realty LLC (Peter Marino)
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
13.1%
|
|
|
17.86
|
|
3,000
|
|
3,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
96.3%
|
|
|
77.34
|
|
543,000
|
543,000
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
715 Lexington Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
124.80
|
|
23,000
|
23,000
|
|
-
|
- New York & Company, Inc., Jonathan Adler, Casper*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
966 Third Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
107.88
|
|
7,000
|
7,000
|
|
-
|
-
|
McDonald's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
968 Third Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
|
50.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
165.23
|
|
7,000
|
7,000
|
|
-
|
-
|
Wells Fargo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Midtown East
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,932,000
|
1,932,000
|
|
-
|
350,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Midtown West:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
888 Seventh Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ground leased through 2067)**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Axon Capital LP, Lone Star US Acquisitions LLC,
|
-Office
|
100.0%
|
89.7%
|
|
|
92.13
|
|
870,000
|
870,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
Vornado Executive Headquarters, United Talent Agency
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
309.08
|
|
15,000
|
|
15,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Redeye Grill L.P.
|
|
100.0%
|
89.9%
|
|
|
95.80
|
|
885,000
|
885,000
|
|
-
|
375,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57th Street - 2 buildings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Office
|
|
50.0%
|
84.6%
|
|
|
49.18
|
|
81,000
|
81,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
Various
|
-Retail
|
|
50.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
140.39
|
|
22,000
|
|
22,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.0%
|
|
87.9%
|
|
|
68.67
|
|
103,000
|
103,000
|
|
-
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Midtown West
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
988,000
|
988,000
|
|
-
|
395,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Park Avenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
280 Park Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cohen & Steers Inc., Franklin Templeton Co. LLC,
|
-Office
|
50.0%
|
93.5%
|
|
|
101.93
|
|
1,234,000
|
1,234,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
PJT Partners, Investcorp International Inc., GIC Inc., Wells Fargo
|
-Retail
|
50.0%
|
16.8%
|
|
|
258.91
|
|
26,000
|
|
26,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Scottrade Inc., Starbucks
|
|
50.0%
|
91.9%
|
|
|
105.17
|
|
1,260,000
|
1,260,000
|
|
-
|
1,200,000
|
|
NEW YORK SEGMENT
PROPERTY TABLE
Square Feet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Under Development
|
|
|
Encumbrances
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
|
Average
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
|
Annual Rent
|
|
In Service
|
|
or Not Available
|
|
|
(non-GAAP)
|
Major Tenants
|
|
Ownership
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
PSF(1)
|
Property
|
|
|
for Lease
|
|
|
(in thousands)(2)
|
NEW YORK (Continued):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Park Avenue (Continued):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350 Park Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kissinger Associates Inc., Ziff Brothers Investment Inc.,
|
-Office
|
100.0%
|
|
97.7%
|
$
|
110.80
|
|
553,000
|
553,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
MFA Financial Inc., M&T Bank
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
273.75
|
|
18,000
|
|
18,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Fidelity Investments, AT&T Wireless, Valley National Bank
|
|
100.0%
|
|
97.8%
|
|
|
115.94
|
|
571,000
|
571,000
|
|
-
|
$
|
400,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Park Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,831,000
|
1,831,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,600,000
|
|
|
Grand Central:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90 Park Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alston & Bird, Capital One, PwC, MassMutual*,
|
-Office
|
|
100.0%
|
|
99.3%
|
|
|
78.95
|
|
938,000
|
938,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Factset Research Systems Inc., Foley & Lardner
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
138.03
|
|
18,000
|
|
18,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Citibank, Starbucks
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
99.3%
|
|
|
80.06
|
|
956,000
|
956,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
330 Madison Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guggenheim Partners LLC, HSBC Bank AFS, Glencore Ltd.,
|
-Office
|
25.0%
|
|
94.9%
|
|
|
80.28
|
|
813,000
|
813,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Wells Fargo, American Century
|
-Retail
|
25.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
333.71
|
|
33,000
|
|
33,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Ann Taylor Retail Inc., Citibank, Starbucks
|
|
25.0%
|
|
95.1%
|
|
|
90.17
|
|
846,000
|
846,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
510 Fifth Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
162.01
|
|
66,000
|
66,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
The North Face, Elie Tahari
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Grand Central
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,868,000
|
1,868,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Madison/Fifth:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
640 Fifth Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fidelity Investments, Owl Creek Asset Management LP,
|
-Office
|
52.0%
|
|
95.6%
|
|
|
95.91
|
|
246,000
|
246,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Avolon Aerospace, GCA Savvian Inc.
|
-Retail
|
52.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
921.12
|
|
69,000
|
|
69,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Victoria's Secret (guaranteed by L Brands, Inc.), Dyson
|
|
52.0%
|
|
96.5%
|
|
|
276.67
|
|
315,000
|
315,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
666 Fifth Avenue
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
|
52.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
486.66
|
|
114,000
|
114,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Hollister, Tissot
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
595 Madison Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beauvais Carpets, Levin Capital Strategies LP,
|
-Office
|
100.0%
|
|
90.3%
|
|
|
86.97
|
|
302,000
|
302,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Cosmetech Mably Int'l LLC.
