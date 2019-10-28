Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vornado Realty Trust    VNO

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

(VNO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/28 04:00:10 pm
64.045 USD   -0.37%
05:19pVORNADO REALTY TRUST : Sells Property, Bolstering Earnings
DJ
05:03pVORNADO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:43pVornado Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vornado Realty Trust : Sells Property, Bolstering Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) said profit jumped in the third quarter, helped by gains from its sale of a stake in a property in Manhattan as well as condominiums in the borough.

The property company on Monday reported earnings of $322.9 million, or $1.69 a share, up from $190.7 million, or $1 a share, the year earlier.

Vornado reported $179 million in income connected to property sales, including the sale of its 25% stake in a building located on Madison Avenue, west of Grand Central Station in Manhattan. It also reaped $109 million in after-tax gains from condo units located in a property adjacent to Central Park.

Funds from operations for the quarter increased to $1.46 a share, topping expectations of analysts polled by FactSet by two cents.

Revenue fell 14% from the year prior to $465.9 million, Analysts predicted $459 million in revenue for the quarter.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VORNADO REALTY TRUST
05:19pVORNADO REALTY TRUST : Sells Property, Bolstering Earnings
DJ
05:03pVORNADO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:43pVornado Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
04:22pVORNADO REALTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
10/25VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Declares Quarterly Dividends On Preferred Shares
AQ
10/25Vornado Declares Quarterly $.66 Dividend on Common Shares
GL
10/16VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Alexander's Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conf..
AQ
10/16Vornado Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Cal..
GL
10/15VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
10/14VORNADO REALTY TRUST : Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Third Quart..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 917 M
EBIT 2019 346 M
Net income 2019 2 781 M
Debt 2019 7 468 M
Yield 2019 4,23%
P/E ratio 2019 4,36x
P/E ratio 2020 54,5x
EV / Sales2019 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 10,6x
Capitalization 12 265 M
Chart VORNADO REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Vornado Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VORNADO REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 69,86  $
Last Close Price 64,28  $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Roth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Franco President
Gaston Silva Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Macnow EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Robert Entin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VORNADO REALTY TRUST3.63%12 311
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)60.47%47 782
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.24.66%27 991
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION28.30%25 729
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES37.32%18 052
W. P. CAREY INC.40.40%15 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group