VOSSLOH AG
Vossloh : has completed the acquisition of the rail milling business of STRABAG Rail GmbH

01/03/2019

Werdohl, January 3, 2019

Contact information for media:
Dr. Thomas Triska
Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608
Email: presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609
Email: investor.relations@vossloh.com

Vossloh is active in rail technology markets worldwide. The Company's core business is rail infrastructure. The Group activities in the area of rail infrastructure are organized into the three divisions of Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2017 fiscal year, Vossloh achieved sales of about €920 million in its core business, with more than 3,900 employees.

Disclaimer

Vossloh AG published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 10:13:08 UTC