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
|
39.2%
|
|
|
1,315.73
|
|
29,000
|
|
29,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Coach
|
|
100.0%
|
|
85.8%
|
|
|
194.63
|
|
331,000
|
331,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
650 Madison Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Polo Ralph Lauren,
|
-Office
|
|
20.1%
|
|
97.9%
|
|
|
114.68
|
|
564,000
|
564,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Willett Advisors LLC (Bloomberg Philanthropies), Sotheby's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Realty, Inc.*
|
-Retail
|
|
20.1%
|
|
82.0%
|
|
|
1,114.58
|
|
39,000
|
|
39,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Moncler USA Inc., Tod's, Celine
|
|
|
20.1%
|
|
96.9%
|
|
|
179.35
|
|
603,000
|
603,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
800,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
689 Fifth Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Office
|
52.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
90.26
|
|
81,000
|
81,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Yamaha Artist Services Inc., Brunello Cucinelli USA Inc.
|
-Retail
|
52.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
883.01
|
|
17,000
|
|
17,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
MAC Cosmetics, Massimo Dutti
|
|
52.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
227.78
|
|
98,000
|
98,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
655 Fifth Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
|
50.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
272.52
|
|
57,000
|
57,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Ferragamo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW YORK SEGMENT
PROPERTY TABLE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Square Feet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted
|
|
|
|
|
Under Development
|
|
|
Encumbrances
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
Average
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
|
Annual Rent
|
|
In Service
|
|
or Not Available
|
|
|
(non-GAAP)
|
Major Tenants
|
|
Ownership
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
PSF(1)
|
Property
|
|
|
for Lease
|
|
|
(in thousands)(2)
|
NEW YORK (Continued):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Madison/Fifth (Continued):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
697-703 Fifth Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
44.8%
|
100.0%
|
$
|
2,979.07
|
|
26,000
|
26,000
|
|
-
|
$
|
450,000
|
|
Swatch Group USA, Harry Winston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Madison/Fifth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,544,000
|
1,544,000
|
|
|
|
|
1,750,000
|
|
|
Midtown South:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
770 Broadway
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Office
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
99.67
|
|
1,078,000
|
1,078,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Facebook, Oath (Verizon)
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
92.5%
|
|
|
62.79
|
|
105,000
|
|
105,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Bank of America, Kmart Corporation
|
|
|
100.0%
|
99.3%
|
|
|
96.39
|
|
1,183,000
|
1,183,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
700,000
|
|
|
One Park Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New York University, Clarins USA Inc.,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BMG Rights Management, Robert A.M. Stern Architect,
|
-Office
|
55.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
59.37
|
|
865,000
|
865,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
automotiveMastermind
|
-Retail
|
55.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
87.40
|
|
78,000
|
|
78,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Bank of Baroda, Citibank, Equinox, Men's Wearhouse
|
|
55.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
61.69
|
|
943,000
|
943,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
300,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 Union Square South
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Burlington, Whole Foods Market, DSW,
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
118.14
|
|
206,000
|
206,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
120,000
|
|
Forever 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
692 Broadway
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
95.04
|
|
36,000
|
36,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Equinox, Oath (Verizon)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Midtown South
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,368,000
|
2,368,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,120,000
|
|
|
Rockefeller Center:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1290 Avenue of the Americas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AXA Equitable Life Insurance, Hachette Book Group Inc.,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bryan Cave LLP, Neuberger Berman Group LLC, SSB Realty LLC,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cushman & Wakefield, Fitzpatrick, Cella, Harper & Scinto,
|
-Office
|
|
70.0%
|
|
98.0%
|
|
|
84.31
|
|
2,042,000
|
2,042,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Columbia University, LinkLaters*
|
-Retail
|
|
70.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
189.96
|
|
76,000
|
|
76,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Duane Reade, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Sovereign Bank, Starbucks
|
|
|
70.0%
|
|
98.1%
|
|
|
88.11
|
|
2,118,000
|
2,118,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
950,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
608 Fifth Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ground leased through 2033)**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Office
|
100.0%
|
94.6%
|
|
|
78.48
|
|
93,000
|
93,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
44,000
|
|
-
|
|
44,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
94.6%
|
|
|
78.48
|
|
137,000
|
93,000
|
44,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Rockefeller Center
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,255,000
|
2,211,000
|
44,000
|
|
|
950,000
|
|
|
Wall Street/Downtown:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40 Fulton Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Office
|
|
100.0%
|
73.6%
|
|
|
51.81
|
|
246,000
|
246,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Market News International Inc., Fortune Media Group*
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
108.70
|
|
5,000
|
|
5,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
TD Bank
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
74.1%
|
|
|
52.94
|
|
251,000
|
251,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Soho:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
478-486 Broadway - 2 buildings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
33.1%
|
|
|
121.63
|
|
65,000
|
65,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Madewell, J. Crew
|
-Residential (10 units)
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
48.8%
|
|
|
|
|
85,000
|
|
85,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW YORK SEGMENT
PROPERTY TABLE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted
