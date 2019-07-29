Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vossloh AG    VOS   DE0007667107

VOSSLOH AG

(VOS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 06:40am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.07.2019 / 12:37
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Vosslohstr. 4
Postal code: 58791
City: Werdohl
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003HAEOUVX3HWX43

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Sale of voting rights through special funds under management

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: LBBW Asset Management Investmentgesellschaft mbH
City of registered office, country: Stuttgart, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.97 % 0.00 % 2.97 % 17564180
Previous notification 3.09 % 0.00 % 3.09 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007667107 2489 518309 0.01 % 2.95 %
Total 520798 2.97 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
26 Jul 2019


29.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Internet: www.vossloh.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

848033  29.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=848033&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOSSLOH AG
06:40aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
07/04VOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
06/27VOSSLOH : subsidiary, Austrak, wins major Rio Tinto order
AQ
06/26VOSSLOH : subsidiary, Austrak, wins major Rio Tinto order
AQ
06/26VOSSLOH : Austrak wins major Rio Tinto order
PU
06/25VOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
06/19VOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
06/19VOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Vossloh has successfully completed the placement of..
EQ
06/18VOSSLOH : launches 10 % cash capital increase and placement through accelerated ..
PU
06/18VOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Vossloh launches cash capital increase and placemen..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 942 M
EBIT 2019 57,4 M
Net income 2019 19,2 M
Debt 2019 316 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 26,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 566 M
Chart VOSSLOH AG
Duration : Period :
Vossloh AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOSSLOH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 43,80  €
Last Close Price 32,25  €
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Busemann Chief Executive Officer
Volker Kefer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Ulrich Member-Supervisory Board
Ursus Zinsli Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich M. Harnacke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOSSLOH AG-24.15%630
VINCI27.69%57 504
CHINA TOWER CORP LTD--.--%46 145
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION5.79%36 798
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.16%28 343
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-7.73%22 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group