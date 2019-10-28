Vornado Realty Trust : Sells Property, Bolstering Earnings

By Micah Maidenberg



Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) said profit jumped in the third quarter, helped by gains from its sale of a stake in a property in Manhattan as well as condominiums in the borough.

The property company on Monday reported earnings of $322.9 million, or $1.69 a share, up from $190.7 million, or $1 a share, the year earlier.

Vornado reported $179 million in income connected to property sales, including the sale of its 25% stake in a building located on Madison Avenue, west of Grand Central Station in Manhattan. It also reaped $109 million in after-tax gains from condo units located in a property adjacent to Central Park.

Funds from operations for the quarter increased to $1.46 a share, topping expectations of analysts polled by FactSet by two cents.

Revenue fell 14% from the year prior to $465.9 million, Analysts predicted $459 million in revenue for the quarter.

