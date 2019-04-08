Vornado Releases 2018 Environmental, Social, & Governance Report

NEW YORK, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) announced today that it released its 2018 Environmental, Social, & Governance (“ESG”) report on April 5, 2019.



This report is the tenth annual report highlighting Vornado’s industry-leading accomplishments in sustainability, and provides key metrics on the Company’s ESG priorities. Vornado’s accomplishments in 2018 include scoring in the top 6 percent of over 800 respondents to the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB); being honored for the 9th consecutive year as a Leader in the Light by the National Association for Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT); earning Fitwel 2-star certification at theMART building in Chicago; and being recognized as an EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, with the Sustained Excellence distinction.

Our sustainability report, along with expanded information on Vornado’s ESG programs, can be found on the company website located at www.vno.com.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