|
|
|
Square Feet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
Average
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Under Development
|
|
|
Encumbrances
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Rent
|
|
|
|
or Not Available
|
|
|
(non-GAAP)
|
|
Property
|
|
Ownership
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
PSF
|
(1)
|
|
Property
|
|
In Service
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Major Tenants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for Lease
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
NEW YORK (Continued):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Soho (Continued):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
443 Broadway
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
$
|
|
105.96
|
|
16,000
|
16,000
|
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
Necessary Clothing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
304 Canal Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
4,000
|
4,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Residential (4 units)
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
|
9,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
69.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,000
|
13,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
334 Canal Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
100.20
|
|
4,000
|
4,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Residential (4 units)
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
-
|
11,000
|
|
11,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
155 Spring Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
98.7%
|
|
|
|
130.00
|
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Vera Bradley
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
148 Spring Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
195.53
|
|
8,000
|
8,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Dr. Martens
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150 Spring Street
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
294.27
|
|
6,000
|
6,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Sandro
|
-Residential (1 unit)
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
1,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,000
|
7,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Soho
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
194,000
|
194,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Times Square:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1540 Broadway
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forever 21, Planet Hollywood, Disney, Sunglass Hut,
|
-Retail
|
52.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
287.64
|
|
161,000
|
161,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
- MAC Cosmetics, U.S. Polo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1535 Broadway
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
|
52.0%
|
95.3%
|
|
|
1,052.11
|
|
45,000
|
45,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
T-Mobile, Invicta, Swatch Group USA, Levi's, Sephora
|
-Theatre
|
|
52.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
13.90
|
|
62,000
|
|
62,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Nederlander-Marquis Theatre
|
|
|
52.0%
|
|
98.0%
|
|
|
|
392.34
|
|
107,000
|
107,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Times Square
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
268,000
|
268,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upper East Side:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
828-850 Madison Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
89.8%
|
|
|
|
422.98
|
|
18,000
|
14,000
|
4,000
|
|
|
- Gucci, Christofle Silver Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
677-679 Madison Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
522.29
|
|
8,000
|
8,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Berluti
|
-Residential (8 units)
|
|
100.0%
|
75.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
5,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
|
90.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,000
|
13,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
759-771 Madison Avenue (40 East 66th)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
100.0%
|
42.8%
|
|
|
1,352.60
|
|
11,000
|
11,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
John Varvatos
|
-Residential (5 units)
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
12,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
72.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,000
|
23,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1131 Third Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
176.99
|
|
23,000
|
23,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
- Nike, Crunch LLC, J.Jill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW YORK SEGMENT
PROPERTY TABLE
Square Feet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
Average
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Under Development
|
|
|
Encumbrances
|
|
Property
|
|
|
Annual Rent
|
|
In Service
|
|
or Not Available
|
|
|
(non-GAAP)
|
Major Tenants
|
|
Ownership
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
PSF(1)
|
Property
|
|
|
for Lease
|
|
|
(in thousands)(2)
|
NEW YORK (Continued):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upper East Side (Continued):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Retail - 2 buildings
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
$
|
-
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Residential (8 units)
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
3,000
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
22,000
|
18,000
|
4,000
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Upper East Side
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99,000
|
91,000
|
8,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
Long Island City:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33-00 Northern Boulevard (Center Building)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Office
|
|
100.0%
|
95.5%
|
|
|
36.28
|
|
471,000
|
471,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
The City of New York, NYC Transit Authority
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chelsea/Meatpacking District:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
260 Eleventh Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ground leased through 2114)**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-Office
|
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
|
|
52.84
|
|
184,000
|
184,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
- The City of New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85 Tenth Avenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Google, General Services Administration,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Telehouse International Corp., L-3 Communications,
|
-Office
|
49.9%
|
99.8%
|
|
|
88.84
|
|
586,000
|
586,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Moet Hennessy USA. Inc.
|
-Retail
|
49.9%
|
96.4%
|
|
|
79.50
|
|
43,000
|
|
43,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
IL Posto LLC, Toro NYC Restaurant, L'Atelier
|
|
49.9%
|
99.5%
|
|
|
88.21
|
|
629,000
|
629,000
|
|
-
|
|
|
625,000
|
|
|
|
|